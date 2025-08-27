2025-08-29 Friday

Linkin Park’s Long-Awaited Album Mounts A Comeback

Linkin Park’s Long-Awaited Album Mounts A Comeback

The post Linkin Park’s Long-Awaited Album Mounts A Comeback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Linkin Park’s From Zero reenters several U.K. charts, while Hybrid Theory returns to one list and Papercuts and Meteora climb from where they sat last week. HOLLYWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 27: Musicians from Linkin Park; Brad Delsen, Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn and Dave Farrell perform during the “Linkin Park And Friends Celebrate Life In Honor Of Chester Bennington” event at the Hollywood Bowl on October 27, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) Getty Images The past year has been very exciting for Linkin Park fans. In early 2024, the hard rock group dropped a new compilation with many of the band’s most famous tracks. Papercuts produced a handful of never-before-heard tunes, which at the time lovers of the outfit had to assume might be the last ones ever shared. In mid-2024, Linkin Park announced a comeback album as new members had been added to the band and it was time for the next chapter. Ever since the group began promoting From Zero, it has managed some truly incredible feats on the charts in the United Kingdom, and this frame is another big one for the Grammy winners. From Zero Jumps Back Onto Two Charts Multiple Linkin Park albums return to the U.K. charts this week. Of the four titles from the band that appear anywhere, half of them find their way back to at least one roster, if not several, while others climb from where they sat just a few days ago. From Zero is the big comeback at the moment as the 2024 drop surges back onto a pair of tallies. From Zero is a top 40 bestseller again on the Official Vinyl Albums chart, coming in at No. 38. The full-length can also be found on the Official Physical Albums ranking at No. 63. Hybrid…
How It Compares to L1s From Stripe and Circle

How It Compares to L1s From Stripe and Circle

The post How It Compares to L1s From Stripe and Circle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google Cloud is moving forward with plans to launch its own layer-1 (L1) blockchain, positioning the network as neutral infrastructure for global finance at a time when fintech competitors are developing out their own distributed ledgers. In a LinkedIn post published Tuesday, Rich Widmann, Google’s head of Web3 strategy, provided fresh details on the project, known as the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL). He described the platform as a credibly neutral, high-performance blockchain designed for institutions, supporting Python-based smart contracts to make it more accessible to developers and financial engineers. “Any financial institution can build with GCUL,” Widmann said, arguing that while companies like Tether may be unlikely to adopt Circle’s blockchain and payment firms like Adyen may hesitate to use Stripe’s, Google’s neutral infrastructure removes those barriers. He also expanded on a comparative chart by fintech strategist Chuk Okpalugo, highlighting how GCUL differs from Stripe’s Tempo and Circle’s Arc, two other high-profile L1 efforts. A table contrasting Stripe, Circle, and Google Cloud blockchains from Rich Widmann’s LinkedIn post In setting out Google’s case for the Universal Ledger, Widmann drew contrasts with other high-profile entrants. Stripe’s project, Tempo, is rooted in its payments empire, effectively extending the company’s existing merchant rails into a vertically coffntrolled chain. Circle’s Arc, by contrast, places its stablecoin at the center of the system, treating USDC as the protocol’s native fuel and promising lightning-fast settlement with built-in currency exchange. Google’s approach is different still: the Universal Ledger is designed as a shared infrastructure layer, intended to be credibly neutral and accessible to any institution rather than bound to a single payments ecosystem. Timelines also set the projects apart. Circle has already begun piloting Arc, while Stripe is targeting a launch next year. Google and CME, meanwhile, have completed an initial integration of GCUL, with broader…
Experts Eye the Best Crypto Presale With Massive ROI Potential

Experts Eye the Best Crypto Presale With Massive ROI Potential

The post Experts Eye the Best Crypto Presale With Massive ROI Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Every new bull run produces winners that no one saw coming. For early investors, catching the right Best Crypto Presale or uncovering promising Low Cap Altcoins can mean turning a modest stake into life-changing gains. But with thousands of projects launching every year, which ones are worth your attention? The secret lies in finding coins with real adoption potential, strong fundamentals, and growth pathways that go beyond hype. In this analysis, we highlight five standout projects: BlockchainFX ($BFX), Chainlink ($LINK), Stellar ($XLM), Cosmos ($ATOM), and Chainbase ($C). Each occupies a unique corner of the market,  from powering oracles to building payment rails to modular blockchain solutions. Yet one project, BlockchainFX, is quickly emerging as the most compelling opportunity. With its super app model, global Visa integration, and explosive presale growth, it represents a rare alignment of innovation and profit potential. 1. BlockchainFX ($BFX): The Super App Redefining Trading BlockchainFX is emerging as the Best Crypto Presale of this cycle thanks to its super app model that unites 500+ assets under one platform. Instead of juggling exchanges or wallets, investors can move seamlessly between crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs, commodities, and bonds in real time. For global traders, that means faster execution, broader opportunities, and less friction when acting on market shifts. The presale has already proven investor confidence. BlockchainFX has raised $6.10M+ (94.3% of its $6.5M soft cap) with over 6,400 participants joining at just $0.021 per token. With a confirmed launch price of $0.05, early buyers are securing nearly 138% upside before listing. Analysts also point to medium-term targets of $1 and long-term projections of $5, making BFX one of the most promising low-cap altcoin with genuine 100x potential. What truly differentiates BlockchainFX is its mix of adoption and rewards. The app is already live, audited, and attracting…
Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

TLDR Webull has launched crypto trading services in Australia, offering 240 cryptocurrencies. The company partnered with Coinbase Prime to provide a wide range of digital assets. Webull reintroduced crypto trading in the US earlier this week after exiting the market in 2023. The Australian launch reflects Webull’s strategy to expand its crypto offerings in key [...] The post Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry appeared first on CoinCentral.
US House adds CBDC ban to defense budget bill

US House adds CBDC ban to defense budget bill

The post US House adds CBDC ban to defense budget bill appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > US House adds CBDC ban to defense budget bill Republican lawmakers from the United States House of Representatives have amended the proposed annual defense budget bill to include provisions that effectively ban central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), arguing that the measure would protect citizens’ privacy. The amendment was added on August 19 to House bill H.R. 3838, also known as the ‘Streamlining Procurement for Effective Execution and Delivery (SPEED) Act,’ initially introduced by House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers (R-AL) on June 9. The SPEED Act serves as the foundation for the coming fiscal year’s ‘National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)’, a series of U.S. federal laws specifying the yearly budget and expenditures of the U.S. Department of Defense. While principally focused on military and defense spending, the NDAA also establishes defense-related policies and “restrictions,” hence the Republicans slipping in their anti-CBDC provisions. Specifically, the amendment would prohibit the Federal Reserve (Fed)—the central bank of the U.S.—from testing, developing, or implementing a CBDC, under any name, and prevent it from offering a CBDC indirectly to an individual through a financial institution or other intermediary. It also clarified that the Fed does not have the authority to issue any CBDC “unless Congress grants it.” For the purposes of the bill, CBDC was defined as a form of digital money or monetary value that is: denominated in the U.S. dollar; a direct liability of the Federal Reserve System; and widely available to the general public. The amendment included an exception for “any dollar-denominated currency that is open, permissionless, and private, and fully preserves the privacy protections of United States coins and physical currency”—in other words, U.S.-dollar stablecoins. The additions to the SPEED Act/NDAA are based on a previous Republican-led House bill, the CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act, which…
Apertum Coin ($APTM) Rockets Into CoinMarketCap’s Top 3 Trending Cryptos — Crypto of the Day

Apertum Coin ($APTM) Rockets Into CoinMarketCap’s Top 3 Trending Cryptos — Crypto of the Day

On August 27, Apertum Coin ($APTM) was recognized as Crypto of the Day on CoinMarketCap and secured the #3 position among trending cryptos worldwide.
Spartans, Chumba Casino, LuckyLand Slots: Biggest Crypto Casino Prize 2025 Compared

Spartans, Chumba Casino, LuckyLand Slots: Biggest Crypto Casino Prize 2025 Compared

Discover which platforms truly reward players in 2025. From Spartans’ livestreamed Lamborghini giveaway to credit-based promos at Chumba and LuckyLand, we reveal who offers the biggest crypto casino prize 2025 with real proof.
Polygon integrates USDT0 and XAUt0 as stablecoin liquidity expands past $1.6 billion

Polygon integrates USDT0 and XAUt0 as stablecoin liquidity expands past $1.6 billion

XAUt0 adoption slower, with $2.5 million market cap according to CoinGecko. Polygon supports over $1 billion in USDT liquidity and six million wallets. Tether’s USDT surpasses $167 billion market cap, XAUT crosses $1 billion in August. Polygon has become the latest blockchain to adopt USDT0 and XAUt0, the omnichain versions of Tether’s USDT and XAUT […] The post Polygon integrates USDT0 and XAUt0 as stablecoin liquidity expands past $1.6 billion appeared first on CoinJournal.
From Zero to Crypto Hero in 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces a Free Gamified Crash Course

From Zero to Crypto Hero in 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces a Free Gamified Crash Course

Kingstown, Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, 27th August 2025, Chainwire
Hong Kong Officials Withdraw from Bitcoin Asia 2025 Amid Eric Trump Appearance

Hong Kong Officials Withdraw from Bitcoin Asia 2025 Amid Eric Trump Appearance

A senior Hong Kong regulator and a legislator have pulled out of Bitcoin Asia 2025 amid the planned appearance of Donald Trump's son Eric Trump. This is one of the world’s largest crypto conferences set to occur in Hong Kong on August 28 and 29. The withdrawals came after Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, was confirmed as a featured speaker. Eric Yip Chee-hang, director of Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission, and legislator Johnny Ng Kit-chong both initially planned to speak but have since withdrawn from the official agenda. Sources told the South China Morning Post that there had been an instruction for lawmakers to avoid the event if it featured Eric Trump. Political Sensitivity Amid US-China Tensions The move highlights the sensitivity of Hong Kong’s role in crypto development amid strained China-U.S. relations. Lau Siu-kai, a consultant to Beijing’s think tank, said officials wanted to avoid any impression that Hong Kong was aligning with or flattering the Trump administration. The Trump family’s deep connections in Bitcoin-related ventures have also drawn criticism in the past for potential conflicts of interest. Since Donald Trump returned to the White House, the U.S. has rolled out crypto-friendly regulations, while also escalating trade tensions with China. Hong Kong, caught in the middle, has been hit with U.S. tariffs as high as 145% on its exports. Eric Trump’s Role at Bitcoin Asia Despite the withdrawals, Eric Trump remains a key attraction for the event. He will speak for two Friday sessions titled “All in on Bitcoin” and “Bitcoin Takes Over the World.”  Eric co-founded the mining venture American Bitcoin and has links to World Liberty Financial, a family-backed digital asset initiative. The presence of a Trump family member highlights the U.S. administration’s push to position itself as the “crypto capital of the planet” while building global influence through Bitcoin. Hong Kong’s Push for Digital Assets Meanwhile, Hong Kong continues its drive to establish itself as Asia’s crypto hub. The city rolled out its updated Policy Statement 2.0 on Digital Assets in June. It also enforced a stablecoin ordinance on August 1, enabling real-time, low-cost cross-border transactions. Meanwhile, Joshua Chu, co-chair of the Hong Kong Web3 Association, downplayed political motives. According to him, the withdrawal decisions were personal. He argued that Eric Trump’s participation reflects Hong Kong’s rising importance on the global crypto stage. Ultimately, Bitcoin Asia returns to Hong Kong for its second edition. But Eric Trump’s attendance is drawing global attention. The conference highlights opportunities and challenges for Hong Kong as it seeks to balance crypto innovation with political realities.
Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Russian Finance Ministry Official: Despite New Law, 70% of Crypto Miners Are Still Unregistered

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet