How XRP Adoption And Quid Miner’s Cloud Mining Are Redefining Crypto Investment

The post How XRP Adoption And Quid Miner’s Cloud Mining Are Redefining Crypto Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. [London, UK – August 2025] – With XRP ETF applications on the rise and Solana (SOL) continuing its expansion into the DeFi space, the cryptocurrency market is booming, attracting strong institutional demand and developer activity. With the US CLARITY Act and Europe’s MiCA framework creating clearer rules for digital assets, analysts believe this wave of cryptocurrency adoption signals a closer integration of the industry with mainstream finance. However, market volatility continues to plague investors, raising a key question: how can one benefit from long-term growth while ensuring stable and predictable returns? Quid Miner’s cloud mining platform provides the answer for many, a regulatory-compliant, mobile-first service that turns uncertainty into secure daily passive income. Cloud Mining: A Simpler Path to Crypto Adoption Traditional Bitcoin mining requires expensive hardware, technical expertise, and ongoing maintenance. In contrast, cloud mining allows investors to rent computing power from professional facilities and automatically mine major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, LTC, and stablecoins like USDT and USDC. With platforms like Quid Miner, the process becomes easy and convenient — like turning on autopilot to earn cryptocurrency gains. Investors can save on hardware and energy costs while enjoying a share of daily mining profits. Quid Miner: Secure, Compliant, and Sustainable Founded in 2010 and headquartered in the UK, Quid Miner launched its professional cloud mining service in 2018 and currently serves users in over 180 countries. With its compliance and transparency, Quid Miner has become a trusted platform for both beginners and experienced investors. At its core is an AI-driven allocation engine that allocates computing power to the highest-yielding assets in real time, ensuring users receive optimal returns every day. Data centers powered by renewable energy not only reduce costs but also align with global ESG investment principles. “We built Quid Miner with the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 23:48
The Green Bay Packers Have The NFL’s Youngest Roster Again

The post The Green Bay Packers Have The NFL’s Youngest Roster Again appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has assembled the NFL’s youngest roster for a third straight year. Getty Images For better or worse, they’ve done it again. According to data compiled by Phillyvoice.com, the Green Bay Packers will be the NFL’s youngest team for a third consecutive season. NFL teams submitted their 53-man rosters Tuesday afternoon and the Packers had the youngest roster with an average age of 25.23. Defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia was the second youngest at 25.49, followed by Dallas (25.74), Cincinnati (25.77) and Seattle (25.77). Washington was the oldest team in the league with an average age of 28.09. Teams will tinker and toy with their rosters in the days ahead, which will obviously alter the data. But for now, anyhow, the Packers have the youngest team in the league. Youth certainly wasn’t a detriment for the Packers the last two seasons. In 2023, Green Bay reached the playoffs with first-year starter Jordan Love at quarterback, upset Dallas in the Wild Card round and were edged by eventual NFC champion San Francisco, 24-21, in the divisional playoffs. Last season, the Packers were 11-6 in the regular season, but fell to Philadelphia, 22-10, in the Wild Card round. Here’s the average age of all 32 NFL teams: Packers: 25.23 Eagles: 25.49 Cowboys: 25.74 Bengals: 25.77 Seahawks: 25.77 Jets: 25.81 Chargers: 25.91 Chiefs: 25.92 Dolphins: 26.00 Jaguars: 26.04 Patriots: 26.08 Raiders: 26.11 Ravens: 26.13 Browns: 26.15 Cardinals: 26.19 Bears: 26.23 Bills: 26.25 Buccaneers: 26.25 Colts: 26.26 Saints: 26.26 49ers: 26.30 Panthers: 26.32 Texans: 26.38 Rams: 26.38 Vikings: 26.40 Broncos: 26.43 Titans: 26.58 Giants: 26.58 Lions: 26.60 Falcons: 26.71 Steelers: 27.28 Commanders: 28.09 Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/robreischel/2025/08/27/baby-boomers-the-green-bay-packers-have-the-nfls-youngest-roster-again/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 23:47
Best Crypto to Buy as US Publishes Key Economic Data on Crypto

US data on a US blockchain for the first US crypto president. That’s the vision US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick unveiled during a recent White House cabinet meeting. Speaking to President Trump, Lutnick said, ‘You’re the crypto president,’ and publishing crucial economic data would be a way to reinforce Trump’s vision for America First in […]
Bitcoinist2025/08/27 23:47
The Final Verdict: Is Pair Programming Worth the Effort?

Discussing the model's accuracy, provide all collected data for future research, and outline plans for further experiments to better understand the effects of pair programming.
Hackernoon2025/08/27 23:45
BlackRock Leads $450 Million Ethereum ETF Inflows

The post BlackRock Leads $450 Million Ethereum ETF Inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Bitcoin ETFs saw $88.2 million in inflows, far behind Ethereum ETFs, underscoring a significant shift of capital.BlackRock’s ETHA now manages over $16 billion AUM and holds 3.775 million ETH. ETH price gained 4.5% on Tuesday, rebounding from last week’s dip and consolidating above $4,600. World’s largest asset manager BlackRock led the $450 million inflows registered across all US Ethereum ETF issuers on August 26. Inflows into Ether ETFs have shot up significantly this week, crossing the $13 billion milestone since inception. The ETH ETH $4 641 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $559.73 B Vol. 24h: $35.90 B price has bounced back once again, gaining 4.5% today, and surging past $4,600 levels. Spot Ethereum ETF Inflows Surge Again, Led by BlackRock US-listed Ethereum ETFs recorded $455 million in net inflows on Tuesday, marking their fourth straight day of gains. Data from SoSoValue shows that both BlackRock and Fidelity led the surge, with ETHA adding $323 million and FETH bringing in $85.5 million. Grayscale’s ETHE and its Mini Ethereum Trust also reported positive inflows. Spot Ethereum ETF inflows are on the rise. | Source: SoSoValue Amid the ongoing development, BlackRock iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) is hitting new records with $16.5 billion in assets under management. The asset manager purchased an additional 71,037 ETH, valued at $323.08 million, with $2 billion in trading volume on August 26. This marks the fourth consecutive day of inflows for the fund, bringing its cumulative total to $984 million. The BlackRock Ethereum ETF now holds a total of 3.775 million of Ethereum, with more than 2million ETH accumulated just over the past two months. On Tuesday, the ETHA share price surged another 4%, closing at the high of $34.82. Also, the share price is up by over 100% in the last six months, highlighting strong…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 23:43
Best Altcoins to Invest in Today: Top Cryptos for 10-15x Returns

The post Best Altcoins to Invest in Today: Top Cryptos for 10-15x Returns  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Investors are keeping a close eye on altcoins with strong momentum and tremendous potential. One such altcoin is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which is making headlines as a force to reckon with among traders seeking revolutionary decentralized finance solutions. The DeFi token is at presale stage 6 at a price of $0.035. It will be up by 14.29% to $0.04 in step 7.  Investors who enter in this phase will get at least 400% returns when the token is listed. Mutuum Finance has already crossed more than $15 million and over 15700 investors. As Cardano (ADA) continues to have a regular market presence, the limelight is shifting to Mutuum Finance (MUTM) for its unique method of DeFi lending. Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis  Cardano is priced at $0.92 after a modest 1.33% climb in the last 24 hours. The altcoin is gearing up for a rally past $1 after months of consolidation. Cardano remains in the top 15 cryptos with a $31 billion market cap. Analysts predict a 10x rally that could see ADA hit $10 by 2026. However, in 2025 bigger attention is shifting to DeFi’s new crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM)  Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Two-Tier DeFi Lending Framework Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is an innovative non-custodial decentralized DeFi protocol. The project is capable of Peer-to-Contract lending and Peer-to-Peer lending with great flexibility and efficiency of operations. Peer-to-Contract utilizes the smart contract feature to lend with minimal or no human interference. Peer-to-Peer eliminates middlemen and has lenders and borrowers directly transact and exchange with each other. The model is extremely easy to handle risky assets like meme coins. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Success Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is blazing with presale making headlines. It is currently at stage 6 at $0.035. It will also shoot up by 14.29% to $0.04 in the next phase.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 23:41
China Electronics Integrates AI in Latest Operating System to Bolster Self-Sufficiency

TLDRs; China’s Kylin Software launched AI-powered Kylin V11 OS, advancing Beijing’s push for tech self-sufficiency amid U.S. tensions. The system partners with domestic chipmakers Hygon and Loongson, aligning with China’s strategy to build an integrated ecosystem. Microsoft Windows still dominates China’s OS market with 81% share, exposing challenges to Kylin’s adoption. The upgrade reflects Xi [...] The post China Electronics Integrates AI in Latest Operating System to Bolster Self-Sufficiency appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/27 23:41
BoBe.App Public Testnet Launch with an Early Bird 30% Bonus

The post BoBe.App Public Testnet Launch with an Early Bird 30% Bonus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BoBe.App, a Web3 platform that merges AI-powered algorithmic trading on top centralized exchanges with transparent $USDT rewards through its unique Baking mechanism, announces the launch of its public testnet in August/September 2025. Early participants will benefit from a 30% bonus on their first token swap after the Token Generation Event (TGE). BoBe.App is giving users access to earning through automated institutional-grade trading strategies powered by AI, while making rewards transparent and accessible through DeFi principles. The platform provides functions such as Swap, Baking, automated USDT rewards distribution, and a multi-level referral program, delivering value both for experienced and new users. The public testnet is an opportunity for users to explore and test the core features of BoBe.App before the mainnet launch. Swap: Exchange assets for $BoBe tokens. Baking: Locking tokens and earn daily USDT rewards. Claim: Withdraw USDT rewards. Referral Program: A 5-level program allowing users to build early partner networks. All on-chain operations will be verifiable through BNB Chain Explorer. Smart contracts have been audited by Certik, Beosin, and Cyberscope, ensuring security and transparency. “The testnet is a vital step in building trust with our users and gathering feedback. Transparency and user value are our priorities, which is why we start with a test phase and thorough audits before moving to mainnet.”, Denis Kurilchik, CEO BoBe.App What It Means for Users: Early access to the platform before TGE. Risk-free testing of the interface and functions. Ability to reserve bonus tokens via whitelist. Early engagement with the community and participation in platform growth. Creation of a 5-level referral network that will carry over to the mainnet. The BoBe.App public testnet offers users a chance to experience the platform first-hand, benefit from early participation, and secure long-term advantages. This milestone highlights BoBe’s commitment to transparency, security, and real value for its…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 23:40
PlayersTV Lets Fans Go From Viewers To Owners Alongside Athletes

The post PlayersTV Lets Fans Go From Viewers To Owners Alongside Athletes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PlayersTV athlete-investors DeAndre Jordan, Carmelo Anthony, and Kyrie Irving. PlayersTV PlayersTV, a first of its kind media network that is fan and athlete owned set waves recently for their second round of fan crowd funding to help raise equity for the company. Their current fundraising launched in mid July. Uniquely, PlayersTV takes traditional business models and flips them on their head. Instead, the company has allowed fans to invest and become shareholders in the space alongside their portfolio of athletes such as: Chris Paul, Travis Kelce, Dwyane Wade, Chiney Ogwumike, Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, Natasha Cloud, A.J. Andrews, Carmelo Anthony, and more. This is not the first time the company has used this strategy. In 2023, the company raised $3.2 million from over 2,200 fans. Thus, PlayersTV is changing the landscape by focusing primarily on athlete driven content and direct fan engagement that allows viewers to see the authentic, quirky, and layers to the athletes they love to watch compete. According to co-founder Deron Guidrey, “PlayersTV and its stable of athlete investors are continuously disrupting the business of media, with their latest Fan Raise once again turning viewers into owners.” PlayersTV in More than 300 Million Homes It seems the PlayersTV blueprint is working thus far as the channel is distributed 24/7 and to more than 300 million households through DirecTV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Philo. Furthermore, research supports this approach as consumers are finding athletes to be more genuine than other celebrities as well as according to Neilsen Sports, 78% of sports fans are more inclined to purchase a product endorsed by their favorite athlete. Additionally, Ministry of Sport found that athletes boost a higher average engagement rate than their influencer counterparts in social media spaces. PlayersTV cofounders Collin Castellaw and Deron Guidrey speak with board…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 23:38
Commerce Secretary Lutnick wants US economy on blockchain for some reason

The post Commerce Secretary Lutnick wants US economy on blockchain for some reason appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a dramatic — and slightly odd — pronouncement, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick declared on national television that “the Department of Commerce is going to start issuing its statistics on the blockchain. He added, “We’re going to put GDP on the blockchain so people can use the blockchain for data, distribution, and then we’re going to make that available to the entire government, so all of you can do it.” So yeah, Lutnick — who held and attested to Tether’s reserves– doesn’t seem to understand what a blockchain is or how it works. Troubling? Only if you care about the global financial system. Read more: Pro-Tether Trump nominee Howard Lutnick to divest Deribit trading broker GDP on the blockchain? The Federal Reserve Economic Data (FRED) website is considered the global gold standard for accurate reporting of national economic data. Of course, that isn’t enough for the Trump administration and Lutnick, who are keen to cement Donald Trump’s legacy as “the crypto president.” This will be a godsend for the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which has already seen individuals fired for correcting data and staff numbers gutted by the likes Elon Musk’s failed DOGE experiment. I suspect you want an explanation of exactly how the Department of Commerce’s statistics and US gross domestic product (GDP) will be placed on the blockchain? Unfortunately, that’s a state secret and if you’re even asking it speaks volumes about your allegiances. It’s important to point out that everyone at Protos was initially unclear as to what GDP on the blockchain actually meant. However, once we were told that it came straight from the mouth of Howard Lutnick, we all collectively realized that it was brilliant. Read more: What has Trump done for crypto in his first 100 days? Yes. GDP. On the blockchain.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 23:34
