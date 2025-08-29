The Baltimore Orioles Can Play Spoiler Over The Final Six Weeks

Fans in Baltimore may have something to cheer for after all – over the course of the next six weeks, the Orioles can play spoiler for teams hoping to make the playoffs. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Getty Images When the Baltimore Orioles swept a short two-game series against the Red Sox in Boston ten days ago, it seemed like a lost season for the O's could at least allow them to play spoiler. With their win over their American League East rival that day, combined with the Yankees win over the Tampa Rays, Baltimore pushed Boston to a game behind New York in both the division and the Wild Card chase. That sweep of the Red Sox was just a prelude to six additional series for the Orioles over the season's final six weeks that could alter the playoff picture in two different leagues. The Red Sox came down to Baltimore for a four-game set this week, and the O's had a chance to really mess things up. Unfortunately for fans of the black and orange, it didn't happen. Boston returned the favor and swept all four games in Baltimore's home park. As such, Boston left town in second place in both the division and the Wild Card (ahead of the Yankees). But all is not lost. After three games in San Francisco this weekend, the Orioles head down to San Diego where they will take on the second place Padres for the first time this season. They then fly home to take on the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers for three games. With the way things have been going in the National League West, it is possible that the Dodgers and Padres may swap spots in the standings either before or after their tilts with Baltimore, but that will…