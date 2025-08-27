2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
CFTC Taps Nasdaq Tech to Strengthen Crypto Market Oversight

CFTC Taps Nasdaq Tech to Strengthen Crypto Market Oversight

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018976+4.06%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 23:27
Jaa
Maxi Doge, Bitcoin Swift and Ozak AI Stand Out With Unique Presale Strengths

Maxi Doge, Bitcoin Swift and Ozak AI Stand Out With Unique Presale Strengths

The post Maxi Doge, Bitcoin Swift and Ozak AI Stand Out With Unique Presale Strengths appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Ozak AI (OZ) is gaining attention as one of the most ambitious AI-powered presales of 2025. Currently in Phase 5, priced near $0.01 per token, it has already sold more than 813 million tokens and raised about $2.3 million. OZ aims to combine predictive analytics, DePIN infrastructure, and multi-chain compatibility for trading and insights. Maxi Doge, meanwhile, taps into the unstoppable Dogecoin brand culture. While speculative and meme-driven, it leans on strong community support and the legacy of Dogecoin’s status in mainstream crypto. Users see it as a community-first token with hype-driven potential, though it lacks the deeper technical foundation of utility-driven projects like OZ. Bitcoin Swift (BTC3), however, is on another level. With more than $1.3 million raised, over 5,500 onboarded, and an early launch announced for August 30, BTC3 is already rewarding participants through Proof-of-Yield (PoY) payouts. Its presale is entering the final countdown, with Stage 7 tokens selling at $7, and a massive APY boost for the last phase. This makes it the most exciting presale of 2025. Why Bitcoin Swift is Changing the Game BTC3 is not just another token. It is a defi operating system designed with compliance, scalability, and sustainability at its core. Advertisement &nbsp Programmable PoY Rewards: Adaptive payouts based on governance, usage, and efficiency. AI Smart Contracts: Intelligent contracts that optimize over time. Privacy & Compliance: zk-SNARKs and decentralized identity for secure, regulation-ready usage. Hybrid Consensus: A blend of PoW and PoS ensures security and governance stability. Independent reviews by Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Spywolf,…
NEAR
NEAR$2.507-0.51%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.71-5.10%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10562+5.05%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 23:27
Jaa
Aave Labs Launches Horizon for Institutional Stablecoin Loans

Aave Labs Launches Horizon for Institutional Stablecoin Loans

The new platform enables stablecoin borrowing against tokenized Treasurys with Circle, VanEck, and Chainlink on board.
AaveToken
AAVE$314.83-2.11%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 23:26
Jaa
Canary TRUMP Fund Faces Hurdles as ETF Approval Process Is Unclear

Canary TRUMP Fund Faces Hurdles as ETF Approval Process Is Unclear

TLDR Canary Capital has filed for an ETF that will directly hold the Trump Coin token. ETF analysts are questioning whether the Canary TRUMP fund will pass through regulatory approval. The fund’s approval could be challenged by the lack of a futures product for the Trump Coin token. Canary Capital may use the Investment Company [...] The post Canary TRUMP Fund Faces Hurdles as ETF Approval Process Is Unclear appeared first on CoinCentral.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.477+0.37%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01318-0.60%
MAY
MAY$0.04561+3.47%
Jaa
Coincentral2025/08/27 23:26
Jaa
Luxxfolio’s Plan To Free Hard Money

Luxxfolio’s Plan To Free Hard Money

The post Luxxfolio’s Plan To Free Hard Money appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Everyone knows the story all too well: Bitcoin emerged as a radical alternative to the global financial system. Its promise was simple but revolutionary, as a decentralized, peer-to-peer currency that cut out middlemen, resisted censorship, and empowered individuals. It was a rebellion against the established order of central banks, governments, and financial institutions. But over time, that rebellion has been tempered – and perhaps, even tamed. Once a tool for financial freedom, Bitcoin has been increasingly absorbed into the very institutions it aimed to disrupt. Wall Street investment vehicles, custodial wallets controlled by large firms, and regulatory frameworks have reshaped the ecosystem around Bitcoin into something more familiar – and more controllable. Why Silver Might Just Be the New Gold For Zayn Kalyan, Strategic Advisor at Luxxfolio, the first publicly traded company building its corporate treasury primarily around Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin’s shift from rebellion to institutional mainstream is both concerning and motivating. Luxxfolio is positioning Litecoin as the true continuation of the crypto rebellion: a resilient hard money asset ready to reclaim the original promise of financial sovereignty. Litecoin has often been dubbed “digital silver” to Bitcoin’s “digital gold.” It shares Bitcoin’s open-source ethos and core cryptographic principles, but offers faster transaction speeds and significantly lower fees. These characteristics make Litecoin uniquely suited to everyday transactions and new financial applications. But Kalyan sees Litecoin as more than just silver. To him, LTC has the potential to serve as an efficient, foundational layer that can underpin tomorrow’s global monetary system. Litecoin: The Real Hard Money Resisting Centralization Bitcoin’s rise brought with it increasing institutional interest – one which has both fueled price appreciation and brought regulatory oversight, custodial gatekeepers, and concentrated influence. Like Kalyan, many in the digital asset space argue that Bitcoin’s growth model has diluted its original vision as a…
RealLink
REAL$0.05767-0.48%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.029+142.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10562+5.05%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 23:25
Jaa
Tom Lee Predicts Ethereum Price to Hit $5,500 as Open Interest, Whale Buying Jumps

Tom Lee Predicts Ethereum Price to Hit $5,500 as Open Interest, Whale Buying Jumps

Read the full article at coingape.com.
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000274-1.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018976+4.06%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.57--%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 23:25
Jaa
Avail Acquires Arcana: A Pivotal XAR Token Swap Reshapes Modular Blockchain

Avail Acquires Arcana: A Pivotal XAR Token Swap Reshapes Modular Blockchain

BitcoinWorld Avail Acquires Arcana: A Pivotal XAR Token Swap Reshapes Modular Blockchain Exciting news is rippling through the Web3 space as The Block reported that the modular blockchain project Avail acquires Arcana, a prominent chain abstraction protocol. This strategic move is set to reshape the landscape of decentralized infrastructure, promising enhanced capabilities and a streamlined experience for users and developers alike. For many, this acquisition signifies a bold step towards a more integrated and efficient blockchain ecosystem, especially with the upcoming XAR token swap. Avail Acquires Arcana: What Does This Mean for Web3? Avail, known for its focus on data availability and modular blockchain architecture, has made a significant play by acquiring Arcana. Arcana brings to the table its expertise in chain abstraction, a technology designed to simplify interactions across multiple blockchain networks. This merger aims to create a more unified and user-friendly Web3 environment. The combination of Avail’s robust modular foundation with Arcana’s abstraction layer could unlock new possibilities. Users might soon experience a seamless interaction with decentralized applications, without needing to worry about the underlying complexities of different chains. Moreover, this integration is a critical development for the future of Web3, promoting greater accessibility. Understanding the XAR Token Swap: A Key Transition A crucial aspect of this acquisition involves the XAR token swap. Holders of Arcana’s XAR tokens will transition their assets to Avail’s native AVAIL tokens. The agreed-upon ratio for this swap is four XAR tokens for one AVAIL token. This process is designed to ensure a smooth migration for the Arcana community into the Avail ecosystem. It is important for XAR token holders to understand the vesting schedule. New AVAIL tokens received from the swap will be unlocked in phases over either a six-month or twelve-month period. Meanwhile, tokens allocated to the Arcana team will vest over a longer, three-year period. This structured release aims to promote long-term commitment and stability within the merged project. Synergies and Future Potential: Why Avail Acquires Arcana The decision for Avail acquires Arcana is driven by powerful strategic synergies. Modular blockchains, like Avail, focus on optimizing specific functions such as data availability or execution. Chain abstraction, on the other hand, creates a unified interface over various chains, hiding their complexity from the end-user. Consider these potential benefits: Enhanced Interoperability: A truly seamless experience across different blockchains. Simplified User Experience: Less friction for users interacting with dApps. Scalability Improvements: Combining modularity with abstraction can lead to more efficient transaction processing. Developer Empowerment: Easier development of multi-chain applications. This integration positions Avail to offer a more comprehensive and accessible infrastructure solution to the broader Web3 landscape. Navigating the Transition: What XAR Holders Should Know For current XAR token holders, navigating this transition requires attention to detail. Here are some actionable insights: Stay Informed: Regularly check official announcements from Avail and Arcana for precise instructions on the swap process. Verify Sources: Only trust information from official channels to avoid scams. Understand Vesting: Be aware of your specific vesting schedule (six or twelve months) for the AVAIL tokens you receive. Security First: Ensure your assets are stored securely before and during the swap process. The team is committed to making this transition as smooth as possible for all participants. Therefore, if you hold XAR, prepare for this exciting evolution and the opportunities it presents. In conclusion, the news that Avail acquires Arcana marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of modular blockchains and chain abstraction. This strategic merger, accompanied by the XAR token swap, is poised to deliver a more integrated, scalable, and user-friendly Web3 experience. As these two innovative projects combine their strengths, the future of decentralized technology looks brighter and more accessible than ever before. Keep an eye on Avail as it leads the charge in building the next generation of blockchain infrastructure. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the main purpose of Avail acquiring Arcana? A1: Avail acquired Arcana to merge its modular blockchain capabilities with Arcana’s chain abstraction protocol. This aims to create a more unified, scalable, and user-friendly Web3 infrastructure. Q2: What is the XAR token swap ratio? A2: XAR token holders will swap their assets for AVAIL tokens at a four-to-one (4:1) ratio, meaning four XAR tokens for one AVAIL token. Q3: How long will it take for the new AVAIL tokens to unlock? A3: New AVAIL tokens received by holders will unlock in phases over either a six-month or twelve-month period. Tokens for the Arcana team will vest over a three-year period. Q4: What are the key benefits of this acquisition for users? A4: Users can expect enhanced interoperability, a simplified experience interacting with dApps across different chains, and improved overall scalability within the Web3 ecosystem. Q5: Where can XAR token holders find official information about the swap process? A5: XAR token holders should always refer to the official announcements from Avail and Arcana on their official websites and verified social media channels for accurate instructions and updates. Did you find this update on Avail’s acquisition of Arcana insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to keep the Web3 community informed about this significant development! To learn more about the latest blockchain technology trends, explore our article on key developments shaping modular blockchains future innovations. This post Avail Acquires Arcana: A Pivotal XAR Token Swap Reshapes Modular Blockchain first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
SIX
SIX$0.02183-0.95%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.005004-26.23%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014986-0.33%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 23:25
Jaa
John Williams Signals Openness to Fed Rate Cut Ahead of September FOMC

John Williams Signals Openness to Fed Rate Cut Ahead of September FOMC

The post John Williams Signals Openness to Fed Rate Cut Ahead of September FOMC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The president of the New York Federal Reserve, John Williams, is the latest Fed official to comment on the state of the economy and the possibility of a Fed rate cut ahead of the September FOMC meeting. He indicated that he might be open to a cut but warned that they have to figure out what is going on with the economy. John Williams Comments On Fed Rate Cut During a CNBC interview, the New York Fed president stated that they need to lower interest rates if inflation continues to cool and the economy remains balanced. This came as he noted that the current level of rates is “modestly restrictive,” indicating that there is room to reduce interest rates and still maintain a restrictive stance going forward. However, the New York Fed president remarked that incoming data will drive decisions as they assess the current state of inflation and the labor market, in an effort to achieve a balance of risks. His comment follows that of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who signalled a Fed rate cut at the Jackson Hole conference last week. Powell had stated that the downside risks to employment were rising and that the shifting balance of risks may warrant them adjusting their policy stance. Williams appears to hold a different opinion, as he reiterated his belief that the labor market remains strong. The Fed president explained that indicators such as the unemployment rate, which remains at 4.2%, show that the labor market isn’t weakening as some argue. He suggested that market participants cannot base such an assumption solely on the nonfarm payrolls, which were way below expectations last month. It is worth mentioning that Williams is a voting member of the FOMC. As such, he could influence whether a Fed rate cut happens at the September…
Threshold
T$0.01644+0.55%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01696-1.28%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018976+4.06%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 23:24
Jaa
Cardano Gains 2%, Shrugs Off ETF Delay

Cardano Gains 2%, Shrugs Off ETF Delay

Cardano’s ADA token climbed 2% to $0.87 in the past 24 hours, echoing a broader recovery across crypto markets. The CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20), which tracks the largest digital assets, gained 2.8% over the same period.The move came as traders weighed two major developments: growing confidence in a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) decision to extend its review of Grayscale’s proposed spot Cardano exchange-traded fund (ETF) until late October 2025.ADA traded in a tight but volatile $0.04 band, swinging between a low of $0.83 and a high of $0.88, according to data from CoinDesk Analytics. That spread of roughly 5% reflected heightened activity. At one point, the token broke sharply higher, surging from $0.84 to $0.88 on trading volumes that more than doubled the 24-hour average of 39.3 million.After the breakout, ADA settled into consolidation. Traders pegged resistance at $0.88, with new support forming around $0.85. Late-session action saw the price stabilize at $0.86, a level analysts say may point to institutional accumulation ahead of another potential rally.The broader market backdrop has been choppy. Crypto assets fell sharply Monday as traders locked in profits from a weekend surge sparked by Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish remarks in Jackson Hole. Those comments fueled expectations of rate cuts, which typically support risk assets like cryptocurrencies by making traditional yields less attractive. By Tuesday, investors appeared to treat the pullback as a buying opportunity, helping altcoins rebound.Lower interest rates often act as a tailwind for the crypto sector, where investors hunt for higher returns compared with government debt. Historically, such conditions have set the stage for “altcoin season,” periods where smaller tokens outperform bitcoin (BTC) during consolidation phases.Meanwhile, the SEC’s delay of Grayscale’s Cardano ETF was widely anticipated, as the regulator has slowed nearly all spot crypto ETF decisions. While the news briefly injected uncertainty, ADA’s resilience suggested traders were more focused on broader market momentum and capital rotation from bitcoin into altcoins.
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,470.47-0.17%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001727+2.73%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 23:23
Jaa
3 Soaring Meme Coins to Buy and Hold for the Next 4 Months

3 Soaring Meme Coins to Buy and Hold for the Next 4 Months

The post 3 Soaring Meme Coins to Buy and Hold for the Next 4 Months appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meme coins are once again stealing the spotlight in the crypto world. People often call them risky or jokes. Yet, coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu made a lot of early backers millionaires when the internet buzz and passionate communities took off. As the crypto buzz builds again, a fresh crop of meme coins is trending. Keep an eye on Little Pepe (LILPEPE), BONK, and Dogwifhat (WIF); any of these could break out big in the next four months.   Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin Everyone is Talking About   Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is the hottest name in meme coins right now. It’s still in the 11th round of its presale, sitting at just $0.0020, with a bump to $0.0021 coming up soon as stage 12. Even without a spot on big exchanges, the project has pulled in over $21.9 million in pre-sales, a clear sign that the community is all in. This meme coin comes with more backbone than most fresh launches. CertiK, the leading firm in blockchain audits, has cleared it, and it has already landed on CoinMarketCap (CMC) for instant credibility. Its follower count is popping, too, with 34,840 holders and over 27,000 members on Telegram. Those figures mean a lot for a token still in the presale phase, hinting at a viral surge once trading begins. LILPEPE’s tokenomics are crafted for growth. The breakdown is 26.5% for presale, 10% locked for liquidity, 30% parked in chain reserves, and another 10% earmarked for DEX pools. This setup secures trading depth and cushions the project with funds for upgrades and utility. History tells us meme coins can explode, and LILPEPE looks like a contender. Analysts are pointing to a price between $0.50 and $2.50 if the user base swells like Shiba Inu’s or Dogecoin’s once did. The next four…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014986-0.33%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002122+0.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10562+5.05%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 23:23
Jaa

Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Russian Finance Ministry Official: Despite New Law, 70% of Crypto Miners Are Still Unregistered

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet