Avalanche Picks Funtico to Remove Barriers for Web3 Game Studios

Avalanche has partnered with Funtico to serve as its indie gaming platform, empowering developers with PaaS tools and blockchain integration. The collaboration kicks off with GameLoop Season 1 on September 8, offering a $30,000 prize pool and showcasing new blockchain-enabled games. Avalanche has announced Funtico as its official indie gaming platform, in partnership with community-led [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/08/27 20:54
Algorand chooses XBTO as the new market maker to support the liquidity of ALGO

Among the objectives of the partnership is also to facilitate the transfer of USDC
The Cryptonomist2025/08/27 20:51
BitMine Chairman Tom Lee Makes a Wild Price Prediction for Ethereum! Here Are the Details

The post BitMine Chairman Tom Lee Makes a Wild Price Prediction for Ethereum! Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMine Chairman Tom Lee, one of the leading figures in the crypto markets, made a very optimistic price prediction for Ethereum (ETH). Tom Lee: Ethereum Could Reach $12,000 by the End of the Year Lee predicted in a livestream interview that ETH could reach $5,500 in the next few weeks and trade in the $10,000-$12,000 range by the end of the year. Lee noted that Ethereum is increasingly becoming a preferred blockchain platform by Wall Street institutions, emphasizing that ETH’s current value is still significantly underpriced by the market. According to him, Ethereum’s growing ecosystem, institutional interest, and use cases in decentralized finance (DeFi) are among the most important factors supporting the upward movement of the price. Lee, who made similar statements in recent weeks, stated that Ethereum would break the $4,000 threshold in the short term. In his new predictions, he took a more ambitious approach, stating that the market could push the price of ETH into the $10,000-$15,000 range by the end of the year. Lee’s comments are attracting investor attention, especially when considered alongside growing institutional interest in spot Ethereum ETFs in the U.S. Analysts believe Ethereum could have stronger growth potential compared to Bitcoin thanks to both staking returns and institutional adoption. Ethereum currently remains on investors’ radar despite market volatility. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bitmine-chairman-tom-lee-makes-a-wild-price-prediction-for-ethereum-here-are-the-details/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 20:50
New Resale Platform Addresses Demand For Secondhand Wedding Gowns

The post New Resale Platform Addresses Demand For Secondhand Wedding Gowns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bridal brands a&be’ bridal shop and anna be’ bridal boutique have partnered with resale tech company Archive to create an online marketplace for pre-owned wedding dressed. Courtesy of Archive A bridal retailer with 15 stores across the country – anna be’ bridal boutiques and a&be’ bridal shops – has partnered with resale tech company Archive to create an online option for brides shopping for a pre-owned wedding gown, or looking to sell their wedding dress after their big day. Demand for secondhand wedding dresses is being driven by several factors, including the desire for designer looks at pre-owned prices, at a time when tariff pressures are pushing up gown prices. Emily Gittins, CEO and Co-Founder of Archive, which powers resale platforms used by more than 50 global brands, said there has been a noticeable shift in acceptance of secondhand wedding gowns. Falling in Love With Secondhand “In general, the stigma around buying secondhand has diminished so much in the last five to 10 years, where it feels cooler and more interesting to wear secondhand than new clothing,” Gittin said in an interview. That trend now is accelerating in the bridal category, she said. “Of course, some people want a new dress, but the proportion of people who are open to secondhand feels like it is really growing, for a variety of reasons, “ Gittins said. ”Sustainability is one of them, but also price sensitivity and wanting to have access to premium designers that are maybe out of budget full-price, but in budget secondhand.” Secondhand dresses also let brides avoid what can be months-long waits for new dress orders. “You can get dresses faster on the secondhand market versus having to wait for something to be custom-made if you buy new,” Gittins said. Curated, branded bridal resale The offerings on Onceloved…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 20:49
MANTRA announces the launch of its first $25 million OM token buyback round

PANews reported on August 27th that MANTRA, a Layer 1 blockchain focused on RWA assets, announced on the X platform the launch of its first $25 million OM token buyback program, supported by major investors and stakeholders. Combined with Inveniam's recent $20 million investment, the total committed funding now reaches $45 million.
PANews2025/08/27 20:48
Ethereum ETFs Surpass $30 Billion With $20 Billion Reserves Backed by 70 Entities and 4.36 Million ETH

The post Ethereum ETFs Surpass $30 Billion With $20 Billion Reserves Backed by 70 Entities and 4.36 Million ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have surpassed $30 billion in reserves, reflecting strong institutional interest in the cryptocurrency Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have surpassed $30 billion in reserves, reflecting strong institutional interest in the cryptocurrency. Since July 1, net inflows into Ethereum ETFs have reached $8.6 billion, outpacing Bitcoin ETF inflows of $5.1 billion. In addition to ETF holdings, Ethereum treasury companies now hold over $20 billion in reserves, amounting to approximately 4.36 million ETH backed by 70 entities. Public firms have collectively accumulated more than 3.7 million ETH in treasuries, underscoring growing confidence among institutional investors in Ethereum’s long-term prospects. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/ethereum-etfs-surpass-30-billion-20-billion-reserves-backed-70-entities-4-36-eth-37cee66d
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 20:48
Japanese Firm Metaplanet Plans $1.2B Share Sale to Buy More Bitcoin

The post Japanese Firm Metaplanet Plans $1.2B Share Sale to Buy More Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Japanese Firm Metaplanet Plans $1.2B Share Sale to Buy More Bitcoin appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Japanese investment firm Metaplanet is doubling down on its Bitcoin-first strategy, announcing its bold plans to raise $1.2 billion through an international share sale. Out of this, a significant $835 million will be used to purchase more Bitcoin to strengthen its position in the digital asset space. This move signals Metaplanet’s growing confidence in Bitcoin and its strategy to strengthen its position in the digital asset space. Metaplanet Plan To Raise $1.2 Billion In a recent tweet, Metaplanet announced that it will issue up to 555 million new shares, which could increase its total stock count from 722 million to approximately $1.27 billion. The pricing for these shares will be finalized between September 9 and 11, with payments made shortly thereafter. This move builds on Metaplanet’s reputation as one of the most aggressive Bitcoin investors in Asia.  *Notice Regarding Issuance of New Shares by way of International Offering* pic.twitter.com/wvvepNrXpH — Metaplanet Inc. (@Metaplanet_JP) August 27, 2025 However, the majority of the funds, about ¥123.818 billion ($837 million) will be used to purchase more Bitcoin between September and October 2025. The remaining ¥6.516 billion ($44 million) is set aside for Bitcoin-related financial operations, giving the company flexibility to manage its growing crypto portfolio. Beyond Buying Bitcoin Not all of the raised funds will go directly into Bitcoin. Roughly $440 million will support the company’s “Bitcoin Income Business,” which earns money by selling covered call options on its BTC holdings. Why Bitcoin? Metaplanet’s leadership has been clear about its motivation. With Japan’s yen weakening and inflationary pressures growing, the company sees Bitcoin as a hedge and a long-term store of value.  The firm also believes the strategy will enhance shareholder value over time, aligning…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 20:44
MetaMask Adds Google and Apple Login to Simplify Self-Custodial Wallet Access

MetaMask has launched social login functionality, allowing users to create and recover self-custodial wallets using Google or Apple accounts, eliminating the need to manually manage traditional 12-word Secret Recovery Phrases while preserving complete user control over private keys. The feature combines familiar Web2 authentication with advanced cryptographic techniques, including Threshold Oblivious Pseudorandom Functions and Shamir Secret Sharing to ensure no single entity can access wallet credentials. Two-Step Setup Maintains Security While Eliminating Seed Phrase Management Users sign in with Google or Apple credentials and create a unique password, which together unlock locally-generated Secret Recovery Phrases without compromising self-custody principles. MetaMask emphasizes that neither the company nor social login providers can retrieve private keys or recovery phrases independently, maintaining the wallet’s decentralized security model. “No single entity, not even MetaMask, can access all of the pieces needed in order to retrieve your SRP, preserving the self-custodial nature of your wallet,” the company said. The innovation addresses common user errors, including lost seed phrases and inadequate backup practices, which cause significant crypto losses among mainstream users. Social login enables seamless cross-device wallet restoration while requiring both valid social authentication and user-created passwords for recovery. MetaMask joins other major wallets, including Phantom and Trust Wallet, in offering social authentication options, with the feature powered by Web3Auth infrastructure acquired by Consensys in June 2025. Sacrificing Security for Simplicity? MetaMask’s implementation uses distributed key management to split encrypted wallet data across independent server nodes, ensuring no single party controls sufficient information for unauthorized recovery. The system generates random encryption keys on the client side and distributes them using Shamir’s Secret Sharing among multiple key-share holders.Source: GeeksForGeeks Recovery requires both valid social login tokens and user passwords to reconstruct encryption keys. Server-side rate limiting prevents brute force attacks, while encrypted Secret Recovery Phrases remain stored as ciphertext, requiring multiple authentication factors for decryption. The password becomes critical as MetaMask cannot recover lost passwords, making strong password creation essential for wallet security. Users maintain the option to export traditional 12-word recovery phrases as a backup, providing fallback access that is independent of social accounts. However, some security trade-offs include dependency on Google or Apple account access and potential privacy implications from sharing OAuth metadata. The system requires the continued operation of MetaMask’s key-share servers and social login providers, creating availability dependencies that are absent from traditional seed phrase storage. Fortunately, technical reviews also indicate that the approach reduces single-point failures common with handwritten seed phrases, while introducing different risk vectors related to password management and identity provider reliability. The cryptographic design preserves self-custody principles through client-side encryption and distributed key architecture. Stablecoin Launch Positions MetaMask as Full-Service Financial Platform MetaMask announced plans for MetaMask USD (mUSD), making it the first self-custodial wallet to issue a native stablecoin integrated across its ecosystem of decentralized applications. The token will launch on Ethereum and Linea networks with plans for real-world payment integration through the MetaMask Card by year-end. The stablecoin initiative builds on governance proposals that have been circulating since August, outlining partnerships with Stripe for payment infrastructure and the M⁰ network for decentralized issuance. mUSD aims to serve as a base currency across MetaMask’s 30 million-user ecosystem, while supporting DeFi protocols for lending and yield opportunities. Development coincides with growing corporate stablecoin adoption following the passage of the GENIUS Act, which established federal regulatory frameworks that distinguish stablecoins as payment tools rather than investment products. Major corporations, including Western Union, Interactive Brokers, and Remitly, have announced plans to integrate stablecoins for payment modernization. The stablecoin market has expanded to over $250 billion in capitalization, with Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller acknowledging that 99% of stablecoin value links to U.S. dollars. This positioning could help maintain dollar dominance as a global reserve currency through increased international accessibility. Looking forward, MetaMask’s technical and stablecoin updates aim to target mainstream adoption by reducing technical barriers while maintaining self-custody principles that distinguish cryptocurrency from traditional banking services. Users will access integrated financial services, including payments, swaps, and cross-chain bridging, directly within the wallet interface, while maintaining complete control over their assets
CryptoNews2025/08/27 20:42
Cross-border e-commerce company DDC Enterprise increased its holdings by 120 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,088.

PANews reported on August 27 that according to an official announcement, cross-border e-commerce company DDC Enterprise announced that it had increased its holdings by 120 BTC, and currently holds a total of 1,088 BTC.
PANews2025/08/27 20:41
U.S. Department of Commerce to Publish GDP Data on Blockchain

The post U.S. Department of Commerce to Publish GDP Data on Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Commerce Secretary plans GDP data on blockchain, shaking U.S. economic data policy. U.S. economic data transparency themes gain momentum. Previous employment data controversies heighten scrutiny on data handling. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced plans to publish economic statistics, including GDP data, on blockchain technology during a White House cabinet meeting on Tuesday. This initiative signals potential government-wide blockchain adoption, impacting market transparency and data integrity, while raising questions about privacy, security, and technical execution. Blockchain Adoption in U.S. Federal Economic Reporting U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick discussed plans to publish key economic statistics, including GDP data, on the blockchain. This move occurred at a White House meeting and may extend to other federal departments upon further detail finalization. The initiative marks a first-of-its-kind governmental adoption of blockchain technology for economic reporting. The implementation aims for enhanced transparency in federal economic data publishing. By utilizing blockchain, the Department of Commerce intends to provide immutable and accessible records, reducing potential data manipulation concerns. However, specific technology and transition timelines remain under discussion. “Probabilities given by prediction markets are usually more accurate than judgments formed by media influence,” said Vitalik Buterin, Co-founder of Ethereum (source). Transparency and Trust in Government Data Management Amid Controversy Did you know? The U.S. government’s plan to use blockchain for GDP statistics highlights blockchain’s growing role in ensuring transparency and accuracy. Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,599.34 with a market cap reaching approximately 555.17 billion, as of the latest CoinMarketCap data. Exhibiting a promising 18.07% surge over 30 days, ETH’s performance outpaces broader crypto market trends, showcasing sustained investor confidence. Recent strategic governmental interest in blockchain could support continued optimism. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:05 UTC on August 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu’s research emphasizes blockchain’s potential for securing data integrity and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 20:39
