Aave Labs launches new platform Horizon, allowing institutions to borrow tokenized assets as stablecoins

PANews reported on August 27 that Aave Labs has launched a new platform, Horizon, which aims to enable institutional borrowers to use tokenized versions of real-world assets (RWAs), such as U.S. Treasuries, as collateral to obtain stablecoins. At launch, institutions will be able to borrow Circle's USDC, Ripple's RLUSD, and Aave's GHO in exchange for a range of tokenized assets, including Superstate's short-term U.S. Treasury and cryptocurrency holding funds, Circle's income fund, and Centrifuge's tokenized Janus Henderson product. The platform aims to provide accredited investors with short-term financing for their RWA holdings and allow them to deploy income strategies. The platform's setup blends permissioned and permissionless functionality: collateralized tokens are embedded with issuer-level compliance checks, while lending pools remain open and composable. Chainlink's oracle services provide real-time pricing data, starting with NAVLink, which delivers the net asset value of tokenized funds directly on-chain to ensure that loans are properly collateralized. Launch partners include a range of asset issuers, including Ethena, OpenEden, Securitize, VanEck, Hamilton Lane, and WisdomTree, with plans to expand collateral options to more tokenized assets.