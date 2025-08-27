2025-08-29 Friday

Exclusive: Expert Reveals Which Altcoin Sector Will Shine Next Cycle

The post Exclusive: Expert Reveals Which Altcoin Sector Will Shine Next Cycle appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The cryptocurrency market is once again pausing for breath. With Bitcoin trading between $110,000 and $111,000, many are wondering whether this is the calm before the next big move. Historically, September has been one of the weakest months for crypto, often marked by corrections and sideways price action. But for long-term investors, that weakness has …
CoinPedia2025/08/27 23:23
Google Cloud Challenges Ripple, Stripe And Circle With New Layer-1 Blockchain For Financial Institutions

Google Cloud is launching its own layer-1 blockchain for financial institutions, taking on Ripple, Circle, and Stripe in payments. Google Cloud’s Web3 Head of Strategy, [...]
Insidebitcoins2025/08/27 23:22
CFTC adopts Nasdaq surveillance tech to oversee digital asset markets

The post CFTC adopts Nasdaq surveillance tech to oversee digital asset markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The CFTC has deployed Nasdaq’s surveillance technology to enhance oversight of derivatives and digital asset markets. Nasdaq’s system enables automated alerts and cross-market analytics to help prevent fraud, manipulation, and abuse. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has adopted Nasdaq’s Market Surveillance platform, one of the world’s most widely used surveillance technologies, to enhance its oversight of derivatives and digital asset markets, according to a Wednesday statement. The deployment of Nasdaq’s market surveillance technology is part of a modernization push led by Acting Chair Caroline Pham to make the CFTC a “21st century regulator,” replacing its decades-old market surveillance system. “As our markets continue to evolve and integrate new technology, it’s critical that the CFTC stays ahead of the curve,” said Pham in a statement. “Nasdaq Market Surveillance will, for the first time, provide the CFTC with automated alerts and cross-market analytics that will benefit each of the CFTC’s operating divisions and better protect our markets from fraud, manipulation, and abuse.” Tal Cohen, President at Nasdaq, said today’s financial markets require advanced surveillance technology that can adapt to rapid regulatory changes and emerging asset classes. He noted that Nasdaq, as both a market operator and a technology provider, holds a unique position at the intersection of innovation and regulation. “We’re proud to partner with the CFTC and support their mission to promote the integrity, resilience, and vibrancy of the US derivatives markets,” Cohen stated. Nasdaq Market Surveillance, which serves over 50 exchanges and 20 international regulators globally, enables integrated monitoring across CFTC markets. The platform identifies potential manipulation patterns across multiple asset classes, conducts transaction-level analysis, and generates automated alerts across products and trading venues. The system provides real-time analysis capabilities through comprehensive order book data access, crucial for preventing market abuse in both traditional and crypto asset…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 23:22
Metaplanet Eyes $837M Raise to Buy More Bitcoin After Hitting 18,991 BTC Stash

Japanese investment company Metaplanet has approved a plan to raise 180.3 billion yen ($1.2 billion) through an overseas share issuance, with nearly $837 million earmarked for fresh Bitcoin purchases. The move, disclosed in a Wednesday filing, shows the Tokyo-listed firm’s aggressive pivot into digital assets and its ambition to cement its position as one of the world’s largest corporate holders of Bitcoin. Metaplanet Turns to Overseas Investors for $1.2B Bitcoin Treasury Expansion The company said it intends to issue up to 555 million new shares, which could expand its total outstanding stock from 722 million to approximately 1.27 billion shares. The offering price will be determined between September 9 and September 11 through a bookbuilding process, with payments scheduled to settle shortly after. The share issuance will take place exclusively in overseas markets, with sales in the United States limited to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the U.S. Securities Act. According to Metaplanet, the bulk of the proceeds, around 123.8 billion yen ($837 million), will be allocated to Bitcoin purchases between September and October 2025. Another 6.5 billion yen ($45 million) will be directed toward its Bitcoin Income Generation business, where the company earns revenue by selling options against its holdings. In the second quarter, this segment contributed 1.9 billion yen in sales revenue, helping Metaplanet post 816 million yen in operating profit on 1.2 billion yen in revenue. The latest funding plan comes after a series of rapid acquisitions that have lifted Metaplanet’s Bitcoin reserves to 18,991 BTC, valued at more than $2.14 billion. On August 18, the firm added 775 BTC worth $775 million, followed by another 103 BTC purchase on August 25 for 1.7 billion yen ($11.8 million). These buys pushed its total stash up from 18,113 BTC in the previous quarter, extending a steady accumulation drive that began in April 2024 when the company rebranded itself as a “Bitcoin treasury company.” CEO Simon Gerovich, a former Goldman Sachs derivatives trader, has overseen the company’s dramatic transformation from a hotel management business into Asia’s most prominent corporate Bitcoin holder. Under his leadership, Metaplanet has pursued what it calls the “555 Million Plan,” a long-term target of amassing 210,000 BTC by 2027, equal to about 1% of the cryptocurrency’s fixed supply. Metaplanet Shareholder Base Surges 1,000% as Bitcoin Strategy Gains Global Spotlight Metaplanet’s strategy mirrors that of U.S. software firm Strategy, which pioneered the use of Bitcoin as a treasury reserve. Like its American counterpart, the Japanese firm funds acquisitions through capital market raises, including share issuances and bond programs. Earlier this year, it redeemed 3 billion yen ($20.4 million) of its 19th Series Ordinary Bonds to optimize liabilities while continuing to scale its Bitcoin holdings. The company argues that its aggressive Bitcoin strategy is rooted in Japan’s challenging macroeconomic conditions, marked by high national debt, prolonged negative real interest rates, and a weakening yen. By shifting its reserves into Bitcoin, Metaplanet says it aims to hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and broader instability in the global monetary system. Management also highlighted Bitcoin’s scarcity, portability, and transparency as reasons for treating it as a superior reserve asset compared with traditional safe havens such as government bonds. As of June 30, Metaplanet had 128,000 shareholders, a figure that has surged by more than 1,000% in the past year thanks to its high-profile Bitcoin accumulation. The company has also become a focal point for global institutional investors, with the upcoming international offering designed to deepen access to long-term overseas capital and improve liquidity for its shares. With 18,991 BTC already on its balance sheet, Metaplanet now ranks as the fourth-largest corporate Bitcoin holder globally and the largest in Asia. Industry observers have increasingly referred to the company as “Asia’s MicroStrategy,” a label reinforced by its bold financing strategies and its rapid rise into the upper echelon of public Bitcoin holders. The company’s filing confirmed that the international offering will go ahead only if shareholders approve an increase in the total number of authorized shares at an extraordinary general meeting on September 1. If approved, the share sale will significantly expand Metaplanet’s capital base, setting the stage for its next wave of Bitcoin acquisitions and reinforcing its role as one of the most aggressive corporate buyers in the digital asset market. Japan’s Crypto-Friendly Policies Fuel Corporate Bitcoin Momentum Japan’s push for clearer regulation is fueling a wave of corporate crypto adoption. The Financial Services Agency plans to classify digital assets as financial products under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act by 2026, while proposed tax reforms could cut capital gains on crypto to a flat 20% from rates as high as 55%. Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato reinforced this direction at the WebX2025 forum in Tokyo, highlighting digital assets’ potential in diversified portfolios. Amid the policy shift, Tokyo-listed firms are ramping up Bitcoin holdings. Five companies, including Metaplanet, disclosed new allocations this week, adding 156.79 BTC to their reserves. Energy firm Remixpoint led with 41.5 BTC ($4.6M), bringing its total to 1,273 BTC, ranking among the top 40 global corporate holders. Fashion retailer ANAP Holdings lifted its balance to 1,017 BTC, while Agile Media Network added 0.59 BTC. Def Consulting also confirmed a new treasury program
CryptoNews2025/08/27 23:22
Metaplanet plots $837m Bitcoin acquisition amid treasury expansion

Metaplanet Bitcoin treasury
Crypto.news2025/08/27 23:22
Aave Horizon Platform Launches with Institutional Stablecoin Borrowing Features

TLDR Aave Labs’ Horizon platform enables institutional borrowing using tokenized RWAs as collateral. Horizon’s partners include Circle, VanEck, Chainlink, and WisdomTree, pushing institutional DeFi. Horizon offers a capital-efficient borrowing infrastructure with 24/7 access and compliance. Aave Labs unlocks over $25 billion in tokenized RWAs, increasing their liquidity and utility. Aave Labs has officially launched Horizon, [...] The post Aave Horizon Platform Launches with Institutional Stablecoin Borrowing Features appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/27 23:21
CFTC Modernizes Surveillance With Nasdaq Technology to Monitor Derivatives and Crypto

The post CFTC Modernizes Surveillance With Nasdaq Technology to Monitor Derivatives and Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is enhancing its market oversight by deploying Nasdaq’s advanced surveillance technology platform to monitor derivatives and digital asset markets. Advanced Nasdaq Surveillance Platform to Help CFTC Detect Market Manipulation The new system replaces the CFTC’s 1990s-era legacy infrastructure. It will provide automated alerts and cross-market analytics to help the […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/cftc-modernizes-surveillance-with-nasdaq-technology-to-monitor-derivatives-and-crypto/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 23:20
Whales Dump Bitcoin, Snatch Up $456M in Ethereum — Altseason Next?

Whales have reduced Bitcoin positions and accumulated $456M in Ether, adding to speculation of an upcoming altseason as Ethereum posts stronger performance than Bitcoin.
Coinstats2025/08/27 23:19
Google Launches GCUL to Compete With Blockchain and Fintech Giants

Google Cloud unveiled its own blockchain platform GCUL aiming to rival Ripple, Stripe, and Circle. The system supports multi-currency settlements, tokenized assets, and compliance-ready financial infrastructure for institutions. Google Cloud has introduced the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL), its own Layer-1 blockchain platform built for cross-border settlements and digital assets. The launch signals Google’s attempt [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/08/27 23:18
OpenAI Reclaims Talent as Meta Struggles to Retain AI Researchers

TLDRs; Meta’s Superintelligence Lab loses three researchers just two months after launch, despite offering record-breaking pay packages. OpenAI regains Avi Verma and Ethan Knight, signaling that culture and stability outweigh Meta’s aggressive compensation tactics. Meta has paused AI hiring after bringing in over 50 staff, mirroring industry-wide slowdowns in talent acquisition. Internal reorganizations and leadership [...] The post OpenAI Reclaims Talent as Meta Struggles to Retain AI Researchers appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/27 23:17
