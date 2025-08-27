MEXC-pörssi
Cardano Under Pressure as ETF Delay Weighs On Sentiment
The post Cardano Under Pressure as ETF Delay Weighs On Sentiment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano is under pressure since SEC postponed its decision on a Grayscale ETF proposal until late October 2025. On-chain data showed activity at multi-year lows. ADA price traded around $0.85 at the time of writing. The token gained 1.09% in the last 24 hours, 0.49% over the past week, and 2.12% in the past month. Despite this, it remained far below its all-time high of $3.0992. Cardano Price Tested Fragile Support After ETF Delay The SEC postponed its decision on Grayscale’s proposed Cardano ETF to October 26, 2025. Such delays were common in the review process, but the news added pressure to market sentiment. Traders saw the delay as a temporary setback in Cardano’s path toward broader institutional participation. Source: X The ADA price hovered near the $0.82 to $0.84 range at press time. This zone marked a critical technical support area after repeated retests. Market analyst Deezy said a breakdown could push the token toward $0.77. Charts displayed a converging triangle formation, where price action became increasingly compressed between support and resistance. A rebound remained possible if buyers defended the rising trendline, but the ETF news left sentiment cautious. Source: X Cardano Price Movements Stayed in Descending Channel Another analyst, Ssebi, pointed to a descending channel that continued to cap upside moves. The structure created lower highs, keeping the broader direction tilted downward. A short-term bounce toward $0.86 came off the channel’s lower line, but the pattern still restricted further gains. Volume supported the bearish picture. Selling periods carried heavier activity compared to rebounds, which had weaker participation. ADA also traded below its mid-range moving average, showing that buyers had not regained control. Support in the $0.80 to $0.82 range became even more important under this setup. A decisive break above the channel’s upper line was needed to change…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 23:01
Cardano Price Targets $1.80 In September, But This Is The Crypto Rally To Watch Out For – Say Analysts
Cardano (ADA) is back in the news, and analysts think it could rise to $1.80 in September. If history repeats itself, some people think the Cardano price might go up to $3–$5. But investors might not want to miss another crypto rise that’s happening at the same time as Cardano’s massive move. A new memecoin [...] The post Cardano Price Targets $1.80 In September, But This Is The Crypto Rally To Watch Out For – Say Analysts appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/08/27 23:00
WiseTech (WTC.AX) Stock: Sinks Almost 12% After Missing Full-Year Revenue Estimates
TLDRs; WiseTech shares fell nearly 12% after posting weaker-than-expected FY revenue of US$778.7 million. A US$2.1 billion E2open acquisition has investors concerned about debt and integration risks. Margins are expected to compress to 40–41% EBITDA, compared to 53% previously, adding pressure on profitability. WiseTech guided for US$1.4 billion FY2025 revenue, but markets remain skeptical about [...] The post WiseTech (WTC.AX) Stock: Sinks Almost 12% After Missing Full-Year Revenue Estimates appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/08/27 23:00
BlackRock Leads $455 Million Ethereum ETF Inflows, as ETH Price Shoots 4%
U.S.-listed Ethereum ETFs recorded $455 million in net inflows on August 26, their fourth consecutive day of gains, with BlackRock’s ETHA contributing $323 million. The post BlackRock Leads $455 Million Ethereum ETF Inflows, as ETH Price Shoots 4% appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/08/27 23:00
The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming
Learn how a Bayesian Network model predicts defective story points in Extreme Programming.
Hackernoon
2025/08/27 23:00
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE & SHIB Grapple With The Most Viral Meme Coin Of 2025
The Dogecoin price prediction conversation is intensifying as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu face a new challenger—Layer Brett—the most viral Memecoin of 2025. While both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have dominated headlines with their community-driven growth and meme-powered rallies, the arrival of Layer Brett is rewriting what a meme token can be. With its presale already […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/27 22:59
Top 3 Crypto Presales 2025: Why Nexchain Stands Out Among New Tokens
Crypto presales continue to attract attention in 2025 as investors look for early-stage projects with strong growth potential. Among the […] The post Top 3 Crypto Presales 2025: Why Nexchain Stands Out Among New Tokens appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/27 22:59
Coldplay’s Only Album To Produce A No. 1 In The U.S. And U.K. Returns
The post Coldplay’s Only Album To Produce A No. 1 In The U.S. And U.K. Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coldplay’s Viva La Vida debuts at No. 33 on the Official Vinyl Albums chart and No. 88 on the Official Album Sales list, more than a decade after its release. STANFORD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 31: Chris Martin of Coldplay performs on Opening Night of the US leg of Music of the Spheres World Tour at Stanford Stadium on May 31, 2025 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images) Getty Images By the time Coldplay released its fourth album Viva La Vida or Death and All His Friends in the summer of 2008, the band was already regarded as a critical favorite and hugely successful when it came to sales. The full-length did manage to take the group to new heights, as it helped the pop-rockers score one of the biggest hits of that year and a first champion on both sides of the Atlantic. As Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour heads to the United Kingdom to finish a historic run, the Grammy-winning project doesn’t just become a winner again in the U.K., but somehow manages to debut on multiple tallies — even though it sold incredibly well when it was brand new well over a decade ago. Viva La Vida Debuts on Several Charts Viva La Vida appears on three charts in the U.K., and it debuts on two of them. Coldplay’s set performs best on the Official Vinyl Albums list, where it gives the group another top 40 win as it enters at No. 33. The project also begins its time on the Official Album Sales ranking at No. 88. Coldplay’s Tenth Vinyl Chart Win Coldplay scores its milestone tenth appearance on the Official Vinyl Albums chart as Viva La Vida arrives. The group is now up to 13 placements on the Official Album Sales tally.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 22:58
XRPL Report Highlights Q2 Growth: RLUSD, RWA & Native Smart Contract Progress
Ripple RLUSD climbed 154.4% in Q2 to a market capitalization of $65.9 million, making it the largest stablecoin on the XRPL. XRPL real-world assets hit an all-time high of $131.6 million, led by tokenized funds, commercial paper, and real estate. In 2025, XRP Ledger (XRPL) has registered notable growth, featuring Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin, a rise [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/08/27 22:57
Lambos, Tokens, or VIP Trips? We Ranked the Top Online Casino Rewards 2025, Here’s Who Wins
Discover the top online casino rewards 2025 across Spartans, Gamdom, and ESPN Bet. From Lamborghini giveaways to daily tokens and sports trips, see which platform delivers the most exciting and real rewards.
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/27 22:56
