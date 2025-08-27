2025-08-29 Friday

Analysts Warn of Share Dilution Risks as Strategy Prints More Stock to Buy Bitcoin

Crypto market analysts are now raising concerns over Strategy's latest move to issue new shares in order to buy more Bitcoin.  For context, the company announced in an Aug. 25 SEC filing that it had raised hundreds of millions of dollars for fresh Bitcoin purchases shortly after releasing a new guidance a week earlier that essentially went back on its promise not to issue more shares below 2.5x mNAV. Strategy Essentially Diluting Shares to Buy Bitcoin Today, CryptoQuant analyst JA Maartunn pointed out how quickly things had changed. Before the new policy rolled out on Aug. 18, Strategy barely raised any fresh capital. Specifically, it issued nothing on Aug. 3, about $18 million on Aug. 10, and roughly $51 million on Aug. 17.  https://twitter.com/JA_Maartun/status/1960401859408978157 However, once the company dropped its "no dilution below 2.5x mNAV" rule, it suddenly raised $359 million in just a week. Notably, the numbers show a company running out of momentum and leaning on dilution to keep buying Bitcoin. Two days earlier, right after the recent BTC purchase, Satoshi Radio Podcast host Bart Mol shared Strategy's filing and made fun of the company by comparing its share sales to a money printer running nonstop. His comment showed growing skepticism among investors who see the approach as risky. Strategy's Latest Bitcoin Purchase According to the filing, Strategy sold $309.9 million worth of MSTR stock at an average price of $354.05, along with $47.1 million from preferred shares across several classes.  In total, the company brought in more than $357 million and used the money to buy 3,081 Bitcoin. This lifted its total holdings to 632,457 BTC, around 3% of all coins in circulation, and moved it closer to its long-term goal of holding 1 million coins, now about 63% complete. The buy strengthens Strategy's position as the largest corporate Bitcoin holder, but the way it financed the purchase has raised concerns.  On Aug. 18, Chairman Michael Saylor introduced new guidance based on the market net asset value, or mNAV. This ratio compares the company's stock price to the value of its Bitcoin holdings.  The New Guidance The guidance explained that if the stock traded at more than four times its mNAV, Strategy would issue shares aggressively to buy Bitcoin. At 2.5 to 4x, it would issue shares selectively.  Meanwhile, if the stock fell below 2.5x, new issuance would shift toward covering debt, dividends, and other needs. However, should shares drop below 1x, Strategy could borrow to buy back its own stock. This new guidance was in direct contrast to the previous one, with which the firm promised not to issue new shares for Bitcoin purchase if the mNAV is below 2.5x. Now, a week later, with MSTR stock at $348.92, about 1.6x its mNAV, Strategy has issued new shares shortly after the new guidance.  Previous Strategy Equity Guidance For context, the main concern is dilution. Specifically, every time Strategy sells more stock, it creates more claims on the same amount of Bitcoin. Each share ends up backed by less Bitcoin than before, which weakens the value for existing shareholders unless they buy more stock. Notably, this approach allows Strategy to keep building its Bitcoin reserves and use its debt capacity, which currently sits at 21% of Bitcoin NAV with headroom up to 30%. However, issuing stock at such low multiples reduces shareholder value and risks turning Strategy into a diluted Bitcoin trust. Critics like Peter Schiff had issued prior warnings.
The New Asset-Backed Meme Coin — $MMB “MEMEBULL” is Getting Hyped In The Market!

The post The New Asset-Backed Meme Coin — $MMB “MEMEBULL” is Getting Hyped In The Market! appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Amid the surging global crypto market frenzy, 100X once again shakes the industry! The brand-new asset-backed Meme coin $MMB — “MEMEBULL” has officially made its debut! This is not just another Meme token, but an innovative crypto asset backed by a multi-million-dollar Meme asset pool, combining real profitability with community-driven hype. It has already been …
The UK Government’s AI contracts have reached £573M

The post The UK Government’s AI contracts have reached £573M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The UK government has so far invested a total of £573M ($770M) in AI-related projects up until July 15, 2025, significantly surpassing the amount invested in AI projects in the whole year of 2024.  Government spending on artificial intelligence (AI) projects has already surpassed last year’s total, denoting an increased commitment to AI adoption within the UK. The UK Government’s AI contracts have reached £573M Figures compiled by the government procurement data provider, Tussell, show that contracts worth £573M have been awarded for AI-related projects so far in 2025, covering the period up to July 15. The amount surpasses the £468M ($628M) total for 2024, showing a sharp acceleration in public sector investment. The definition of AI contracts is broad, encompassing projects related to generative AI, predictive and data analytics, image recognition, and automation. The Starmer government has positioned AI as a tool to streamline bureaucracy and eliminate inefficiencies across government departments. In March, ministers said that the deployment of new technology would save the civil service at least £45B ($60B) annually, arguing that innovation would be essential to rebuilding public trust in institutions. A Cabinet Office spokesperson agreed with this position, saying that “Sluggish, outdated systems have held back public services for too long — costing time, money and public trust. From improving services and cutting waste, AI is helping us build a smarter state.” AI spending leads to major contracts and corporate winners This year’s single largest award was a £234M ($314M) contract to the LGC Group, the scientific services company formerly known as the Laboratory of the Government Chemist. The deal covers research into a national measurement system. Other major beneficiaries of government AI spending include some of the world’s largest technology firms. Since 2020, Microsoft has secured £1B ($1.34B) in total contract awards, making it the…
XRP Will Dip One More Time Before Its Cycle Top, Analyst Warns

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) appears to be in the final stages of its bull run but could retest bull market support band ahead of a top, according to a prominent analyst.read more
Predictive Modeling in Practice: A Case Study with AgenaRisk

Learn about the implementation and validation of a Bayesian Network model for Extreme Programming (XP) using the AgenaRisk toolset.
Mouthwashing — A Surreal Space Horror Experience

Mouthwashing is a surreal space horror game with retro visuals, nonlinear storytelling, and psychological tension, making it one of 2024’s standout indie horrors.
US CFTC to use Nasdaq surveillance system to expand cryptocurrency regulation

PANews reported on August 27th that The Block reported that the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is adopting Nasdaq's surveillance program to play a greater role in regulating digital assets. In a statement on Wednesday, the CFTC stated that Nasdaq's program will protect the market from fraud, abuse, and manipulation. Acting Chairwoman Caroline Pham stated that the new surveillance system will equip the agency with automated alerts and cross-market analysis capabilities, and that the CFTC is also preparing for the growth of the cryptocurrency market. Earlier this month, the agency launched its "Crypto Sprint" initiative, focusing on crypto futures trading and the recommendations outlined by the President's Digital Asset Markets Task Force.
Cracker Barrel Rises After Abandoning Logo Redesign

The post Cracker Barrel Rises After Abandoning Logo Redesign appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Cracker Barrel shares rose as high as 8% before dropping slightly Wednesday morning, hours after the restaurant chain announced it would abandon a new minimalist logo that received intense backlash from conservative critics, including President Donald Trump. The restaurant chain brought back its “Old Timer” logo after previously announcing a redesign. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Key Facts Cracker Barrel unveiled their new logo as part of a new marketing campaign last week, which quickly drew the ire of conservative influencers on social media, most of whom complained about the ongoing trend of minimalist logo redesigns. Cracker Barrel’s share price slumped for days after the logo redesign, falling more than 7% on August 21 as criticism mounted. Shares rose 5% before markets opened on Wednesday morning before sliding slightly as trading began, only to leap much higher later the same morning. This is a breaking story and will be updated. Surprising Fact Cracker Barrel was founded in 1969, but only adopted a logo featuring a character named “Uncle Herschel” leaning against a barrel in 1977. Although critics compared the now-abandoned new Cracker Barrel to branding redesigns at large chain restaurants like Pizza Hut and McDonalds, the restaurant chain insisted it was “rooted even more closely to the iconic barrel shape and word mark that started it all.” Crucial Quote Congratulations “Cracker Barrel” on changing your logo back to what it was,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, after the company announced the restored logo. “All of your fans very much appreciate it. Good luck into the future. Make lots of money and, most importantly, make your customers happy again!” Trump previously suggested the company could get a “Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right” and return to the old logo,…
Webull lands in crypto trading in Australia

The post Webull lands in crypto trading in Australia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Webull Securities (Australia) launches digital asset trading for retail and institutional clients: access to 240 tokens, 0.30% spread, integration with Coinbase Prime, accounts for individuals, SMSF, trusts, and companies.  The service fits into a market where operators like CoinSpot, Swyftx, and BTC Markets operate within a regulatory framework defined by AUSTRAC and ASIC. According to the data collected by our team on press releases and market sources, the launch was announced on August 27, 2025, and confirms the initial offering with 240 tokens and a declared spread of 0.30% (30 bps). Industry analysts note that the integration with an institutional custody provider is a choice aimed at reducing operational risk and providing real-time market data for retail and institutional clients. We cross-referenced the official announcement with the coverage from specialized publications to verify the communicated date and parameters. In brief: the key points Who: Webull Securities (Australia), multi-asset broker. What: launch of crypto trading with 240 tokens and institutional custody via Coinbase Prime. When: launch on August 27, 2025, as reported in the official release and industry coverage PR Newswire.Note: check for any updates on the official site of Webull Australia for operational times and details. Where: Australia, with support for retail and professional clients. Why: expand the crypto offering with competitive prices, advanced tools, and institutional-grade infrastructure. What Webull Crypto offers in Australia The new Webull proposal for the Australian market focuses on breadth of offering, transparent costs, and professional tools integrated into the app and web platform. Access to 240 criptovalute, from the sector’s blue chip to the main altcoin. Declared spread: 30 bps (0.30%) on the execution price (PR Newswire). Analysis tools: advanced charts with over 40 technical indicators, book and volumes. 24/7 operational support and coverage for different customer profiles. Account types: Individual, SMSF (Self‑Managed Super…
US CFTC taps Nasdaq surveillance system as expands crypto oversight

The CFTC is adopting Nasdaq's surveillance program as it positions itself to take on a larger role in overseeing digital assets.
