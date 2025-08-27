2025-08-29 Friday

United States Durable Goods Orders ex Transportation registered at 1.1% above expectations (0.2%) in July

The post United States Durable Goods Orders ex Transportation registered at 1.1% above expectations (0.2%) in July appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
Founders Fund-backed Avail has acquired Arcana, offering XAR token holders the opportunity to redeem their XAR tokens for AVAIL at a 4:1 ratio.

PANews reported on August 27th that Avail, a modular blockchain infrastructure project backed by Founders Fund, has acquired Arcana, a chain abstraction protocol, aiming to improve multi-chain scalability. This acquisition marks Avail's first, and Arcana's chain abstraction and developer tools will be integrated into the Avail technology stack. As part of the transaction, the Avail Foundation has acquired 100% of Arcana's XAR token supply, with existing holders able to convert them into AVAIL at a 4:1 ratio. Unlocking will occur in phases over six to twelve months, while Arcana team tokens will vest over three years. Avail co-founder Prabal Banerjee stated that acquisition negotiations began in April 2025 and the transaction is now fully completed. Other financial terms, aside from the token swap structure, have not been disclosed. The majority of Arcana's leadership and employees will transfer to Avail, bringing the team size to over 55 people, with plans for further hiring. Through this acquisition, Avail aims to unify cross-chain balances, intent-based execution, and in-app user experience. Arcana has reportedly raised approximately $5.5 million in funding to date from investors including Digital Currency Group, Republic, Sandeep Nailwal, and Balaji Srinivasan.
New Mastercard Initiative Lets Merchants Accept USDC and EURC

The post New Mastercard Initiative Lets Merchants Accept USDC and EURC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Quick Highlights Stablecoin payments now supported in EEMEA for faster cross-border transactions. First partners Arab Financial Services & Eazy Financial Services onboard. Supports multiple regulated stablecoins including USDC, USDG, FIUSD, PYUSD. Mastercard and Circle Expand Stablecoin Payments Mastercard has announced the next phase of its partnership with Circle, enabling acquirers in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EEMEA) to process payments in USDC and EURC stablecoins. Source: mastercard.com An acquirer is a bank or financial institution that processes payments for merchants or provides them with cash. This partnership brings blockchain-based payment technology fully in line with Mastercard's fiat payment channels, according to the company. First Partners and Benefits for Businesses The first partners in the initiative are Arab Financial Services and Eazy Financial Services, both financial service providers. They will be able to accept payments in USDC and EURC stablecoins issued by Circle. The initiative aims to improve cross-border payment efficiency and reduce costs, particularly benefiting businesses in developing countries that often face higher transaction fees and slower settlement times. Mastercard's Growing Stablecoin Support Mastercard continues to support the global development of stablecoins. Beyond USDC, the company supports a growing portfolio of regulated stablecoins from leading issuers, including USDG (Paxos), FIUSD (Fiserv), and PYUSD (PayPal), signaling a strong commitment to the evolving digital currency ecosystem.
Spot Ethereum ETFs See $455 Million Inflows, Bitcoin ETFs Trail Behind

TLDR Ethereum ETFs saw $455 million in inflows, more than double Bitcoin ETFs' $88 million. Institutional interest in Ethereum is driven by staking yields and corporate treasury adoption. Despite recent outflows, Ethereum ETFs continue to outperform Bitcoin ETFs. ETH treasury firms like BitMine Immersion are crucial in driving Ethereum's momentum. Spot Ethereum ETFs have [...] The post Spot Ethereum ETFs See $455 Million Inflows, Bitcoin ETFs Trail Behind appeared first on CoinCentral.
Top Crypto Coins to Watch: BlockchainFX Bulls Eye 1000x Gains While Bonk and OKB Surge

BlockchainFX ($BFX) presale eyes 1000x gains with staking rewards and CEX listings, while Bonk and OKB rally but lack the same long-term utility.
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP) Holders Quietly Turn to ALL4 Mining, Earning $23K in Tokens Daily

The post Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP) Holders Quietly Turn to ALL4 Mining, Earning $23K in Tokens Daily appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Bitcoin continues to decline, altcoins are also quietly shifting gears. A growing number of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP) holders are turning to ALL4 Mining, an efficient digital asset infrastructure platform, to unlock lucrative passive income – reportedly earning up to $23,000 in cryptocurrency daily through optimized computational contract strategies. Why are more and more investors choosing ALL4 Mining? Unlike traditional staking or long-term holding strategies, ALL4 Mining offers users a more proactive, flexible, and efficient way to generate income. Users can activate computing resources and earn stable daily returns through short-term digital contracts provided by the platform without having to sell their tokens. How does ALL4 Mining work? On this platform, customers can choose from a variety of mining machine packages to earn profits. Once payment is confirmed, ALL4 Mining will provide computing power to the mining pool, which will transfer the revenue directly to the customer's account. ALL4 Mining will be responsible for providing computing power to the mining pool based on customer needs, meaning customers do not need to purchase their own mining machines. ALL4 Mining boasts the world's largest mining pool and a state-of-the-art miner management team. It promises to provide customers with secure and consistent cloud computing services.
Aave Launches Horizon, Letting Firms Borrow USDC, RLUSD, and GHO Against Tokenized Assets

TLDR: Aave Horizon allows stablecoin borrowing against tokenized Treasurys and collateralized loans. Chainlink powers Horizon with Onchain NAV, offering real-time net asset values for collateral. Horizon supports USDC, RLUSD, and GHO, providing predictable liquidity for institutions. Aave's treasury hit $132.7M, reflecting 130% growth, showing protocol revenue strength. Aave Labs has rolled out Horizon, a new [...] The post Aave Launches Horizon, Letting Firms Borrow USDC, RLUSD, and GHO Against Tokenized Assets appeared first on Blockonomi.
Best Crypto Presale 2025: BlockchainFX Presale Reaches $6.1M Amid Aave 8% price drop and Story Protocol $82M Buyback

BlockchainFX ($BFX) presale hits $6.1M with CertiK audit, staking rewards, and CEX listings, outshining Aave’s drop and Story Protocol’s $82M buyback.
Best Crypto to Buy Now After BNB Crash

The post Best Crypto to Buy Now After BNB Crash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover the top cryptos analysts recommend after the BNB crash. See why Ethereum and MAGACOIN FINANCE are favored for safer growth and stability in 2025. The crypto market rarely moves in a straight line, and sharp corrections often push traders to rethink their next move. With the recent BNB price drop, the search for the best crypto to buy has intensified. Some investors are rotating into safer bets like Ethereum, while others are scouting new high-growth tokens. This is where MAGACOIN FINANCE enters the discussion—positioned as a rising star that could reshape strategies heading into 2025. BNB Price Crash Creates Mixed Signals The BNB price fell to $851 after hitting a new all-time high of $881. Analyst BitBull highlighted how BNB has flipped multi-year resistance into support, suggesting that $1,000 remains within reach as public-listed firms begin to accumulate. For traders building a crypto investment strategy 2025, this dip forces a tough decision. Do they see BNB's correction as a springboard for another leg higher, or is it time to shift capital elsewhere? Some are keeping BNB in their portfolio as part of the top cryptos to hedge with, but others are diversifying into tokens with fresher upside potential. Ethereum 2025 Prediction Remains Strong Ethereum has reclaimed $4,300 after dropping to $4,080. An X post from ZYN confirmed that $4,000 is now acting as solid support, with larger buyers stepping in at those levels. Analyst Ted went further, projecting an Ethereum 2025 prediction that points to $5,600 before any deeper pullback. ETH price prediction by ZYN For investors looking at best altcoins to buy 2025, Ethereum remains a cornerstone. Its DeFi dominance and growing real-world integrations make it one of the top cryptos to hedge with against volatility. Many long-term holders see ETH as a safe core holding
Is BlockchainFX the Next Big Crypto? Why $BFX Outperforms Little Pepe and Token6900 in 2025 Presale Rankings

BlockchainFX ($BFX) targets 1000x growth with staking rewards, CertiK audit, and exchange listings, giving investors a chance to secure tokens early.
