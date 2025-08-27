2025-08-29 Friday

Analysts: Bitcoin faces the risk of further decline as leverage ratios soar and a large amount of funds turn to Ethereum

PANews reported on August 27th that, according to The Block, K33 analysis suggests that Bitcoin's recent price weakness is likely to continue. Surging leverage and a massive shift of funds toward Ethereum make the market vulnerable to further declines in the short term. Research Director Lunde stated that open interest in Bitcoin perpetual futures has surged to a two-year high (over 310,000 BTC), increasing by 41,000 BTC in just two months, with an accelerated increase of 13,000 BTC over the weekend, potentially marking a turning point for the market. Furthermore, the annualized funding rate has jumped from 3% to nearly 11%, suggesting overly aggressive long positions. The current market bears similarities to the leverage accumulation seen during the summer of 2023-2024, both of which culminated in a massive series of liquidations in August. However, the peak in open interest this time occurred in late this month, suggesting the market may be entering a more prolonged period of consolidation, which could catch bargain hunters off guard. Lunde warned of an increased risk of a short-term long squeeze and advised caution in holding positions. Furthermore, a long-term holder converted 22,400 BTC into Ethereum last week, pushing Ethereum to a new all-time high of $4,956 over the weekend, ending a 1,380-day correction. Despite Ethereum's sharp gains against the US dollar, its long-term returns against Bitcoin remain negative. Institutional investors saw CME traders reduce their Bitcoin positions, while the options market shifted to a defensive stance. Ethereum futures outperformed Bitcoin due to ETF inflows and increased corporate holdings.
PANews2025/08/27 20:39
Sygnum Partners with Ledn to Advance Tokenized Credit with $50M BTC Loan

This partnership includes provision of $50M in a $BTC-collateralized syndicated loan. It focuses on increasing accessibility of tokenized private credit.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/27 20:35
MetaMask Rolls Out Social Logins for Google & Apple Accounts

The post MetaMask Rolls Out Social Logins for Google & Apple Accounts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MetaMask now lets users create and access a self-custodial wallet with their Google or Apple accounts. The new feature gets rid of the need for new users to manually manage a 12-word seed phrase. The move is part of a larger push by MetaMask to become an all-in-one platform for Web3. MetaMask launched a new social login feature that lets users create and access wallets with their Google or Apple accounts. The update, announced on August 26, is a major step in the company’s push to simplify crypto onboarding while maintaining its self-custodial framework. You can now use Google or Apple ID to create a MetaMask wallet and login with one click. 🦊 Creating, restoring, and logging into wallets is now easier than ever. pic.twitter.com/Z3cew3jBZf — MetaMask.eth 🦊 (@MetaMask) August 26, 2025 Do You Still Need a Seed Phrase With the New Login? No, the new login option removes the need for users to manually manage a 12-word seed phrase – a common barrier for newcomers. Wallets can now be set up in just two steps: sign in with a Google or Apple ID and create a unique password.  While the Secret Recovery Phrase (SRP) still exists, MetaMask now generates and keeps it securely in the background. The company says this change directly attacks the friction for first-time users because, as the announcement states, “crypto doesn’t have to be complicated.” The reason why MetaMask has added so many new features: This social login is the latest in a string of big moves designed to make MetaMask much more than a simple browser wallet. On August 21, the firm rolled out MetaMask USD, a new stablecoin. Just days later, MetaMask and Banxa launched the MetaMask Card, a crypto debit card with Mastercard. This pattern of innovation shows a clear strategy of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 20:33
Is Bitcoin a good store of value? Bitcoin OG WhalePanda thinks otherwise

Is Bitcoin a good store of value? Bitcoin OG WhalePanda thinks otherwise

Bitcoin good store of value
Crypto.news2025/08/27 20:33
How Soon Will ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Return To Netflix With Part 2?

How Soon Will ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Return To Netflix With Part 2?

The post How Soon Will ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Return To Netflix With Part 2? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jenna Ortega in “Wednesday” Season 2. NETFLIX/JONATHAN HESSION Director Tim Burton and star Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Season 2, Part 2 is coming soon to Netflix. When can viewers watch the second season’s final four episodes? Wednesday Season 2, of course, comes nearly three years after the blockbuster debut of the first season of The Addams Family spinoff series, created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. In between, of course, Gough and Millar wrote the screenplay for Burton’s long-awaited Beetlejuice sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which starred original cast members Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara and introduced Ortega to the Deetz family. ForbesWhen Is ‘South Park’ Season 27 Returning With Episode 4?By Tim Lammers Season 1 of Wednesday remains the most popular TV series, globally, on Netflix’s all-time list, with 252.1 million views, which equates to an astounding 1.718 billion hours viewed. Released on Aug. 6, Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 — which consists of four episodes — shot straight to the top of Netflix’s Global Top 10 TV chart in its debut week with 50 million views, equating to 201 million hours viewed and has remained No. 1 ever since. Even Wednesday Season 1 has returned to the streamer’s global top 10, where it has been in the top five for the past three weeks. Now that viewers have had an ample opportunity to watch all four episodes of Wednesday Season 2, Part 1, the series is about to deliver some more creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky — and let’s not forget altogether ooky — adventures. ForbesHow Soon Will ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Arrive On Streaming?By Tim Lammers According to Netflix, Wednesday Season 2, Part 2 will return on Wednesday, Sept. 3, at 3 a.m. PT/12 a.m. ET. Of course, you must be a Netflix subscriber to watch Wednesday…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 20:31
Solana, Not Ethereum, Seen as Future of Stablecoins

Solana, Not Ethereum, Seen as Future of Stablecoins

In his view, the blockchain’s capacity makes it far better suited for powering large-scale payments than Ethereum. “Solana is simply […] The post Solana, Not Ethereum, Seen as Future of Stablecoins appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/27 20:30
Hyperliquid price reaches all-time high as DEX metrics surge

Hyperliquid price reaches all-time high as DEX metrics surge

The post Hyperliquid price reaches all-time high as DEX metrics surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid’s native token HYPE surged to a new all-time high, fueled by record trading volumes and growing dominance in both spot and derivatives markets. Summary Hyperliquid price hit an all-time high of $50.99 on Aug. 27, supported by record trading activity. The DEX continues to strengthen its position in both spot and derivatives markets. Growing liquidity and user adoption suggest momentum may extend if market conditions hold. Hyperliquid (HYPE) reached a record high of $50.99 on Aug. 27 during Asian morning trading hours, extending a powerful rally that has lifted the token 22% over the past week and 14% in the last 24 hours. According to Coinglass data, Hyperliquid’s derivatives volume climbed 14.57% in the past 24 hours to reach $3.05 billion, while open interest jumped nearly 17% to $2.33 billion, showing a rise in speculative positioning. At the same time, more than $1.76 million worth of short positions were liquidated, suggesting that traders betting against the rally were caught off guard by the breakout. The milestone comes as whale activity and decentralized exchange metrics surrounding the platform continue to accelerate. Whale activity sparks squeeze A key driver of Hyperliquid’s latest surge appears to be partly driven aggressive whale activity in Plasma’s XPL token perpetuals. On Aug. 26–27, a whale wallet suspected to be associated with Justin Sun deposited around 16 million USD Coin (USDC) and opened heavily leveraged long positions, rapidly pushing XPL’s price from roughly $0.58 to $1.80 in under two minutes. This violent move led to short liquidations totaling over $17 million, including one wipeout of $7 million.  The squeeze was boosted by the arrival of three more whales. Within an hour, the four wallets collectively pocketed an estimated $47 million in profits. Due to the exodus of short sellers, open interest on XPL dropped from $160…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 20:30
Remarkable Ethereum Market Shift: Funds Flow from BTC to ETH, Analyst Reports

Remarkable Ethereum Market Shift: Funds Flow from BTC to ETH, Analyst Reports

BitcoinWorld Remarkable Ethereum Market Shift: Funds Flow from BTC to ETH, Analyst Reports The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a significant development: a remarkable Ethereum market shift. For years, Bitcoin (BTC) has largely dominated the digital asset landscape, but recent observations suggest a changing tide. Esteemed on-chain analyst Willy Woo has highlighted a notable redistribution of capital, indicating that funds are increasingly flowing from BTC into Ethereum (ETH). What’s Driving This Ethereum Market Shift? Willy Woo, known for his insightful analysis of blockchain data, recently pointed out a compelling trend. He observed that daily net inflows into Ethereum have soared to an impressive $900 million. This figure is particularly striking because it rivals the substantial inflows witnessed by the newly launched spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs). This comparison underscores the sheer scale and importance of the current Ethereum market shift. But what’s behind this massive influx? Woo’s analysis suggests a key catalyst: large-scale accumulation by Bitmain. Bitmain, a global leader in Bitcoin mining hardware, is not just a participant but a strategic investor in the Ethereum ecosystem. This move by such a prominent industry player signals a strong belief in Ethereum’s long-term potential. Bitmain’s Strategic Play in the Ethereum Ecosystem Bitmain’s investment isn’t merely speculative; it appears to be a calculated strategic move. The company now reportedly holds a staggering 1.5 million ETH. To put this into perspective, this substantial holding is currently valued at approximately $6.6 billion. This significant commitment from a company deeply rooted in the Bitcoin mining space highlights a growing confidence in Ethereum’s utility and future prospects. Consequently, this substantial accumulation contributes directly to the ongoing Ethereum market shift, pushing ETH further into the spotlight. Such a large-scale investment from an institutional entity like Bitmain can have a profound impact. It not only injects significant capital but also lends considerable credibility to Ethereum. This action could potentially encourage other institutional investors to consider increasing their exposure to ETH, further solidifying its position in the broader financial landscape. Implications for the Crypto Landscape: Will ETH Overtake BTC? This observed Ethereum market shift raises crucial questions about the future dynamics of the cryptocurrency market. For a long time, Bitcoin has been the undisputed king, often seen as digital gold. However, Ethereum, with its robust smart contract capabilities and thriving decentralized application (dApp) ecosystem, offers a different value proposition. The increasing capital allocation to ETH suggests that investors are recognizing its unique potential beyond just a store of value. While it’s premature to declare a complete flip, this trend certainly indicates a diversification of institutional interest. Investors might be seeking exposure to the innovation and growth potential offered by Ethereum’s platform. This could lead to a more balanced crypto market where both BTC and ETH play complementary, yet equally vital, roles. Is This Ethereum Market Shift a Long-Term Trend? Understanding whether this Ethereum market shift is a fleeting moment or a sustainable trend is key for investors. Several factors could contribute to its longevity: Technological Advancements: Ethereum’s continuous upgrades, like the upcoming Dencun upgrade, aim to improve scalability and efficiency, making the network even more attractive. Growing Ecosystem: The expansion of decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, and Web3 applications built on Ethereum continues to drive demand for ETH as the network’s native gas token. Institutional Acceptance: As more traditional financial institutions explore crypto, Ethereum’s established infrastructure and robust developer community make it a strong candidate for integration. Regulatory Clarity: Progress towards clearer regulatory frameworks for digital assets could further legitimize ETH in the eyes of large-scale investors. Conversely, challenges such as network congestion, high gas fees during peak times, and competition from other Layer 1 blockchains could temper enthusiasm. However, the current momentum, especially with significant institutional backing, suggests a strong foundation for continued interest in Ethereum. Actionable Insights for Investors For individuals and institutions alike, the ongoing Ethereum market shift presents several considerations: Diversification: Re-evaluating portfolio allocations to ensure a balanced exposure to both foundational assets like Bitcoin and innovative platforms like Ethereum. Research: Staying informed about Ethereum’s technological roadmap, ecosystem growth, and regulatory developments. Risk Management: Acknowledging that while institutional interest is positive, the crypto market remains volatile. Invest only what you can afford to lose. Long-Term View: Considering Ethereum’s role in the future of decentralized finance and internet infrastructure, rather than short-term price movements. This period of reallocation highlights the dynamic nature of the crypto market, where fundamental developments and institutional actions can quickly reshape sentiment and capital flows. Conclusion: The observations by Willy Woo regarding the significant Ethereum market shift, fueled by substantial inflows and Bitmain’s strategic accumulation, mark a pivotal moment in the cryptocurrency landscape. While Bitcoin remains a cornerstone, Ethereum’s growing prominence, driven by its technological utility and increasing institutional confidence, suggests a maturing market. This evolution signals exciting times ahead for digital assets, where innovation and strategic investment continue to redefine value and opportunity. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the “Ethereum market shift” observed by Willy Woo? It refers to a significant trend where cryptocurrency market funds are increasingly flowing from Bitcoin (BTC) into Ethereum (ETH), as noted by on-chain analyst Willy Woo. 2. How much ETH has Bitmain accumulated, and what is its value? Bitmain has reportedly accumulated 1.5 million ETH, which is currently valued at approximately $6.6 billion. 3. Why is Bitmain’s investment in ETH significant? As a major player in the Bitcoin mining industry, Bitmain’s large-scale strategic investment in ETH lends significant credibility to Ethereum and could encourage other institutional investors to follow suit. 4. Does this mean Ethereum will replace Bitcoin? While the shift indicates growing institutional interest in Ethereum, it’s more likely to lead to a more balanced crypto market where both BTC and ETH play complementary, vital roles, rather than one replacing the other. 5. What factors could sustain this shift in the long term? Factors like Ethereum’s continuous technological advancements, its expanding ecosystem of dApps, increasing institutional acceptance, and clearer regulatory frameworks could contribute to the long-term sustainability of this trend. If you found this analysis of the Ethereum market shift insightful, please share it with your network! Your support helps us bring more timely and expert crypto insights to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest Ethereum market shift trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum institutional adoption. This post Remarkable Ethereum Market Shift: Funds Flow from BTC to ETH, Analyst Reports first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/27 20:30
Bitcoin can still hit $160K by Christmas with 'average' Q4 comeback

Bitcoin can still hit $160K by Christmas with 'average' Q4 comeback

Bitcoin price weakness has good odds of flipping "positive yet less volatile" in the coming months, says new research. Key points:Bitcoin can reverse its latest slump to hit new all-time highs in the next four months, based on historical performance.Research says that the outlook for Bitcoin between now and Christmas is “positive yet less volatile.”Read more
Coinstats2025/08/27 20:30
VANTIR Launches to Transform Prop Trading With Transparency and Trust

VANTIR Launches to Transform Prop Trading With Transparency and Trust

The post VANTIR Launches to Transform Prop Trading With Transparency and Trust appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, August 27th, 2025, FinanceWire Vantir, a new proprietary trading firm founded by professional traders, today announced its official launch. The firm enters the market with a model designed to address long-standing concerns in the industry, including delayed payouts, hidden rules, and unclear operating practices. Vantir was established after its founders experienced first-hand the frustrations of payout delays and opaque policies at other firms. Their mission is to create a trading environment where reliability and fairness are the foundation. “The proprietary trading landscape has given many traders access to capital, but it has also been undermined by uncertainty and lack of transparency,” said Arsen Magomedov, Co-Founder of Vantir. “We know what it feels like to trade for months and not receive the promised payouts. Vantir is built on trust, transparency, and guaranteed payments. Our goal is to provide a platform traders can rely on with confidence.” Core Features of Vantir’s Model 24-Hour Payout Guarantee: All profit withdrawals are processed within 24 hours. If a delay occurs, Vantir automatically adds a 20% bonus to the trader’s withdrawal. Liquidity Reserve: Payouts are supported by Vantir’s internal liquidity reserve, ensuring reliability without dependence on external performance. Scalable Capital Up to $3 Million: Traders who demonstrate consistent performance can scale their accounts through a structured plan, growing access to capital up to $3 million. AI Trade Feedback System: Each trader receives a post-challenge report powered by AI, analyzing risk management, decision-making behavior, and psychological patterns, with the goal of supporting long-term growth. Clear Rules and Transparency: All program rules are straightforward and publicly documented, with no mid-challenge changes or hidden conditions. Community Engagement: Vantir founders host live Q&A sessions and maintain visible communication with traders to promote openness and accountability. “Trust is built through consistent, transparent action,” added Vantir Co-Founders. “Our…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 20:28
