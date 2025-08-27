MEXC-pörssi
2025-08-29 Friday
$385M Raised: BlockDAG’s 2049% Bonus Overshadows Bitcoin Swift & BlockchainFX Before Token2049
Compare BlockDAG, Bitcoin Swift, and BlockchainFX to find the best presale crypto. BlockDAG leads with a 2049% bonus, $385M raised, 25.5B tokens sold, and 2900% ROI since batch 1.
Cryptodaily
2025/08/27 21:09
Bitcoin Miner Hut 8 to Build Four New Sites, Adding 1.5 GW Capacity
Bitcoin miner Hut 8 has announced plans to develop four new sites across the United States, adding 1.53 gigawatts (GW) of utility capacity.
Coinstats
2025/08/27 21:09
Jupiter: Lending protocol Jupiter Lend public beta is now live
PANews reported on August 27th that Solana's decentralized exchange (DEX) Jupiter announced on the X platform that the public beta version of its lending protocol, Jupiter Lend, is now live. After weeks of testing, auditing, and collecting feedback, it was officially launched in conjunction with more than 40 vaults and over $2 million in incentives from Jup, Fluid, and its partners.
JUP
$0,5222
+3,81%
FLUID
$6,3534
+0,09%
MORE
$0,10559
+4,98%
PANews
2025/08/27 21:07
Aave Labs launches new platform Horizon, allowing institutions to borrow tokenized assets as stablecoins
PANews reported on August 27 that Aave Labs has launched a new platform, Horizon, which aims to enable institutional borrowers to use tokenized versions of real-world assets (RWAs), such as U.S. Treasuries, as collateral to obtain stablecoins. At launch, institutions will be able to borrow Circle's USDC, Ripple's RLUSD, and Aave's GHO in exchange for a range of tokenized assets, including Superstate's short-term U.S. Treasury and cryptocurrency holding funds, Circle's income fund, and Centrifuge's tokenized Janus Henderson product. The platform aims to provide accredited investors with short-term financing for their RWA holdings and allow them to deploy income strategies. The platform's setup blends permissioned and permissionless functionality: collateralized tokens are embedded with issuer-level compliance checks, while lending pools remain open and composable. Chainlink's oracle services provide real-time pricing data, starting with NAVLink, which delivers the net asset value of tokenized funds directly on-chain to ensure that loans are properly collateralized. Launch partners include a range of asset issuers, including Ethena, OpenEden, Securitize, VanEck, Hamilton Lane, and WisdomTree, with plans to expand collateral options to more tokenized assets.
U
$0,0118
-0,84%
REAL
$0,05773
-0,41%
MORE
$0,10559
+4,98%
PANews
2025/08/27 21:03
Bitcoin Eyeing $160K Christmas Miracle with Typical Q4 Surge!
In the ever-dynamic world of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin’s market trends remain a point of significant interest for investors and analysts alike. Amidst a fluctuating economy, predictions about Bitcoin’s performance by the year’s end are gaining attention, with some experts forecasting an impressive rally. Here we delve into the potential for Bitcoin’s price to reach $160,000 by [...]
HERE
$0,000389
+8,96%
EVER
$0,00908
-2,04%
Crypto Breaking News
2025/08/27 21:01
Bitcoin Price Outlook: Economist Predicts BTC Crash to $75,000
In a recent post, Schiff pointed out that Bitcoin has slipped below $109,000 — a drop of roughly 13% from […] The post Bitcoin Price Outlook: Economist Predicts BTC Crash to $75,000 appeared first on Coindoo.
BTC
$111 556,26
-0,10%
Coindoo
2025/08/27 21:00
I Built My Own Chat Instead of Relying on Jivo or LiveChat: Here's How
The main implementation went into `src/crud/chat/index.tsx. The architecture, the contexts for sockets and state, and the UI components that tied it all together. I wanted all connection logic in one place, so I created `SocketContext': `ChatContext': 'SocketContext' with React.
SRC
$0,002304
+0,83%
INDEX
$1,18
+0,16%
REACT
$0,0763
+27,08%
Hackernoon
2025/08/27 21:00
10 Best Bitcoin & Crypto Gambling Sites Ranked in 2025
This guide highlights the 10 best Bitcoin and crypto gambling sites for 2025. Each brand is reviewed for its strengths, including bonuses, payout speed, and player-friendly features. The goal is to help U.S. players identify trusted options and enjoy safe, crypto-powered gameplay. Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites Listed Before diving into detailed reviews, here is a […]
U
$0,0118
-0,84%
SAFE
$0,4476
+1,54%
HERE
$0,000389
+8,96%
Tronweekly
2025/08/27 21:00
BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Momentum Surpasses Solana $305 Ambition and AAVE $400 Target in 2025
Solana’s whale-driven rally and AAVE’s DeFi revival fuel optimism, yet BlockDAG’s $385M presale and $0.03 entry price secure its place as the crypto with the most potential in 2025.
DEFI
$0,001691
+2,23%
FUEL
$0,00583
-2,01%
AAVE
$314,94
-2,16%
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/27 21:00
XRP Ledger to Revolutionize China’s Supply Chain Finance Sector
TLDR XRP Ledger integrates with Linklogis to enhance China’s supply chain finance sector. The collaboration focuses on tokenizing trade assets like invoices and receivables. XRP Ledger’s instant settlement system will streamline cross-border payments. Linklogis’ adoption of XRPL signals growing institutional confidence in blockchain. The partnership positions XRP Ledger as a key player in global trade [...] The post XRP Ledger to Revolutionize China’s Supply Chain Finance Sector appeared first on CoinCentral.
CROSS
$0,21571
-3,06%
XRP
$2,9432
-1,35%
LIKE
$0,012177
-4,74%
Coincentral
2025/08/27 20:59
