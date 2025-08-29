2025-08-29 Friday

BlockDAG, Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche Stand Out

The post BlockDAG, Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche Stand Out appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With major events like Token2049 Singapore drawing in thousands of blockchain insiders and builders, the second half of 2025 has become a proving ground for the most promising crypto projects. From big-name layer 1s continuing to evolve, to fresh entrants making noise with high-ROI offers, the race is heating up. Among the top cryptos to watch, one project has moved with calculated intensity, BlockDAG, whose limited-time 2049% bonus is making waves right before the industry’s largest stage. Here’s a breakdown of the coins currently turning heads in August 2025.  BlockDAG (BDAG) BlockDAG’s 2049% presale bonus isn’t just a promotion, it’s a declaration. By aligning this bold offer with Token2049 Singapore, BlockDAG isn’t waiting for attention; it’s claiming it.  The project has already raised $385 million, sold over 25.5 billion coins, and entered batch 30 at $0.03. Early buyers from batch 1 ($0.001) are sitting on a 2,900% ROI, while new participants can still target a 1,566% return based on the $0.05 projected launch price. But this is more than numbers. The 2049% bonus is proof of intent, BlockDAG wants mindshare, and it’s executing a playbook designed to secure it. The network combines a DAG-based structure with a PoW mechanism, making it both scalable and secure.  On top of that, BlockDAG is integrating features like its X1 mobile miner, an expanding DApp ecosystem, and real-world brand partnerships. With a timed presence at Web3’s most visible event and a presale closeout designed to convert attention into action, BlockDAG isn’t asking for recognition. It’s earning it. Solana (SOL) Solana continues to hold its place as one of the top cryptos to watch going into Q4 2025. After the successful rollout of its Firedancer validator client, Solana has seen a boost in transaction throughput and stability. Its DeFi ecosystem has rebounded significantly since early…
2025/08/29
Ulta Beauty (ULTA) earnings Q2 2025

The post Ulta Beauty (ULTA) earnings Q2 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ulta Beauty on Thursday raised its full-year forecast, after reporting growth in all major categories and topping Wall Street’s quarterly sales expectations. The beauty retailer said it expects net sales of between $12 billion and $12.1 billion, up from its previous range of $11.5 billion and $11.7 billion, representing an increase from last fiscal year’s net sales of $11.3 billion. It expects earnings per share of $23.85 to $24.30, up from its previous range of $22.65 to $23.20. It expects comparable sales, a metric that takes out one-time factors like store openings and closures, to grow between 2.5% to 3.5%, up from projections of as much as 1.5%. The company had raised its annual profit forecast and the upper end of its full year sales range in May. In the company’s news release, CEO Kecia Steelman said its outlook for the year “reflects both the strength of our year-to-date performance and our caution around how consumer demand may evolve in the second half of the year.” Shares of Ulta gained roughly 6% in extended trading, after earlier hitting a 52-week during the regular session. Here’s what the company reported for the fiscal second quarter compared with what Wall Street expected, according to LSEG: Earnings per share: $5.78. It was not immediately clear if that was comparable to the $5.08 expected by analysts. Revenue: $2.79 billion vs. $2.67 billion expected In the three-month period that ended August 2, Ulta’s net income rose to $260.88 million, or $5.78 per share, from $252.6 million, or $5.30 per share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased from $2.55 billion in the year-ago quarter. Beauty has remained a hot category for consumers, even as they pull back or watch their spending in other discretionary categories. Yet that’s fueled tougher competition for Ulta Beauty as specialty players…
2025/08/29
MSNBC’s Ali Vitali Adds Capitol Hill Role As Network Makes Hires From CNN, Peacock

The post MSNBC’s Ali Vitali Adds Capitol Hill Role As Network Makes Hires From CNN, Peacock appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MSNBC’s Ali Vitali will add senior Capitol Hill correspondent to her duties as host of ‘Way Too Early with Ali Vitali’ MSNBC MSNBC has named Ali Vitali as a senior Capitol Hill correspondent, adding that reporting role to her duties as anchor of the network’s Way Too Early with Ali Vitali, an early-morning newscast that launched in January. Vitali, a frequent fixture on Morning Joe, previously covered Congress for NBC News and wrote a book on the 2020 presidential election, “Electable: Why America Hasn’t Put a Woman in the White House…Yet.” Former CNN journalist Rosa Flores will be based in Houston for MSNBC MSNBC In addition to Vitali’s new duties, MSNBC has hired former CNN journalist Rosa Flores as a correspondent based in Houston. Flores will cover breaking news throughout Texas and the region and do enterprise reporting. In her time at CNN, Flores covered stories in Texas, Miami, Chicago and New York, including extensive coverage of immigration. Dropping NBC and adopting a new name The moves come as MSNBC beefs up its news staff–on and off camera–as the network prepares to separate from NBC News after 30 years. In addition to hiring familiar names like Eugene Daniels from Politico and Carol Leonnig from The Washington Post, the network has hired more than three dozen journalists from CNN, Bloomberg, Politico, ABC, NBC and PBS, and is actively recruiting for another 50 roles across the organization, including newsgathering, digital, audio and specials. Later this year, the network will change its name to MS NOW, for My Source News Opinion World, dropping both the NBC from its name and the peacock from its logo as the network joins CNBC and other cable properties in the spinoff company, Versant. MSNBC plucks leaders from Peacock, NOTUS Off camera, MSNBC has named two new leaders,…
2025/08/29
TON Gains Robinhood spot, but recovery to $8 peak remains elusive

Toncoin on Robinhood
2025/08/29
CFTC opens door for Web3 exchanges via FBOT registration

The post CFTC opens door for Web3 exchanges via FBOT registration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Aug. 28, 2025, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued Staff Letter 25-27 — an advisory affirming that offshore derivatives exchanges, including those listing crypto products, can legally be accessed by US participants if they register as a foreign board of trade (FBOT) under Part 48. This clarifies that “located in the U.S.” refers to physical presence, not legal domicile, and that these exchanges need not become designated contract markets (DCMs) to serve US traders. This advisory builds on CFTC’s July 2024 final rule amendment to Regulation 48.4, which added introducing brokers (not just FCMs or CPOs/CTAs) as permissible intermediaries. That change has enabled more nuanced routing of US customer orders through global venues. For Web3, decentralized trading, and crypto-native platforms, this represents a critical turning point. By lowering structural hurdles and codifying a clear on‑ramp through FBOT registration, the CFTC is effectively signaling that offshore platforms can integrate into US markets under defined conditions, without resorting to broad geographic blocking or being forced into full domestic exchange registration. The agency is also positioning FBOT registration as a tool to shift trading activity into a more transparent and compliant environment, reducing the reliance on regulatory enforcement after the fact. n recent months, the agency has rescinded old crypto‑specific staff advisories, including those on digital asset derivatives and clearing risks, and prioritized regulatory clarity over punitive action. This dovetails with Pham’s vision of supporting responsible innovation, as seen in initiatives like the crypto CEO forum and digital asset sandbox ambitions. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/cftc-fbot-registration
2025/08/29
CaliberCos to Launch Chainlink Treasury, Stock Climbs 80% on Approval

TLDR CaliberCos announced board approval of a Chainlink treasury strategy that will include LINK holdings. The company confirmed that it will use equity lines and cash reserves to fund the Chainlink treasury. CaliberCos shares surged by 80% following the announcement of the Chainlink treasury initiative. Management said the strategy will strengthen the balance sheet and [...] The post CaliberCos to Launch Chainlink Treasury, Stock Climbs 80% on Approval appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/08/29
Only a Few Hours Remain for Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) Presale as Cardano Struggles to Rebound

The post Only a Few Hours Remain for Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) Presale as Cardano Struggles to Rebound appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. The crypto market is buzzing with excitement as Cardano shows signs of recovery and traders keep their eyes on the next big opportunities. Cardano is pushing forward with its ecosystem growth, but the spotlight is quickly shifting toward Bitcoin Swift (BTC3). Already in its final presale stage, BTC3 has not only raised over $1.3m with more than 5,500 users registered but has also announced an early launch on August 30. That early launch comes with a massive bonus structure for those who move fast, and with the current presale price sitting at $7, these last hours are set to change the game. Cardano Recovery Meets Bitcoin Swift Urgency Cardano continues to attract attention with its upgrades, drawing back interest after recent struggles. Yet while Cardano is working to reclaim its highs, Bitcoin Swift is already delivering real, tangible payouts through its programmable PoY rewards. The difference is striking. BTC3 holders have already seen a 166% payout distributed at the end of Stage 6, and with Stage 7 now entering its last hours, the focus is clear: the final chance to grab tokens before launch day. Bitcoin Swift Roadmap: Building Beyond Launch What excites the community most is not only the presale success but also the ambitious roadmap behind BTC3. The project is preparing for a smooth transition from Solana to its own native blockchain, ensuring lightning-fast transactions and ultra-low fees of under $1 cent. Q3 2025: Token launch, presale close, PoY distribution, and listings on decentralized exchanges. Q4 2025: Development of BTC3E, the…
2025/08/29
Treasury Secretary Bessent’s stablecoin push could drive $34 trillion into Ethena, Etherfi, Hyperliquid

The post Treasury Secretary Bessent’s stablecoin push could drive $34 trillion into Ethena, Etherfi, Hyperliquid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s endorsement of dollar-pegged stablecoins creates a pathway for up to $34 trillion to flow into decentralized finance protocols such as Ethena, Ether.fi, and Hyperliquid. Arthur Hayes reported in his Aug. 27 blog post that Bessent aims to redirect capital from the $13 trillion Eurodollar system and $21 trillion in Global South retail deposits into stablecoin infrastructure that purchases Treasury bills. Yet, he said that this strategy addresses two problems: the Treasury’s inability to track Eurodollar flows and the need for price-insensitive buyers of government debt. The plan leverages US social media platforms as distribution channels for stablecoin adoption. Meta’s WhatsApp could deploy crypto wallets to billions of users worldwide, enabling seamless transactions with stablecoins while bypassing local banking systems. DeFi protocols positioned for “secular rise” Stablecoin issuers must invest deposits in Treasury bills to maintain dollar parity, creating guaranteed demand for government debt. Tether earns a net interest margin of 4.25% to 4.5% by holding T-bills, while paying no interest on USDT tokens. This business model scales directly with deposit growth, providing Bessent with price-insensitive buyers for short-term government securities. Bessent can weaponize dollar dominance to force compliance with the adoption of stablecoins. One example mentioned by Hayes is threatening to exclude foreign banks from Federal Reserve swap lines during financial crises. This move would push Eurodollar deposits toward US-regulated stablecoin platforms. In the case, Hayes projects a total stablecoin circulation of $10 trillion by 2028. In this scenario, he argued that three protocols are poised for a “secular rise.” The first is Ethena, which operates the synthetic dollar system USDe to generate yields by shorting crypto derivatives against long positions. As of press time, Ethena had $12.4 billion in total value locked (TVL) in the protocol. Road to 25% market share The analysis forecasts that…
2025/08/29
US Startup Turning Radioactive Trash To Gold

The post US Startup Turning Radioactive Trash To Gold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nuclear waste is actually a super-valuable resources, according to U.S. startup Curio. AFP via Getty Images A new startup says it can turn dangerous nuclear waste into fresh usable fuel and valuable rare metals and materials, like rhodium and palladium, used in catalytic converters, and krypton-85 and americium-241, used in electronics and smoke detectors. The startup is Curio, and the CEO is Ed McGinnis, former acting Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy at the Department of Energy. McGinnis says spent nuclear fuel isn’t dangerous waste but valuable treasure. “After [nuclear fuel] is run for about five years in the United States … you’ve only used about 4% of that energy value,” he told me in a recent TechFirst podcast. “It’s even better than just that. Because the magic of uranium, when it’s fissioning, actually generates a plethora of other highly valuable isotopes: for medical purposes, for space exploration, for industrial processes. And on top of it … you have rare precious metals that are created.” The United States currently has 94 commercial nuclear reactors that generate nearly 97 gigawatts of low‑carbon power: about 19% of the nation’s electricity. But much of the uranium and enrichment infrastructure relies heavily on Russia, which isn’t great for national energy security. And the current boom in AI has tech giants like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon looking for even more nuclear power to fuel carbon-neutral generative artificial intelligence. The solution, according to Curio, is in our toxic nuclear waste dumps. In the past, recycling nuclear fuel to extract the remaining energy-producing value has been dirty and dangerous, using nitric acid and creating additional radioactive contamination. Curio’s process is a dry electrochemical and pyroprocessing system, using heat and chemical reactions to separate isotopes and fission products, thanks to the materials’ different boiling points and weights. Curio also applies…
2025/08/29
Bitcoin Nudged Higher by Strong US GDP Figures

The post Bitcoin Nudged Higher by Strong US GDP Figures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) published better-than-expected economic data on Thursday morning. Stronger-Than-Expected GDP Figures Lift BTC, Albeit Modestly The American economy roared past expectations and expanded by 3.3% in Q2 according to Thursday’s announcement by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). Economists had predicted a growth rate of anywhere between 3.0% and […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-nudged-higher-by-strong-us-gdp-figures/
2025/08/29
