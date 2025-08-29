MSNBC’s Ali Vitali Adds Capitol Hill Role As Network Makes Hires From CNN, Peacock
MSNBC has named Ali Vitali as a senior Capitol Hill correspondent, adding that reporting role to her duties as anchor of the network's Way Too Early with Ali Vitali, an early-morning newscast that launched in January. Vitali, a frequent fixture on Morning Joe, previously covered Congress for NBC News and wrote a book on the 2020 presidential election, "Electable: Why America Hasn't Put a Woman in the White House…Yet." Former CNN journalist Rosa Flores will be based in Houston for MSNBC MSNBC In addition to Vitali's new duties, MSNBC has hired former CNN journalist Rosa Flores as a correspondent based in Houston. Flores will cover breaking news throughout Texas and the region and do enterprise reporting. In her time at CNN, Flores covered stories in Texas, Miami, Chicago and New York, including extensive coverage of immigration. Dropping NBC and adopting a new name The moves come as MSNBC beefs up its news staff–on and off camera–as the network prepares to separate from NBC News after 30 years. In addition to hiring familiar names like Eugene Daniels from Politico and Carol Leonnig from The Washington Post, the network has hired more than three dozen journalists from CNN, Bloomberg, Politico, ABC, NBC and PBS, and is actively recruiting for another 50 roles across the organization, including newsgathering, digital, audio and specials. Later this year, the network will change its name to MS NOW, for My Source News Opinion World, dropping both the NBC from its name and the peacock from its logo as the network joins CNBC and other cable properties in the spinoff company, Versant. MSNBC plucks leaders from Peacock, NOTUS Off camera, MSNBC has named two new leaders,…
