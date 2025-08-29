2025-08-29 Friday

Why VanEck CEO Calls Ethereum ‘The Wall Street Token’

Jan van Eck believes that Ethereum will be at the very center of the stablecoin bonanza that is currently taking over banking institutions.
AIXA Miner Builds a New Industry Benchmark Framework for Cloud-Based Cryptocurrency Mining

The post AIXA Miner Builds a New Industry Benchmark Framework for Cloud-Based Cryptocurrency Mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AIXA Miner, a global innovator in blockchain and financial technologies, today unveiled its next-generation framework for cloud-based cryptocurrency mining. Designed to raise the bar for the entire industry, the company’s model is built upon three core pillars: distributed cloud technology, a professional operations guarantee, and a fully compliant FinCEN financial license. Together, these elements establish a new standard of reliability, security, and transparency for cryptocurrency mining enthusiasts and institutional clients alike. Setting a New Benchmark in Mining Technology Cryptocurrency mining has long been viewed as a sector filled with challenges such as high entry costs, technical complexity, inconsistent returns, and regulatory uncertainty. AIXA Miner has addressed these obstacles by introducing a distributed cloud-based solution that enables seamless participation in mining without the traditional overhead of hardware procurement and energy management. By leveraging distributed cloud technology, AIXA Miner ensures its users benefit from efficient, stable, and scalable mining services. This decentralized approach minimizes downtime, reduces the risk of single-point failures, and improves overall operational resilience. The company’s infrastructure allows clients to tap into advanced computational power remotely, without the burden of costly physical infrastructure. Professional Operation Guarantee AIXA Miner differentiates itself through its strict adherence to professional management and operational standards. The platform is not just a technical service—it is a professionally managed ecosystem designed to guarantee consistency, safety, and long-term sustainability. The company has established internal systems that prioritize continuous monitoring, maintenance, and optimization. With industry experts overseeing daily operations, AIXA Miner offers clients the reassurance that their mining activity is backed by proven strategies and rigorous oversight. This focus on professionalism also ensures transparent reporting and operational clarity, enabling users to make informed decisions about their mining activities. Commitment to Compliance and Security AIXA Miner also operates under a FinCEN financial license, underscoring its commitment to compliance and trust.…
Valour’s Pi Network ETP Officially Launches in Sweden

The post Valour’s Pi Network ETP Officially Launches in Sweden appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Valour, a European digital asset product manager, listed eight new crypto exchange-traded products, including one based on Pi Network. This happened shortly after Pi coin price approached an all-time low. The firm’s new ETPs are being offered on Spotlight Stock Market, which is based in Sweden. Pi Network’s expansion to European TradFi markets could boost liquidity and adoption in addition to community hype. The First-Ever Institutional Product for Pi Network Although Pi Network was one of the most anticipated and hyped token launches of 2025, it has faced several setbacks recently. Growing community frustrations brought it near an all-time low this week, and subsequent technical upgrades haven’t rebuilt enthusiasm. One development, however, has made a big splash among fans: Valour’s announcement that it’s launching an ETP based on Pi. We’re proud to expand our Nordic product suite with the launch of eight new SEK-denominated ETPs on @__Spotlight___ Stock Market – Valour now provides 85+ ETPs across Europe, reinforcing our leadership in regulated digital-asset investment solutions. “Nordic investors… pic.twitter.com/icfJ8FenmV — Valour (@ValourFunds) August 27, 2025 ETPs are very similar to ETFs in the US, which offer institutional investors exposure to a token’s price without directly holding it. So far, Valour has launched 85 different crypto ETPs, and Pi is one of eight tokens that are involved in this round. Other tokens include SHIB, ONDO, CRO, MNT, VET, ENA, and TIA. Even though Pi Network is one piece of a broader trend, this vote of confidence still gave its price notable momentum after weeks of decline. Pi Network Price Performance. Source: CoinGecko A New Market Sector? The PI ETP is being offered on the Spotlight Stock Market, which is based in Sweden. Spotlight settles trades in Swedish kronor (SEK), not USD, and it’s a key component of the Nordic countries’ stock markets.…
How to Use Cloud Services for Automated Altcoins and Bitcoin Mining

The post How to Use Cloud Services for Automated Altcoins and Bitcoin Mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency mining has long been a crucial component of the blockchain ecosystem. In 2025, the mining industry will look significantly different from what it did a decade ago. The days of buying expensive rigs, paying enormous electricity bills, and spending hours maintaining equipment are being replaced by automated cloud mining services. With cloud mining, investors and everyday users can mine Bitcoin and altcoins without needing to deal with technical setups. Instead, users rent computing power from large data centers through simple platforms and apps. This has made mining more accessible, efficient, and profitable. Among the platforms leading this change, ETNCrypto stands out as one of the most trusted services for both beginners and professionals. This guide will walk you through the essentials of automated mining in 2025, highlight ETNCrypto’s flexible plans, and provide tips to maximize your earnings. Why Cloud Mining Is Growing in 2025 The mining industry is evolving quickly due to rising Bitcoin prices, the adoption of altcoins, and increasing demand for passive income streams. Some of the main reasons cloud mining is booming in 2025 include: Accessibility – Anyone can start mining from their phone or laptop. No Hardware Costs – No need to buy ASICs, GPUs, or cooling systems. Zero Maintenance – Platforms handle electricity, setup, and upgrades. Scalability – Users can start small and reinvest profits into larger contracts. Automation – Mining apps now auto-distribute hashrate to the most profitable coins. For investors, this means simplified entry into cryptocurrency mining without the hassle of running physical rigs. ETNCrypto Mining Plans ETNCrypto has become one of the leading names in cloud mining by offering simple, transparent, and highly profitable contracts. All plans are designed to avoid hidden fees and provide clear daily earnings. Mining Rig Contract Price Contract Period Period Profit Period ROI Antminer S19 XP…
Gap (GAP) Q2 2025 earnings

The post Gap (GAP) Q2 2025 earnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gap’s fiscal second-quarter revenue came in lighter than expected on Thursday but sales at Banana Republic far exceeded expectations as the brand’s turnaround begins to show results.  The specialty apparel company behind Old Navy, Athleta, Banana Republic and its namesake banner saw comparable sales rise 1% during the quarter, weaker than the 1.9% rise that analysts had expected, according to StreetAccount. Overall revenue also missed expectations, while earnings per share came in better than estimates.  Shares of Gap fell roughly 7% in after-hours trading. While Gap, Banana Republic and Old Navy all saw comparable sales rise during the quarter, Athleta dragged down the company’s overall performance with comps down 9%.  “Clearly, Athleta is a powerful brand in the active space, being the number five brand in the space, but we’re disappointed in the quarter. We have moved away, if you will, from really distinctive performance roots,” CEO Richard Dickson told CNBC in an interview. “We’ve paid a lot of attention, trying to court a new customer, and ultimately didn’t have enough offerings for our core customer. As we balance that out, we’ve been very transparent to say it’s a year of reset for us.”  Last month, Gap announced that Maggie Gauger, a longtime veteran of Nike, had been tapped as Athleta’s next CEO — the third top executive hired to helm the brand in the last two years.  Here’s how Gap performed in the quarter compared with what Wall Street was anticipating, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG: Earnings per share: 57 cents vs. 55 cents expected Revenue: $3.73 billion vs. $3.74 billion expected The company’s reported net income for the three-month period that ended Aug. 2 was $216 million, or 57 cents per share, compared with $206 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.  Sales…
Sony launches the system to reward on-chain participation

The post Sony launches the system to reward on-chain participation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Web3 revolution takes a decisive step towards the mainstream with the announcement of Soneium Score, the new proof-of-contribution system developed by Sony Block Solutions Labs (SBSL) for its Ethereum Layer-2 blockchain Soneium.  This initiative, supported by leading protocols such as Uniswap and AAVE, promises to redefine the concept of digital identity and engagement in the blockchain, concretely rewarding users for every interaction on the platform. Every onchain action should count 💿 That’s why we built Soneium Score, a new way to reward your proof of contributions across the entire Soneium ecosystem. One score. Multiple ways to earn. Let’s understand how you can evolve your score 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/28wStyFWpO — Soneium 💿 (@soneium) August 28, 2025 Digital Identity and Rewards: The Heart of Soneium Score At the heart of Soneium Score is the goal of building a lasting digital identity for each user, transforming every action—from asset swap to staking, to minting of NFT—into points, positions in seasonal rankings, and non-transferable SBT (Soulbound Token) badges. In this way, each participant can have their real contribution to the ecosystem recognized and valued, while developers finally have an effective tool to identify and engage active users without additional technical complexities. How the Soneium Score Rating System Works The scoring system of the Soneium Score program is based on four fundamental components: Activity Score: rewards consistency in daily transactions and activity streaks that can last up to 28 consecutive days per season. Liquidity Score: it accumulates by providing liquidity (TVL) through different protocols. NFT Score: is awarded to those who hold specific NFT collections within the ecosystem, with a maximum cap between 12 and 18 points. Bonus Score: offers extra scoring opportunities through featured projects that rotate monthly. The calculation formulas are designed to be flexible and adapt to the growth of the ecosystem,…
AI-Generated Content: Will Smith’s Shocking Crowd Video Sparks Authenticity Debate

BitcoinWorld AI-Generated Content: Will Smith’s Shocking Crowd Video Sparks Authenticity Debate In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, where blockchain aims for verifiable truth and NFTs promise unique digital ownership, the line between reality and fabrication is increasingly blurred. This challenge is starkly highlighted by recent events involving none other than Hollywood icon Will Smith, whose latest social media post has ignited a fiery debate about AI-generated content and the very nature of authenticity online. For those in the crypto and tech spheres, this incident offers a compelling look at the public’s immediate reaction to perceived digital manipulation, a crucial lesson for any project built on trust and transparency. Will Smith AI Video: A Digital Mirage or Reality? Will Smith recently shared a video from his European tour, showcasing vast crowds of adoring fans. His caption, "My favorite part of the tour is seeing you all up close," aimed to convey genuine connection. However, keen-eyed viewers quickly spotted disturbing inconsistencies: distorted faces, unnatural finger placements, and oddly augmented features. This immediate visual discord led to widespread accusations that the footage was created using AI, turning what was meant to be an uplifting post into a source of fresh cringe. The Will Smith AI video quickly became a prime example of how quickly public perception can shift when digital fakery is suspected. The visual anomalies included: Digitally-mangled faces in the crowd. Nonsensical finger placements on fans’ hands. Oddly augmented features across various clips. While some fans held up genuine signs expressing their love, including one claiming his music helped them survive cancer, the overall presentation raised significant red flags for a discerning online audience. The Generative AI Controversy: Why It Matters The initial assumption that the crowd footage was entirely AI-generated sent ripples through social media. For a public figure like Will Smith, still navigating reputational recovery post "the slap," such an accusation is particularly damaging. The idea that a celebrity might fabricate fan interactions, or even spin up stories of fans using his music to cope with cancer treatment, strikes a deeply inauthentic chord. This incident underscores a growing Generative AI controversy: the ethical dilemmas surrounding the creation of hyper-realistic but potentially misleading content. While the full extent of AI usage in Smith’s video remains debated, the immediate public reaction highlights a strong societal aversion to perceived digital deceit. The implications extend beyond celebrity PR: Erosion of Trust: When content creators use AI to enhance reality, it risks undermining audience trust. Misinformation Spread: The difficulty in discerning AI-generated content fuels a nightmare of misinformation online. Ethical Quandaries: Questions arise about the moral responsibility of creators to disclose AI usage. Unpacking the Truth: Is All AI-Generated Content Deceptive? As tech blogger Andy Baio pointed out, the situation is more nuanced. Smith’s team has previously posted genuine photos and videos from the tour featuring some of the same fans and signs. The contentious video appears to be a collage of real footage blended with AI-generated elements, likely using real crowd photos as source material. This hybrid approach makes it incredibly difficult to definitively label it as purely ‘fake’ or ‘real.’ Compounding the issue, YouTube’s recent testing of a feature to ‘unblur, denoise, and improve clarity’ on Shorts inadvertently made Smith’s video look even more synthetic on that platform, sparking further outrage before YouTube offered an opt-out. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges in identifying and regulating AI-generated content, especially when it’s skillfully interwoven with authentic material. Consider the spectrum of digital manipulation: Tool/Technique Public Perception Impact on Authenticity Traditional Video Editing Generally accepted Minimal, if used for narrative flow Photoshop/Retouching Accepted with caveats (e.g., models) Moderate, if used to alter reality Autotune (Voice) Often criticized, but common High, if used to mask poor talent Generative AI (Fake Crowds) Highly resistant, seen as deceptive Extreme, seen as fabricating reality Social Media Authenticity: The Public’s Shifting Trust Regardless of the technical intricacies, the court of public opinion delivered a swift verdict: Will Smith posted a ‘fake’ video. Most social media users won’t delve into past posts to verify authenticity. What sticks is the perception of deception. This reaction reveals a critical shift in public tolerance. While tools like Photoshop and auto-tune have long been accepted, generative AI evokes a stronger resistance. Fans expect a certain level of truthfulness from artists; relying on AI to create fan interactions feels like a breach of trust. The incident highlights the fragile nature of social media authenticity, where a single misstep can erode years of built-up goodwill. The core issue isn’t just the use of AI, but the intent behind it. If the goal is to present fabricated interactions as real, it crosses a line. This is analogous to a pop star whose recordings are heavily auto-tuned but cannot perform live, or an advertisement for facial moisturizer that photoshops acne off a model’s face. In both cases, the audience feels duped. Rebuilding Celebrity Trust in the AI Era The Will Smith video saga is a cautionary tale for all public figures and content creators navigating the AI landscape. While the temptation to enhance content with generative AI is understandable for visual appeal, the risk to Celebrity trust is immense. When an artist breaks their audience’s trust – whether through heavily auto-tuned vocals that don’t match live performances or seemingly fabricated fan interactions – it’s incredibly difficult to win back. Transparency and clear disclosure regarding the use of AI in creative work will become paramount. As AI tools become more sophisticated, the onus will be on creators to maintain an honest relationship with their audience, ensuring that the ‘Fresh Prince’ of digital content remains genuinely fresh, not artificially enhanced. The Will Smith crowd video, whether fully AI-generated or a clever blend of real and synthetic, serves as a powerful case study in the evolving relationship between celebrities, technology, and their audience. It underscores the public’s growing skepticism towards AI-enhanced content and the critical importance of authenticity in the digital age. As generative AI becomes more pervasive, the challenge for creators will be to leverage its power without compromising the trust that forms the bedrock of their connection with fans. To learn more about the latest AI news, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post AI-Generated Content: Will Smith’s Shocking Crowd Video Sparks Authenticity Debate first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Where To Eat Before A Broadway Matinee

The post Where To Eat Before A Broadway Matinee appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hell’s Kitchen and Midtown West are great spots to grab lunch before a Broadway matinee getty If you’re seeing a matinee, you’re doing it right. Breaking up the mundanity and chaos of any day by disappearing into a Broadway performance is always a good move. And if you’re indulging in a satisfying meal before showtime, that’s the itinerary for the perfect day. Note that while most Broadway shows only offer Wednesday and weekend matinees, some operate on different schedules including Oh Mary at The Lyceum Theatre (149 W. 45th St,) which runs at 3 p.m. on Thursday and The Great Gatsby at The Broadway Theater (1681 Broadway) which has 2 p.m. Thursday performances. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a spot to sit down and dine, here’s where to eat lunch before a Broadway matinee in New York City: Nestled under the sign for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, this Theater District sushi restaurant offers Koete offers a $60, 60-minute lunch omakase for peak enjoyment and efficiency. Chef Jason Lin’s menu includes nine pieces of nigiri and a chef’s choice hand roll to finish, plus classic pieces and specials ala carte if you want a few more bites. Sushi at Koete Omakase in Manhattan Koete Omakase If you’re craving soup dumplings and hand pulled noodles, this is your spot. The all-day restaurant has Times Square and Hell’s Kitchen locations, both close to various theaters, offering filling noodle dishes served stir fried or in soup with your choice of protein and veggies. An extensive dumpling and dim sum list offers plenty of shareables too. This local mini chain is often on the city’s top taqueria lists and for good reason. Tacos, tostadas, and quesadillas are all available with chicken, steak, pork or nopales, and it’s hard to go…
Crypto Treasury Boom Triggers Insider Trading Concerns – Fortune Report

Unexplained share price jumps at small-cap firms before crypto treasury announcements have drawn scrutiny. Experts note similarities to insider trading, while regulatory loopholes and informal channels make enforcement more difficult than in traditional finance.
VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era

TLDR VanEck CEO Jan van Eck described Ethereum as the Wall Street token during an interview. He explained that banks must prepare to handle stablecoins as demand for digital payments grows. The United States introduced the Genius Act which is the first federal law focused on stablecoins. The law provided banks with a framework to [...] The post VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era appeared first on CoinCentral.
