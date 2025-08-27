2025-08-29 Friday

Today, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 827 BTC, while 9 Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 96,402 ETH.

PANews reported on August 27th that according to Lookonchain, updated data on August 27th showed that 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 827 BTC (worth approximately $91.94 million); iShares (BlackRock) saw an inflow of 409 BTC (worth approximately $45.42 million), currently holding 745,562 BTC (worth approximately $8.284 billion). Meanwhile, nine Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 96,402 ETH (worth approximately $443 million); iShares (BlackRock) saw an inflow of 70,795 ETH (worth approximately $325 million), currently holding 3,704,653 ETH (worth approximately $1.702 billion).
PANews2025/08/27 21:28
Cryptocurrency Wallet MetaMask Announces New Feature for Google and Apple! "Users Are Still Responsible!"

Cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask has announced that it allows its users to create wallets via their Google or Apple accounts. Continue Reading: Cryptocurrency Wallet MetaMask Announces New Feature for Google and Apple! "Users Are Still Responsible!"
Coinstats2025/08/27 21:28
Crypto Bitlord Threatens to Sell XRP Holdings If Price Hits $2

TLDR Crypto Bitlord has threatened to liquidate his entire XRP holdings if the price drops to $2. Bitlord has been an XRP supporter for over a decade but is now disillusioned with the token’s performance. XRP’s recent price decline has fueled frustration among long-term holders like Bitlord. Despite a 388% year-over-year increase, Bitlord feels XRP [...] The post Crypto Bitlord Threatens to Sell XRP Holdings If Price Hits $2 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/27 21:26
Mystery box streetwear – zgarnij największe modowe hity

Mystery box streetwear – zgarnij największe modowe hity Czy mystery box streetwear to dobry zakup? Według wielu opinii klientów zdecydowanie. Tajemnicze pudełko to szansa na zgarnięcie najlepszych światowych marek za atrakcyjną cenę. Streetwearowe mystery boxy są coraz popularniejsze, szczególnie wśród fanów hype’owych marek takich jak Supreme, Off-White, Nike, Adidas, a także luksusowych domów mody pokroju […]
Bitcoinist2025/08/27 21:25
Shiba Inu’s Massive 4.25 Trillion Token Surge Sparks Major Market Buzz

Shiba Inu’s token surge fuels speculation of major market moves. Will SHIB’s on-chain activity lead to a breakout or correction? Massive 4.25 trillion token transfer stirs buzz in crypto markets. Shiba Inu has captured the crypto world’s attention with an extraordinary surge in on-chain activity. According to recent data from Etherscan, SHIB’s token transfer volume soared to a staggering 4.25 trillion tokens, marking a dramatic increase from the previous 1.1 trillion. In spite of the increase in volume, the volume of transactions has not changed significantly and stands at 5,355. This sudden increase in token movement has led to speculations about what could be done by whales, the large holders, leading to speculation about market changes. Analysts believe that the explosion may be connected with whale accumulation or the transfer of tokens between wallets. In the past, such a sharp increase in volume has frequently been a prelude to a significant movement, and many are speculating whether a big market move is in the wings. Nevertheless, the enormous transfer activity has not affected the market price of SHIB, with the token trading around $0.0000125. Such stability is in stark contrast to the on-chain boom, which raises further questions about the asset’s possible future. Source: Etherscan Also Read: Chris Larsen and José Andrés to Share Stage at Ripple Swell 2025 in NYC Will SHIB’s Price Break Out or Experience a Major Correction? SHIB is currently trapped in a tight symmetrical triangle pattern on its daily chart. The token has found support at $0.000012, but efforts to push beyond the $0.000014 zone have repeatedly faltered. The fact that the triangle is getting narrow indicates that a breakout may be in the offing. Nevertheless, resistance remains a factor, and thus, there is an equal likelihood of a price drop, which can have a considerable effect on SHIB. Although the trading volumes in the exchanges have been low relative to earlier this year, which contributes to the uncertainty, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is neutral, which means that traders are not eager to make a firm decision. This technical consolidation will increase the expectations as traders will be waiting to see the next big move in SHIB. It is not clear yet whether the spike in on-chain activity will result in a breakout rally or a sharp decline. As whale activity persists and the market structure tightens, SHIB’s next step will probably be determined by how it processes the current consolidation. A resolution in either direction could reshape the token’s short-term prospects and offer a clearer market outlook for the coming weeks. Also Read: Hyperliquid Explodes 12% as Bitcoin Whale Moves Billions, Is HYPE the Next Big Thing? The post Shiba Inu’s Massive 4.25 Trillion Token Surge Sparks Major Market Buzz appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/08/27 21:25
Revolutionary: Ava Labs Unveils Horizon for Secure RWA-Backed Loans

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary: Ava Labs Unveils Horizon for Secure RWA-Backed Loans A groundbreaking development is reshaping the intersection of traditional finance and decentralized finance (DeFi). Ava Labs, the innovative developer behind the high-performance Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain, has officially unveiled Horizon. This cutting-edge platform introduces a novel approach to lending, providing stablecoin loans that are securely collateralized by tokenized real-world assets (RWA). This move, as reported by The Block, marks a significant step towards bridging the gap between conventional financial instruments and the efficiency of blockchain technology, especially in the realm of RWA-backed loans. What Exactly Are RWA-Backed Loans and Why Do They Matter? Understanding RWA-backed loans begins with grasping what real-world assets are and how they integrate with blockchain. Simply put, RWAs are tangible or intangible assets that exist in the traditional financial world—think real estate, commodities, or even government bonds. Tokenization transforms these assets into digital tokens on a blockchain, making them programmable, divisible, and easily transferable. Horizon leverages this concept by allowing institutional borrowers to obtain stablecoin loans, such as USDC, RLUSD, and GHO. These loans are not backed by volatile cryptocurrencies, but by the stability of tokenized U.S. Treasury bonds. This mechanism introduces a new layer of security and predictability to the DeFi lending landscape, making RWA-backed loans an attractive option for sophisticated investors. How Does Ava Labs’ Horizon Platform Function for RWA-Backed Loans? Ava Labs designed Horizon specifically for institutional players, ensuring a robust and compliant environment. The platform’s operational flow is straightforward yet powerful: Collateralization: Institutional borrowers deposit tokenized U.S. Treasury bonds as collateral. These digital representations of traditional assets are held securely on the blockchain. Stablecoin Issuance: In return, Horizon issues leading stablecoins like USDC, RLUSD, and GHO. These stablecoins provide immediate liquidity to the borrowers. Institutional Focus: The platform caters exclusively to institutions, ensuring adherence to regulatory standards and managing larger transaction volumes effectively. This streamlined process facilitates efficient capital deployment and access to liquidity, all while maintaining the integrity of underlying real-world assets. The innovation here lies in the seamless integration of traditional financial stability with blockchain’s inherent advantages, driving the utility of RWA-backed loans. What Are the Key Benefits of Embracing RWA-Backed Loans? The introduction of platforms like Horizon brings several compelling advantages to the financial ecosystem. These benefits extend beyond just the borrowers and lenders, potentially reshaping broader market dynamics: Enhanced Stability: By collateralizing loans with stable, regulated assets like U.S. Treasury bonds, Horizon significantly reduces the volatility often associated with crypto lending. This stability makes RWA-backed loans more appealing to risk-averse institutions. Increased Liquidity: Tokenization unlocks illiquid assets, allowing them to be used as collateral for immediate access to stablecoin liquidity. This can free up capital that would otherwise be tied up. Transparency and Efficiency: Blockchain technology provides unparalleled transparency for collateral management and loan terms. Smart contracts automate processes, reducing manual errors and increasing transactional efficiency. Bridging TradFi and DeFi: Horizon acts as a crucial bridge, enabling traditional financial institutions to participate in the DeFi space with familiar asset classes, fostering broader adoption and innovation in RWA-backed loans. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Opportunities for RWA-Backed Loans While the potential of RWA-backed loans is immense, their widespread adoption also presents certain challenges and exciting opportunities. Understanding these aspects is vital for assessing the long-term impact of platforms like Horizon. Potential Challenges: Regulatory Clarity: The evolving regulatory landscape for tokenized securities and DeFi remains a significant hurdle. Clear guidelines are essential for institutional confidence and scalability. Legal Frameworks: Ensuring the legal enforceability of tokenized asset ownership and collateral in various jurisdictions requires robust legal frameworks. Oracles and Data Integrity: Reliable and secure oracles are necessary to bring accurate, real-time data from the real world onto the blockchain, especially for asset valuation and liquidation processes. Exciting Opportunities: New Financial Products: Horizon paves the way for a new generation of financial products that blend the best of traditional finance with blockchain’s innovation. Broader Institutional Adoption: As more traditional assets are tokenized, more institutions will likely enter the DeFi space, driving massive growth. Global Accessibility: Tokenized RWAs can make traditionally exclusive assets accessible to a wider global audience, democratizing investment opportunities. Ava Labs’ Horizon is not just a platform; it represents a significant leap forward in integrating the stability of traditional assets with the innovation of decentralized finance. By offering secure RWA-backed loans to institutional borrowers, Horizon is setting a new standard for how value is exchanged and leveraged in the digital economy. This pioneering effort by Ava Labs and Avalanche is poised to unlock vast new markets and redefine the future of lending, making finance more efficient, transparent, and accessible for a global audience. Frequently Asked Questions About Horizon and RWA-Backed Loans What is Ava Labs’ Horizon platform?Horizon is a new platform developed by Ava Labs that facilitates stablecoin loans for institutional borrowers. These loans are uniquely collateralized by tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), such as U.S. Treasury bonds. Which stablecoins are available on Horizon for RWA-backed loans?Horizon currently offers stablecoins like USDC, RLUSD, and GHO to institutional borrowers, providing them with reliable liquidity against their tokenized collateral. What types of assets are used as collateral for RWA-backed loans on Horizon?The primary collateral used on Horizon includes tokenized U.S. Treasury bonds. This approach links the stability of traditional government securities with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Who is the target audience for Horizon’s RWA-backed loans?Horizon is specifically designed to serve institutional borrowers. This focus ensures the platform meets the stringent requirements and compliance needs of large-scale financial entities. How do RWA-backed loans benefit the DeFi ecosystem?RWA-backed loans introduce greater stability, transparency, and efficiency to DeFi. They bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance, attracting institutional capital and unlocking new liquidity by tokenizing previously illiquid assets. Did you find this deep dive into Ava Labs’ Horizon platform and the future of RWA-backed loans insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to spread awareness about this pivotal development in the crypto space! Let’s discuss how this innovation could shape the financial world together. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping tokenized assets institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary: Ava Labs Unveils Horizon for Secure RWA-Backed Loans first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/27 21:25
Cardano (ADA) Bulls Target $5, But 4 New Tokens Could Outperform

The post Cardano (ADA) Bulls Target $5, But 4 New Tokens Could Outperform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano (ADA) is showing strong hands right now, with bulls eyeing the $5 level. Momentum has returned, the charts look healthier, and confidence is creeping back into the market. But truth be told, while ADA has plenty of believers, there are four fresh tokens catching the eye: Polygon (POL), Ozak AI, Aave, and Pendle. This mix of old guard and new contenders creates a story worth watching. ADA may grab headlines, but when you look closely, the others might just run harder. Let’s break it down, one token at a time. Polygon POL Adoption is Accelerating Polygon’s upgrade machine hasn’t slowed down. Heimdall v2 and the Bhilai Hardfork cut transaction times to seconds, making the network more practical for large-scale use. On top of that, the shift from MATIC to POL adds new staking options and beefs up security, giving holders fresh reasons to stay involved. What makes this even more compelling is the real-world stamp of approval. Government-backed blockchain programs, plus that huge $100 million bond issuance, show why analysts keep placing Polygon among the top crypto bets for 2025. It’s not just hype. The fundamentals look rock solid, and adoption is spreading far beyond crypto-native circles. Ozak AI Taps into Two Booming Sectors AI and blockchain, put them together, and you get Ozak AI. The project sits right in the middle of these two fast-growing industries, and that positioning alone gives it serious weight. The $OZ token presale has already pulled in over $2.37 million, with 817 million tokens sold at $0.01 each. The listing target is $1, with long-term ambitions aimed much higher. But here’s where things get interesting. Ozak AI runs on a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN), pairing blockchain with IPFS for scalable, secure, and fail-free data storage. That’s not just tech jargon, it’s a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 21:25
Why XRP cloud mining often looks like a Ponzi scheme

The post Why XRP cloud mining often looks like a Ponzi scheme appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Why XRP cloud mining often looks like a Ponzi scheme Crypto’s appeal has drawn many to promises of fast money, and cloud mining platforms, especially those involving XRP, have jumped on this. Marketed as a simple way to get passive income, XRP cloud mining claims to give crazy returns—maybe 100% to 800% APR—without needing expensive gear or special skills. But hidden beneath the shiny claims are big risks, with many platforms looking a lot like Ponzi schemes. With BTC still making headlines and prices above $120,000 in August 2025, we must look closely at the shady world of XRP cloud mining because of its misleading practices and unsustainable setups. Unlike BTC, which uses energy for its proof-of-work mining to protect its blockchain, XRP runs on a pre-mined system where all 100 billion coins were made at the start. Because of this significant difference, XRP can’t be mined like BTC or Ethereum. Instead, XRP cloud mining platforms usually have users fund deals that supposedly mine other cryptos, like BTC or Ethereum, with payouts in XRP. Platforms such as Jope Miner or MiningToken say you can get daily returns by renting computer power from remote data centers. The idea sounds great: invest XRP, relax, and watch the money come in. But the truth is much darker. The main risk is that they aren’t open about what they do. Many XRP cloud mining platforms don’t share important details about their work, like where their mining sites are, what hardware they use, or how they make money. Unlike normal mining, where you can check hash rates and energy costs, cloud mining is a mystery. Users just have to believe their claims of “green data centers” or “AI hash power.” In July alone, platforms were caught promising up to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 21:24
The BetterBank attacker has returned 550 million pDAI, equivalent to approximately $2.7 million, as requested by the project team.

PANews reported on August 27th that, according to CertiK Alert, following the BetterBank attack, the attackers exchanged the stolen assets for 309 ETH (approximately $1.4 million) and returned 550 million pDAI (approximately $2.7 million) of the 700 million requested by the team. Furthermore, BetterBank officials stated that they still need to complete all contract work and redeploy all functions, and the suspension may last another week. Earlier today, news broke that BetterBank on PulseChain was attacked, resulting in losses of approximately $5 million.
PANews2025/08/27 21:23
Dash Teams Up With Snowden-Endorsed Nym to Power Private Payments on NymVPN

Dash has partnered with Snowden-endorsed NymVPN to offer private, low-cost, and censorship-resistant payments for its privacy-focused VPN service.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/27 21:23
