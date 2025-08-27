Russian media claim Chinese, Korean phone makers have agreed to pre-install state-backed Max

Manufacturers from China and South Korea are "making every effort" to install Russia's "national messenger" Max on their smartphones ahead of a September deadline, sources told Russian media. The state-supported application, which Moscow wants to see on all mobile devices sold in the country, has caused concerns over possible surveillance by Russian authorities amid claims it's collecting sensitive personal data. Samsung, Xiaomi reportedly ready to add Max to phones in Russia Some of the world's leading brands in the electronics market are yet to officially confirm that Max will be present on their devices upon sale in Russia, but they have already agreed to that, the official Russian news agency TASS unveiled, citing representatives of the industry. South Korea's Samsung is prepared to pre-install the Russian messenger on smartphones and tablets offered in the Russian Federation, the sources said. Major Chinese makers, including Xiaomi, Honor, Huawei, Tecno, and Infinix, have also "promised to make every effort to ensure this is done." The report comes after the Russian government announced that Max will be pre-installed on all devices sold in the country. The app described by Russian officials as the "national messenger" will be added to Russia's mandatory list of applications starting from September 1, 2025. Max is replacing the VK Messenger, which has been on the list since 2023. Max is also developed by the popular Russian social media network VK, formerly known as Vkontakte. One of the sources quoted by TASS elaborated on two possible options currently being considered by the manufacturers for its integration. This can be done either "through software updates" or by prompting users to install the messenger as soon as they insert a Russian SIM card into their device. Both the South Korean giant and the Chinese companies are yet to file official documentation confirming…