Bitcoin’s Worst Month Is Coming – Will History Repeat in 2025?
Market data compiled by Coinglass from January 2013 to August 2025 shows that Bitcoin has averaged a -3.77% return in […] The post Bitcoin’s Worst Month Is Coming – Will History Repeat in 2025? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/27 22:01
BTC Profit-Taking Hits Record Highs Beyond 2021: Should Investors Be Concerned?
Glassnode warns profit-taking and slowing activity suggest BTC may be in the late phase of its bull run, with selling pressure mounting.
CryptoPotato
2025/08/27 22:01
Dogecoin v Layer Brett: Are We Finally Seeing The Emergence Of A Worthy DOGE Adversary?
Dogecoin made headlines in 2016 with an extraordinary rally that propelled it into a king status in the meme sector. Today, a new contender has emerged during the next crypto bull run: Layer Brett (LBRETT). With its presale underway at just $0.005 per token, Layer Brett is generating explosive buzz as the crypto presale that [...] The post Dogecoin v Layer Brett: Are We Finally Seeing The Emergence Of A Worthy DOGE Adversary? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/08/27 22:00
Brevan Howard and Lunate Launch Abu Dhabi Investment Platform
The post Brevan Howard and Lunate Launch Abu Dhabi Investment Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lunate is committing $2 billion to a new Abu Dhabi-based investment platform with hedge fund Brevan Howard. The partnership includes exclusive funds leveraging Brevan Howard’s macro and digital asset strategies. Lunate will also take a minority stake in Brevan Howard, expanding into hedge funds. Abu Dhabi-based investment manager Lunate, with $110 billion in assets under management, has partnered with hedge fund giant Brevan Howard, which manages $34 billion, to establish a new investment platform in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). The launch begins with a $2 billion long-term commitment from Lunate. It will create a suite of exclusive funds that build on Brevan Howard’s expertise in macro and digital assets. Strategic stake in Brevan Howard As part of the agreement, Lunate will acquire a minority ownership stake in Brevan Howard, marking its first expansion into hedge funds. The move diversifies Lunate’s offerings for clients across the GCC and globally. At the same time, it strengthens Brevan Howard’s presence in the region. Brevan Howard established its regional headquarters in ADGM in early 2023, which has since grown into its largest office by assets under management worldwide. The new platform will support Abu Dhabi’s ambitions to become a leading global financial center, with ADGM offering regulatory strength, international access, and a growing talent pool. Related: Abu Dhabi Now Accepts Stablecoin Payments for Court Fees Lunate Managing Partner Khalifa Al Suwaidi described the partnership as a step toward offering clients access to differentiated hedge fund strategies. In his words: “Our new partnership with Brevan Howard marks our expansion into hedge funds. It reflects our commitment to work with the best investment firms in the world, offering our clients access to unique strategies to further diversify their portfolios.” Also, Brevan Howard founder Alan Howard highlighted the firm’s long-term commitment to the region and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 22:00
Swarm Network Secures $13M With Support From Sui To Advance Decentralized AI Verification
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 27th August 2025, Chainwire
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/27 22:00
Chainlink Vs. XRP Battle Heats Up As Bitwise Files For LINK ETF
The race for crypto ETFs is intensifying as two tokens, Chainlink (LINK) and XRP, come under scrutiny. Crypto asset manager Bitwise officially submitted paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday, seeking to launch a Bitwise Chainlink ETF that provides investors with direct exposure to LINK, the native token of the oracle […]
Bitcoinist
2025/08/27 22:00
Cardano Latest News: ADA Holders Bets Big On Newest Viral Altcoin Remittix
The latest Cardano updates show efforts to expand its ecosystem, but ADA holders are increasingly looking for fresh opportunities with […] The post Cardano Latest News: ADA Holders Bets Big On Newest Viral Altcoin Remittix appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/27 21:59
How Every American Can Invest in Bitcoin for Tax Free Gains – IRA Financial Founder Adam Bergman
The post How Every American Can Invest in Bitcoin for Tax Free Gains – IRA Financial Founder Adam Bergman appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. IRA Financial helps investors take control of their retirement savings with self-directed retirement solutions, unlocking the ability to invest in alternative assets like cryptocurrency. Adam Bergman is the founder of IRA Financial. He recently joined the Bitcoin.com News Podcast to talk about how every American can invest in bitcoin for tax free gains with a […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/how-every-american-can-invest-in-bitcoin-for-tax-free-gains-ira-financial-founder-adam-bergman/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 21:56
The Ultimate Meme Coin Opportunity for Crypto Whales in 2025 Alongside Dogwifhat and Mog Coin
The post The Ultimate Meme Coin Opportunity for Crypto Whales in 2025 Alongside Dogwifhat and Mog Coin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency is more than just an investment—it’s an adventure. With meme coins taking center stage in the market, it’s clear that 2025 is shaping up to be a year of explosive growth. Whether you’re a seasoned whale looking for the next big opportunity or someone new to the crypto game, it’s crucial to identify meme coins with both hype and sustainable potential. Arctic Pablo Coin, Dogwifhat, and Mog Coin are some of the most talked-about projects for 2025. These coins blend storytelling with investment strategy, creating exciting and profitable opportunities for investors in the meme coin space. Of these, Arctic Pablo Coin is undeniably one of the most intriguing and innovative. This isn’t just another meme coin—it’s a journey. With each presale location, Arctic Pablo Coin uncovers a new chapter in an adventurous story, making it a unique investment. If you’re considering jumping into meme coins, Arctic Pablo is a must-watch. The presale is already on fire, and its price is set to surge dramatically in the coming weeks. But Arctic Pablo Coin isn’t just about storytelling—it’s a game-changer for serious investors. The current price of $0.00092 might sound low, but with an ROI of 769.565% from the 38th location to the listing price of $0.008, the potential for growth is astronomical. It’s an opportunity that any crypto whale should consider. From staking rewards offering an impressive 66% APY to unique token burn mechanisms, Arctic Pablo Coin is designed for long-term success and prosperity. Let’s take a closer look at why Arctic Pablo Coin, alongside Dogwifhat and Mog Coin, should be on your radar as the best meme coins to buy for 2025. Arctic Pablo Coin: A Journey Through Uncharted Realms Arctic Pablo Coin ($APC) isn’t just a meme coin—it’s an adventure waiting to unfold. Imagine being part of a…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 21:54
Backing XRP or Chainlink Can Double Money in Q4 But XYZVerse (XYZ) Can Be Even Golden Opportunity On Current Market
XRP and Chainlink eye strong Q4 gains, but meme coin XYZVerse stands out with presale hype, CEX listing plans, and massive community rewards.
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/27 21:54
