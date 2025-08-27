2025-08-29 Friday

United States Durable Goods Orders registered at -2.8% above expectations (-4%) in July

The post United States Durable Goods Orders registered at -2.8% above expectations (-4%) in July appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 22:55
Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook to Sue Over Trump Dismissal

The post Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook to Sue Over Trump Dismissal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Lisa Cook files lawsuit against Trump dismissal attempt at Federal Reserve. Legal action reflects internal tensions in U.S. monetary policy leadership. No immediate effects on Bitcoin or other crypto assets as of report. Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook is reportedly set to file a lawsuit on August 27, 2025, against President Trump regarding her dismissal attempts, according to CNBC sources. The lawsuit highlights tensions within U.S. monetary policy leadership; however, major cryptocurrencies and DeFi protocols remain unaffected, showing no immediate market reaction or changes. Lisa Cook's Lawsuit and Federal Reserve Dispute Lisa Cook, a prominent figure appointed to the Federal Reserve in 2022, is contesting her proposed dismissal by President Trump. Given the lack of official comments from the Federal Reserve and relevant parties, the case's foundational details remain less transparent. Trump's actions yet align with past criticisms of the Federal Reserve's governance. Monetary policy appears unaffected, with no direct change recorded in major cryptocurrencies or on-chain metrics. Financial markets have yet to react significantly, indicating that traders focus on existing monetary frameworks rather than speculative regulatory outcomes. Market analysts await comprehensive statements from involved parties. So far, senior crypto figures have abstained from prolonged discourse on social media, while official responses from the marketplace maintain silence. The lawsuit event is still unfolding, with its broader implications pending. Bitcoin's Stability Amid Legal Challenges at $111,265.93 Did you know? The Nixon-era conflicts with Federal Reserve leaders incited market jitters, though no cryptocurrency-specific impacts were documented at the time. This historical backdrop suggests peripheral market sensitivity to governance disputes. As of August 27, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) exhibits divergent pricing dynamics: trading at $111,265.93 with a market cap of $2.22 trillion. Daily trading volume stands at $65.07 billion, denoting a 17.66% drop within the context of overall market liquidity, per
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 22:54
3 Viral Meme Coins on Traders’ Watchlists: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Little Pepe (LILPEPE) 1000% Rally Imminent

Shiba Inu, Bonk, and Little Pepe are trending meme coins, but LILPEPE steals the spotlight with a presale frenzy, CertiK audit, and 1000% rally hopes.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/27 22:53
Kanye West’s YZY Token Might Be the Quickest Celebrity Coin Collapse Ever

Key Takeaways: Kanye West's YZY token appears to have set the record for the fastest collapse, losing 90% of its value in just one day — despite reaching a $3 billion market cap. Higher market caps didn't equal longer survival. Iggy Azalea's MOTHER token, with a peak cap of $230 million, lasted 229 days — the longest lifespan — but still dropped over 90%. Some tokens, like FLOCKA, continue to trade with occasional spikes, but these are rare exceptions, not indicators of long-term viability. Celebrity meme coins have become one of the most visible trends in crypto over the past year. Artists and influencers have launched their own tokens, driving hype through PR stunts and viral posts. But nearly all these coins lost value quickly — proving that hype doesn't equal sustainability. We analyzed how long failed celebrity coins took to drop by 90% from their all-time high (ATH), and how high their market cap got before the fall. How Fast Celebrity Meme Coins Lost 90% Celebrity meme coins collapse at very different speeds. Kanye West's YZY token set a record for the fastest decline — it lost 90% of its value within just one day of launch. Iggy Azalea's MOTHER token, on the other hand, took 229 days to reach the same threshold. Some tokens, like FLOCKA, are still being actively traded and even showing temporary surges, according to CoinGecko. In August, FLOCKA's price jumped 130%, reducing its gap from ATH to around 73%. But these cases are the exception rather than a sign of real endurance. Big Market Caps, Short Lives: Why YZY's $3B Didn't Save It Kanye West launched one of the most capitalized celebrity meme coins in the market. YZY reached a staggering $3 billion market cap, with a price close to $3 per token. By comparison, Iggy Azalea's MOTHER peaked at $230 million, while most other tokens didn't go beyond a few million. Still, the massive valuation didn't help. YZY collapsed faster than any of its peers. This highlights a key truth: market cap at launch doesn't predict long-term success. In fact, high valuations can make tokens more fragile, as they attract snipers and hype traders rather than long-term holders. With celebrity meme coins, market cap mostly reflects the strength of early hype — not the quality or future of the project. When Hype Fades, So Do Celebrity Meme Coins The story of celebrity meme coins is a cautionary one. Whether launched by global music icons or reality stars, these tokens tend to follow the same pattern: hype, rapid growth, and an inevitable crash. Even the biggest names and the largest initial valuations haven't been able to create lasting value. In almost every case, the coin falls by 90% or more. And while some traders make money during the initial pump, the majority are left holding losses. As crypto matures, the community may become more cautious — or not. For now, celebrity coins remain a high-risk, short-lived trend that offers excitement, volatility, and very few survivors
CryptoNews2025/08/27 22:52
Ethena Price Trend and Hyperliquid Struggles While BlockDAG $385M Presale Dominates Headlines

While traders track Ethereum Classic (ETC) price movement and Cardano (ADA) price prediction, BlockDAG's $385M presale and $0.03 entry cement its position as the crypto to explode in 2025, standing out as one of the most compelling crypto coins to watch.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/27 22:52
KindlyMD Plans $5B Stock Sale for Bitcoin Strategy

The post KindlyMD Plans $5B Stock Sale for Bitcoin Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Company files shelf registration with SEC for $5B equity program. Proceeds to fund Bitcoin strategy, acquisitions, and corporate growth. Recent merger with Nakamoto accelerates treasury shift into BTC. KindlyMD Inc. has recently filed a Form S-3 automatic shelf registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, establishing an at-the-market equity offering program (ATM Program) worth up to $5 billion. The healthcare company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which include supporting its recently adopted Bitcoin Treasury Strategy following its merger with Nakamoto Holdings. KindlyMD CEO David Bailey described the move as a "natural next" step after the firm's initial purchase of 5,744 Bitcoin BTC $112 428 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $2.24 T Vol. 24h: $36.07 B earlier this month. "We intend to deploy the ATM Program thoughtfully and methodically, using it as a flexible tool to strengthen our balance sheet, seize market opportunities, and deliver accretive value for shareholders," Bailey wrote. Earlier today, the executive noted Bitcoin's rising role in global finance, noting that it is emerging as the world's "reserve asset," whether embraced or ignored. Bitcoin is becoming the world's reserve asset right in front of your eyes. You can either embrace it or ignore it but you can't stop it. Accelerate. — David Bailey🇵🇷 $1.0mm/btc is the floor (@DavidFBailey) August 27, 2025 KindlyMD has recently shifted its focus on Bitcoin investment. It has already raised $500 million through private placements and issued a $200 million convertible debenture secured by more than $400 million worth of Bitcoin. With its most recent purchase, the firm now holds nearly 5,765 BTC. If fully executed, the $5 billion program could position KindlyMD among the largest institutional Bitcoin holders worldwide. Corporate Bitcoin Holdings Expand Corporate Bitcoin holdings are recently expanding as companies test Bitcoin as a hedge
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 22:51
Standard Chartered Analyst Sees $7,500 Target for ETH by Year-End

TLDR Standard Chartered says Ethereum is undervalued at current levels despite recent price increases. Ethereum treasury companies have absorbed 4.9% of circulating ETH in less than 3 months. Standard Chartered maintains a $7,500 price target for ETH by year-end and $25,000 by 2028. ETH treasury firms offer a stronger investment case than U.S. spot ETFs, [...] The post Standard Chartered Analyst Sees $7,500 Target for ETH by Year-End appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/27 22:51
Nexchain Crypto Presale Nears $10M with 300% ROI Potential

The post Nexchain Crypto Presale Nears $10M with 300% ROI Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Nexchain Stage 26 crypto presale raises $9.5M at $0.104 per token, with a $0.3 listing and 300% ROI potential. Nexchain's Stage 26 crypto presale is approaching completion, with $9.5M  raised out of its $10,125M target. Tokens are priced at $0.1, with a confirmed listing value of $0.3. That reflects an expected 300% return for current buyers. Presale Coin Utility and Ecosystem Role The presale coin serves multiple purposes within the Nexchain ecosystem. It is used to pay transaction fees, access platform services, and stake for rewards. Holders also gain governance rights, giving them a voice in protocol decisions. A token burn mechanism is included to manage supply. By combining inflationary issuance with controlled deflation, the network sustains incentives while balancing scarcity. This system encourages long-term participation rather than short-term speculation. Through staking, holders can secure the network while earning a portion of transaction fees. This makes NEX not just a presale token but a utility asset within the blockchain. Stage 26 Price Structure and ROI Investors entering at $0.1 are positioned for potential gains when the token lists at $0.3. That represents a projected ROI of 300%. With Stage 26 nearly full, opportunities to buy at this level are limited. The presale crypto campaign has raised $9.5 against a cap of $10,125M. Once the target is met, tokens are expected to move toward the next stage. For investors, this creates urgency as available allocations decrease. $8.9m raised ⚡️ 👉 Buy $NEX: https://t.co/LuI2hcIBdS pic.twitter.com/WXbOKiagYE — Nexchain (@nexchain_ai) August 18, 2025 Compared to traditional coin presale events, Nexchain's offering combines strong technical foundations with financial incentives, making it stand out among the best crypto presales in 2025. AI-Powered Blockchain Performance Nexchain's framework integrates AI with sharding and Directed Acyclic Graphs (DAGs) to process up to 400,000 transactions per second. Transaction
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 22:49
KindlyMD Launches $5 Billion Stock Sale to Fuel Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

KindlyMD has unveiled a $5 billion stock sale plan, aiming to expand its role as a major institutional Bitcoin holder. The post KindlyMD Launches $5 Billion Stock Sale to Fuel Bitcoin Treasury Strategy appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/08/27 22:47
Crypto Early Presale Momentum: MAGAX Crosses 75% Stage 1 Mark, MAGAXLIVE Code Activated

75% of Stage 1 Tokens Sold Ahead of Schedule Early presale momentum is proving decisive for Moonshot MAGAX, as the […] The post Crypto Early Presale Momentum: MAGAX Crosses 75% Stage 1 Mark, MAGAXLIVE Code Activated appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/27 22:45
