Bitcoin and Solana Rally Into August — Hidden Presale Gem Could Trigger the Next Breakout Run
The post Bitcoin and Solana Rally Into August — Hidden Presale Gem Could Trigger the Next Breakout Run appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. As the cryptocurrency market momentum swings, Bitcoin continues to lead in its role as a market leader. The token now holds steady around $115,580 following a record high value of $124,128 it notched in August, boosted by institutional inflow and regulatory clarity. While profit-taking has cooled, large investors and ETF investments continue to pour in, boosting long-term confidence in the token. According to analysts, Bitcoin is still on track for more gains in 2025. However, they caution that the returns may not be as high as those of emerging tokens like MAGACOIN FINANCE, which investors are calling the best altcoin to buy now. Solana’s Speed and Upgrades Drive Excitement Solana has also caught attention with a mix of technical milestones and growing institutional interest. The network recently showcased record-breaking speeds, handling over 107,000 transactions per second during stress tests. An upcoming upgrade, the Alpenglow proposal, could cut settlement times to under 200 milliseconds, making Solana even more attractive for high-frequency finance. With $176 million in ETF inflows this month and fresh community incentives, Solana continues to stand out as one of 2025’s most innovative blockchains, even as short-term price action battles resistance around $200. The Hidden Altcoin on Breakout Watchlists Bitcoin and Solana led the latest market rally in August 2025, but analysts are warning investors not to overlook a hidden altcoin that could be the next breakout story. MAGACOIN FINANCE has been climbing steadily as attention shifts from overbought majors to early-stage projects…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 22:17
Why is the crypto market going up today? (Aug. 27)
The crypto market is going up today, Aug. 27, as investors wait for the upcoming Nvidia earnings and after Federal Reserve’s John Williams sounded optimistic about interest rate cuts. Bitcoin (BTC) jumped to $111,140, while Ethereum (ETH) soared to $4,600.…
Crypto.news
2025/08/27 22:16
$14,6 miljard Bitcoin en Ethereum opties verlopen – crypto crash nabij?
i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Deze vrijdag verlopen er voor meer dan $ 14,6 miljard aan Bitcoin en Ethereum opties op het platform Deribit. Dit platform is ’s werelds grootste optie exchange. Bij opties sluiten traders een contract af voor een bepaalde tijd, waarbij ze een verwachting instellen voor de koers van een cryptomunt. Door het grote aantal opties dat tegelijkertijd gesloten wordt, zijn er twijfels ontstaan over de nabije toekomst van Bitcoin en Ethereum. Bitcoin opties vooral afgesloten rond $ 120.000 Op dit moment staat de Bitcoin koers rond $ 110.000. Veel van de Bitcoin opties die vrijdag verlopen zijn afgesloten op een Bitcoin koers rond $ 120.000. Dat houdt in dat traders met call-opties een stevig verlies gaan lijden, terwijl traders met put-opties de juiste keuze gemaakt lijken te hebben. In het overzicht hieronder zie je de openstaande opties op Deribit. De meeste call-opties concentreren zich rond $ 120.000. Het gaat hier om meer dan 6.000 opties, wat een totale waarde weerspiegelt van zo’n $ 780 miljoen. Het lijkt er daarmee op dat een flink percentage traders op Deribit te enthousiast zijn geweest met hun Bitcoin verwachting. Als vrijdag inderdaad veel van deze opties afgesloten worden met een verlies van traders, kan dat zorgen voor een verdere druk op de Bitcoin koers. Het sentiment in de markt lijkt daarmee steeds slechter uit te pakken, en mede dankzij de toespraak van Jerome Powell van de Federal Reserve, is er meer en meer angst voor een crypto crash. Praat mee op onze socials! Chat met onze experts via Telegram, geef je mening op Twitter of "sit back and relax" terwijl je naar onze YouTube-video's kijkt. Chat met ons Geef je mening Bekijk onze video's Indekken tegen Bitcoin koersdaling via opties Tegenover de vele call-opties, staan er dus ook de nodige put-opties die aflopen. Deze traders hebben de daling van de Bitcoin koers beter ingeschat, en zich op deze manier ingedekt. Ook dit grote aantal opties kan zorgen voor extra volatiliteit in de crypto markt. Er zal vrijdag plots veel kapitaal vrijkomen, en het is de vraag wat traders hiermee gaan doen. Komt er opnieuw een grote golf van traders die zich op deze manier indekt, of wordt er juist weer geld in Bitcoin zelf gestoken? Belangrijk hierbij is ook het ‘max pain’-level. Dit is het niveau waarop de crypto koersen terechtkomen, waarop ze houders van optie de grootste verliezen maken. Hierover wordt veel gedebatteerd, maar op dit moment lijken deze niveaus voor Bitcoin op $ 116.000 te staan en voor Ethereum op $ 3800. @media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Sneller je Bitcoin traden? Een interessante week dus om de crypto koersen goed in de gaten te houden en snel te kunnen handelen als dat nodig is. Voor Bitcoin kun je daar wel wat hulp bij gebruiken. De coin heeft nog altijd last van lange transactietijden en dure transacties, maar met het nieuwe Bitcoin Hyper komt daar verandering in. Dit project ontwikkelt een layer-2 netwerk voor Bitcoin met hulp van de Solana Virtual Machine. Hierdoor biedt het niet alleen goedkopere en snellere Bitcoin-transacties. Het zorgt ook voor de mogelijkheid om smart contracts te ontwikkelen bovenop de Bitcoin blockchain. De bijbehorende $HYPER token is nu verkrijgbaar in een presale. Traders hebben al meer dan $ 12 miljoen geïnvesteerd in het project, waarmee het een van de meest succesvolle presales van het moment is. In de presale kun je de token aanschaffen door Ethereum, USDT of SOL in te ruilen. Nu naar Bitcoin Hyper i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht $14,6 miljard Bitcoin en Ethereum opties verlopen – crypto crash nabij? is geschreven door Christiaan Kopershoek en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/08/27 22:16
Economist Predicts BTC Crash to $75,000
The post Economist Predicts BTC Crash to $75,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Economist Peter Schiff, long known as a vocal critic of Bitcoin and a strong supporter of gold, has renewed his bearish stance on the world’s largest cryptocurrency. In a recent post, Schiff pointed out that Bitcoin has slipped below $109,000 — a drop of roughly 13% from its highs just two weeks ago. He described the decline as troubling given the surge of institutional demand in recent months. According to Schiff, the price could tumble further, potentially testing levels as low as $75,000. Doubts Over Institutional Impact Schiff also questioned why Bitcoin is underperforming despite high-profile corporate purchases. “Dozens of companies are buying aggressively, yet the price is still 12% below its record,” he said, contrasting Bitcoin’s fall with gold’s flat performance and the NASDAQ’s relatively mild 1% dip over the same period. A Rare Admission In an unusual twist, Schiff admitted he was wrong about Bitcoin never surpassing $100,000 — a target it already breached. However, he maintained that the rally lacks staying power and suggested any rebound may be short-lived before another correction. While Schiff has consistently dismissed Bitcoin as a long-term store of value, his latest comments underscore the persistent divide between gold advocates and crypto investors, especially as institutional players continue to accumulate BTC despite heightened volatility. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 22:16
A whale bought another $10 million in WBTC and $3.19 million in ETH
PANews reported on August 27 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a certain whale bought another $10 million worth of WBTC and $3.19 million worth of ETH in the past half hour. Today he has purchased 589.5 WBTC ($65.4 million) and 691.5 ETH ($3.19 million) at an average price of $110,947 and $4,616 respectively.
PANews
2025/08/27 22:15
Stargate Approves $110 Million Takeover by LayerZero
The post Stargate Approves $110 Million Takeover by LayerZero appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stargate’s community has signed off on a $110 million token swap with LayerZero, but blockchain data shows that two addresses controlled more than half of the votes. Stargate’s community has voted to approve the LayerZero Foundation’s takeover bid, bringing the cross-chain bridge back under its original developer’s control after weeks of debate. Per data from Snapshot, the proposal closed with more than 15,100 addresses participating. However, a closer inspection reveals that two addresses accounted for over 50% of the buyout’s support, despite having little to no prior voting history in the Stargate DAO. Largest Yes Voters Further review showed that at least six addresses — which appeared unrelated and together accounted for another 7% of support — were likely controlled by a single entity. Cluster of Linked Voters A LayerZero Telegram moderator didn’t shed any light on the addresses and referred The Defiant to the Stargate Discord, where a Stargate DAO moderator said that “no team member of L0 was involved in this session of voting according to official information.” Token Swap Nearly 95% of voting power supported the deal, which values Stargate at about $110 million and will dissolve the Stargate DAO. All circulating STG tokens, including staked tokens, will be swapped for LayerZero’s ZRO tokens at a fixed ratio of 1 STG to 0.08634 ZRO. At current prices, that reflects roughly $0.169 per STG, below where the token traded when the proposal was first floated. LayerZero has framed the acquisition as a way to “move faster, ship incredible product and win,” emphasizing a single token with a “broader mandate.” The proposal argues that managing two tokens creates friction, noting that the buyout would allow Stargate to operate “without interruption; users of the Stargate bridge will not experience any downtime or changes in functionality during the transition.” Rival Bids…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 22:15
Jupiter Lend Launches Public Beta With $2M Incentives and 40+ Vaults
TLDR: Jupiter Lend launches on Solana with over 40 vaults and $2M incentives from Jup, Fluid, and partners. Borrowers can access higher LTVs with 100x lower liquidation penalties and isolated vaults. Earn vaults automate deposits for the best returns using SOL, stables, and JUP collateral. Jupiter Lend completed two audits, with three more underway and [...] The post Jupiter Lend Launches Public Beta With $2M Incentives and 40+ Vaults appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/08/27 22:15
Morning Minute: Ethereum to $7,500? Standard Chartered Thinks So
Plus crypto majors are rebounding, with SOL leading the way and HYPE hitting a new ATH.
Coinstats
2025/08/27 22:13
Is Donnarumma Really The Solution To Man City’s Goalkeeping Problem?
The post Is Donnarumma Really The Solution To Man City’s Goalkeeping Problem? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 29: Gianluigi Donnarumma of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates after teammate Ousmane Dembele scores his team’s first goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Semi Final First Leg match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Emirates Stadium on April 29, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Getty Images It took just two games for the flaws in James Trafford’s game to be exposed. The 22-year-old was given the opportunity to earn his spot as Manchester City’s starting goalkeeper after returning to the Etihad Stadium from Burnley in the summer transfer window. Against Tottenham Hotspur, though, Trafford was at fault for a goal. His pass to Nico Gonzalez on the edge of his own box was pounced on by Spurs, leading to Joao Palhinha putting the ball in the back of the net and capping a 2-0 victory for Thomas Frank’s team. Pep Guardiola likes his goalkeepers to play an active role in building out from the back, but not like this. MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – AUGUST 23: James Trafford of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium on August 23, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images) Getty Images Trafford’s mistake couldn’t have come at a worse time for the youngster. Ederson is widely believed to be on his way out of Manchester City with the Brazilian goalkeeper a target for Galatasaray and clubs in the Saudi Pro League. This would open up a place between the posts for City this season. Gianluigi Donnarumma has been strongly linked with a switch to the Etihad Stadium. The Italian was a key figure for Paris Saint-Germain as it won the Champions League for the first time in its history, but has since been sidelined…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 22:13
Putting Money In XRP or Chainlink Can Double It in Q4 But XYZVerse (XYZ) Can Be Even Better Opportunity On Current Market
Discover why investing in XRP or Chainlink could potentially double your money in Q4, and how XYZVerse (XYZ) might offer an even greater opportunity in the current crypto market landscape.
Cryptodaily
2025/08/27 22:11
