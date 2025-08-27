2025-08-29 Friday

Forbes Shares XRP Price Timeline for the Next 5 Years

Forbes contributor Zennon Kapron has outlined what the next five years could look like for XRP, following the resolution of its legal battle with the SEC. In August 2025, the SEC and Ripple dismissed their appeals, leaving intact the 2023 ruling that sales of XRP on public exchanges are not securities. This outcome has lifted a major barrier to institutional adoption. It allows XRP to reassert itself as one of the leading cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. XRP’s Current Market Position Currently, XRP is trading at $3, with a market cap of around $179 billion, ranking it among the top three digital assets. Daily trading volume regularly surpasses $6 billion, while improved liquidity metrics make it more viable for larger institutional orders. Its price now hovers close to levels last seen during the 2017–2018 bull cycle amid renewed investor confidence in the token. Utility and Adoption Outlook The Forbes article noted that XRP’s next phase will be determined by its use in payments beyond speculation. It cited an estimate of over $5 by Finder as XRP price by 2030, but most would suggest this is a bearish outlook especially considering XRP's drivers identified by the Forbes report. For one, the XRP Ledger, optimized for low-cost and fast settlement, added an automated market maker (AMM) in 2024 to deepen liquidity. According to XRPScan data, AMMs have accumulated over 11.7 million XRP tokens across 22,035 active pools. Meanwhile, Forbes noted that Ripple Payments (formerly RippleNet) now covers more than 90 markets and supports settlements in fiat currencies, stablecoins, and XRP. Corridors like Japan–Philippines and Africa’s Onafriq are already leveraging XRP.  As a result, broader adoption could be driven by cost-cutting in remittances, which exceeded $685 billion globally in 2024, with average fees around 6%. Institutional Demand and ETFs The report also noted that Ripple’s dollar-backed stablecoin, RLUSD, custodied by BNY, is aimed at attracting institutions. They have the flexibility to route some transactions through XRP when it proves more efficient. Further, other avenues to generate demand for XRP include ETFs. The report highlighted that multiple filings for U.S. spot XRP ETFs could unlock a new demand channel, similar to what happened with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Forbes’ Five-Year Outlook for XRP According to the analysis, XRP’s upside lies in its newfound legal clarity, expanding payment corridors, and growing liquidity. These factors make it more attractive for payments and investment products. However, competition from stablecoins, central bank digital currencies, and upgrades to existing systems like SWIFT could limit adoption. Regarding XRP's five-year outlook, Forbes cited a Finder expert panel in July 2025, which predicted that XRP would trade at $2.80 by year-end and $5.25 by 2030. It said whether XRP realizes that trajectory depends largely on how much of Ripple’s payment flows pass through XRP rather than fiat or stablecoins. Meanwhile, other industry publications have also issued XRP price forecasts for 2030, most of which are optimistic. Bitwise, for example, expects XRP to trade at $29 by 2030. Telgaon predicts $48, while Changelly forecasts $23. Meanwhile, prominent voices in the XRP community have set much higher targets, such as $100 and beyond. Forbes concludes that with legal uncertainty resolved, XRP has a stronger footing. Yet, its long-term role will depend on adoption in real-world corridors and institutional access through capital markets.
Bitwise’s Spot LINK ETF Fuels $100 Chainlink Price Ambition – Will 2025 End With a Breakout?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
XRP Price Prediction: ETH Sees Another Breakthrough. SAVVY MINING Utilizes Market Fluctuations

Ethereum hit a new all-time high of $4,800, while Bitcoin and XRP rebounded simultaneously. Analysts suggest that if XRP breaks through the $3.21 resistance level, it could reach new highs. Amid price volatility and regulatory pressures, investors can not only monitor market trends but also convert XRP/ETH into a stable daily income through SAVVY MINING cloud mining. No hardware required, enjoy 24-hour automatic settlement of profits, and lock in long-term growth potential. How to Participate in SAVVY MINING and Earn XRP and ETH 1. Register an account: Visit the SAVVY MINING official website and register to unlock all the platform’s services and products. 2. Free Trial: New users will receive a $15 bonus to purchase a starter contract and earn $0.60 in daily returns, allowing them to experience cloud mining without any investment. 3. Contract Selection: Choose from a variety of carefully designed mining contracts or use the smart calculator to customize your plan. See your first earnings in just 24 hours. Learn more here. 4. Automatic Settlement: After contract activation, profits are automatically distributed within 24 hours; upon maturity, principal is automatically returned. Users can freely choose to withdraw or reinvest, offering flexibility and convenience. Why Choose SAVVY MINING Compliant Operations: Registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), ensuring legitimacy and transparency. Green Energy: Powered by 100% renewable energy, contributing to carbon neutrality. Fund Security: SSL encryption and cold wallet storage provide bank-grade security, and every investment is insured by AIG. No Entry Requirements: No equipment or technical skills are required, making it suitable for beginners. Fast Customer Service: 24/7 online support with an average response time of 1-3 minutes can answer all your questions. Multi-Currency Support: Supports deposits and withdrawals of BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, LTC, USDT, BCH, USDC, and (USDT-ERC20). Referral Rewards: The affiliate program offers rewards of up to $100,000 and a permanent referral rebate of 3% + 1.5%. About SAVVY MINING: SAVVY MINING is a leading global cloud mining service provider, providing secure and compliant services to over 8 million users in over 170 countries. Powered by Bitmain’s technical support, we focus not only on Bitcoin mining and blockchain infrastructure upgrades, but also on promoting global financial education and financial inclusion. Our mining farms are powered by 100% renewable energy, achieving carbon neutrality. SAVVY MINING not only helps you grow your wealth, but also gives you the opportunity to participate in a greener future. In short: safety and sustainability shape the future. In the cloud mining industry, security and trust are paramount. SAVVY MINING is user-centric, ensuring the security of funds and data, full transparency in operations, and strict adherence to compliance standards. Furthermore, our mines in multiple countries utilize 100% renewable energy to ensure true carbon neutrality. This model not only reduces environmental impact but also provides investors with sustainable, long-term returns. At SAVVY MINING, you gain not only wealth growth but also the opportunity to participate in a greener future. For more information, please visit https://savvymining.com/ or download the app
dYdX changes skin: rebranding, spotlight on Solana, and free deposits — the new phase of the DEX begins

dYdX inaugurates a new phase: the rebranding to dYdX Labs marks a strategic shift with a spotlight on Solana, all the details.
UBS Issues Crucial Revised Outlook

The post UBS Issues Crucial Revised Outlook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world of Forex trading is a dynamic landscape, constantly shaped by institutional insights and economic forecasts. When major players like UBS speak, the market listens. Recently, UBS made a significant announcement regarding its EUR/NOK forecast, shifting its timeline while firmly maintaining a bearish outlook. For cryptocurrency enthusiasts who also dabble in traditional financial markets, understanding these shifts is crucial. It offers a glimpse into how macroeconomic factors influence currency valuations, providing valuable context that can even indirectly impact crypto asset perceptions and investment flows. Understanding the Latest EUR/NOK Forecast from UBS: What Has Changed? UBS, a global financial services giant, has revised its projections for the Euro against the Norwegian Krone. While the core belief in a stronger Krone remains, the expected timeline for this appreciation has been extended. Initially, market participants might have anticipated a quicker move, but the new forecast suggests a more patient approach is warranted. This isn’t a change in direction, but rather a recalibration of the speed at which that direction is expected to unfold. What does a “shift in timeline” truly mean for traders and investors? It implies that the factors supporting the Norwegian Krone’s strength might take longer to fully materialize or exert their influence. This could be due to persistent global uncertainties, slower-than-expected economic recoveries in key regions, or even the gradual nature of Norges Bank’s monetary policy adjustments. For those holding positions or planning trades based on the EUR/NOK forecast, this extension signals the need for patience and potentially longer holding periods to see the anticipated returns. Decoding UBS Currency Outlook: Why the Bearish Stance Persists Despite the timeline adjustment, UBS’s fundamental bearish stance on the EUR/NOK pair remains robust. This outlook is rooted in a comprehensive analysis of several key economic drivers that favor the Norwegian Krone. Understanding these…
Stablecoins USDT0 and XAUt0 launch on the Polygon Network

PANews reported on August 27th that USDT0 operator Everdawn Labs announced that its cross-chain liquidity stablecoins, USDT0 (USDT0) and XAUt0 (XAUt0), powered by LayerZero's Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT), will be launched on the Polygon blockchain. Through its integration with Polygon, USDT0 is now supported on 12 networks, while XAUt0 has launched on its second network after TON. USDT0 (USDT0) and XAUt0 (XAUt0) are reportedly full-chain versions of USDT and XAUT, respectively.
Presale of IBVM (International Bitcoin Virtual Machine) is now Live

The much-anticipated presale of IBVM (International Bitcoin Virtual Machine) goes live on August 27th at 12:00 pm UTC. Backed by $20 million strategic funding from Rollman, IBVM is positioned as a greener, faster, and more scalable Layer-2 for Bitcoin, aiming to unlock a host of innovative applications, ranging from escrow services to DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) to next-generation decentralized finance solutions.
Bitcoin’s Make-or-Break Moment – What Happens If It Fails to Break Resistance

The world’s largest cryptocurrency remains under pressure as it faces crucial resistance zones that could determine its next major move. […] The post Bitcoin’s Make-or-Break Moment – What Happens If It Fails to Break Resistance appeared first on Coindoo.
Pundit Says Buying All These XRP Dips Like There’s No Tomorrow, Insists $2-$3 Now The New $0.45-$0.55

The current sideways price development surrounding XRP offers a rare buying opportunity, and a notable pundit reveals he is not taking it for granted. For context, XRP reclaimed $3 on Tuesday, posting its first green candle in four days. This temporary setback follows a broader market trend, spurred by macroeconomic headwinds and profit-taking crypto whales. Nonetheless, the brief decline to $2.82 two days ago presented a good opportunity, one that XRP enthusiasts claimed was another chance to buy at a low price. The sentiment springs from a growing belief that XRP will launch into uncharted territories in the near term. Dips Are for Buying More XRP: Pundit Content creator DustyBC Crypto shares this sentiment, advocating for buying the XRP dip in his recent post. He disclosed that he is already taking this approach and is stacking the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap at this price discount “like there is no tomorrow.” Fueling this sentiment is his belief that the current XRP trend between $2 and $3 shares a similarity with the token’s price between $0.45 and $0.55. Notably, XRP has fluctuated between $2 and $3 for the greater part of the last nine months, and the enthusiast believes it is the new $0.45 to $0.55. The comparison suggests that XRP will break out of its current range, as it did after consolidating between $0.45 and $0.55 for years, to target higher prices. Remarkably, XRP surged 500% from $0.50 in November 2024 to $3.40 in January, when it broke out of the range, and a similar rally would likely take XRP to double digits. Meanwhile, DustyBC insinuated that the rally would happen in no time, adding that he cannot wait for the next XRP uptrend to start. This also aligns with the strengthening conviction within the XRP community that XRP’s bull cycle is not over yet. Aligning Views on The XRP Dip Interestingly, several other analysts share DustyBC Crypto's view that the XRP dip is a rare opportunity. Alex Cobb recently called the XRP drop below $3 unreal, insisting that it is a “psyop to try and steal your coins.” The analyst further urged XRP holders not to sell “the greatest investment of all time” to prominent institutions like BlackRock. He also predicted a rebound to $3.60 before the end of August. Meanwhile, Coach JV called acquiring XRP below $3 a massive blessing. He emphasized that it is during market uncertainties that real investors create generational wealth. Specifically, they buy the fears and reap the reward for their resilience when the market rebounds. Moreover, a recent report has highlighted the benefits of buying during uncertain times and holding XRP on a long-term basis. The analysis reveals that those who bought and still hold their XRP over the past year have seen their portfolio grow by 5.168 times, representing an increase of over 410%.
DeepSeek Weighs in on $SOL Future & $SNORT

The post DeepSeek Weighs in on $SOL Future & $SNORT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana Treasuries Explode: DeepSeek Weighs in on $SOL Future & $SNORT Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Krishi splits his time between decoding the chaos of the markets and writing about it in a way that doesn’t put you to sleep. He’s been at it for nearly two years in the crypto trenches. Yes, he regrets missing the magnificent rallies that came before that (who doesn’t!), but he’s more than ready to put his money where his words are. Before diving headfirst into crypto, Krishi spent over five years writing for some of the biggest names in tech, including TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and PC Gaming, covering everything from gadgets and cybersecurity to gaming and software. When he’s not scouring and writing about the latest happenings in crypto, Krishi trades the forex market while keeping crypto in his long-term HODL plans. He’s a Bitcoin believer, though he never lets that bias creep into his writing. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/solana-treasuries-explode-deepseek-sol-future-snort/
