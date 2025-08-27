2025-08-29 Friday

Iran Faces Crypto Setbacks: 11% Drop in Flows Due to Global Tensions

TLDR Iranian crypto flows dropped by 11% in 2025, reaching $3.7 billion between January and July. The decline was driven by a breakdown in nuclear negotiations with Israel and rising tensions. The $90 million Nobitex hack in June significantly disrupted Iran’s crypto transaction volumes. The hack led to liquidity issues, slowing transaction processing on Iran’s [...] The post Iran Faces Crypto Setbacks: 11% Drop in Flows Due to Global Tensions appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/27 21:52
Japan’s Metaplanet pursues $880M funding for bold Bitcoin acquisition plan

The post Japan’s Metaplanet pursues $880M funding for bold Bitcoin acquisition plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japanese Bitcoin treasury company Metaplanet has unveiled plans to raise over JPY 130 billion (equivalent to around $880 million) through an international share sale, with most of the proceeds earmarked for new Bitcoin purchases. The firm disclosed on Aug. 27 that its board approved the issuance of up to 555 million new shares. If shareholders endorse the proposal at the Sept. 1 meeting, Metaplanet’s outstanding stock would rise from 722 million to about 1.27 billion shares. The offering will be conducted exclusively in overseas markets, with US sales limited to Qualified Institutional Buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933. The Japan-based firm said the move is designed to broaden the investor base beyond the Asian country by attracting long-term institutional capital and improving liquidity in global markets. Bitcoin purchases Metaplanet plans to use roughly JPY 123.8 billion (approximately $835 million) raised from the upcoming funds to acquire Bitcoin between September and October 2025. The firm executives said the goal is to expand the company’s Bitcoin net asset value (BTC NAV), which serves as the foundation for its preferred shares, while maximizing BTC per share and overall yield. The Tokyo-listed firm already ranks as the seventh-largest corporate Bitcoin holder, with 18,991 BTC valued at about $2.1 billion, according to Bitcoin Treasuries data. Its accumulation strategy, first adopted in April 2024, has steadily transformed the company into a regional counterpart to US-based Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy). Beyond direct purchases, Metaplanet will direct JPY 6.5 billion (equivalent to $44 million) into its “Bitcoin Income Business,” which generates returns by selling covered call options and expanding put option activity on its holdings. The program is already profitable, and the company expects the infusion to scale operations through December 2025. By combining aggressive accumulation with income-generating strategies, Metaplanet is betting on Bitcoin not…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 21:51
Iran’s Crypto Flows Drop 11% in Q1 of 2025 Amid Geopolitical Strains and Exchange Hack: TRM Report

Total cryptocurrency flows involving Iranian entities fell to $3.7 billion between January and July 2025, representing an 11% decline compared with the same period in 2024, according to new analysis by blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs. The sharpest contraction came after April, with inflows in June plunging by more than 50% year-over-year, and July volumes down over 76%. TRM said the downturn coincided with multiple shocks: the breakdown of nuclear negotiations, a 12-day conflict with Israel beginning June 13, and widespread power outages in Iran caused by Israeli kinetic and cyber operations as well as regime-initiated shutdowns. “What we are seeing in Iran is an ecosystem under severe strain from geopolitical turmoil, enforcement actions, and a loss of confidence in domestic exchanges,” TRM Labs notes in its analysis. Nobitex Remains Central Despite $90 Million Hack Despite the disruption, Nobitex, Iran’s largest exchange, continued to dominate the market in 2025. TRM data shows Nobitex processed more than 87% of Iranian-linked transaction volume, with USD 2 billion of its USD 3 billion activity flowing through the TRON network, primarily in TRC-20 USDT and TRX. However, Nobitex’s central role also amplified systemic risk. On June 18, the platform suffered a USD 90 million hack attributed to the pro-Israel group Predatory Sparrow. The incident froze liquidity, slowed transaction processing, and forced users to temporarily migrate to alternative platforms. TRM researchers noted that outflows from Nobitex surged 150% in the week leading up to the Iran–Israel conflict, as users sought safer venues. Many of these funds were redirected to global exchanges with limited Know Your Customer (KYC) controls, or to high-risk platforms operating with no KYC checks at all. Tether Freeze Deepens Market Disruption Market turbulence was compounded on July 2, 2025, when Tether froze 42 addresses linked to Iranian entities — the largest such action to date. More than half of the frozen wallets had substantial exposure to Nobitex, with some also connected to Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)-affiliated actors previously flagged by Israeli authorities. “The Tether freeze disrupted entrenched settlement channels and forced both retail and institutional users to rapidly diversify their stablecoin strategies,” TRM Labs said. In response, government-aligned channels and some domestic exchanges urged users to offload USDT and pivot toward DAI on the Polygon network, citing lower transaction costs and resilience against sanctions-driven freezes. Illicit Activity Low, But Crypto Remains Sanctions Tool TRM emphasized that while Iranian actors continue to leverage crypto for sanctions evasion and procurement of sensitive goods, illicit activity at Iranian exchanges accounted for just 0.9% of total volume — roughly in line with global averages. Everyday Iranians are also turning to crypto as a hedge against inflation and financial instability, despite declining trust in local platforms. “For many ordinary citizens, crypto remains an indispensable savings vehicle amid currency depreciation and limited access to international finance,” TRM reported. Nevertheless, the June hack revealed deeper structural issues. TRM analysis linked on-chain flows at Nobitex to IRGC-linked actor Amir Hossein Nikaeen Ravari and to Gaza Now, a pro-Hamas outlet sanctioned after the October 2023 attacks on Israel. Investigators also uncovered Nobitex code designed for warrantless surveillance, further eroding public trust. A Fragile but Adaptive Ecosystem Despite contraction, Iran’s crypto economy continues to adapt under pressure. Mining activity remains a core revenue source for Tehran, with TRM tracking previously dormant wallets tied to bitcoin miners moving funds into Nobitex’s new hot wallet after the hack. Meanwhile, underground networks such as Novin Verify are expanding, offering forged IDs and KYC bypass tools to sanctioned users seeking access to foreign platforms. TRM also reported the first documented cases of cryptocurrency being used to pay foreign operatives for espionage, showing crypto’s widening role in Iran’s geopolitical playbook. “While confidence in domestic exchanges is deteriorating, Iranians are demonstrating agility in migrating to new stablecoins, new chains, and new settlement methods,” TRM Labs concluded. “The ecosystem remains fragile, but highly adaptive.”
CryptoNews2025/08/27 21:50
Top 5 Cryptos to Watch This Week: Unmissable Opportunities for 2025 and Beyond

Top 5 Cryptos to Watch This Week: Unmissable Opportunities for 2025 and Beyond

Meme coins have often carried a reputation for wild rides and sudden crashes, but the narrative is shifting in 2025. A handful of projects prove that you don’t need to choose between community energy and durability. They’re showing measurable adoption, thoughtful mechanics, and investor confidence, making them feel less like ticking time bombs and more [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/08/27 21:50
Bitcoin Price Could Drop to $60K During The Next Bear Market

The post Bitcoin Price Could Drop to $60K During The Next Bear Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It is now clear to most investors, especially those who have survived one or more crypto winters, that Bitcoin moves in cycles of about four years. Many argued until 2022 that Bitcoin would always remain above its previous highs. This happened in 2011, in 2014 and in 2018. In 2022, however, the price of Bitcoin fell, due to the collapse of FTX, to $15,000, below the fateful threshold of $20,000, which was briefly reached, albeit for a few days in December 2017. While everyone is trying to predict what the maximum value of Bitcoin will be in this cycle, which is likely to end in late October 2025, the research department at Diaman Partners has attempted to understand how to estimate what the minimum value of Bitcoin will be in 2026, should the crypto winter materialize in the coming months. Many experts speculate that Bitcoin’s cyclical phase is over and that we are now entering a new, more ‘mature’ phase of more steady growth. There are many reasons to support this thesis. ETFs in America are raising a lot of money, institutional demand, increasing treasury companies, and pension funds that can now buy Bitcoin (at least in the United States). Maintaining a skeptical engineering perspective, however, one tends to believe that Bitcoin cycles will continue, albeit with less intensity, for years. At the very least, from a risk management point of view, the possibility that a crypto winter could happen can no longer be ignored. It should be noted that the idea of using the robust 200-week average model is a concept from Adam Back that is well-trusted.  Bitcoin expected drawdown. Source: Diaman Partners The chart shows that, except in 2022, where, as mentioned above, prices fell more than expected due to the FTX effect, the 200-week moving average provided…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 21:50
Cronos jumps nearly 50% on Trump Media and Crypto.com treasury deal

The post Cronos jumps nearly 50% on Trump Media and Crypto.com treasury deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Cronos (CRO) token surged nearly 50% after Trump Media & Technology Group and Crypto.com announced a digital asset treasury firm focused on CRO. Cronos announced a roadmap aiming for $20 billion in CRO public markets, major infrastructure upgrades, and expanded user growth by 2026. Cronos (CRO), the native asset of the Cronos blockchain, rallied close to 50% in 24 hours after Crypto.com and Trump Media & Technology Group revealed plans for a joint digital asset treasury company dedicated to acquiring the token. The new entity, the Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, will be capitalized with $1 billion in CRO tokens, $200 million in cash, $220 million in warrants, and a $5 billion equity line of credit provided by Yorkville affiliate YA II PN. Cronos also revealed on Tuesday its 2025-2026 roadmap, outlining three growth engines: infrastructure, distribution, and demand. The infrastructure initiative includes launching a tokenization platform for various assets, while the distribution strategy leverages Crypto.com’s network of over 150 million retail users. The team highlighted that recent upgrades cut block times to 0.5 seconds and slashed gas fees tenfold, driving a 400% jump in daily transactions. By 2026, Cronos targets $20 billion in CRO via public markets, $10 billion in tokenized assets, and 20 million users. “Blockchain must evolve from niche trading rails into a true financial infrastructure,” said Mirko Zhao, Head of Cronos Labs. “This roadmap is about tying tokenization, AI, and DeFi into one interoperable system that institutions and retail users alike can rely on.” According to CoinGecko data, CRO advanced from around $0.16 to approximately $0.24 following the latest developments, with 24-hour trading volume surpassing $900 million. The digital asset is still trading 74% below its record high of $0.96 set in November 2021, however. Despite its high-profile partnership with Trump Media, Crypto.com has…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 21:48
Bitcoin Mining Earnings Dip as Hashprice Falls 7.61% in 30 Days

Based on the latest data, bitcoin mining earnings have been sliding, marked by stretches of sharp price swings. Hashprice—the projected return for 1 petahash per second (PH/s) of computing power each day—now sits 7.61% below where it stood on July 27. Hashrate Remains Resilient as Block Times Speed Up Ahead of Next Difficulty Hike Projected […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/27 21:47
Adding Highway Lanes Will Reduce Congestion Despite The Skeptics

The post Adding Highway Lanes Will Reduce Congestion Despite The Skeptics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. I-5 traffic before 4:oo pm. Oregon Department of Transportation TripCheck camera Will adding lanes to a highway reduce congestion? That argument has been made in my town, and that was an argument many years ago when I lived in Florida and widening was proposed for the road to a beach. The argument usually does not stand up, though. People running a business where traffic matters should understand the issue. Residents in a fast-growing city may see additional lanes become congested just like the road used to be. But the proper question is not, “Did congestion improve when lanes were added?” Instead we should ask, “How does actual congestion compare to what it would have been without the additional lanes?” If an area has strong population and job growth, then more vehicles traveling is natural. If the lack of congestion relief comes simply because the region grew, then ask what the traffic would have been without the extra lanes. Let’s imagine a city with no growth, at least not regarding travel from the city center to the suburbs. Suppose there are two alternative roads north, Route 1 and Route 2. Now Route 1 gets another lane. Could congestion on this road be just as bad as before the additional lane was built, even with no growth of population or employment? If Route 1 now has the same congestion as before, the total number of cars traveling on Route 1 is higher. What induced those people to drive on Route 1? Previously they had weighed the alternatives: Route 1 or Route 2. Why would anyone shift from Route 2 to Route 1 if congestion is the same as before? That implies irrational behavior. But even if true, the additional lanes on Route 1 have reduced congestion on Route 2. More likely, some…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 21:46
Best Crypto to Buy Now After BNB Crash — Analysts Favor Ethereum & MAGACOIN FINANCE for 2025 Safety

The crypto market rarely moves in a straight line, and sharp corrections often push traders to rethink their next move. […] The post Best Crypto to Buy Now After BNB Crash — Analysts Favor Ethereum & MAGACOIN FINANCE for 2025 Safety appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/27 21:40
USA, GDP and economic statistics on blockchain

The post USA, GDP and economic statistics on blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Washington — update as of August 26, 2025. For the first time, the United States is preparing to publish official economic data on a distributed ledger, starting with the GDP. The indication comes from Reuters and Crypto Briefing, which report the statements of Howard Lutnick of Cantor Fitzgerald: the Department of Commerce will initiate the distribution of on‑chain statistics to enhance the verification, integrity, and accessibility of the datasets. It should be noted that, if confirmed, this would be an unprecedented step for the publication of federal data. According to the data collected by our editorial team and the analysis of official calendars, the BEA normally publishes three quarterly GDP estimates at average intervals of about 30, 60, and 90 days from the end of the quarter; this timing is confirmed by the official BEA schedule. International analysts and policy institutions emphasize that any shift towards on‑chain publications will require regulatory integrations and technical standards recognized at an international level to preserve integrity and interoperability. In preliminary technical checks conducted on hybrid implementations, the periodic anchoring of hashes has proven to be a feasible solution to contain operational costs compared to the on‑chain registration of each individual file. What has been announced (and by whom) According to reports from the press, the Department of Commerce plans to issue statistics on blockchain, including the GDP. The information, which emerged from public statements by Howard Lutnick, was reported by Reuters (via TradingView) and Crypto Briefing. An interesting aspect is the caution with which the news is described, indicating that the operational details are still being defined. Crucial point of attribution: at the moment, no official statement has been published on the Department of Commerce or the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) website, the agency that compiles the GDP. The indicated timing suggests…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 21:39
