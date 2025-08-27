MEXC-pörssi
Alibaba under pressure to turn profits from its AI business in China
Alibaba spends heavily on AI but struggles to make strong earnings from it.
AI
$0.1279
+0.94%
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/27 21:22
Unprecedented $55.4M Whale Investment Shakes Up DeFi
The post Unprecedented $55.4M Whale Investment Shakes Up DeFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WBTC Accumulation: Unprecedented $55.4M Whale Investment Shakes Up DeFi Skip to content Home Crypto News WBTC Accumulation: Unprecedented $55.4M Whale Investment Shakes Up DeFi Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/wbtc-accumulation-whale-invest/
DEFI
$0.001691
+2.23%
COM
$0.018963
+3.96%
WBTC
$111,630.39
-0.11%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 21:21
Sweden’s H100 Group nears 1k BTC with latest treasury buy
While Europe's Bitcoin treasuries are trailing behind the U.S., several companies hope to catch up.
U
$0.0118
-0.84%
BTC
$111,524.97
-0.13%
CATCH
$0.036
-1.36%
Crypto.news
2025/08/27 21:20
Retail traders lose when OTC token deals win: Here’s why
Private OTC token deals give funds discounted allocations and predictable profits, while retail investors face hidden sell pressure and little transparency. Crypto funds and market makers are buying tokens at steep discounts through private over-the-counter deals and hedging them with shorts, locking in double-digit returns while retail traders take the risk.Venture capitalists, funds and market makers can often secure allocations at roughly a 30% discount with three- to four-month vesting, then hedge by shorting the same amount on perpetual futures markets, according to Jelle Buth, co-founder of market maker Enflux. This structure largely guarantees profits that can annualize to as much as 60%-120%, regardless of where the token price moves.Read more
MORE
$0.10575
+5.14%
TOKEN
$0.01319
-0.52%
HERE
$0.00039
+9.24%
Coinstats
2025/08/27 21:20
FLOKI doubles Valhalla tournament prize pool to $150K ahead of September launch
The meme project has doubled its prize pool for the contest to $150,000. 64 winners will share the rewards, with the top walking away with $50,000. The tournament will start next month, with full details expected next week. Digital currencies flashed recovery signals today as Bitcoin rebounded from the $109K vicinity to intraday peaks above […] The post FLOKI doubles Valhalla tournament prize pool to $150K ahead of September launch appeared first on CoinJournal.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
FLOKI
$0.00009725
+0.08%
MEME
$0.003014
-3.58%
Coin Journal
2025/08/27 21:19
Russian media claim Chinese, Korean phone makers have agreed to pre-install state-backed Max
The post Russian media claim Chinese, Korean phone makers have agreed to pre-install state-backed Max appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Manufacturers from China and South Korea are “making every effort” to install Russia’s “national messenger” Max on their smartphones ahead of a September deadline, sources told Russian media. The state-supported application, which Moscow wants to see on all mobile devices sold in the country, has caused concerns over possible surveillance by Russian authorities amid claims it’s collecting sensitive personal data. Samsung, Xiaomi reportedly ready to add Max to phones in Russia Some of the world’s leading brands in the electronics market are yet to officially confirm that Max will be present on their devices upon sale in Russia, but they have already agreed to that, the official Russian news agency TASS unveiled, citing representatives of the industry. South Korea’s Samsung is prepared to pre-install the Russian messenger on smartphones and tablets offered in the Russian Federation, the sources said. Major Chinese makers, including Xiaomi, Honor, Huawei, Tecno, and Infinix, have also “promised to make every effort to ensure this is done.” The report comes after the Russian government announced that Max will be pre-installed on all devices sold in the country. The app described by Russian officials as the “national messenger” will be added to Russia’s mandatory list of applications starting from September 1, 2025. Max is replacing the VK Messenger, which has been on the list since 2023. Max is also developed by the popular Russian social media network VK, formerly known as Vkontakte. One of the sources quoted by TASS elaborated on two possible options currently being considered by the manufacturers for its integration. This can be done either “through software updates” or by prompting users to install the messenger as soon as they insert a Russian SIM card into their device. Both the South Korean giant and the Chinese companies are yet to file official documentation confirming…
HONOR
$0.4715
--%
MOBILE
$0.0003543
+0.19%
READY
$0.003467
+1.61%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 21:19
Why is Solana Price Skyrocketing Today?
Read the full article at coingape.com.
COM
$0.018963
+3.96%
WHY
$0.0000000273
-4.27%
Coinstats
2025/08/27 21:19
Trump Tower Investment Bank Dominari Launches Cryptocurrency Advisory Committee
PANews reported on August 27th that Dominari Holdings, the Trump Tower-affiliated investment company, announced on Tuesday the formation of a new cryptocurrency advisory committee to guide its expansion into the digital asset sector. The committee will advise Dominari on acquisitions and partnerships in the digital asset sector and will operate alongside its broader advisory board. Founding members include former BitPay executive Sonny Singh and blockchain entrepreneur Tristan Chaudhry.
TRUMP
$8.488
+0.49%
TOWER
$0.0016939
-14.22%
BANK
$0.07852
+12.20%
PANews
2025/08/27 21:17
CoinDesk 20 Performance Update: Solana (SOL) Gains 4.1% as Index Trades Higher
CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index.The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4134.18, up 0.5% (+21.8) since 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.Six of 20 assets are trading higher.Leaders: SOL (+4.1%) and BCH (+2.7%).Laggards: XLM (-2.7%) and FIL (-1.4%).The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally.
BCH
$552.6
-0.10%
M
$0.43029
+0.23%
SIX
$0.02184
-0.95%
Coinstats
2025/08/27 21:16
Wealthy travel to Europe to dodge tariffs on luxury goods
The post Wealthy travel to Europe to dodge tariffs on luxury goods appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visitors and salesmen stand at the booth of Swiss luxury watchmaker and jeweler Piaget, during the “Watches and Wonders Geneva” luxury watch fair, on April 1, 2025. Fabrice Coffrini | Afp | Getty Images Jamie and her husband are traveling to Switzerland in December for a ski vacation. But hitting the slopes isn’t the only motivator: The couple say they are also trying to sidestep steep U.S. tariffs on Swiss goods. They intend to buy a luxury watch — a Patek Philippe Nautilus — from the watchmaker in Geneva, Jamie said, as a present for her husband’s birthday. Their budget for the watch: $50,000 to $75,000. If successful, buying abroad may save them many thousands of dollars relative to purchasing an imported Swiss timepiece. The Trump administration on Aug. 7 imposed a 39% tariff on Switzerland, among the highest rates in the world. The couple say they had been thinking of a ski getaway in the Swiss mountains for some time. But the possibility of scoring a Patek watch at a hefty tax discount “was a motivator and added bonus,” said Jamie, a 42-year-old New Yorker. (She asked to use only her first name for privacy reasons.) Interest among the affluent to travel for tariff-busting shopping sprees has spiked in recent weeks, said Erica Jackowitz, a travel advisor to wealthy clientele. Switzerland — which is home to other high-end watchmakers like Rolex, Piaget and Audemars Piguet — is the top destination, she said. Other European nations like France and Italy, where renowned fashion brands like Hermès and Prada are based, have also emerged as hot spots, Jackowitz said. The European Union faces a 15% U.S. tariff on most goods. That levy also took effect in August. (Switzerland is not part of the EU.) The specter of European tariffs has persisted…
T
$0.01644
+0.61%
U
$0.0118
-0.84%
SKI
$0.04497
-10.25%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 21:16
Trendaavat uutiset
Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible
Russian Finance Ministry Official: Despite New Law, 70% of Crypto Miners Are Still Unregistered
21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF
Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet