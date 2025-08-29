MEXC-pörssi
Inside The $1 Billion Valuation Of The PFL And Its Expansion Through Africa
The post Inside The $1 Billion Valuation Of The PFL And Its Expansion Through Africa appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HOLLYWOOD, FL – AUGUST 21: Antônio Carlos Jr. celebrates after defeating Sullivan Cauley during the finals of the PFL 2025 World Tournament at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on August 21, 2025 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Getty Images When the Professional Fighters League (PFL) announced its $1 billion valuation earlier this year, it was more than a business milestone. It showed how mixed martial arts (MMA) has grown from a niche sport into a global entertainment force. Nowhere is this change more visible or exciting than in Africa. Over the past two months, the PFL Africa has staged two groundbreaking fight nights on the continent: one in Cape Town and another in Johannesburg. Both cards sold out, filling arenas with passionate fans and showcasing a hunger for MMA that had long been underestimated. Beyond the stands, viewership numbers soared to unprecedented levels across broadcast partners, underscoring Africa’s potential as a key frontier in combat sports. For a league once positioned as a challenger to the UFC, the $1 billion valuation is validation of a strategy built on innovation, global reach, and underserved markets. With Africa at the centre of that blueprint, the PFL is no longer just testing new terrain; it is building the future of MMA on African soil. A $1 Billion Benchmark Donn Davis, Chairman and Co-founder of PFL Africa Supplied/PFL Africa The PFL’s high valuation puts it among the top sports organisations, showing its growing influence in a field long led by the UFC. Support from SRJ Sports Investments, backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has helped the league expand quickly. With PFL Africa launched, and plans for PFL MENA and more regional leagues, the PFL is targeting new markets. Helios Investment Partners, a major Africa-focused private equity firm, is…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 04:59
CFTC Greenlights Stablecoins as Rain Secures $58M to Revolutionize Payments
TLDR Rain raises $58M to supercharge stablecoin payments across 150+ nations. Rain secures $58M Series B to scale Visa-backed stablecoin infrastructure. Backed by Sapphire, Rain expands stablecoin API into global fintech hubs. CFTC clears stablecoin path as Rain grows 10x, eyes Europe, Asia, Africa. Rain powers global stablecoin surge with $88.5M raised and 1.5B users [...] The post CFTC Greenlights Stablecoins as Rain Secures $58M to Revolutionize Payments appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/08/29 04:58
BlockchainFX Is Ready To Skyrocket
The post BlockchainFX Is Ready To Skyrocket appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Are you looking to invest in the best cryptos under $1 that have the potential to go top trending crypto in 2025? If so, you need to pay attention to BlockchainFX. This isn’t just another token; it’s one of the top crypto coins right now that promises to shake up the world of trading. With its presale heating up and the chance to buy crypto before listing, you can secure your position in the next big thing in crypto trading at a fraction of the cost. Imagine getting in on the ground floor before a coin blows up to the top. That’s exactly what BlockchainFX offers: a rare chance to buy crypto before listing and set yourself up for massive returns when the platform goes live. BlockchainFX is a top crypto to invest in, and here’s why it’s creating a buzz among savvy investors. BlockchainFX: The Next Top Crypto to Invest in for 2025 If you’ve ever wished you could buy crypto before listing, BlockchainFX makes that dream a reality. Right now, $BFX is available for $0.021, but that’s set to rise to $0.05 once it launches. You’re essentially getting in on a top crypto coin before the masses even know it’s available, meaning you’re positioning yourself for massive gains. Buying before listing isn’t just about getting a low entry price; it’s about high potential. BlockchainFX is on track to become one of the top crypto gainers of 2025, and you have a chance to be part of it early. Features That Make BlockchainFX a Top Crypto Coin Trade Over 500+ Assets: BlockchainFX isn’t just a crypto exchange; it’s a multi-asset trading platform. You can trade crypto, forex, stocks, ETFs, and more, all in one place. Whether you’re new to crypto or a seasoned investor, BlockchainFX gives you access to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 04:57
Strategy’s stock has dropped 15% this month, wiping out its long-standing Bitcoin premium
The post Strategy’s stock has dropped 15% this month, wiping out its long-standing Bitcoin premium appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin-fueled business model is cracking under pressure. The 15% drop in Strategy’s stock this month has wiped out the premium the company once enjoyed over its Bitcoin holdings, pulling the rug from under a plan that shaped a whole new class of corporate crypto buyers. The firm’s approach, using its balance sheet as a vehicle to buy Bitcoin, is now being tested harder than ever as investors grow impatient, and competitors multiply. The damage started with Strategy’s new financing plan. Saylor introduced preferred stock as the company’s go-to method for buying more Bitcoin. The problem? Barely anyone wanted it. A recent sale pulled in only $47 million, far below what Saylor had aimed for. To cover the gap, the company flipped back to selling regular shares, even though it previously said it wouldn’t do that. Strategy backpedals as premium shrinks and critics speak out Saylor’s entire playbook inspired a long list of treasury copycats. Today, firms that followed that same model hold over $108 billion worth of Bitcoin, which is 4.7% of the total supply tracked by BitcoinTreasuries.net. If Strategy’s premium collapses, the whole framework behind treasury-style Bitcoin buying could fall apart. Jake Ostrovskis, principal analyst at Wintermute’s OTC Desk, said the shrinking premium “is a natural reaction to competition and alternative ways for traders to gain exposure to crypto.” But the deeper issue, according to Jake, is the company’s decision to walk back its pledge not to issue shares when the stock trades below 2.5 times its net asset value. That sudden change is now forcing investors to rethink everything. From that point, the stock stopped trading on earnings and instead started following the company’s crypto holdings, with a metric called mNAV guiding valuations. That multiple has never been stable. It tanked during the Terra-Luna collapse, then…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 04:56
Tether Treasury Mints Second $1 Billion USDT Batch in 24 Hours
The post Tether Treasury Mints Second $1 Billion USDT Batch in 24 Hours appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain tracking service Whale Alert flagged a fresh creation of 1 billion USDT by Tether Treasury on 28 Aug 2025, worth roughly $1 Blockchain tracking service Whale Alert flagged a fresh creation of 1 billion USDT by Tether Treasury on 28 Aug 2025, worth roughly $1.002 billion at par. The transaction was recorded on the Ethereum network and moved to a Tether-controlled wallet address, indicating the stablecoin issuer has added new inventory for future issuance. The latest mint follows another 1 billion-USDT issuance the previous day, bringing Tether’s two-day total to about $2 billion. While Tether frequently mints large tranches to meet prospective client demand, the back-to-back creations are among the largest in recent months and come amid heightened scrutiny of stablecoin reserves and market liquidity. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/blockchains/tether-treasury-mints-second-1-billion-usdt-batch-24-hours-3850460a
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 04:55
Meme Coin Market Climbs 23.9% Since Early July, Adding $14 Billion
Over the past few weeks, cryptocurrencies have experienced significant fluctuations, yet the meme coin sector has grown considerably, climbing by $14.15 billion over the last 51 days. Meme Coins Still Carving Out a Slice of Crypto The five largest meme coins by market value are topped by dogecoin (DOGE) at $33.26 billion, with shiba inu […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/29 04:53
$KENDU – The Everything Coin
The post $KENDU – The Everything Coin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a saturated market, where interaction from a celebrity or a cute, viral animal prompts 50+ derivative “projects,” it can be difficult to stand out. KENDU does not rely on a fleeting narrative. It does not promise cutting-edge tech. It does not rely on paying influencers and Key Opinion Leaders (or “KOLs”) to artificially create hype. Over the last 16 months, the community has carved its own path, expanding its reach in all directions. This is the first “Brand Coin” with a passionate community of autonomous marketers. The “Permissionless Brand” Concept Most businesses strictly guard their brands from unauthorized use, often threatening and pursuing legal action. KENDU takes the opposite approach. The name, logo and concept are original Intellectual Property and free for anyone to use, remix and share. This philosophy does two powerful things: 1. Invites and encourages creativity. Instead of the brand being shaped by a few individuals in boardrooms, thousands with diverse backgrounds, geography, talents and ideas can contribute and take the brand in any direction they please. 2. Transforms supporters into marketers. Community members building under the KENDU umbrella not only instantly tap into their first several hundred users, product testers and buyers, but also into an autonomous marketing machine. No approvals. No licensing red tape. Whether you want to design a hoodie, paint a mural, or simply create a viral meme—you KENDU it. The Power of Community & Decentralization Since its launch in March 2024, the KENDU community has had several key chances to demonstrate their strength. It was the second-ever memecoin to garner over 50,000 votes on the popular and reputable security platform, CertiK Skynet, earning free KYC and a full project audit. This audit was completed in February of 2025—analyzing not only the coin’s contract security, and tokenomics, but also its social impact, community sentiment and decentralization. Due to the project’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 04:52
USD/JPY holds steady near 147.20 as BOJ maintains tightening bias – BBH
The post USD/JPY holds steady near 147.20 as BOJ maintains tightening bias – BBH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/JPY traded in a narrow range around 147.20 after BOJ Board Member Junko Nakagawa reaffirmed the bank’s tightening bias but signaled that a September move is unlikely. With inflation momentum still subdued and growth lacking, markets look instead to the October Tankan survey for guidance, while longer-term pricing points to modest hikes ahead, BBH FX analysts report. Nakagawa points to Tankan Survey, downplays September hike odds “USD/JPY traded in a tight range around 147.20. Bank of Japan (BOJ) Board Member Junko Nakagawa stuck to the bank’s tightening bias. Nakagawa noted that if the outlook for economic activity and prices is realized, ‘the bank will accordingly continue to raise the policy interest rate and adjust the degree of monetary accommodation’.” “Nakagawa also signaled that the Tankan business survey due out October 1 is policy-relevant, suggesting a rate hike at the next September 19 meeting is highly unlikely (5% priced-in by the swaps market). Further out, the swaps market imply 70% odds of a 25bps rate hike by year-end and a total of 75bps of rate increases to 1.25% over the next three years.” “We doubt the BOJ will raise the policy rate by more than is currently priced-in. Japan CPI less food & energy has held below 2% for over a year and the economy shows little sign of gaining real momentum. We expect USD/JPY to remain within a wide 142.00-150.00 range over the next few months.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-jpy-holds-steady-near-14720-as-boj-maintains-tightening-bias-bbh-202508280943
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 04:50
Altcoin Buzz Grows on XRP ETF News — Low-Cap Gem Poised for Breakout Gains
The post Altcoin Buzz Grows on XRP ETF News — Low-Cap Gem Poised for Breakout Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is pumped up with speculation around new exchange-traded funds. With XRP ETF rumors building, traders are searching for the best altcoin to buy now before institutional capital floods in. Bloomberg ETF analysts have put approval chances at 95%, and JPMorgan projects $8 billion in inflows during the first year. That kind of capital could ignite the next big crypto to explode. Among the excitement, MAGACOIN FINANCE is gaining traction as a fresh player tipped for explosive growth, positioned as an undervalued altcoin with huge upside. XRP’s Rising Spotlight and ETF Impact The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reviewing eight XRP ETF applications from some of the biggest asset managers. Decision deadlines are set for October 2025, making the countdown a major catalyst for the token. Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas continues to hold strong on a 95% approval chance, dismissing doubts caused by short-term market volatility. If approval is granted, institutional investors could bring in billions, creating fresh demand and higher liquidity. Some XRP price prediction models even suggest a jump into the $20–$50 range once ETFs go live. For traders seeking the best altcoin to buy now, XRP’s spotlight shows how institutional-grade products can spark an altcoin bull run prediction. Yet, for those looking at long-term value, diversification into a cheap altcoin 2025 candidate might offer an even bigger return. MAGACOIN FINANCE — 99x ROI Potential and the Best Altcoin to Buy Now MAGACOIN FINANCE has become one of the most talked-about names in trading circles. What sets it apart is the bold projection that it could deliver a 99x ROI in the next bull cycle. Traders see it as the best altcoin to buy now because it blends hype with real growth narratives. The project is positioning itself as both a cheap altcoin 2025 play and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 04:49
‘Peacemaker’ Season 2, Episode 2 Start Time And Episode 1 Recap
The post ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2, Episode 2 Start Time And Episode 1 Recap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Peacemaker” Season 2 cast members Freddie Stroma, Danielle Brooks, John Cena, Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee. HBO James Gunn and John Cena’s Peacemaker Season 2 is back this week for Episode 2 after a shocking premiere. Peacemaker Season 2, of course, follows the events of Gunn’s summer movie superhero adventure Superman, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Note: Spoilers from Season 2, Episode 1 are discussed in the rest of this article. Forbes‘Peacemaker’ Season 2: James Gunn On That Wild Orgy Scene In Episode 1By Tim Lammers The movie also introduced some notable metahumans from the DC Comics realm, including Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) and Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) from the Justice Gang, as well as Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), who was being used by Luthor for nefarious purposes. Gunn retconned a pivotal scene near the conclusion of Peacemaker Season 1 and used it as part of the Season 1 summary before Season 2, Episode 1 began. Two of the characters of the Justice Gang — Guy and Hawkgirl — then showed up again early in Episode 1, along with Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn), to interview Peacemaker/Chris Smith (Cena) for a possible spot in the metahuman group. The interview, however, didn’t go so well. ForbesPierce Brosnan: Next James Bond Star Will Be ‘Nervous As Hell’ Playing 007By Tim Lammers The botched interview is only one of the many things that go wrong for Peacemaker in Season 2, Episode 1, which also chronicles his failed attempt at a romantic relationship with his former fellow ARGUS Agent Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), which leads to a cocaine-fueled scene featuring a wild orgy sequence. Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 2 continues its eight-episode schedule Thursday on streaming on…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 04:47
