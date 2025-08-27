MEXC-pörssi
Kryptouutiset
2025-08-29 Friday
Kryptouutiset
Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Chance The Rapper Loses Out On His First No. 1 To Another Rap Superstar
The post Chance The Rapper Loses Out On His First No. 1 To Another Rap Superstar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chance the Rapper’s Star Line opens at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Rap Albums chart, his third project to peak in the runner-up spot, following The Big Day and Acid Rap. SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 19: Chance the Rapper looks on during the ’50th Anniversary Of Hip Hop’ keynote at SXSW Sydney on October 19, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for SXSW Sydney) Getty Images for SXSW Sydney Chance the Rapper made fans wait more than half a decade in between his two most recent albums. Between his only two albums, actually, as all of the other musical projects he’s released during his career have been marketed as mixtapes. The just-dropped Star Line debuts in lofty positions on a number of Billboard tallies this week, and it almost helps the Grammy-winning powerhouse score his first No. 1 on a list many might assume he’s already conquered – but sadly, he will have to try again next time. Chance the Rapper’s New Album Debuts at No. 2 Star Line, Chance’s sophomore album, opens at No. 2 on the Top Rap Albums chart. This frame, Chance is beaten by Gunna, who keeps One of Wun atop the list of the most consumed rap projects in the country after debuting in that spot several days ago. Acid Rap, The Big Day, and Now Star Line Frustratingly, Chance misses hitting No. 1 on the Top Rap Albums list by just a single spot for the third time in his career. He has seen Acid Rap, The Big Day, and now Star Line peak at No. 2 on the rap-only ranking. Coloring Book Spent the Most Time Throughout his career, Chance has reached the Top Rap Albums chart with four projects, and all of them have spent at least one turn…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 00:07
Stablecoin Issuers Circle and Paxos Test New Tech to Verify Crypto Payments
PANews reported on August 28th that stablecoin giants Circle Internet Group Inc. and Paxos Trust Co. have piloted a new approach to prevent copycats and help companies verify their digital asset holdings, according to Bloomberg. The two companies have partnered with Bluprynt, a fintech startup founded by Georgetown University Law School professor Chris Brummer, to leverage cryptography and blockchain technology to provide issuer verification when companies issue stablecoins. The pilot project utilizes Bluprynt's technology to provide a method for tracing tokens back to verified issuers. Brummer stated that Bluprynt's technology "provides proof of origin upfront, reducing complexity and providing the transparency regulators and investors need." He noted that this helps reduce losses from counterfeit tokens and impersonation attacks.
PANews
2025/08/28 00:06
Is Labubull ($LXB) a Rug Pull or Honey Pot? Why Token6900 Stands Out
Labubull shows classic scam signs: no liquidity, fake audits, and whitelist traps. Learn why Token6900 may be a better meme coin to research in 2025.
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/28 00:05
The HackerNoon Newsletter: The AI Bubble and Big Tech’s Bid to Dominate the Economy (8/27/2025)
How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 27, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Compaq Introduced Presario in 1993, Mars approached closest to the Earth since 57,617 BC in 2003, NASA Launched Mariner 2 in 1962, and we present you with these top quality stories. From The Mapping Stack Most Developers Get Wrong (and How I Got It Right) to I Built My Own Chat Instead of Relying on Jivo or LiveChat: Heres How, let’s dive right in. I Built My Own Chat Instead of Relying on Jivo or LiveChat: Heres How By @devfamdk [ 15 Min read ] In this post, I’ll go through how I built it: the architecture, the contexts for sockets and state, and the UI components that tied it all together. Read More. The Subplot of a Nation: What Today’s Chinese Literature Tells Us About Tomorrow By @jeremyrayjewell [ 13 Min read ] A review of Megan Walsh’s book The Subplot, exploring the landscape of contemporary Chinese literature in todays AI age. Read More. The AI Bubble and Big Tech’s Bid to Dominate the Economy By @linked_do [ 12 Min read ] Whether we like it or not, and despite tales of its powers being greatly exaggerated, the AI genie is out of the box. What does that mean, and what can we do? Read More. The Mapping Stack Most Developers Get Wrong (and How I Got It Right) By @saibolla [ 16 Min read ] Learn the four-layer web mapping architecture most tutorials miss—and avoid costly refactors, rate limits, and performance bottlenecks. Read More. Bitcoin Vs. Ethereum: Which Model is Stronger and Closer to the Web3 Ideal? By @menaskop [ 9 Min read ] There are no clear signs that the Bitcoin ecosystem is more decentralized than Ethereum’s — and there never have been. Read More. 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon
2025/08/28 00:02
Japanese Firm Metaplanet Unveils $880M Bitcoin Buy Plan
According to a Wednesday filing, the company will issue up to 555 million new shares, boosting its total outstanding stock […] The post Japanese Firm Metaplanet Unveils $880M Bitcoin Buy Plan appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/28 00:01
Solana Treasury To See Major Boost With DeFi Dev Corp’s $125 Million Raise Plan
Cryptocurrency treasury has grown to be a notable development in this bull market cycle, and Solana is gaining significant interest and attention in this new area of investment. Several companies, both big and small, are consistently making efforts to adopt a SOL treasury due to the altcoin’s robust potential and position in the broader cryptocurrency […]
Bitcoinist
2025/08/28 00:00
Future Research in XP Modeling: A Call for Self-Learning Models
Can a Bayesian Network model accurately predict an XP project's finish time?
Hackernoon
2025/08/28 00:00
Ethereum (ETH) Hits a New All-Time High as Market Strength Returns, Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) May Rocket Ahead With Bigger Gains
Ethereum (ETH) hit a new all-time high this week, and with it the confidence of the wider crypto market returned, as investors gaze out at the bigger space with fresh optimism. Meanwhile, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is in stage 6 of presale at $0.035. It will be worth 14.29% more at $0.04 when in presale stage […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/28 00:00
7 Best Crypto Coins To Buy Now: 5000x Potential Hidden in These Explosive Goldmines
The downturn erased gains sparked by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s hint at future rate cuts, which had temporarily fueled […] The post 7 Best Crypto Coins To Buy Now: 5000x Potential Hidden in These Explosive Goldmines appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/27 23:59
Crypto Funds See $1.4 Billion Weekly Exodus, Worst Since March
The post Crypto Funds See $1.4 Billion Weekly Exodus, Worst Since March appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Capital exited digital-asset investment products at the fastest pace in five months, with a net $1 Capital exited digital-asset investment products at the fastest pace in five months, with a net $1.4 billion withdrawn in the week ended 27 Aug. 2025. The pull-back marks the steepest weekly outflow since March and reverses the modest inflows recorded earlier in the summer. Bitcoin vehicles bore the brunt of the retreat. U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds tracking the largest cryptocurrency have lost about $1.2 billion so far in August and have suffered redemptions for six consecutive trading days, the longest such run since early April when tariff concerns rattled risk assets. Ether funds also saw substantial withdrawals, while decentralized-finance products registered roughly $637 million in net outflows. Analysts attribute the broad sell-off to seasonal thin trading and lingering macro-economic uncertainty, but caution that sustained outflows could weigh on market liquidity if institutional appetite does not rebound as autumn approaches. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/crypto-funds-see-1-4-billion-weekly-exodus-worst-since-march-26fb024a
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 23:59
