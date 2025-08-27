Coldplay’s Only Album To Produce A No. 1 In The U.S. And U.K. Returns

The post Coldplay’s Only Album To Produce A No. 1 In The U.S. And U.K. Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coldplay’s Viva La Vida debuts at No. 33 on the Official Vinyl Albums chart and No. 88 on the Official Album Sales list, more than a decade after its release. STANFORD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 31: Chris Martin of Coldplay performs on Opening Night of the US leg of Music of the Spheres World Tour at Stanford Stadium on May 31, 2025 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images) Getty Images By the time Coldplay released its fourth album Viva La Vida or Death and All His Friends in the summer of 2008, the band was already regarded as a critical favorite and hugely successful when it came to sales. The full-length did manage to take the group to new heights, as it helped the pop-rockers score one of the biggest hits of that year and a first champion on both sides of the Atlantic. As Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour heads to the United Kingdom to finish a historic run, the Grammy-winning project doesn’t just become a winner again in the U.K., but somehow manages to debut on multiple tallies — even though it sold incredibly well when it was brand new well over a decade ago. Viva La Vida Debuts on Several Charts Viva La Vida appears on three charts in the U.K., and it debuts on two of them. Coldplay’s set performs best on the Official Vinyl Albums list, where it gives the group another top 40 win as it enters at No. 33. The project also begins its time on the Official Album Sales ranking at No. 88. Coldplay’s Tenth Vinyl Chart Win Coldplay scores its milestone tenth appearance on the Official Vinyl Albums chart as Viva La Vida arrives. The group is now up to 13 placements on the Official Album Sales tally.…