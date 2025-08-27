2025-08-29 Friday

Decentralized protocol Swarm Network completes $13 million in financing

Decentralized protocol Swarm Network completes $13 million in financing

PANews reported on August 27th that decentralized protocol Swarm Network announced the completion of a $13 million funding round, which will accelerate the development of its decentralized AI verification protocol. This round of funding was partially funded by a $10 million public sale of proxy licenses on the Sui network, with an additional $3 million in strategic capital from investors including Sui, Ghaf Capital, Brinc, Y2Z, and Zerostage. Swarm Network is a decentralized protocol that converts raw off-chain data into verifiable on-chain information in real time. By integrating AI agents, human intelligence, and zero-knowledge proofs, it rewards integrity and promotes transparency.
PANews2025/08/27 21:37
CFTC Commissioner Christine Johnson to Step Down in September

CFTC Commissioner Christine Johnson to Step Down in September

The post CFTC Commissioner Christine Johnson to Step Down in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Quick Highlights Christine Johnson to leave the CFTC on September 3, 2025 Johnson warns Congress: more resources needed for crypto oversight Acting Chair Caroline Pham pushes for new rules on prediction markets CFTC Commissioner Christine Johnson to Step Down Amid Crypto Push Democratic Commissioner Christine Johnson will leave the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on September 3, 2025, while Acting Chair Caroline Pham will continue to lead the agency, according to Bloomberg. Johnson’s Final Message: More Resources for Crypto Oversight In her farewell statement, Johnson urged Congress to strengthen the regulator’s capacity for digital asset oversight: “At a time when such significant changes to markets and market structure are being considered, I am concerned that the Commission’s expert staff receive the support and investment needed to succeed.” Johnson, who joined the CFTC in 2022 after being nominated by former U.S. President Joe Biden, has consistently advocated for expanding the agency’s authority over cryptocurrencies. Her departure comes as the CFTC faces major challenges, including a 15% reduction in staff since the start of current U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, with further cuts looming in the enforcement division. Pham Pushes for New Market Rules as Leadership Shifts Acting Chair Caroline Pham, appointed by Trump, has already criticized past CFTC policies on prediction markets, stating that legal uncertainty “requires a rethink of the rules and approaches, not a simple abandonment of the previous policy.” Reports suggest Pham has launched an expert roundtable to draft a new regulatory framework and is reviewing the agency’s stance on platforms such as Kalshi and Polymarket. Notably, Kalshi recently won a case against the CFTC, signaling a possible shift in regulatory strategy. Leadership Uncertainty and Delays Meanwhile, Trump’s nominee for CFTC Chair, Brian Quintenza, is still awaiting Senate confirmation amid delays in committee votes. Despite the holdup,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 21:36
Layer Brett Tipped To 160x Solana's BONK And PENGU By 2026

Layer Brett Tipped To 160x Solana’s BONK And PENGU By 2026

The post Layer Brett Tipped To 160x Solana’s BONK And PENGU By 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana’s meme coin boom is running out of steam. The past two years saw BONK and Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) become breakout stars of the Solana meme coin boom, minting overnight millionaires and dominating CT feeds. Their meteoric rise reflected peak speculative mania, with liquidity flooding into anything Solana-branded. But markets evolve, and analysts now argue the upside in BONK and PENGU is sharply capped. At billion-dollar valuations, their risk-reward dynamics skew heavily against fresh entrants. This is the classic late-cycle problem: yesterday’s winners morph into today’s “index tokens.” They may pump modestly if Solana’s ecosystem continues to grow, but exponential upside—the kind that drives 100x moves—is off the table. The action is flowing towards Layer Brett (LBRETT), a low-cap Ethereum Layer 2 project with meme coin energy making waves with its crypto presale. Here’s why. Best meme coin to buy now: Why Layer Brett stands alone The best meme coin to buy now isn’t one already priced into the billions. It’s one positioned at the intersection of meme virality and the utility of a full-strength, full-service Ethereum Layer 2 scalability infrastructure. That coin is Layer Brett. Unlike BONK and PENGU, which are essentially pure memecoins, Layer Brett marries culture with core Ethereum tech.  Layer Brett enables ultra-low gas fees and near-instantaneous transactions on Ethereum, while parlaying its irresistibly attractive memecoin branding into what is already resulting in massive capital inflows into its crypto presale. It’s the same liquidity and energy that pumps meme coins to high heavens—all while offering around 1,700% APY on staking LBRETT tokens to boot. Early Layer Brett adopters are already front-running exponential growth—and this blend of meme branding + tangible blockchain scalability positions it to dominate the 2025–2026 cycle. Ethereum’s institutional inflows could supercharge LBRETT Institutional allocators are already funneling billions into Ethereum following ETF approvals.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 21:35
Stage 26 Nexchain Crypto Presale Nears $10M with 300% ROI Potential

Stage 26 Nexchain Crypto Presale Nears $10M with 300% ROI Potential

Nexchain’s Stage 26 crypto presale is approaching completion, with $9.5M  raised out of its $10,125M target. Tokens are priced at […] The post Stage 26 Nexchain Crypto Presale Nears $10M with 300% ROI Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/27 21:32
Bloomberg Analyst Weighs In on XRP ETF Demand as SEC Delays Decision

Bloomberg Analyst Weighs In on XRP ETF Demand as SEC Delays Decision

The post Bloomberg Analyst Weighs In on XRP ETF Demand as SEC Delays Decision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Bloomberg Analyst Weighs In on XRP ETF Demand as SEC Delays Decision appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP’s ETF journey is heating up with fresh debates, surprising demand numbers, and mounting regulatory delays. Bloomberg analysts say demand will be smaller compared to Bitcoin, yet new data shows rising interest in XRP products. At the same time, the U.S. SEC has delayed decisions on multiple XRP ETF filings, leaving investors waiting for clarity.  Now, the big question is, will 2025 finally be XRP’s ETF breakthrough year? Expert Clarifies Demand for XRP ETFs Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas recently clarified his comments on XRP ETFs. He stressed that analysts never claimed there was “no demand” for XRP. Instead, Balchunas pointed out that demand naturally falls the further you go from Bitcoin.  This means XRP ETFs will likely see lower demand compared to Bitcoin ETFs — but not zero. We never said no demand. We did however make up an easy to remember rhyme to describe how alt coin etfs will likely play out: “the further away you get from btc, the less assets there will be.” https://t.co/661keZboUt — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) August 27, 2025 While some doubt XRP’s ETF potential, recent numbers suggest otherwise. CME Group, a global trading giant, revealed that XRP futures crossed $1 billion in open interest (OI) in under four months, the fastest contract to hit that milestone. At the same time, futures-based XRP ETFs already crossed $800 million, signaling big institutional appetite. SEC Pushes Back Deadlines Despite this momentum, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again delayed its review of XRP ETF filings. Currently, the first major deadline is October 18, when the SEC must decide on Grayscale’s XRP ETF application.  More deadlines follow quickly after, ending by October 25.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 21:32
Ripple Team: The Leaders Behind XRP

Ripple Team: The Leaders Behind XRP

Ripple Labs built a world-class leadership team that blends deep experience in technology, finance, law, and global business strategy. At the helm are visionaries who not only steered the company through rapid growth but also positioned it as a leader in blockchain innovation and cross-border payments.The Ripple TeamBradley Kent Garlinghouse — Ripple CEOBradley Kent Garlinghouse was born on Feb. 6, 1971, in Topeka, Kansas, and is the dynamic CEO of Ripple Labs. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Kansas and subsequently completed his MBA at Harvard Business School in 1997. Early in his career, Garlinghouse gained experience at Home Network and venture capital firm Ventures before stepping into the CEO role at Dialpad in 2000. From 2003 to 2009, he served as Senior Vice President at Yahoo!, overseeing flagship products like Flickr, Yahoo! Mail, Yahoo! Messenger, and the Homepage—as well as penning the now-famous “Peanut Butter Manifesto,” a call for the company to focus on its core strengths. He continued his executive journey as President of Consumer Applications at AOL (2009–2011), then led Hightail (formerly YouSendIt) as CEO until a board disagreement in 2014. Garlinghouse joined Ripple as COO in 2015 and assumed the CEO role in December of 2016, guiding the company through its Series C funding round in 2019 and navigating high-profile regulatory challenges with the US SEC. He is recognized not only for his strategic leadership but also for his advocacy of digital assets.Chris Larsen — Co-Founder & Executive Chairman, Ripple LabsChris Larsen, born in 1960 in San Francisco, California, earned a B.S. in International Business and Accounting from San Francisco State University in 1984 and later completed his MBA at Stanford Graduate School of Business in 1991. Early in his career, he worked at Chevron by conducting financial audits across Brazil, Ecuador, and Indonesia—an experience that shaped his understanding of global finance systems. In 1996, he co-founded E‑Loan, one of the first online mortgage lenders in the US, pioneering open access to consumers’ FICO credit scores and pushing transparency in the financial industry. During his tenure, E‑Loan went public and reached a market valuation of around $1 billion. In 2005, Larsen co-founded Prosper Marketplace, the first peer-to-peer lending platform in the US, which introduced an innovative model for matching borrowers and investors and facilitated hundreds of millions in loans. In 2012, he co-founded OpenCoin (which was later renamed Ripple Labs), creating a blockchain-based protocol and digital asset (XRP) that enables instant, low-cost international payments—an ambition at the heart of Ripple’s. Larsen describes himself as “radically pro-consumer,” and even co-founded the coalition Californians for Privacy Now and personally backed financial privacy initiatives. He’s not just an entrepreneur but also a vocal advocate for consumer rights, digital privacy, and financial inclusivity—values that still influence Ripple’s ethos and direction.Monica Long — President, Ripple LabsMonica Long, President of Ripple Labs since January 2023, was born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Development Studies (which is also referred to as Political Economy and Journalism) from the University of California, Berkeley. Her professional journey began in strategic marketing and communications—initially in PR roles for startups across B2B and B2C sectors (including fintech firms like Prosper), and later as a PR manager in Intuit’s Small Business Group, where she managed public relations for QuickBooks. Monica joined Ripple in 2013 as the company's first marketing and communications hire and quickly became a central figure in shaping Ripple’s brand, messaging, and product communications. Over the years, she advanced through leadership roles including SVP of Marketing and Design and General Manager of RippleX, steering developer platforms, user experience, and public messaging. As President, she now leads Ripple’s Business, Product, and Engineering teams, overseeing innovations like stablecoins, CBDCs, tokenization strategies, and global remittance solutions—and champions inclusive company culture as Executive Sponsor of Ripple’s Women Employee Resource Group. She was recognized as one of the Bay Area’s Most Influential Women in Business in 2020, she is still a pivotal driver of Ripple’s transition from startup to institutional innovator in blockchain-enabled financial infrastructureDavid Schwartz — Ripple CTO & Chief CryptographerDavid Schwartz, widely known in crypto circles by his pseudonym “JoelKatz,” is the Chief Technology Officer and Chief Cryptographer at Ripple. He was born in the early 1970s in the United States, and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Houston, graduating in 1990. Schwartz founded David Schwartz Enterprise in 1988 after inventing a hierarchical distributed computing system and securing patents. In 1991, he joined Re/Max as a software developer and built systems to identify over-assessed homes for property tax reductions. Between 1992 and the mid‑1990s, he co-founded Cardiophonics, which developed non-invasive medical devices for detecting heart murmurs, and later joined Worldwide Internet Solutions as a senior network manager, overseeing complex network implementations. From 1998 to 2011, Schwartz ascended at WebMaster Incorporated—based in Santa Clara—from Director of Software Development to CTO—where he developed encrypted cloud storage and secure enterprise messaging systems for high-profile clients including CNN and the NSA. In 2011, he joined Ripple as Chief Cryptographer, later being named CTO in July 2018. He played a pivotal role as one of the original architects of the XRP Ledger and led technological innovations across Ripple’s blockchain-based infrastructure, including tools like xCurrent and xRapid. Schwartz is a respected thought leader in blockchain, cryptography, and DeFi, and is well known for his contributions to secure, scalable global payments systems, as well as his active engagement with the crypto community.Jon Bilich — Ripple CFOJon Bilich is Ripple’s Chief Financial Officer, a position he has held since January of 2024. An MIT MBA (2012–2014) and Bucknell alumnus in Mechanical Engineering and Economics, Jon's career commenced in global capital markets at Morgan Stanley where he focused on mergers, acquisitions, and financing.He then transitioned to solar energy pioneer Sunrun, overseeing financial planning and forecasting across sales, marketing, and operations. Bilich joined Ripple in 2016, and he steadily rose through the ranks—from Senior Director to VP, then to CFO. His deep expertise in FP&A, financial modeling, Anaplan, and Bloomberg have been instrumental in guiding Ripple’s strategic decision‑making. His promotion to CFO was formally acknowledged in late 2023, with recognition of his strong financial leadership and dedication to the company’s values.Eric van Miltenburg — Senior Vice President, Strategic Initiatives, Ripple LabsEric van Miltenburg serves as Ripple’s Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, a role that he assumed in July of 2022. He holds an MBA from Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business and a B.A. from Pomona College. Eric brings over 25 years of leadership across startups and Fortune 500 firms, including Adobe, Yahoo!, Hightail, RedSwoosh, and Work.com. Since joining Ripple, he has helmed corporate strategy, global operations, strategic partnerships, business development, and marketing, all while consistently delivering growth and operational excellence.Kiersten Hollars — Senior Vice President, Corporate Marketing and Communications, Ripple LabsKiersten Hollars is Ripple’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Communications, also overseeing People and Workplace strategy. She joined Ripple in 2018 and has since led communications, HR, and marketing functions. Previously, she was a partner at The Hatch Agency, where she helped develop Ripple’s early communications strategy, and also advised firms like Ancestry, Dropbox, and Stitch Fix. Her prior experience includes shaping award-winning media campaigns and managing crisis communication efforts for Hightail, AOL, Yahoo!, Oracle, and Salesforce.Eric Jeck — Senior Vice President, Corporate and Business Development, Ripple LabsEric Jeck holds the position of Senior Vice President of Corporate and Business Development at Ripple. His career spans 25 years across high-growth tech companies as a founder, operator, investor, and executive. Previously, he served as Chief Strategy Officer at Indigo Ag, Executive Chairman of Outmatch, Managing Director at Trident Capital and Wand Partners, and was CEO of Perfect Escapes and The Intagio Group. He began his career in M&A at Wasserstein Perella & Co. He earned a B.S. from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from Harvard Business School. At Ripple, he leads strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and growth initiatives to drive global development.Stuart Alderoty — Ripple CLOStuart Alderoty, Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer, joined the company in January of 2019 and reports directly to the CEO Brad Garlinghouse. He holds a B.A. from Rutgers University and a J.D. from Rutgers Law School–Newark. Stuart comes with over 30 years of experience in litigation, regulatory affairs, and financial services law. Some of his prior roles include Managing Counsel at American Express (2002–2010), General Counsel at HSBC North America (2010–2016), and General Counsel at CIT Group (2016–2019). At Ripple, he oversees global legal, policy, and compliance teams, including Bank Secrecy Act responsibilities, and has been a key figure in navigating the company’s regulatory challenges—especially during the SEC lawsuit, offering strategic legal leadership through pivotal court victories.Mariel Kelley — Senior Vice President, People and Places, Ripple LabsMariel Kelley is Ripple’s Senior Vice President of People and Places. She holds a B.S. in Organizational Communication from Western Michigan University. Before her promotion, she served as Vice President, People & Places at Ripple starting in June of 2020. Her prior HR leadership includes roles at Lyft (scaling the company to over 6,000 employees through IPO), Tesla, and Stryker, focusing heavily on mergers, cultural integration, and organizational effectiveness. At Ripple, she leads diverse functions including Total Rewards, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Learning & Development, and serves on Chief’s executive women’s network—championing inclusive culture and strategic HR growth for Ripple’s global teams.
Coinstats2025/08/27 21:30
China could leverage crypto control over Trump family wealth

China could leverage crypto control over Trump family wealth

China’s control over crypto liquidity and its buying power gives Beijing unprecedented leverage over the Trump family’s digital fortune. Opinion by: Joshua Chu, co-chair of the Hong Kong Web3 AssociationChina’s control over cryptocurrency liquidity in Hong Kong gives it unprecedented power over the Trump family’s crypto wealth. This leverage lets Beijing influence the family’s financial fate — and potentially US-China relations — through market moves. As Eric Trump visits Hong Kong, this crypto-political nexus signals a new era of global power.Cryptocurrency is no longer seen as just the new financial innovation around the block. Virtual assets have become powerful geopolitical instruments determining the fates of nations. Read more
Coinstats2025/08/27 21:30
Dogecoin (DOGE) vs Mutuum Finance (MUTM): Which One Should You Buy Ahead of September 2025?

Dogecoin (DOGE) vs Mutuum Finance (MUTM): Which One Should You Buy Ahead of September 2025?

With cryptocurrency markets preparing for September 2025’s rollercoaster, one name that is building steam under the radar is Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is available at $0.035 during presale phase 6. It will be 14.29% more expensive at $0.04 during phase 7. Early adopters who have already invested will be able to get a […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/27 21:30
Best Crypto Presales for Early Investors: Where Hexydog Fits In

Best Crypto Presales for Early Investors: Where Hexydog Fits In

The draw is still very good in 2025, but it can be highlyvariable in the quality of these presales. Not […] The post Best Crypto Presales for Early Investors: Where Hexydog Fits In appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/27 21:29
Bain Capital Waits On More Bidders In $1.4 Billion Canada Goose Sale

Bain Capital Waits On More Bidders In $1.4 Billion Canada Goose Sale

The post Bain Capital Waits On More Bidders In $1.4 Billion Canada Goose Sale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Suitors are circling high flying Canada Goose. (Photo by Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images Private equity giant Bain Capital has received an offer of around $1.4 billion for specialist outdoor wear retailer Canada Goose according to a report from CNBC. The winter-clothing maker’s controlling shareholder has been looking to offload its holding in Canada Goose and the offers aim to take the dual New York/Toronto-listed company private, according to CNBC’s sources. Boyu Capital and Advent International have made verbal offers, valuing Canada Goose at eight times its 12-month average earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, translating into a valuation of around $1.35 billion. Other interested parties reportedly include China’s Bosideng International, as well as a consortium formed by Hong Kong-listed Anta Sports Products and FountainVest Capital. The news saw Canada Goose shares in New York spike at around 7% up before moderating in pre-market trading to nearer 3%, upping its market capitalization but still short of the reported bid valuations. Bain Capital is understood to be holding off on a final decision on the successful bidder until it sees whether more offers will come in, with due diligence expected to take less than two months before the deal is inked. Canada Goose Mixed Financials The bids come at a difficult time for Canada Goose, transformed by CEO Dani Reiss, which despite strong sales posted a larger-than-expected quarterly loss in the three month trading period to June 29 amid rising costs from retail expansion and promotional campaigns. While the company withheld its fiscal 2026 forecast citing tariff uncertainty, it has benefited from exemptions under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact. Total revenues were up over a fifth to $107.8 million and gross profits by over a quarter to $66.2 million, but those higher costs meant that operating losses increased…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 21:28
