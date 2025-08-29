MEXC-pörssi
Hyperliquid Roars Back, XRP Stalls, BlockDAG Explodes with 3M Users and $386M Raised.
The post Hyperliquid Roars Back, XRP Stalls, BlockDAG Explodes with 3M Users and $386M Raised. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto markets are striking a balance between adoption-driven reality and recovery expectations. While XRP is still a strong challenger, its trajectory is influenced by market and regulatory reasons, Hyperliquid (HYPE) is moving closer to recovering strength around $50. Although both still get attention, adoption and obvious traction frequently reveal more. BlockDAG has become the most obvious evidence of adoption. With more than 3 million users of its X1 Miner App and $386 million raised via a presale, the project shows quantifiable growth that other rivals have not yet attained. BlockDAG’s momentum makes it the most attractive investment option available now, even in contrast to HYPE’s recovery and XRP’s projections. HYPE Set for Explosive Rebound Following a strong recovery from support at $42–43, Hyperliquid (HYPE) is now trading at about $47.45. Its more than $340 million 24-hour trading volume is indicative of consistent investor engagement and liquidity. According to technical analysis, HYPE may retest its all-time high of $49.88 if current support is maintained. Short-term objectives are predicted to be between $50 and $55, if resistance breaks. With Hyperliquid’s expanding position in decentralized trading and liquidity provision, futures activity demonstrates consistent trader trust. While resiliency during recent market pullbacks demonstrates its potential as one of the market’s better recovery options, expanding developer involvement and ecosystem connections provide even more strength. Sentiment has been strengthened by institutional attention, with prominent individuals such as Arthur Hayes emphasizing Hyperliquid’s possible benefits. To prevent a regression toward the mid-$30s, momentum still depends on price stability above the $42 mark. XRP Outlook: Can the Token Rebound? With the help of institutional partnerships and consistent acceptance in remittance corridors, XRP is still consolidating around the $3.00 level. The market is now in a good mood, and experts are pointing to resistance levels between $3.40 and $3.50 as…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 08:24
IREN mining company's annual revenue is expected to exceed $1 billion
PANews reported on August 29th that Bitcoin miner IREN announced its full-year financial results for the period ending June 30, 2025, sending its stock price up over 12% in after-hours trading. The company reported quarterly revenue of $187.3 million, net profit of $176.9 million, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $241.4 million, including $1 billion in annualized Bitcoin mining revenue "under current mining economic conditions." According to the announcement, IREN has replaced ASIC miners used for Bitcoin mining with GPU miners for its AI cloud at several of its mining centers, including in British Columbia. The company has also invested in a liquid-cooled AI data center called Horizon, expected to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2025, and a Sweetwater facility expected to be online by the end of 2027. Earlier this month, IREN surpassed competitor MARA in both Bitcoin production and mining rig utilization, becoming the leading mining company in terms of hash rate.
PANews
2025/08/29 08:22
The three major U.S. stock indices closed higher, with Circle (CRCL) rising 2.78%.
PANews reported on August 29 that according to Cailian Press, U.S. stocks opened higher and closed higher, with the three major indexes collectively closing higher. The Nasdaq rose 0.53%, the S&P 500 rose 0.32%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.16%. Among them, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 both hit new closing highs. Most large technology stocks rose, with Google rising more than 2% and Amazon rising more than 1%. Circle (CRCL) rose 2.78%, Galaxy Digital (GLXY) rose 0.41%, and Coinbase (COIN) fell 0.16%.
PANews
2025/08/29 08:14
Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet
The post Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 08:12
The Baltimore Orioles Can Play Spoiler Over The Final Six Weeks
The post The Baltimore Orioles Can Play Spoiler Over The Final Six Weeks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fans in Baltimore may have something to cheer for after all – over the course of the next six weeks, the Orioles can play spoiler for teams hoping to make the playoffs. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Getty Images When the Baltimore Orioles swept a short two-game series against the Red Sox in Boston ten days ago, it seemed like a lost season for the O’s could at least allow them to play spoiler. With their win over their American League East rival that day, combined with the Yankees win over the Tampa Rays, Baltimore pushed Boston to a game behind New York in both the division and the Wild Card chase. That sweep of the Red Sox was just a prelude to six additional series for the Orioles over the season’s final six weeks that could alter the playoff picture in two different leagues. The Red Sox came down to Baltimore for a four-game set this week, and the O’s had a chance to really mess things up. Unfortunately for fans of the black and orange, it didn’t happen. Boston returned the favor and swept all four games in Baltimore’s home park. As such, Boston left town in second place in both the division and the Wild Card (ahead of the Yankees). But all is not lost. After three games in San Francisco this weekend, the Orioles head down to San Diego where they will take on the second place Padres for the first time this season. They then fly home to take on the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers for three games. With the way things have been going in the National League West, it is possible that the Dodgers and Padres may swap spots in the standings either before or after their tilts with Baltimore, but that will…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 08:11
Fed Governor Waller: Supports a 25 basis point rate cut at the Fed's September meeting
PANews reported on August 29th that, according to Cailian Press, Federal Reserve Board Governor Waller expressed support for a 25 basis point rate cut at the Fed's September meeting and predicted further rate cuts over the next three to six months. He said he did not believe a deeper rate cut would be necessary in September unless the August jobs report showed significant economic weakness and well-controlled inflation. Excluding the temporary impact of tariffs, underlying inflation is close to 2%, and the policy rate is expected to be "modestly constrained," ranging from 1.25 to 1.50 percentage points above the neutral rate.
PANews
2025/08/29 08:10
Argentina’s opposition party votes to reopen investigation into President Milei over LIBRA scandal
The post Argentina’s opposition party votes to reopen investigation into President Milei over LIBRA scandal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Argentina’s opposition parties have revived a stalled investigation into President Javier Milei’s role in the LIBRA scandal, seizing on new corruption allegations that have rattled the government just weeks before October’s elections. The commission, first created in April but largely paralyzed by bureaucratic and congressional hurdles, was reactivated on Aug. 28 after leaked recordings implicated Milei and his sister Karina in a separate bribery scheme. The tapes, belonging to former presidential attorney and government official Diego Spagnuolo, contained claims of cash-for-favors dealings. Spagnuolo later admitted the recordings were authentic. Public backlash fuels probe The scandal has triggered a wave of public anger. On Wednesday, protesters hurled lettuce and rubbish at Milei during a public appearance, an act that drew headlines across the country. While no injuries were reported, the incident highlights mounting unrest against the president’s administration. The fresh controversy has given the LIBRA probe new momentum. It had lost traction after Milei dissolved its initial task force in May. The LIBRA affair centers on allegations of insider trading and a pump-and-dump scheme tied to the digital token, a case prosecutors say may have involved Argentina’s highest levels of power. Maximiliano Ferraro, a legislator from the Civic Coalition ARI and head of the new investigative body, said the commission intends to establish whether misconduct occurred. Ferraro said the investigation was reignited because questions remain over whether insider trading took place. Political stakes ahead of elections Five opposition parties, representing 136 of the Chamber of Deputies’ 257 lawmakers, voted to reopen the case despite pushback from Milei’s allies. The commission set a reporting deadline of Nov. 10, weeks after Argentines head to the polls. The inquiry adds to the mounting challenges facing Milei as he navigates a presidency already strained by economic turmoil and growing discontent. The combination of corruption scandals and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 08:10
Stellar (XLM) Rebounds on Institutional Interest as Blockchain Payments Gain Traction
The post Stellar (XLM) Rebounds on Institutional Interest as Blockchain Payments Gain Traction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stellar’s native token, Lumens (XLM), showed sharp intraday volatility over the past 24 hours, with prices fluctuating between $0.38 and $0.39 — a 3% swing. After sliding from $0.39 to $0.38 on the evening of Aug. 27, XLM found firm support at the lower bound, where trading volumes surged above the daily average of 25.4 million. The bounce set the stage for a steady recovery through overnight sessions, allowing the asset to reclaim resistance at $0.38 and close near session highs. Market analysts interpret the move as a sign of renewed institutional accumulation, pointing to a possible recovery trajectory. The uptick in activity reflects what industry observers see as growing confidence among corporate treasurers seeking faster, cheaper settlement rails. Data shows institutional trading in Stellar rose 39% above average, reinforcing its appeal as companies navigate increasingly complex global commerce. The final trading hour on Aug. 28 highlighted that momentum, with XLM climbing from $0.38 to $0.39 in under an hour. Analysts note that the move coincided with heightened interest from corporate treasury desks exploring decentralized settlement protocols. XLM/USD (TradingView) Market Data Confirms Institutional Accumulation Pattern Trading Range: Stellar fluctuated between $0.38-$0.39 representing a 3% intraday variance. Volume Metrics: Trading activity surpassed 25.4 million units, reflecting a 39% increase above historical averages. Support Analysis: Institutional support established at $0.38 with significant accumulation activity. Resistance Breakthrough: Decisive penetration above $0.38 resistance during recovery phase. Session Conclusion: Asset concluded near daily peaks at $0.39 reflecting institutional confidence. Recovery Dynamics: Sustained overnight advancement followed by concentrated final-hour accumulation. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/28/stellar-rebounds-3-on-institutional-interest-as-blockchain-payments-gain-traction
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 08:06
21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF
PANews reported on August 29 that 21Shares tweeted that it had submitted an S-1 document to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), planning to launch the Sei ETF to track the price of SEI tokens.
PANews
2025/08/29 08:03
XRP Rockets 1,181% in Hourly Liquidation Imbalance as Price Reclaims $3
The post XRP Rockets 1,181% in Hourly Liquidation Imbalance as Price Reclaims $3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP is one of the most-watched altcoins on the crypto market, especially at a time when the industry is undergoing intense consolidation. In earlier trading sessions, the XRP price reclaimed the $3 price mark amid a mile rebound, triggering an unusual shift in the coin’s liquidation imbalance. XRP price and liquidation divergence It is worth noting that XRP has showcased different outlooks on a variety of timelines. While the coin has a marginal growth rate of 0.67% in the past 24 hours to $3.017, on lower time frames, it has dropped considerably. You Might Also Like This has created a shift in the liquidation amount in the past four hours. CoinGlass data shows that long traders recorded only a minor loss of $16,570 as of press time. In contrast, short traders faced a loss of $212,290. While these figures appear small, the imbalance of 1,181% within this time span paints a clearer picture of the market outlook. There are a lot of projections for the XRP price in both the short and long term. The growing embrace of the RLUSD stablecoin has even created more liquidity for XRP on the XRPL. With the Ripple stablecoin entering the top 100 asset list by market capitalization, the broader ecosystem has continued to expand. XRP to reclaim ATH? The price of XRP has maintained a frantic push to reclaim the all-time high of $3.84 it achieved in 2018. Although the coin currently maintains a positive trading volume of $6.87 billion, buying momentum appears to have slowed down. You Might Also Like Every form of legal uncertainty around the coin has been removed, paving the way for direct engagement with institutional investors. In light of this, the push for a spot XRP ETF product has continued to grow, with asset managers like Bitwise and Grayscale spearheading the push.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 08:03
