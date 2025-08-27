Solana, Pump.fun, and HYPE Surge Among Top Performers

The post Solana, Pump.fun, and HYPE Surge Among Top Performers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bitcoin price has gone down by more than 2% in the last 7 days, prompting investors to move towards other assets. However, many of these top gainers aren’t necessarily low-cap picks, but high-cap assets such as Solana, Pump.fun, and Hyperliquid. All three have surged by large single-digit or double-digit percentages in the last 24 hours. What is their importance? They could lie at the centre of deciding what investors consider to be the best crypto to buy now. Today’s Top Gainers: Solana, Pump.fun, and HYPE Listed below are the top gainers of today, bolstered by Bitcoin’s recent surge and some ecosystem developments of their own. Solana (SOL) Solana experienced a massive 7% surge in the last 24 hours and currently trades above the $202 mark with a market cap of over $109 billion. This growth has put it ahead of BTC in terms of percentage surge. The factors responsible for this surge are four. First, Robinhood Micro Futures launched, giving users access to SOL-based derivatives, although that happened in July. The more immediate reason for SOL’s growth is the inclusion of this chain in the latest RWA assets. Now the question remains whether the momentum will continue to sustain at the current level. The simple answer is complex. Ali Martinez, a prominent crypto analyst, recently said that the target for SOL remains $300, provided it is able to stay above support and continue following the current pattern. Pump.fun (PUMP) Pump.fun is a SOL-based crypto that has made its way to the top gainer chart, surging by more than 6% in the last 24 hours. Currently trading around the $0.002 level, this high-cap token with a market cap of just above $1.04 billion has seen decreased trading volume, indicating that people are willing to hold this crypto. Why is the…