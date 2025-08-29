Only a Few Hours Remain for Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) Presale as Cardano Struggles to Rebound

The post Only a Few Hours Remain for Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) Presale as Cardano Struggles to Rebound appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. The crypto market is buzzing with excitement as Cardano shows signs of recovery and traders keep their eyes on the next big opportunities. Cardano is pushing forward with its ecosystem growth, but the spotlight is quickly shifting toward Bitcoin Swift (BTC3). Already in its final presale stage, BTC3 has not only raised over $1.3m with more than 5,500 users registered but has also announced an early launch on August 30. That early launch comes with a massive bonus structure for those who move fast, and with the current presale price sitting at $7, these last hours are set to change the game. Cardano Recovery Meets Bitcoin Swift Urgency Cardano continues to attract attention with its upgrades, drawing back interest after recent struggles. Yet while Cardano is working to reclaim its highs, Bitcoin Swift is already delivering real, tangible payouts through its programmable PoY rewards. The difference is striking. BTC3 holders have already seen a 166% payout distributed at the end of Stage 6, and with Stage 7 now entering its last hours, the focus is clear: the final chance to grab tokens before launch day. Bitcoin Swift Roadmap: Building Beyond Launch What excites the community most is not only the presale success but also the ambitious roadmap behind BTC3. The project is preparing for a smooth transition from Solana to its own native blockchain, ensuring lightning-fast transactions and ultra-low fees of under $1 cent. Q3 2025: Token launch, presale close, PoY distribution, and listings on decentralized exchanges. Q4 2025: Development of BTC3E, the…