2025-08-29 Friday

Bitcoin price dip to $111K flushes out short-term holders

The post Bitcoin price dip to $111K flushes out short-term holders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin slipped to $111,038 at press time, up 0.9% in the last 24 hours but still down 2.4% over the past week as short-term speculators appear ti be selling. Summary Bitcoin price trades around $111K, 10% off its Aug. 14 all-time high. New investors capitulate, while 1–6 month holders stay profitable. RSI nears oversold, hinting at short-term relief. Bitcoin (BTC) is now trading about 10% below its all-time high of $124,128 set on Aug. 14. Trading activity has cooled, with 24-hour spot volume at $38.7 billion, a 33% drop from the previous day. Derivatives markets show a similar slowdown.  Future volume fell 40.7% to $81.5 billion, while open interest dipped 0.7% to $81.3 billion, according to Coinglass data. Tighter price swings may result from lower futures activity, which usually indicates less speculative demand.  Bitcoin on-chain data shows a healthy reset The recent drop appears to be displacing newer players rather than long-term holders, according to on-chain data. On an Aug. 27 analysis, CryptoQuant contributor Crazzyblockk noted that investors holding BTC for less than a month are sitting on average unrealized losses of -3.5%, prompting many to sell. This is confirmed by a marked reduction in supply held by these short-lived addresses. Meanwhile, holders in the 1–6 month range remain in profit (+4.5%), showing little sign of stress. This indicates the sell-off is concentrated among recent entrants rather than across the broader short-term holder base. According to Crazzyblockk, this kind of capitulation is “constructive,” as it redistributes coins from weaker hands to more resilient holders, strengthening Bitcoin’s foundation for the move. Market pressure builds as Bitcoin buy/sell ratio weakens Another CryptoQuant analyst, CryptoOnchain, flagged that Bitcoin’s 30-day moving average of the Taker Buy/Sell Ratio has dropped to its lowest point since May 2018. The ratio indicates persistent selling pressure when it…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 22:45
Mastercard expands stablecoin push with Circle partnership

Mastercard is deepening its involvement in stablecoins, providing infrastructure for payments in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Crypto.news2025/08/27 22:43
Polymarket is close to crossing the culture chasm

The post Polymarket is close to crossing the culture chasm appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the Empire newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. Like all good things, it turns out that killer apps come in threes. Polymarket, Hyperliquid, pump.fun. These are the voyages of modern-day crypto enterprise. And before you tell me that stablecoins are crypto’s fourth killer app, thereby ruining this airtight metaphor: No.  Stablecoins are a tool. Wallets are apps (but only barely). I will die on this hill. For the sake of being pedantic, let’s separate Circle, with its wildly successful IPO, into a separate category: “fintech on the blockchain.” There’s suddenly no question that Polymarket, Hyperliquid and pump.fun are the sole victors of this cycle.  Hyperliquid won perps, pump.fun won memecoins (although Bonk.fun made it close), and Polymarket won the concept of betting on random stuff. Polymarket had its breakthrough moment during the US election, so it tracks that Donald Trump Jr’s 1789 Capital recent investment has cemented its status.  CNBC reports the deal ranged in the double-digit millions, with Don Jr. also joining the firm’s advisory board. A longstanding criticism of the crypto space is that it’s too insular. That it’s all decentralized infrastructure for degenerate gambling apps, in one form or another. Crypto’s endless servicing of speculation largely overshadows the utility of peer-to-peer payments and freely accessible tokenized dollars. Now, I don’t agree with that summation, but it exists, persistently so. And the fact that the current breakthrough apps express different degrees of degeneracy won’t do much to change that perception — Hyperliquid with its leverage of up to 40x; pump.fun with its gamified memecoin launches; Polymarket with its pop-culture wagering. I have a theory that crypto is, for the most part, years ahead of the mainstream. Crypto knew that blockchain-powered prediction markets were interesting seven years ago, when Augur launched on Ethereum in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 22:42
Securitize says ethereum is set to lead real-world asset tokenization

The post Securitize says ethereum is set to lead real-world asset tokenization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tokenization platform Securitize has predicted that Ethereum will be the future hub for real-world asset (RWA) markets, pointing to the blockchain’s dominance in institutional adoption and its potential to capture a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity. In a guest thread posted on Ethereum’s X account, Carlos Domingo, CEO and founder of Securitize, pointed out the tokenization market’s growth to a $26.5 billion sector, with Ethereum hosting $7.5 billion worth of tokenized RWAs and $5.3 billion in tokenized Treasuries, giving it a 72% market share of on-chain Treasuries. “It’s where institutions are deploying capital,” the company wrote, adding that even a 1% slice of the $20 trillion-plus RWA opportunity could unlock over $200 billion in on-chain value. Domingo described 2025 as the year “RWAs found real utility onchain,” highlighting daily dividend payouts, programmability, and faster settlement as key institutional incentives to adopt tokenization. Global market overview of the total RWA value. Source: RWA.xyz Ethereum’s grip on RWA tokenization Ethereum has emerged as the leading blockchain for tokenized RWAs by market capitalization. According to data from RWA.xyz, the network accounts for more than half of all tokenized assets, with over $7.5 billion minted on its mainnet. The share expands further when factoring in Ethereum Layer 2 networks such as Polygon, Arbitrum, Mantle, and Optimism, which together with the main chain, account for around 85% of Securitize’s tokenized assets on Ethereum’s Mainnet. Industry analysts say Ethereum’s dominance is a product of its deep liquidity pools, composability with decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, and regulatory-ready token standards such as ERC-1400 and ERC-3643. “Ethereum offers some of the most secure, composable, and censorship-resistant foundations for tokenized financial products,” Domingo noted in the thread. Securitize backs institutional adoption to gather pace Global market overview of the total RWA value, excluding stablecoin data. Source: RWA.xyz Major asset managers are already experimenting…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 22:40
XRP Hovers Over Mega W Pattern, Analyst Identifies Level XRP Must Breach Before Run to $40

The post XRP Hovers Over Mega W Pattern, Analyst Identifies Level XRP Must Breach Before Run to $40 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP is currently hovering over a multi-year “mega” W pattern after breakout, with analyst EGRAG identifying the level it has to breach before an explosive run. Notably, EGRAG discussed this in one of his recent analyses amid XRP’s current price struggles. For context, after observing an impressive 7.81% gain on Aug. 22 to recover above $3.1, XRP saw three consecutive days of decline, dropping to $2.85 by Aug. 25. As this bearish price action triggered investor caution, EGRAG called attention to a pattern he has persistently highlighted over the past few months, asking his followers, “What are you feeling bearish about?” – Advertisement – The XRP W Pattern Breakout Specifically, he confirmed that XRP still holds above the trendline of a multi-year W pattern or double bottom structure after breaking out decisively in January 2025. For the uninitiated, this W pattern typically forms when an asset drops to a particular low price, recovers from the drop, and then collapses to a similar low before eventually rebounding again. When this occurs, it indicates that the asset is on the verge of a much larger upside push. Analysts often confirm the pattern after a breakout above the trendline. With XRP, the first crash occurred when it dropped from the $3.31 peak in January 2018 to a low of $0.1140 in March 2020 before recovering to $1.96 in April 2021. After this, it slumped again from the $1.96 high to a second low of $0.2870 in June 2022 on the back of the Terra implosion and then rebounded to $1.95 in November 2024. XRP W Pattern | EGRAG Crypto This price action from January 2018 to November 2024 essentially formed the W pattern, with the trendline resting around the $1.95 to $2 price region. XRP broke above the trendline in December 2024, but…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 22:39
Bitwise’s ETF Fuels $100 LINK Price– Will 2025 End With a rally?

The post Bitwise’s ETF Fuels $100 LINK Price– Will 2025 End With a rally? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Chainlink price has been showing strong resilience, with LINK price holding steady near the $24 mark. The enthusiasm surrounding this move has been boosted by the fact that Bitwise has filed a dedicated Chainlink ETF, which is a significant advance in institutional interest. The brighter outlook is being shaped by confidence in market structures and inflows. Therefore, the stage seems to be ready to see Chainlink trying to reach higher prices in the next few months. Will Chainlink Price Break Its Limits and Push Toward the $100 Target? An analyst on X platform has outlined that LINK price could soon surge beyond long-standing barriers towards the $100 level. Charts show areas of strengthening support that can be followed by explosive upward moves that give room to accelerate.  Historical compression periods have a tendency to unleash energy in dramatic ways, and LINK appears to be trapped in one at the moment. Resistance around $30 has held back gains in the past, but new accumulation suggests that this could change.  Institutional inflows coupled with established price structures give confidence that buyers can maintain higher grounds. Hence, Chainlink price prediction 2025 increasingly leans toward a bold climb reaching triple digits. LINK/USDT Chart (Source: X) On the weekly chart, LINK’s current price is trading at about $24.20, which is near the 1.618 Fibonacci extension of about $23.69. The Money Flow Index is in an uptrend at 79, indicating strong capital inflow into the token.  Price action is still trapped in a wedge and this type of narrowing often leads to greater movements once broken. The resistance is at $28 and the support is at around $18.82 and $12.80.  As long as prices remain above 20, the chances of a rally towards 31.57 are much higher. Thus, the technical background supports the potential of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 22:38
Prince’s Hot 100 Feat Has Been Matched

The post Prince’s Hot 100 Feat Has Been Matched appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KPop Demon Hunters becomes just the fourth soundtrack in Hot 100 history with four top 10 hits, and the first ever with all four at once. DETROIT, MI – NOVEMBER 4: American singer Prince (1958-2016) performs onstage during the 1984 Purple Rain Tour on November 4, 1984, at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Ross Marino/Getty Images) Getty Images On this week’s Hot 100, the songs from KPop Demon Hunters are in control. “Golden” returns to No. 1 for its second term on the throne, while several other tunes from Netflix’s hugely successful animated musical film take up space inside the uppermost region. As the album scores yet another top 10 smash, KPop Demon Hunters joins a very exclusive group populated by some of the most successful soundtracks in American history. Four Hot 100 Top 10s Four tracks from the KPop Demon Hunters album appear inside the top 10 on the Hot 100 this week. As “Golden” swaps spots with “Ordinary” by Alex Warren again and earns a second turn at No. 1, “Your Idol” keeps at No. 4, “Soda Pop” climbs to No. 5, and “How It’s Done” breaks into the most competitive space as it ascends from No. 14 to No. 10. The Fourth Soundtrack to Manage the Feat KPop Demon Hunters is now just the fourth soundtrack in history to rack up four top 10 smashes on the Hot 100. According to Billboard, it’s the first to manage the feat all at one time with four concurrent placements inside the tier. “Night Fever,” “Stayin’ Alive” and “How Deep Is Your Love” Several late ’70s soundtracks changed the game and showed how successful albums connected to films could be with a quartet of top 10s. Saturday Night Fever racked up not just four smashes inside…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 22:37
Institutional Interest In Crypto ETFs Expands To Chainlink And Injective

The post Institutional Interest In Crypto ETFs Expands To Chainlink And Injective appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aug 27, 2025 at 12:06 // News Following the successful launch of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, the push for single-token exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is expanding to include other prominent cryptocurrencies. This week, Bitwise Asset Management filed a new application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a spot Chainlink (LINK) ETF. Simultaneously, the SEC has also opened a comment period for a proposed staked Injective (INJ) ETF from asset manager Canary, indicating that regulators are actively considering the next wave of crypto investment products. These filings demonstrate that institutional demand is evolving. As the market for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs matures, large asset managers are looking to capture new investor interest by offering exposure to the next tier of digital assets. Chainlink, a leading decentralized oracle network, and Injective, a blockchain optimized for financial applications, are seen as prime candidates due to their strong fundamentals and real-world utility. The inclusion of a staking component in the Injective ETF is particularly noteworthy, as it would allow investors to earn yield directly from the fund, a feature that was a key point of discussion during the approval process for Ethereum ETFs. This development underscores the growing sophistication of crypto investment products and the industry’s efforts to make previously complex digital asset strategies accessible to mainstream investors through regulated financial vehicles. Source: https://coinidol.com/crypto-etf-expands/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 22:35
From ETFs to Passive Income: How XRP Adoption and Quid Miner’s Cloud Mining Are Redefining Crypto Investment

XRP ETF Momentum Gains, Solana Thrives Under Crypto Regulation – Quid Miner Unlocks Secure Passive Income
Blockchainreporter2025/08/27 22:35
Trump-linked Dominari Holdings establishes crypto advisory board

The post Trump-linked Dominari Holdings establishes crypto advisory board appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Dominari Holdings has established a Crypto Advisory Board to drive its digital asset expansion. Industry leaders Sonny Singh and Tristan Chaudhry have been appointed as the board’s inaugural members. Dominari Holdings, a New York-based financial services firm backed by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., announced Wednesday the formation of a new Crypto Advisory Board to support its expansion into digital assets. Fintech executive Sonny Singh and blockchain entrepreneur Tristan Chaudhry have joined the new committee as its first members. Singh, co-founder and CEO of crypto education platform Beluga and former BitPay chief commercial officer, helped secure major funding, launch crypto debit cards, and obtain BitPay’s NY BitLicense. Chaudhry, an early crypto investor, has built multiple DeFi protocols, founded Heroes of Mavia in 2024, and is now developing Polyester, a cross-chain decentralized exchange. The advisory board will provide strategic guidance for Dominari’s acquisitions and partnerships in the digital asset space, working alongside the company’s existing advisory board that includes the two sons of President Donald Trump. “We believe the crypto ecosystem represents one of the most significant long-term opportunities in global finance,” said Anthony Hayes, Chief Executive Officer of Dominari. “Digital assets are no longer at the edge of finance – they are moving into the center. Dominari’s expansion into this space aligns with our mission to identify transformative opportunities and bring them into the mainstream for Dominari shareholders and clients.” Dominari Holdings has emerged as a key player in a series of recent crypto and digital asset deals. Dominari is linked to American Data Centers, an AI infrastructure venture launched in partnership with Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. In March, American Data Centers partnered with Hut 8 to form American Bitcoin, a mining company aiming to become the world’s largest and most efficient Bitcoin operation. American…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 22:33
