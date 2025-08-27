Securitize says ethereum is set to lead real-world asset tokenization
The post Securitize says ethereum is set to lead real-world asset tokenization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tokenization platform Securitize has predicted that Ethereum will be the future hub for real-world asset (RWA) markets, pointing to the blockchain’s dominance in institutional adoption and its potential to capture a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity. In a guest thread posted on Ethereum’s X account, Carlos Domingo, CEO and founder of Securitize, pointed out the tokenization market’s growth to a $26.5 billion sector, with Ethereum hosting $7.5 billion worth of tokenized RWAs and $5.3 billion in tokenized Treasuries, giving it a 72% market share of on-chain Treasuries. “It’s where institutions are deploying capital,” the company wrote, adding that even a 1% slice of the $20 trillion-plus RWA opportunity could unlock over $200 billion in on-chain value. Domingo described 2025 as the year “RWAs found real utility onchain,” highlighting daily dividend payouts, programmability, and faster settlement as key institutional incentives to adopt tokenization. Global market overview of the total RWA value. Source: RWA.xyz Ethereum’s grip on RWA tokenization Ethereum has emerged as the leading blockchain for tokenized RWAs by market capitalization. According to data from RWA.xyz, the network accounts for more than half of all tokenized assets, with over $7.5 billion minted on its mainnet. The share expands further when factoring in Ethereum Layer 2 networks such as Polygon, Arbitrum, Mantle, and Optimism, which together with the main chain, account for around 85% of Securitize’s tokenized assets on Ethereum’s Mainnet. Industry analysts say Ethereum’s dominance is a product of its deep liquidity pools, composability with decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, and regulatory-ready token standards such as ERC-1400 and ERC-3643. “Ethereum offers some of the most secure, composable, and censorship-resistant foundations for tokenized financial products,” Domingo noted in the thread. Securitize backs institutional adoption to gather pace Global market overview of the total RWA value, excluding stablecoin data. Source: RWA.xyz Major asset managers are already experimenting…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 22:40