Jupiter DEX added another service to its suite, turning into one of the complete DeFi hubs on Solana. Jupiter announced the creation of its initial lending service, with 40 vaults and $2M in incentives. Jupiter is adding another service to its suite, launching a native lending solution. Jupiter Lend announced its public beta launch, with 40 active vaults and $2M in incentives. The lending protocol was created in partnership with Fluid DeFi. Jupiter Lend announced its launch in August, releasing an audited public beta just weeks later. Jupiter Lend Public Beta is live 🥳 The most advanced money market on Solana has arrived, built with @0xfluid After weeks of testing, audits, and feedback, we're launching with 40+ vaults and $2m+ in incentives from Jup, Fluid, and partners. Here's what you need to know 🧵 pic.twitter.com/U3HfGyizcc — Jupiter (🐱, 🐐) (@JupiterExchange) August 27, 2025 Until recently, Jupiter was mostly a hub for DEX activity, routing, and trading. In the past few months, Solana accelerated its lending activity, mostly driven by Kamino Lend. Now, Jupiter aims to grab a piece of the growing liquidity and demand for collateralized loans. Jupiter aims to compete with a new liquidation engine, offering lower risk and fees for holding positions. The new lending vault uses the Fluid loan technology, allowing multiple lending loops without fear of liquidation. Jupiter to boost Solana-based BTC lending The new lending protocol will start out with a selection of stablecoins, including USDC, USDT, EURC, USDG, USDS, and syrupUSDC. Both borrowers and lenders will have special incentives to boost activity. Additionally, Jupiter's vaults will accept Solana versions of wrapped BTC, including cbBTC by Coinbase, xBTC, and the oldest asset, WBTC. Solana is becoming one of the significant BTC-based lending platforms, with over $300M of BTC liquidity on Kamino. Jupiter will also use…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 00:10