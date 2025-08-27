2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Mantra Token Buyback: Massive $25M Plan Unveiled to Boost OM Value

Mantra Token Buyback: Massive $25M Plan Unveiled to Boost OM Value

BitcoinWorld Mantra Token Buyback: Massive $25M Plan Unveiled to Boost OM Value Exciting news is buzzing across the crypto world! Mantra (OM), a prominent real-world asset (RWA) tokenization platform, recently announced a significant financial maneuver. The company plans a massive $25 million Mantra token buyback of its native OM token. This strategic move aims to bolster the token’s value and reinforce investor confidence, signaling a strong commitment to its ecosystem’s future. What Does This Mantra Token Buyback Mean for OM? A token buyback, like the one Mantra is undertaking, involves a company repurchasing its own tokens from the open market. This action effectively reduces the total supply of tokens available. For OM holders, a reduced supply can lead to increased scarcity, which often translates to higher demand and, consequently, a potential rise in the token’s price. Mantra’s decision to execute a Mantra token buyback of this scale highlights its belief in the long-term value of its project and its dedication to its community. This substantial investment by Mantra directly benefits the OM ecosystem. It demonstrates financial strength and a proactive approach to market management. Investors typically view buybacks as a positive indicator, suggesting that the company believes its token is undervalued. Why Are Token Buybacks Beneficial for Your Portfolio? Token buybacks offer several key advantages for both the project and its investors. Here’s a breakdown of the primary benefits: Price Appreciation: By reducing circulating supply, buybacks can create upward pressure on the token’s price. Increased Scarcity: Fewer tokens in circulation make each remaining token potentially more valuable. Investor Confidence: A buyback signals financial health and a commitment to delivering value to token holders. Reduced Volatility: Strategic buybacks can help stabilize token prices during market fluctuations. Long-Term Growth: It aligns the interests of the project with those of its investors, fostering a strong community. Mantra’s initiative underscores these points, making the Mantra token buyback a crucial event for the platform. Mantra’s Vision: Powering Real-World Asset Tokenization Mantra isn’t just another crypto project; it’s at the forefront of the burgeoning RWA tokenization sector. RWA tokenization involves converting tangible assets, like real estate, art, or commodities, into digital tokens on a blockchain. This process unlocks liquidity, increases transparency, and democratizes access to traditional investments. The platform’s focus on RWA tokenization positions it uniquely within the blockchain landscape. By leveraging blockchain technology, Mantra aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance (DeFi). This mission is ambitious and requires robust financial backing, which the Mantra token buyback further solidifies. What’s Next for OM Holders? Actionable Insights With this significant buyback underway, OM token holders might wonder about the immediate and long-term implications. While no investment is guaranteed, historical data often shows positive sentiment following such announcements. Here are some actionable insights: Monitor Market Reaction: Observe how the market responds to the buyback news and its execution. Understand the Fundamentals: Deepen your understanding of Mantra’s RWA tokenization roadmap and partnerships. Consider Long-Term Holdings: If you believe in Mantra’s vision, this buyback could be a positive signal for long-term holding strategies. The success of this Mantra token buyback will likely depend on various market factors and the platform’s continued development in the RWA space. Concluding Thoughts on Mantra’s Strategic Move Mantra’s announcement of a $25 million OM token buyback is a powerful statement of intent. It reflects the platform’s confidence in its RWA tokenization mission and its commitment to creating value for its community. This strategic financial decision has the potential to significantly impact the OM token’s market dynamics, fostering a stronger, more resilient ecosystem. As the RWA sector continues to expand, Mantra’s proactive approach positions it as a key player to watch. This buyback isn’t just about reducing supply; it’s about building a foundation for future growth and reinforcing trust among its stakeholders. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What exactly is a token buyback? A token buyback is when a project or company repurchases its own native tokens from the open market. This action reduces the total circulating supply of the token, often aiming to increase its value and demonstrate confidence in the project’s future. Q2: Why is Mantra conducting a $25 million Mantra token buyback? Mantra is undertaking this substantial buyback to enhance the value of its OM token by reducing supply, boost investor confidence, and signal its strong financial health and long-term commitment to the RWA tokenization ecosystem. Q3: How might this buyback affect OM token holders? For OM token holders, a successful buyback can lead to increased scarcity, which may drive up demand and potentially result in price appreciation. It also signifies a positive outlook from the project team, reinforcing confidence in their investment. Q4: What is RWA tokenization, and how does Mantra fit into it? RWA (Real-World Asset) tokenization is the process of converting tangible assets like real estate or commodities into digital tokens on a blockchain. Mantra is a leading platform focused on this sector, aiming to make traditional assets more liquid, transparent, and accessible through blockchain technology. Q5: When will the Mantra token buyback take place? Mantra announced the $25 million buyback via X, indicating it is an ongoing or imminent process. Specific timelines for completion are usually detailed in official announcements or community channels. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us bring more valuable crypto news and analysis to a wider audience. Share this article on your favorite social media platforms and join the conversation! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping RWA tokenization institutional adoption. This post Mantra Token Buyback: Massive $25M Plan Unveiled to Boost OM Value first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01644+0.61%
RealLink
REAL$0.05774-0.39%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01701-1.90%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 21:15
Jaa
100+ Crypto Firms Urge Lawmakers to Shield Developers

100+ Crypto Firms Urge Lawmakers to Shield Developers

The post 100+ Crypto Firms Urge Lawmakers to Shield Developers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Over 110 crypto firms unite to push for developer protections in upcoming legislation. Industry warns it cannot support legislation without proper safeguards. Tensions rise between traditional finance and crypto advocates. More than 110 crypto entities, including major firms and advocacy groups, are calling on lawmakers to ensure software developers are protected in upcoming crypto legislation. The DeFi Education Fund (DEF), along with the Blockchain Association, the Chamber of Digital Commerce, and major firms including Coinbase, Hedera HBAR $0.24 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $10.20 B Vol. 24h: $212.67 M , and Uniswap Labs, has called on Congress to shield developers and non-custodial service providers from regulatory liability. Hedera has signed the @fund_defi‘s coalition letter urging Congress to protect developers and non-custodial service providers in market structure legislation. 100+ crypto leaders are united: Blockchain deserves nationwide protections. 🔗 Read the letter: https://t.co/GzKk0pNxXU pic.twitter.com/hsc9mUvodw — Hedera (@hedera) August 27, 2025 The group sent a letter on August 27 to Senate Banking Committee and Senate Agriculture Committee leaders, both of which play key roles in shaping crypto regulation. The stakeholders stressed they could not support a final market structure bill without these safeguards. They also requested protection for self-custody and peer-to-peer transactions, arguing that users and developers should not be regulated simply for creating or using blockchain software. Lawmakers Working on Crypto Regulations The appeal comes as lawmakers in Washington debate how best to regulate the crypto sector. The House recently passed the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act. On the other hand, Senate Banking Committee Republican Chair Tim Scott circulated a draft of a larger crypto market structure bill with a September 30 deadline for committee action. Any final framework will require compromise between the two chambers. Meanwhile, traditional finance groups, including leading banking associations, are pressing for revisions to the…
B
B$0.6674+17.35%
MemeCore
M$0.43029+0.23%
Threshold
T$0.01644+0.61%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 21:15
Jaa
REX-Osprey BNB ETF Could Hit Market in November – Here’s What to Know

REX-Osprey BNB ETF Could Hit Market in November – Here’s What to Know

Quick HighlightsREX-Osprey BNB ETF may launch November 9–10, 2025.Offers direct BNB exposure with staking potential.Cash-only shares issuance and redemption.REX Shares and Osprey Funds File for Spot BNB ETFREX Shares and Osprey Funds have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to register a spot BNB ETF. Both companies previously bypassed the standard procedure with their Solana (SOL) fund, streamlining the launch process.The product, named REX-Osprey BNB + Staking ETF, would trade on the Cboe BZX exchange if approved. The custodian and transfer agent have not yet been disclosed in the application.Direct Exposure to BNB and Staking PotentialThe fund aims to provide investors with direct exposure to BNB, the native token of the BNB Smart Chain (BSC). Most of the trust’s assets are expected to be used for staking through trusted intermediaries, offering a potential yield in addition to price appreciation.Shares will be issued and redeemed exclusively in cash, according to the fund’s structure. The application was filed on the evening of August 26, 2025.Launch Timeline and Regulatory AdvantageAnalyst James Seyffarth of Bloomberg Intelligence suggests the product could launch as early as November 9–10, 2025, thanks to a streamlined process. This is made possible by the fund’s classification under the Investment Company Act of 1940, allowing it to bypass the lengthy registration process required under the Securities Act of 1933, which applies to most spot cryptocurrency ETFs.REX Shares and Osprey Funds employed a similar strategy for their Solana ETF, filed in June 2025 and launched on July 2, 2025. That fund raised $161.7 million in its first two months, though this was below the performance of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Both companies have also applied for additional altcoin-focused funds.
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
Solana
SOL$213.8+3.70%
Binance Coin
BNB$873.24+2.04%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 21:14
Jaa
US Commerce Department To Publish Economic Data On The Blockchain, Howard Lutnick Says ⋆ ZyCrypto

US Commerce Department To Publish Economic Data On The Blockchain, Howard Lutnick Says ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post US Commerce Department To Publish Economic Data On The Blockchain, Howard Lutnick Says ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp The US Department of Commerce will begin publishing economic statistics, including official gross domestic product (GDP) figures on the blockchain, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said during a White House cabinet meeting on Tuesday. “The Department of Commerce is going to start issuing its statistics on the blockchain because you are the crypto president,” posited Lutnick. The plan will involve his department releasing GDP data on-chain “so people can use the blockchain for data distribution.” According to Lutnick, the initiative will begin with GDP figures and could expand across other government agencies. “We’re going to make that available to the entire government so all of you can do it,” Lutnick said. He added that officials are “just ironing out all the details” to implement the program. Other governments have already embraced blockchain technology in public administration. In 2016, for instance, Estonia’s government incorporated Guardtime’s KSI blockchain into its e-Health system to accelerate blockchain-based management of patient healthcare records, making the Baltic country an early pioneer. Advertisement &nbsp Lutnick’s initiative to leverage blockchain technology to enhance government efficiency is not a new concept in US politics. Back in April 2024, former Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he wanted to put the entire federal budget on-chain to enhance government transparency. Before his public fallout with President Trump, Elon Musk, former head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), also previously mulled the implementation of blockchain technology at the government agency to boost transparency. However, none of these U.S. initiatives were implemented. It’s currently unclear which blockchain network Lutnick intends to use to store the economic data or how the system will help the Commerce Department or other state agencies achieve their goals. Nonetheless, Lutnick’s proposed endeavor would mark one of the first major implementations of blockchain…
SynFutures
F$0.007091-0.47%
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004741-0.04%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 21:14
Jaa
Dan Tapiero Names 9 Reasons to Expect Alt Season Ahead

Dan Tapiero Names 9 Reasons to Expect Alt Season Ahead

Altcoin market likely to record massive blowout soon, per Dan Tapiero
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006012+8.63%
SOON
SOON$0.2544-0.27%
AptosLaunch Token
ALT$0.002584-0.19%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 21:14
Jaa
The Role Of Venture Capital, Private Equity, And Fans In The NIL Era

The Role Of Venture Capital, Private Equity, And Fans In The NIL Era

The post The Role Of Venture Capital, Private Equity, And Fans In The NIL Era appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava was a high-profile transfer after last season’s College Football Playoff. With FanStake now fans can bid to help their school secure their next star. Getty Images The college sports landscape is evolving daily. In June, a U.S. District Court approved the settlement of the federal court case between the House of Representatives and the NCAA. Universities are now authorized to make direct payments to student-athletes, and are required to pay athletes $20.5 million in revenue sharing. With the NCAA set to pay nearly $3 billion in backpay to roughly 390,000 former student-athletes, and universities chasing donations from their alumni to fund the acquisition of their next star quarterback or point guard, private investors are circling, and fans are left wondering what their role is in this new era of college sports. Courtside Ventures, Venture Capital, and Private Equity Vasu Kulkarni is the founder of Courtside Ventures, a venture capital fund investing in technology and media at the intersection of sports and gaming. Courtside has over 80 active investments, counts on NFL Pro Bowl receiver Larry Fitzgerald as an advisor, and, according to the company’s website, has a portfolio valued over $9 billion. The company invests in start-ups and has a keen eye on the college sports market, especially as the Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) era continues to take shape. Kulkarni says this moment “feels a lot like 2018,” when the floodgates were opened to sports betting. At the time, DraftKings, FanDuel, and other betting operators were the biggest winners. It remains to be seen who will be the biggest beneficiary of the new college sports system. What is certain is that with the money now (officially) flowing towards student-athletes, universities are more incentivized than ever to generate new revenue streams. Recruiting and retaining athletes…
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
CreatorBid
BID$0.0863-7.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10559+4.98%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 21:13
Jaa
Aave Labs Launches Horizon for Institutional Tokenized Asset Lending

Aave Labs Launches Horizon for Institutional Tokenized Asset Lending

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/aave-labs-tokenized-asset-platform/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018963+3.96%
AaveToken
AAVE$314.92-2.16%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 21:11
Jaa
Dash integrates with Snowden-backed NymVPN to enable private payments

Dash integrates with Snowden-backed NymVPN to enable private payments

The post Dash integrates with Snowden-backed NymVPN to enable private payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dash, one of the earliest cryptocurrency projects with privacy features, has partnered with privacy infrastructure provider Nym to enable payments for NymVPN subscriptions, as per reports shared with Finbold on August 27.  The integration allows users to pay for VPN services with Dash, combining private payments with advanced privacy technology. Low-cost, censorship-resistant transactions NymVPN, endorsed by Edward Snowden, offers two modes of service: a “Fast” WireGuard-based VPN for everyday browsing and streaming, and an “Anonymous” 5-hop mixnet mode designed to protect metadata against surveillance and censorship. By adding Dash as a payment option, NymVPN users gain access to low-cost, censorship-resistant transactions. “By integrating Dash, we’re giving our users the ability to pay for privacy with privacy,” said Joël Valenzuela, core member of Dash DAO. “This partnership bridges a crucial gap in the privacy tech stack: you can now keep your identity safe when connecting to the internet and when paying for that protection.” Dash was launched in 2014 as Darkcoin, pioneering protocol-level privacy features and maintaining optional privacy tools while remaining listed on major exchanges. Its integration into NymVPN addresses one of the persistent challenges in online privacy, specifically how to pay for anonymity services without leaving a traceable financial record. “This collaboration with Dash strengthens our mission to offer  privacy across different kinds of financial transactions,” said Nym’s CEO Harry Halpin. “With Dash payments that offer a degree of privacy beyond most cryptocurrencies, our users can access NymVPN’s metadata-resistant mixnet, further shielding their transactions from mass surveillance.” The partnership highlights growing interest in combining private payments with privacy infrastructure as concerns around surveillance and payment censorship increase. Featured image via Shutterstock.  Source: https://finbold.com/dash-integrates-with-snowden-backed-nymvpn-to-enable-private-payments/
Mode Network
MODE$0.001843-3.50%
HARRY
HARRY$0.07844-1.85%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00101+3.06%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 21:10
Jaa
Bitcoin $160K: Analyst Predicts Explosive Year-End Rally

Bitcoin $160K: Analyst Predicts Explosive Year-End Rally

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin $160K: Analyst Predicts Explosive Year-End Rally The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with an exciting new forecast! A prominent analyst suggests that Bitcoin could hit an astonishing $160,000 by the close of this year. This bold prediction has many investors and enthusiasts wondering about the potential for an explosive year-end rally for Bitcoin $160K. Who is Behind the Bitcoin $160K Prediction? The analyst making waves with this remarkable forecast is Timothy Peterson. Peterson, known for his data-driven insights into the crypto market, has provided a detailed rationale for his optimistic outlook. His analysis offers a compelling perspective on where the flagship cryptocurrency might be headed as 2024 draws to a close. Understanding his methodology is key to appreciating the potential for Bitcoin $160K. What Drives the $160,000 Target for BTC? Peterson’s prediction is not based on mere speculation. Instead, it draws heavily on historical patterns observed in Bitcoin’s price movements. He highlights a significant trend: Historically, Bitcoin has shown a 70% probability of rising during the four months leading up to Christmas. During these periods, the average gain has been an impressive around 44%. This consistent seasonal strength forms the core of his argument for a substantial increase, potentially pushing Bitcoin towards the coveted $160K mark. However, past performance does not guarantee future results, and it is crucial to consider all factors. Are Past Trends a Reliable Indicator for Bitcoin $160K? While historical data provides valuable insights, every market cycle presents unique conditions. Peterson himself acknowledges this, pointing out specific years where Bitcoin’s performance deviated from the average trend. He specifically mentioned: 2017: A period of massive parabolic growth. 2018: A significant bear market correction. 2020: The onset of the global pandemic and subsequent economic shifts. 2022: A challenging year marked by macroeconomic headwinds and crypto-specific events. These examples remind us that while patterns exist, external economic conditions and market sentiment play a crucial role. Therefore, while a historical 70% probability is encouraging, it is wise to remain vigilant and informed about the current landscape as we consider the possibility of Bitcoin $160K. What Current Market Conditions Could Influence BTC’s Trajectory? Unlike the “exceptional periods” Peterson noted, the present market environment has its own set of unique dynamics. Key factors that could influence Bitcoin’s journey towards $160K include: Institutional Adoption: The approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs has opened doors for significant institutional capital. Global Economic Outlook: Inflation trends, interest rate decisions, and geopolitical stability can all impact investor appetite for risk assets like Bitcoin. Regulatory Developments: Evolving regulations worldwide can either foster growth or introduce new challenges. Bitcoin Halving Event: The recent halving has historically preceded bull runs, reducing the supply of new Bitcoin and potentially increasing its value. These elements, combined with general market sentiment, will collectively shape Bitcoin’s price action in the coming months. Staying updated on these developments is essential for anyone tracking the path to Bitcoin $160K. Navigating Potential Roadblocks to Bitcoin $160K While the prospect of Bitcoin reaching $160,000 is exciting, it is also important to consider potential challenges. The crypto market is known for its volatility, and several factors could hinder such a rapid ascent: Unexpected Macroeconomic Shocks: A sudden economic downturn or crisis could lead investors to de-risk. Regulatory Crackdowns: Stricter regulations in major economies could dampen enthusiasm. Market Manipulation: Large market players can influence prices, leading to unpredictable swings. Technical Issues or Security Breaches: Although rare, significant issues with exchanges or the network could erode trust. Therefore, a balanced perspective is vital. Investors should always conduct their own research and consider their risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Actionable Insights for the Aspiring Crypto Investor For those looking at the possibility of Bitcoin $160K, here are some practical considerations: Stay Informed: Continuously monitor market news, analyst reports, and economic indicators. Diversify Your Portfolio: Do not put all your eggs in one basket. Spread investments across different assets. Understand Risk: Cryptocurrencies are high-risk investments. Only invest what you can afford to lose. Consider Long-Term Strategy: Short-term fluctuations are common; a long-term view can help navigate volatility. These steps can help you make more informed decisions, regardless of whether Bitcoin reaches the predicted target. The prediction of Bitcoin $160K by year-end from Timothy Peterson injects a significant dose of optimism into the crypto space. While historical trends provide a compelling argument, the dynamic nature of the market means vigilance and informed decision-making are paramount. Whether Bitcoin reaches this astounding target or not, understanding the underlying factors and maintaining a strategic approach will be crucial for navigating the exciting journey ahead in the world of digital assets. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: Who is Timothy Peterson? A1: Timothy Peterson is a cryptocurrency analyst known for his data-driven insights and predictions regarding Bitcoin’s price movements and market trends. Q2: What is the basis for the Bitcoin $160K prediction? A2: The prediction is primarily based on historical data showing Bitcoin’s strong performance in the four months leading up to Christmas, with a 70% probability of rising and an average gain of 44% during these periods. Q3: Are there any caveats to this prediction? A3: Yes, Peterson noted that years like 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2022 had exceptional market and economic conditions, suggesting that past performance is not a guaranteed indicator for the future. Q4: What other factors could influence Bitcoin’s price? A4: Besides historical trends, factors such as institutional adoption (e.g., ETFs), global economic conditions, regulatory developments, and the recent Bitcoin halving event can significantly impact its price trajectory. Q5: Should I invest based on this prediction? A5: Predictions offer insights, but investment decisions should always be based on thorough personal research, understanding your risk tolerance, and potentially consulting with a financial advisor. Cryptocurrencies are volatile assets. Q6: How can I stay informed about Bitcoin’s price movements? A6: To stay informed, regularly monitor reputable crypto news sources, analyst reports, economic indicators, and official announcements related to regulatory changes and institutional involvement. If you found this analysis insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Help us spread awareness about the exciting possibilities and important considerations in the cryptocurrency market. Your shares help others stay informed! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Bitcoin $160K: Analyst Predicts Explosive Year-End Rally first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Gravity
G$0.01214+2.88%
Waves
WAVES$1.1823-1.58%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,552.45-0.11%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 21:10
Jaa
Hut 8 Maps 'Path to Monetization' of Energy Assets as Bitcoin Mining Carve-Out Nears: Benchmark

Hut 8 Maps 'Path to Monetization' of Energy Assets as Bitcoin Mining Carve-Out Nears: Benchmark

Hut 8 (HUT) is set to spin out most of its bitcoin (BTC) mining operations into American Bitcoin (ABTC) within the next week, a move that Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer said could re-rate the company’s shares.Yesterday, Hut 8 unveiled plans to develop 1.53 gigawatts (GW) of new capacity across four U.S. sites, in Louisiana, Texas and Illinois, more than doubling its power under management to 2.55 GW. Palmer raised Hut 8's price target to $36 from $33 and reiterated his buy rating on the stock. The new price target suggests nearly 40% upside from yesterday's close just below $26.Palmer noted the update was significant because it showed a clear path to monetizing Hut 8’s energy pipeline, with the company already securing land and power agreements, building infrastructure and negotiating with potential customers.By separating its mining operations into ABTC, Hut 8 aims to position itself as an energy infrastructure pure-play, giving it better access to cheaper project financing by avoiding the volatility tied to bitcoin revenues, the analyst said.The company has up to $2.4 billion in liquidity to support the expansion, including $1.2 billion in bitcoin, $330 million in credit facilities and a $1 billion equity program, the report noted.Hut 8 is a flexible bet on both bitcoin and the artificial intelligence (AI)/high performance computing (HPC) boom, Palmer said.Read more: Bitcoin Miner Hut 8 Jumps 15%, Leading Sector Higher After Inking 5-Year Energy Supply Deal
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,552.45-0.11%
Boom
BOOM$0.01338+3.32%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 21:10
Jaa

Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Russian Finance Ministry Official: Despite New Law, 70% of Crypto Miners Are Still Unregistered

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet