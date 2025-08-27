MEXC-pörssi
Kryptouutiset
2025-08-29 Friday
Kryptouutiset
Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
JPMorgan’s $500 Million Bet Fuels 130% Surge for NMR
The post JPMorgan’s $500 Million Bet Fuels 130% Surge for NMR appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Numeraire (NMR), the native token of decentralized hedge fund platform Numerai, rallied more than 130% in the past week. Experts associate the surge with JPMorgan, after the asset manager secured a $500 million capacity for the firm’s flagship hedge fund. JPMorgan Partnership Marks a Turning Point for Numerai Numerai announced that JPMorgan, one of the world’s largest allocators to quantitative strategies, committed to invest and locked in $500 million of fund capacity. The deal is significant, coming a decade after Numerai’s inception in 2015. It was initiated as an experimental hedge fund powered by crowdsourced AI signals. “The point of Numerai has always been to create a hedge fund for the AI age…Our open platform lets any data scientist or AI submit stock market signals through a simple API. That openness is our edge,” the team said in its announcement. Over the past three years, Numerai’s assets under management (AUM) have grown from $60 million to $450 million. In 2024, its global equity hedge fund posted a 25.45% net return with a Sharpe ratio of 2.75, outperforming many established quant competitors. It was the firm’s strongest year on record, with just one down month. The news triggered a frenzy in NMR markets. The token surged 125% in just seven days, pushing trading volume close to $500 million in 24 hours. Numeraire (NMR) Price Performance. Source: TradingView “NMR is absolutely LIT right now, shooting skyward after the JPMorgan bombshell…many are betting it could blaze past $20–$25 in no time,” Altcoinpedia posted. NMR is currently just below those levels, trading for $16.86 as of this writing. While there is still potential for more gains, skepticism remains. Token Incentives and Market Skepticism Shape NMR’s Next Chapter Numerai’s model blends traditional asset management with blockchain-based incentives. Over $7 million worth of NMR is currently…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 22:27
US Commerce to publish GDP data on blockchain, says Lutnick
The post US Commerce to publish GDP data on blockchain, says Lutnick appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the Department of Commerce will begin publishing economic statistics, including gross domestic product (GDP) data, on the blockchain. Lutnick made the announcement during a White House cabinet meeting on Tuesday, describing the effort as a move to expand blockchain-based data distribution across government agencies. Speaking to US President Donald Trump and other government officials, he said: “The Department of Commerce is going to start issuing its statistics on the blockchain, because you are the crypto president, and we are going to put our GDP on the blockchain so people can use it for data and distribution.” Lutnick said the initiative will begin with GDP figures and could expand across federal departments after the Commerce Department finishes “ironing out all of the details” for the implementation. Related: US Treasury’s DeFi ID plan is ‘like putting cameras in every living room’ Global adoption shows blockchain’s potential for governments Other governments have already adopted the technology in public administration. In 2016, Estonia’s government integrated Guardtime’s KSI blockchain into its e-Health system to secure over a million patient records. The same infrastructure now underpins parts of its digital ID network, making the Baltic nation an early pioneer. In 2018, the European Commission and the European Blockchain Partnership launched the European Blockchain Services Infrastructure (EBSI), a permissioned network built on Hyperledger Besu. Member states such as France, Slovenia and Denmark host validator nodes, giving it a decentralized structure designed to deliver cross-border public services that are verifiable and trustworthy. In 2021, Singapore and Australia trialed a blockchain system to issue and verify cross-border trade documents, reducing paperwork and cutting costs. And in 2024, California’s Department of Motor Vehicles digitized 42 million car titles on a permissioned Avalanche blockchain to curb lien fraud and streamline vehicle transfers. Before his fallout…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 22:26
Canary Capital First In Line To File For Spot Trump Meme Coin ETF
Canary Capital is seeking the U.S. SEC's permission to list and trade a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) holding the TRUMP Coin (TRUMP).
Coinstats
2025/08/27 22:24
Solana, Pump.fun, and HYPE Surge Among Top Performers
The post Solana, Pump.fun, and HYPE Surge Among Top Performers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bitcoin price has gone down by more than 2% in the last 7 days, prompting investors to move towards other assets. However, many of these top gainers aren’t necessarily low-cap picks, but high-cap assets such as Solana, Pump.fun, and Hyperliquid. All three have surged by large single-digit or double-digit percentages in the last 24 hours. What is their importance? They could lie at the centre of deciding what investors consider to be the best crypto to buy now. Today’s Top Gainers: Solana, Pump.fun, and HYPE Listed below are the top gainers of today, bolstered by Bitcoin’s recent surge and some ecosystem developments of their own. Solana (SOL) Solana experienced a massive 7% surge in the last 24 hours and currently trades above the $202 mark with a market cap of over $109 billion. This growth has put it ahead of BTC in terms of percentage surge. The factors responsible for this surge are four. First, Robinhood Micro Futures launched, giving users access to SOL-based derivatives, although that happened in July. The more immediate reason for SOL’s growth is the inclusion of this chain in the latest RWA assets. Now the question remains whether the momentum will continue to sustain at the current level. The simple answer is complex. Ali Martinez, a prominent crypto analyst, recently said that the target for SOL remains $300, provided it is able to stay above support and continue following the current pattern. Pump.fun (PUMP) Pump.fun is a SOL-based crypto that has made its way to the top gainer chart, surging by more than 6% in the last 24 hours. Currently trading around the $0.002 level, this high-cap token with a market cap of just above $1.04 billion has seen decreased trading volume, indicating that people are willing to hold this crypto. Why is the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 22:24
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 27
Can bounce back of Bitcoin (BTC) continue to $112,000 zone?
BTC
$111,499.5
-0.12%
Coinstats
2025/08/27 22:24
Dolly Parton Beats Several Country Music Legends On One Chart
The post Dolly Parton Beats Several Country Music Legends On One Chart appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dolly Parton’s The Very Best Of holds at No. 1 on the U.K. Country Compilation chart for an eighty-first week, while she also claims two other top 10s. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 11: Dolly Parton speaks onstage at the 53rd Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala at Music City Center on October 11, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Getty Images Country music is not as popular in the United Kingdom as it is in America, so understandably there aren’t as many charts that focus on that one genre. The U.K.’s Official Charts Company does publish a few rundowns that center around country projects, including one that looks exclusively at compilations in the style. Dolly Parton is a fixture on that roster and usually within the uppermost region. This frame, the celebrated singer-songwriter manages an impressive feat — one she has accomplished before — which underlines her continued popularity in the U.K. Dolly Parton Rules the U.K.’s Country Chart Parton once again rules the Official Country Compilation chart. Her project The Very Best Of is steady at No. 1. Of all of her leaders on the tally — and there have been 11 — The Very Best Of is the longest-running. As of this frame, Parton’s compilation has spent 81 turns at the summit. Smoky Mountain DNA Returns to the Top 10 The country music legend bookends the top 10 on the current edition of the Official Country Compilation chart. As The Very Best Of remains at No. 1, Smoky Mountain DNA: Family, Faith and Fables — which is credited to Parton and her family members — advances slightly. This time around it inches north from No. 11 to No. 10, returning to the uppermost tier after it originally found its way to the top spot…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 22:22
REX-Osprey BNB + Staking ETF Could Hit Markets Soon
The post REX-Osprey BNB + Staking ETF Could Hit Markets Soon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Quick Highlights REX-Osprey BNB ETF may launch November 9–10, 2025. Offers direct BNB exposure with staking potential. Cash-only shares issuance and redemption. REX Shares and Osprey Funds File for Spot BNB ETF REX Shares and Osprey Funds have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to register a spot BNB ETF. Both companies previously bypassed the standard procedure with their Solana (SOL) fund, streamlining the launch process. Source: sec.gov The product, named REX-Osprey BNB + Staking ETF, would trade on the Cboe BZX exchange if approved. The custodian and transfer agent have not yet been disclosed in the application. Direct Exposure to BNB and Staking Potential The fund aims to provide investors with direct exposure to BNB, the native token of the BNB Smart Chain (BSC). Most of the trust’s assets are expected to be used for staking through trusted intermediaries, offering a potential yield in addition to price appreciation. Shares will be issued and redeemed exclusively in cash, according to the fund’s structure. The application was filed on the evening of August 26, 2025. Launch Timeline and Regulatory Advantage Analyst James Seyffarth of Bloomberg Intelligence suggests the product could launch as early as November 9–10, 2025, thanks to a streamlined process. This is made possible by the fund’s classification under the Investment Company Act of 1940, allowing it to bypass the lengthy registration process required under the Securities Act of 1933, which applies to most spot cryptocurrency ETFs. REX Shares and Osprey Funds employed a similar strategy for their Solana ETF, filed in June 2025 and launched on July 2, 2025. That fund raised $161.7 million in its first two months, though this was below the performance of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Both companies have also applied for additional altcoin-focused funds. Source: https://coinpaper.com/10747/rex-osprey-bnb-staking-etf-could-hit-markets-soon
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 22:21
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 — Brutal, Co-op Action Returns
Space Marine 2 brings back Ultramarine Titus in a brutal, co-op shooter packed with co-op and PvP action—launched Sept 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/27 22:20
Will TAO and RAY Coins Skyrocket?
In a market that has seen little groundbreaking movement, Bitcoin (BTC) holds steady above $111,000. As no significant developments occur today, all eyes turn to NVIDIA’s forthcoming earnings report, anticipated to influence market volatility once U.S.Continue Reading:Will TAO and RAY Coins Skyrocket?
Coinstats
2025/08/27 22:18
Four wallets suspected of being linked to Bitmine withdrew $140 million worth of ETH from FalconX in nearly 17 hours.
PANews reported on August 27th that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, four newly created wallets withdrew a total of 30,422 ETH (worth $140 million) from FalconX in the past 17 hours. These wallets are likely related to Bitmine.
PANews
2025/08/27 22:17
