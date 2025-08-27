Bitwise’s ETF Fuels $100 LINK Price– Will 2025 End With a rally?

The enthusiasm surrounding this move has been boosted by the fact that Bitwise has filed a dedicated Chainlink ETF, which is a significant advance in institutional interest. The brighter outlook is being shaped by confidence in market structures and inflows. Therefore, the stage seems to be ready to see Chainlink trying to reach higher prices in the next few months. Will Chainlink Price Break Its Limits and Push Toward the $100 Target? An analyst on X platform has outlined that LINK price could soon surge beyond long-standing barriers towards the $100 level. Charts show areas of strengthening support that can be followed by explosive upward moves that give room to accelerate. Historical compression periods have a tendency to unleash energy in dramatic ways, and LINK appears to be trapped in one at the moment. Resistance around $30 has held back gains in the past, but new accumulation suggests that this could change. Institutional inflows coupled with established price structures give confidence that buyers can maintain higher grounds. Hence, Chainlink price prediction 2025 increasingly leans toward a bold climb reaching triple digits. LINK/USDT Chart (Source: X) On the weekly chart, LINK's current price is trading at about $24.20, which is near the 1.618 Fibonacci extension of about $23.69. The Money Flow Index is in an uptrend at 79, indicating strong capital inflow into the token. Price action is still trapped in a wedge and this type of narrowing often leads to greater movements once broken. The resistance is at $28 and the support is at around $18.82 and $12.80. As long as prices remain above 20, the chances of a rally towards 31.57 are much higher. Thus, the technical background supports the potential of…