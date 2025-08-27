2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Bitcoin’s Worst Month Is Coming

Bitcoin’s Worst Month Is Coming

The post Bitcoin’s Worst Month Is Coming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin With just days left before September begins, traders are bracing for what has historically been Bitcoin’s weakest month of the year. Market data compiled by Coinglass from January 2013 to August 2025 shows that Bitcoin has averaged a -3.77% return in September over the past 12 years, making it the worst-performing month for the asset. Crypto analyst Lark Davis highlighted the trend, noting that while Bitcoin has enjoyed strong performances in months like October and November, September consistently stands out as a drag on returns. The data reveals a stark contrast: October averages gains of more than 21%, while November has historically delivered a remarkable 46% surge. The seasonality effect is clear. While the first quarter of the year tends to be mixed—with January and February posting moderate gains and March often pulling back—late Q3 has proven difficult for Bitcoin. August and September together mark a period of weakness before momentum usually picks up again in Q4. The big question now is whether 2025 will follow the same script or surprise investors. Bitcoin’s current cycle is shaped by ETF inflows, increasing institutional adoption, and growing global use cases, which could counteract historical seasonal patterns. Still, veteran traders are eyeing September cautiously, with many adjusting their strategies to account for possible downside volatility. As the market approaches the end of August, all eyes are on whether Bitcoin will once again stumble into September—or if this time will break the cycle and defy its historical curse. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial…
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00437+1.62%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1056+5.03%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006278-0.09%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 23:32
Jaa
Bitcoin-miner Hut 8 opent vier nieuwe locaties in de VS

Bitcoin-miner Hut 8 opent vier nieuwe locaties in de VS

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Noord-Amerikaanse Bitcoin miner Hut 8 zet een grote stap in de wereldwijde strijd om hashpower. Het bedrijf kondigde deze week aan vier nieuwe miningfaciliteiten te openen in de Verenigde Staten, verspreid over Texas, Louisiana en Illinois. Met deze uitbreiding voegt het bedrijf 5 gigawatt aan capaciteit toe, een verdubbeling ten opzichte van de huidige infrastructuur van circa 1 gigawatt. Strategische uitbreiding Volgens CEO Asher Genoot is de stap meer dan alleen een schaalvergroting voor Bitcoin mining. Hij benadrukt dat Hut 8 inspeelt op de toenemende vraag naar energie intensieve toepassingen. Door 1,5 gigawatt aan nieuwe capaciteit toe te voegen, kunnen we onze schaal meer dan verdubbelen en inspelen op de groeiende vraag. De uitbreiding komt op een moment dat Amerikaanse miners al meer dan 75% van de wereldwijde hash rate in handen hebben. Dit maakt de Verenigde Staten het centrum van de mining industrie, waarbij bedrijven zoals CleanSpark, Core Scientific en Gryphon Digital Mining ook hun capaciteit vergroten. Hut 8 weet zich in dit competitieve markt te onderscheiden door niet alleen in Bitcoin te investeren, maar ook door infrastructuur te bieden aan sectoren. Locaties en energienetwerken De vier nieuwe sites zijn zorgvuldig gekozen om zowel geografische spreiding als aansluiting op grote energienetwerken te realiseren. In Texas komen twee faciliteiten met een gezamenlijke capaciteit van 1.180 megawatt. Louisiana krijgt een project van 300 megawatt via MISO. In Illinois wordt een relatief kleinere locatie van 50 megawatt opgezet. Deze diversificatie zorgt ervoor dat Hut 8 minder afhankelijk wordt van een regio en beter kan inspelen op lokale vraag naar energie diensten. Bovendien biedt het toegang tot verschillende markten, die elk hun eigen groeipotentieel en regelgevend kader hebben. Regulering per staat De keuze voor deze staten is ook interessant vanuit een juridisch perspectief. Texas verplicht grote miners met meer dan 75 megawatt capaciteit zich te registreren bij de Public Utility Commission. Dit zorgt voor transparantie, maar legt ook druk op bedrijven om te voldoen aan strengere eisen rond het stroomnet. Louisiana daarentegen nam in 2024 juist pro mining wetgeving aan, inclusief een verbod op centrale bank digitale valuta. Illinois heeft nog geen duidelijke wetgeving, maar steden als Bloomington-Normal en Effingham groeien uit tot stille hubs voor miners. Voor Hut 8 betekent dit dat het opereert in een mix van kansen en uitdagingen. Aan de ene kant zijn er staten die mining actief verwelkomen, terwijl andere strengere voorwaarden stellen. Het slim balanceren tussen deze kaders kan bepalen hoe succesvol de uitbreiding op lange termijn wordt. Effect op markt en concurrentie De aankondiging zorgde meteen voor enthousiasme bij investeerders. De Nasdaq notering van Hut 8 steeg met meer dan 10%. Deze uitbreiding onderstreept niet alleen de ambities van het bedrijf, maar zet ook druk op concurrenten. Bron: Google Finance Nu Hut 8 haar capaciteit meer dan verdubbelt, zullen andere miners zich genoodzaakt zien vergelijkbare stappen te zetten om hun aandeel in de wereldwijde hash rate te behouden. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Bitcoin-miner Hut 8 opent vier nieuwe locaties in de VS is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
SOLANIUM
SLIM$0.04452+2.79%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006278-0.09%
Propy
PRO$0.7304+0.21%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 23:32
Jaa
Crypto industry coalition presses Senate for developer protections

Crypto industry coalition presses Senate for developer protections

The post Crypto industry coalition presses Senate for developer protections appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. A coalition of 112 crypto organizations, including Coinbase, a16z crypto, Paradigm and the Blockchain Association, has sent a joint letter to the Senate Banking and Agriculture Committees urging lawmakers to include explicit protections for software developers and non-custodial service providers in upcoming digital asset market structure legislation. The letter, dated August 27, was addressed to Senators Tim Scott, John Boozman, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, reflecting the bipartisan focus of ongoing negotiations. The signatories argue that without nationwide protections, developers risk being misclassified as money transmitters under federal law, potentially stifling open-source innovation. The letter claims the share of open-source software developers in the U.S. has fallen from 25% in 2021 to 18% in 2025, attributing the drop to regulatory uncertainty. It also cites the July 2025 President’s Working Group Report on Digital Asset Markets, which stressed the importance of reversing this decline to maintain U.S. leadership in blockchain technology. The coalition welcomed the inclusion of the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act and Keep Your Coins Act in draft legislation, but called for additional clarifications and federal preemption to avoid a patchwork of state laws. The groups warn that, absent such measures, blockchain infrastructure development may increasingly migrate overseas. The campaign builds on the bipartisan passage of the CLARITY Act in the House, where 294 members supported protections for developers and non-custodial providers. Advocates say that expanding those safeguards is necessary for the US to retain its position as a global leader in financial technology, echoing similar concerns raised in the passage of FIT21 in 2024. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/crypto-industry-coalition-presses-senate-for-developer-protections
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
GET
GET$0.009363-4.17%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01696-1.28%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 23:31
Jaa
Are Halvings Just Hype? Analyst Claims Bitcoin’s Market Timing Is Different

Are Halvings Just Hype? Analyst Claims Bitcoin’s Market Timing Is Different

The post Are Halvings Just Hype? Analyst Claims Bitcoin’s Market Timing Is Different appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Are Halvings Just Hype? Analyst Claims Bitcoin’s Market Timing Is Different Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/are-halvings-just-hype-analyst-claims-bitcoins-market-timing-is-different/
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.71-5.10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018976+4.06%
Sign
SIGN$0.07325+1.49%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 23:30
Jaa
Malaysia AI’s Bold Leap: SkyeChip Unveils Revolutionary Edge AI Processor

Malaysia AI’s Bold Leap: SkyeChip Unveils Revolutionary Edge AI Processor

BitcoinWorld Malaysia AI’s Bold Leap: SkyeChip Unveils Revolutionary Edge AI Processor In the rapidly evolving landscape of technology, where advancements in artificial intelligence are reshaping industries from finance to healthcare, the foundational hardware that powers these innovations is paramount. For those immersed in the world of cryptocurrencies, the relentless pursuit of more efficient and powerful computing hardware is a familiar narrative, driving everything from mining operations to the sophisticated algorithms behind decentralized finance. It is within this context of global technological competition and innovation that Malaysia AI has made a truly significant stride. The recent unveiling of the MARS1000 processor by Malaysian chip design company SkyeChip represents a pivotal moment, not just for Malaysia but for the broader Asian tech ecosystem. This development underscores the growing importance of domestic capabilities in the global AI race and offers a glimpse into how nations are positioning themselves at the forefront of future technological paradigms, impacting everything from data privacy to the very infrastructure that could support the next generation of blockchain applications. What is an Edge AI Processor, and Why Does it Matter for the Future of Tech? At its core, an edge AI processor is a specialized microchip designed to perform artificial intelligence computations directly on a device, rather than sending data to a centralized cloud server for processing. Imagine your smartphone, a smart camera, or an autonomous vehicle. Instead of constantly transmitting data over a network to a distant data center, an edge AI processor allows these devices to analyze information locally and make decisions in real-time. This capability is profoundly impactful for several reasons: Reduced Latency: Processing data at the source eliminates the time delay associated with sending data to and from the cloud. This is critical for applications requiring immediate responses, such as self-driving cars or industrial automation, where milliseconds can make a difference. Enhanced Privacy and Security: By keeping sensitive data local, the risk of data breaches during transmission to cloud servers is significantly reduced. This is particularly important for personal data, surveillance footage, and proprietary industrial information. Lower Bandwidth Consumption: Edge processing reduces the amount of data that needs to be sent over networks, alleviating strain on internet infrastructure and reducing operational costs, especially in areas with limited connectivity. Improved Reliability: Edge devices can continue to function and make intelligent decisions even when internet connectivity is intermittent or unavailable, ensuring continuous operation in critical applications. Energy Efficiency: While powerful cloud AI chips like those from Nvidia consume substantial energy, edge AI processors are designed to be highly energy-efficient, extending battery life for portable devices and reducing overall power consumption for localized AI tasks. This efficiency has indirect benefits for the broader computing ecosystem, including potentially more sustainable infrastructure for data processing, which could appeal to environmentally conscious cryptocurrency projects. SkyeChip’s MARS1000, as Malaysia’s first domestic edge AI processor, signifies a crucial step in enabling these advanced capabilities within the nation and for export. While it may not possess the raw computational power of the most advanced cloud AI chips, its existence marks a technological milestone, proving Malaysia’s capability to design and produce such sophisticated components. This positions the country to capitalize on the growing demand for intelligent edge devices across various sectors, from smart cities to advanced manufacturing. Malaysia’s Ambitious AI Drive: A National Imperative Malaysia’s venture into developing its own edge AI processor is not an isolated event but rather a strategic component of a broader national agenda to become a significant player in the global artificial intelligence landscape. The country has openly declared its intentions to accelerate AI adoption and foster an environment conducive to technological innovation. A key indicator of this commitment was the creation of the Malaysian National AI Office in late 2024. This agency has been tasked with a comprehensive mandate, focusing on seven critical areas: Acceleration of AI Adoption: Encouraging businesses and public sectors to integrate AI technologies into their operations. AI Adoption Regulatory Frameworks: Developing clear guidelines and policies to govern the ethical and effective use of AI. AI Ethics: Ensuring that AI development and deployment adhere to ethical principles, addressing concerns around bias, transparency, and accountability. Talent Development: Investing in education and training programs to cultivate a skilled workforce capable of driving AI innovation. Research and Development: Funding and promoting cutting-edge AI research to push the boundaries of what’s possible. Infrastructure Development: Building the necessary digital and physical infrastructure to support AI deployment. International Collaboration: Forging partnerships with global leaders and organizations to share knowledge and resources. This multi-pronged approach demonstrates Malaysia’s understanding that merely acquiring technology is not enough; a holistic ecosystem encompassing policy, talent, and ethics is essential for sustainable growth. The development of the MARS1000 processor by SkyeChip serves as a tangible outcome of this national drive, showcasing Malaysia’s ability to move beyond mere adoption to actual creation in the AI domain. This internal capability is crucial for national security, economic independence, and positioning Malaysia as a competitive hub for future AI innovation and deployment. Navigating the Geopolitics of AI Chips: Malaysia’s Strategic Position The global market for AI chips has become a focal point of geopolitical tensions, particularly between major economic powers. The immense demand for advanced processing units, essential for everything from data centers to sophisticated AI models, has led to strategic competition and concerns over supply chain vulnerabilities. In early July, rumors circulated that the Trump administration was considering restricting the sale of U.S. AI chips to Malaysia and Thailand, driven by fears of these chips being smuggled to China. While these rumors did not immediately materialize into formal restrictions, they highlighted the delicate position many countries, including Malaysia, occupy in the global tech supply chain. In response to this climate of uncertainty, Malaysia’s Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry proactively announced on July 14 that it would require trade permits for U.S. AI chips. This new regulation mandates that individuals and companies planning to export or transship U.S.-made AI chips must notify the Malaysian government at least 30 days in advance. This measure is a clear indication of Malaysia’s intent to maintain transparency and control over its role in the global semiconductor trade, mitigating potential risks associated with geopolitical maneuvering. The development of a domestic edge AI processor like SkyeChip’s MARS1000 becomes even more strategically significant in this context. By fostering homegrown capabilities in chip design and potentially manufacturing, Malaysia reduces its reliance on foreign suppliers for critical AI components. This move not only enhances national technological sovereignty but also positions Malaysia as a more resilient and independent player in the global AI race. It allows the country to build its AI infrastructure with greater autonomy, ensuring that its technological progress is less susceptible to external political pressures or supply chain disruptions. This strategic foresight is paramount for any nation aspiring to lead in the digital economy. Building a Robust Semiconductor Ecosystem: SkyeChip’s Vision Malaysia has long held a formidable position in the global semiconductor industry, particularly in the crucial backend processes of assembly, testing, and packaging. This established foothold has made Malaysia an indispensable part of the world’s electronics supply chain. However, the unveiling of SkyeChip’s MARS1000 marks a significant evolution in Malaysia’s semiconductor ambitions, moving beyond its traditional strengths into the higher-value domain of chip design. SkyeChip’s entry into the chip design space is a testament to Malaysia’s evolving technological capabilities and its commitment to climbing the value chain in the semiconductor sector. By designing its own processors, Malaysia is not only demonstrating advanced engineering prowess but also laying the groundwork for a more comprehensive and self-reliant semiconductor ecosystem. This strategic shift brings several long-term benefits: Economic Diversification: Moving into chip design generates higher intellectual property value and creates more skilled jobs, diversifying Malaysia’s economy beyond manufacturing. Talent Development: The demand for chip designers, architects, and verification engineers will foster a new generation of high-tech talent within the country, attracting and retaining skilled professionals. Increased Investment: Demonstrating advanced capabilities can attract further foreign direct investment into Malaysia’s technology sector, creating a virtuous cycle of growth and innovation. Global Competitiveness: A robust domestic chip design industry enhances Malaysia’s competitive edge on the international stage, making it a more attractive partner for global tech companies. SkyeChip’s vision extends beyond just creating a single product; it aims to be a catalyst for a thriving domestic chip design industry. By proving that advanced processors can be conceived and realized within Malaysia, SkyeChip inspires other local companies and encourages further investment in research and development. This will be crucial for Malaysia to maintain its relevance and grow its influence in the fiercely competitive global semiconductor market, ensuring its economic prosperity in the digital age. SkyeChip: A Beacon of Malaysian Innovation The company at the heart of this groundbreaking achievement, SkyeChip, embodies the spirit of Malaysian innovation. Founded with a vision to contribute significantly to the global semiconductor landscape, SkyeChip has strategically focused on niche yet critical areas like edge AI processing. Their success with the MARS1000 processor is a culmination of dedicated research, engineering expertise, and a clear understanding of market needs. This achievement places SkyeChip on the global map as a serious contender in specialized chip design, signaling Malaysia’s capability to nurture and grow high-tech enterprises. The company’s focus on edge AI is particularly prescient, aligning with the industry’s shift towards distributed computing and real-time processing. As more devices become ‘smart’ and require immediate decision-making capabilities without constant cloud connectivity, the demand for efficient and powerful edge processors will only surge. SkyeChip’s proactive step ensures Malaysia is well-positioned to meet this demand, providing solutions that cater to various applications, from consumer electronics to industrial IoT. Benefits and Challenges Ahead for Malaysia’s AI Ambitions The unveiling of the MARS1000 brings a multitude of benefits to Malaysia, yet also highlights significant challenges that lie ahead. Key Benefits: National Pride and Identity: This achievement fosters a sense of national accomplishment and technological prowess, inspiring future generations. Economic Growth and Diversification: High-value chip design contributes significantly to GDP, creates skilled jobs, and reduces reliance on traditional manufacturing. Technological Sovereignty: Domestic chip design reduces dependency on foreign suppliers, enhancing national security and control over critical technology. Talent Development: Stimulates demand for highly skilled engineers and researchers, leading to investment in STEM education and training. Attracting Investment: Showcases Malaysia’s capability to innovate, making it an attractive destination for foreign technology companies and investors. Enhanced Digital Infrastructure: Provides the foundational hardware for building advanced smart cities, industrial automation, and other digital initiatives within the country. Challenges to Overcome: Intense Global Competition: Competing with established global giants in chip design requires continuous innovation and substantial R&D investment. Advanced Manufacturing Capabilities: While strong in backend, moving into advanced front-end wafer fabrication (if desired for future scale) requires massive capital investment and expertise. Talent Retention: Ensuring that highly skilled engineers and designers remain in Malaysia, rather than seeking opportunities abroad, is crucial. Market Adoption: Gaining widespread market acceptance and securing design wins against entrenched competitors for the MARS1000 and future products. R&D Investment: Sustained and significant investment in research and development is necessary to stay at the cutting edge of AI and semiconductor technology. Evolving Geopolitical Landscape: Navigating complex international trade relations and potential future restrictions remains a constant challenge. Addressing these challenges will require a concerted effort from the government, industry, and academia, focusing on strategic partnerships, robust policy support, and continuous investment in human capital and infrastructure. Conclusion: Malaysia’s Ascendant Role in the AI Era The launch of SkyeChip’s MARS1000 is far more than just the introduction of a new piece of silicon; it is a powerful declaration of Malaysia’s intent and capability in the global technology arena. By developing its first domestic edge AI processor, Malaysia has not only marked a significant technological milestone but also cemented its position as an emerging force in the AI race. This achievement, coupled with the strategic initiatives of the Malaysian National AI Office and the country’s proactive stance on managing the geopolitics of AI chips, paints a picture of a nation committed to innovation and self-reliance. The journey from a strong semiconductor manufacturing base to a burgeoning hub for chip design is a testament to Malaysia’s vision for economic diversification and technological sovereignty. As the world increasingly relies on intelligent, interconnected devices, the ability to design and produce crucial AI hardware locally will provide Malaysia with a distinct advantage. SkyeChip’s pioneering effort with the MARS1000 serves as an inspiration, signaling a future where Malaysia plays an even more critical and influential role in shaping the global digital landscape. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features. This post Malaysia AI’s Bold Leap: SkyeChip Unveils Revolutionary Edge AI Processor first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
DAR Open Network
D$0.03274-0.06%
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
RealLink
REAL$0.05768-0.46%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 23:30
Jaa
The Challenges of Data Collection for Software Engineering Research

The Challenges of Data Collection for Software Engineering Research

Discussing the challenges of obtaining real-world data and details the two case studies—the Repo Margining System and the Abrahamsson Case Study—used for the model's validation.
RealLink
REAL$0.05768-0.46%
Jaa
Hackernoon2025/08/27 23:30
Jaa
In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$230 million, mainly due to the long position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$230 million, mainly due to the long position

PANews reported on August 27th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $230 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $142 million in long positions and $87.3835 million in short positions. The total amount of BTC liquidations was $35.9175 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidations was $74.7704 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,482.25-0.16%
Ethereum
ETH$4,454.42-1.39%
Jaa
PANews2025/08/27 23:30
Jaa
XRP Rich List Might Surprise You – How Much Do You Need to Be in the Top Holders?

XRP Rich List Might Surprise You – How Much Do You Need to Be in the Top Holders?

“Good Morning Crypto,” an analyst with over 67,000 followers on X, shared a new update on the XRP Rich List. The post shows exactly how much XRP you need to hold to rank among the wealthiest wallets in the network. According to the data: So yes, if you want to be among the top 1%
XRP
XRP$2.9396-1.44%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
67COIN
67$0.006893+64.23%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 23:30
Jaa
Bitcoin Targets $115,000 as Metaplanet Launches $887 Million Fundraising Plan

Bitcoin Targets $115,000 as Metaplanet Launches $887 Million Fundraising Plan

Bitcoin remains steady as Metaplanet announces a major fundraising plan to expand its holdings, while analysts point to key levels that could decide the next big move. At the time of writing, BTC is trading at $111,014 with a daily trading volume of $66.06 billion, pushing its market capitalization to $2.21 trillion. BTC has seen […]
Bitcoin
BTC$111,482.25-0.16%
Movement
MOVE$0.1272+3.07%
Major
MAJOR$0.16167+0.34%
Jaa
Tronweekly2025/08/27 23:30
Jaa
Top 10 Daily Crypto Market Gainers: NMR, CRO, and LPT Lead Massive Gains

Top 10 Daily Crypto Market Gainers: NMR, CRO, and LPT Lead Massive Gains

The crypto market is gaining momentum today after a recent dip, and several tokens like NMR, CRO, and LPT are showing off ridiculous gains within a single day.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Cronos
CRO$0.31655-7.81%
Livepeer
LPT$7.709-7.82%
Jaa
Blockchainreporter2025/08/27 23:30
Jaa

Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Russian Finance Ministry Official: Despite New Law, 70% of Crypto Miners Are Still Unregistered

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet