2025-08-29 Friday

Shiba Inu Whale Who Made $50M in 2021 Identifies 6 Meme Coins to Buy With $1,000 to Build a $10,000,000 Portfolio

Shiba Inu Whale Who Made $50M in 2021 Identifies 6 Meme Coins to Buy With $1,000 to Build a $10,000,000 Portfolio

In 2021, a clever Shiba Inu investor grew a small pile of cash into $50 million, proving that meme coins can deliver life-changing money when fortune smiles.
2025/08/28
What Was LensGo AI and Why Was It So Popular?

What Was LensGo AI and Why Was It So Popular?

BitcoinWorld What Was LensGo AI and Why Was It So Popular? As of August 27, 2025, discussions about LensGo AI are often in the past tense, as the platform has officially ceased operations. The service was a popular AI-powered platform for generating and transforming images and videos. It gained significant attention for its ability to simplify complex AI tasks and make them accessible to a broad audience, from beginners to creative professionals. The platform’s official closure was announced, and all user data has been permanently deleted.   The Core Features That Made LensGo AI a Standout Before its shutdown, LensGo AI was a key player in the creative AI space due to its comprehensive and user-friendly feature set. It consolidated multiple powerful tools into a single platform, including: Text-to-Image and Text-to-Video Generation: Users could easily create custom images and videos simply by typing a descriptive text prompt. This feature was a major draw for content creators looking to visualize ideas instantly. Image-to-Video Animation: The platform could animate static photos, adding motion and life to still images with a single click. Video and Photo Style Transfer: A popular feature that allowed users to apply distinct artistic styles—such as anime, cinematic, or painting-like filters—to their existing videos and photos. Custom AI Model Training: Advanced users had the unique ability to train the AI on their own image data to generate content in a personalized, signature style. Video-to-Video Transformation: Users could upload an existing video and transform it by applying new visual styles and effects.   Why Everyone Was Talking About LensGo AI LensGo AI’s popularity and widespread discussion were driven by several key factors that differentiated it from competitors like Midjourney and RunwayML: Ease of Use: It was celebrated for its intuitive interface, which democratized AI-powered content creation. This lowered the barrier to entry, allowing users without advanced design or technical skills to produce high-quality, professional-looking visuals. Creative Versatility: The platform served as an all-in-one creative suite, combining image generation, video manipulation, and personalized style training into a single, cohesive service. Speed and Efficiency: It enabled rapid content production, making it a valuable tool for time-sensitive projects like social media campaigns, marketing materials, and educational content. Innovation: LensGo AI was part of a new wave of platforms that challenged the creative AI market by focusing on accessibility and consolidating a wide array of tools, proving that powerful AI could be simple to use.   Conclusion: The Legacy of LensGo AI While LensGo AI is no longer operational, its impact on the creative AI landscape is a crucial lesson in product strategy. The platform’s popularity underscores the immense market demand for intuitive, versatile, and consolidated AI tools. Its closure highlights the fast-paced and competitive nature of the generative AI sector, where platforms must continuously innovate to survive. The features and ease of use that defined LensGo AI will undoubtedly influence the next generation of creative AI products. This post What Was LensGo AI and Why Was It So Popular? first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Keshav Aggarwal
2025/08/28
Roller Champions — Fast-Paced Free-to-Play Roller Derby

Roller Champions — Fast-Paced Free-to-Play Roller Derby

Roller Champions is a fast-paced, free-to-play 3v3 competitive roller derby game from Ubisoft. Skate, pass, score, and customize your way to glory!
2025/08/28
Kindly MD’s $5B Bitcoin Play Comes as DATs Raise Fears for Wider Altcoin Liquidity

Kindly MD’s $5B Bitcoin Play Comes as DATs Raise Fears for Wider Altcoin Liquidity

The post Kindly MD’s $5B Bitcoin Play Comes as DATs Raise Fears for Wider Altcoin Liquidity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Nasdaq-listed Kindly MD filed an automatic shelf registration for up to $5 billion. The move follows a $679 million Bitcoin purchase through its subsidiary. Analysts warn Bitcoin-focused treasuries may drain liquidity from altcoins. Nasdaq-listed healthcare firm Kindly MD filed an automatic shelf registration statement with the SEC on Tuesday, electing to distribute up to $5 billion in stock as it expands its capital reach following a $679 million Bitcoin purchase last week. “Bitcoin will serve as our primary treasury reserve asset, and we are focused on accumulating a long-term Bitcoin position,” Kindly MD stated in the filing. The filing establishes Kindly MD as a Well-Known Seasoned Issuer, a designation that allows the company to tap capital markets with more flexibility.  ﻿ It also authorizes a mix of instruments beyond common stock, with distribution handled by underwriters including Cantor Fitzgerald, TD Securities, and B. Riley Securities in the U.S., as well as Canada’s Canaccord Genuity, among others. Last week, Kindly MD disclosed a $679 million Bitcoin purchase through its subsidiary, Nakamoto Holdings, marking the first acquisition under its new treasury reserve strategy in a move it said reinforces its “conviction in Bitcoin” as “the ultimate reserve asset” for corporations and institutions. While the WKSI status “clearly gives a company an advantage in capital raising,” it also imposes pressure “due to the large issuance volumes and high market volatility risks,” Jay Jo, senior analyst at Tiger Research, told Decrypt. At the expense of altcoins “Institutional crypto exposure has, without fear, expanded into corporate balance sheets and treasury strategies,” Kelvin Koh, co-founder and CIO at Asia-based venture capital firm Spartan Group, told Decrypt.  This has been the case since “the approval of U.S. Bitcoin ETFs in early 2024,” which had aligned with the Trump administration’s pro-crypto policies that “have eventuated as…
2025/08/28
MAGAX Crosses 75% Stage 1 Mark, MAGAXLIVE Code Activated

MAGAX Crosses 75% Stage 1 Mark, MAGAXLIVE Code Activated

The post MAGAX Crosses 75% Stage 1 Mark, MAGAXLIVE Code Activated appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News MAGAX presale sells 75% of Stage 1 tokens ahead of schedule. Use code MAGAXLIVE for 5% bonus tokens before Stage 2 price increases. 75% of Stage 1 Tokens Sold Ahead of Schedule Early presale momentum is proving decisive for Moonshot MAGAX, as the project races through Stage 1 with over 75% of tokens already snapped up. The rapid sell-through underscores not only strong investor demand but also the growing conviction that MAGAX is more than just another meme coin launch. With each presale phase set to raise the entry price, hitting this milestone so quickly places MAGAX among the fastest-moving presales of 2025 and signals that buyers are eager to secure allocations before the next stage begins. Rapid Sell-Through Signals Investor Confidence Speed matters in presales, and MAGAX’s early momentum speaks volumes. With three-quarters of tokens allocated in Stage 1, investors are acting quickly to secure their positions before the next phase lifts the price. Analysts note that this level of demand demonstrates confidence from both retail traders and larger backers who see MAGAX as more than just another meme project. 8,850% Growth Projection Built on Scarcity Priced at $0.00027, MAGAX’s current presale stage offers one of the most attractive entry points in the market. Analysts project that prices could climb as high as $0.24–$0.27 over the next cycle — nearly an 8,850% gain. This outlook is underpinned by MAGAX’s deflationary tokenomics, where every transaction reduces supply, creating scarcity as adoption expands. Community Growth Surges Past 20,000 Members Momentum is also reflected in MAGAX’s online presence. Its Telegram and X (Twitter) communities now host tens of thousands of members, with daily updates and viral content driving excitement. Unlike older meme tokens that relied solely on hype, MAGAX is building an ecosystem where community participation directly translates into rewards.…
2025/08/28
Listing Rumours Swirl as Bitcoin Penguins Presale Enters Final 24 Hours

Listing Rumours Swirl as Bitcoin Penguins Presale Enters Final 24 Hours

The presale is down to its final hours, and Bitcoin Penguins is flying. Over $4.7m has already been raised at just $0.00198, with weekly Bitcoin giveaways and the penguin meme craze pulling in traders by the thousands.
2025/08/28
Nakamoto Holdings Establishes $5 Billion ATM Equity Program to Fuel Bitcoin Treasury

Nakamoto Holdings Establishes $5 Billion ATM Equity Program to Fuel Bitcoin Treasury

The post Nakamoto Holdings Establishes $5 Billion ATM Equity Program to Fuel Bitcoin Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KindlyMD, Inc., also known as Nakamoto Holdings, announced this week that it has established an at-the-market equity offering program to sell up to $5 billion of its common stock. NAKA Announces $5 Billion Shelf Registration for Stock Sales The program, KindlyMD (Nasdaq: NAKA) detailed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/nakamoto-holdings-establishes-5-billion-atm-equity-program-to-fuel-bitcoin-treasury/
2025/08/28
Four Whales Accused of Manipulating XPL Price, Earning $47.5M on Hyperliquid

Four Whales Accused of Manipulating XPL Price, Earning $47.5M on Hyperliquid

TLDR Four whales made $47.5M from XPL’s 200% rally on Hyperliquid amid manipulation allegations. XPL’s price surged to $1.80, prompting concerns over market manipulation and liquidity issues. A trader suffered a $4.5M loss due to the price manipulation, raising questions about decentralized exchanges. Justin Sun is speculated to be behind one of the whale accounts, [...] The post Four Whales Accused of Manipulating XPL Price, Earning $47.5M on Hyperliquid appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/08/28
Jupiter Lend debuts with 40 vaults and stablecoin support

Jupiter Lend debuts with 40 vaults and stablecoin support

The post Jupiter Lend debuts with 40 vaults and stablecoin support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jupiter DEX added another service to its suite, turning into one of the complete DeFi hubs on Solana. Jupiter announced the creation of its initial lending service, with 40 vaults and $2M in incentives.  Jupiter is adding another service to its suite, launching a native lending solution. Jupiter Lend announced its public beta launch, with 40 active vaults and $2M in incentives. The lending protocol was created in partnership with Fluid DeFi. Jupiter Lend announced its launch in August, releasing an audited public beta just weeks later.  Jupiter Lend Public Beta is live 🥳 The most advanced money market on Solana has arrived, built with @0xfluid After weeks of testing, audits, and feedback, we’re launching with 40+ vaults and $2m+ in incentives from Jup, Fluid, and partners. Here’s what you need to know 🧵 pic.twitter.com/U3HfGyizcc — Jupiter (🐱, 🐐) (@JupiterExchange) August 27, 2025 Until recently, Jupiter was mostly a hub for DEX activity, routing, and trading. In the past few months, Solana accelerated its lending activity, mostly driven by Kamino Lend. Now, Jupiter aims to grab a piece of the growing liquidity and demand for collateralized loans.  Jupiter aims to compete with a new liquidation engine, offering lower risk and fees for holding positions. The new lending vault uses the Fluid loan technology, allowing multiple lending loops without fear of liquidation.  Jupiter to boost Solana-based BTC lending The new lending protocol will start out with a selection of stablecoins, including USDC, USDT, EURC, USDG, USDS, and syrupUSDC. Both borrowers and lenders will have special incentives to boost activity.  Additionally, Jupiter’s vaults will accept Solana versions of wrapped BTC, including cbBTC by Coinbase, xBTC, and the oldest asset, WBTC. Solana is becoming one of the significant BTC-based lending platforms, with over $300M of BTC liquidity on Kamino.  Jupiter will also use…
2025/08/28
record inflows of August 26

record inflows of August 26

The post record inflows of August 26 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On August 26, spot ETFs on Ethereum recorded net inflows of 455 million dollars, marking the fourth consecutive day of positive entries. In comparison, spot ETFs on Bitcoin collected 88.2 million. Key Points Daily net inflows Ethereum: +455 million dollars. Positive trend: four consecutive days of inflows. Cumulato Ethereum: over 13.3 billion dollars in net inflows. Bitcoin ETF: daily inflow at 88.2 million. Leader ETH: BlackRock (ETHA) with +323 million. Leader BTC: BlackRock IBIT with +45.34 million. Total ETF ETH assets: almost 30 billion dollars, equal to 5.4% of Ethereum’s market cap. Ethereum Spot ETF: record inflows On August 26, it confirmed the acceleration of institutional interest towards Ethereum (ETH). According to data from SoSoValue, US spot ETFs recorded 455 million dollars in net inflows, bringing the total cumulative to 13.33 billion dollars. Among the main protagonists: BlackRock (ETHA, Nasdaq): +323 million in a single day. Fidelity (FETH, CBOE): +85.5 million. Grayscale (ETHE, NYSE): marginal inflow of 5.3 million, with cumulative balance still negative (-4.5 billion) due to outflows post-conversion into ETF. The total assets managed by Ethereum ETFs have reached 29.89 billion dollars, equivalent to 5.4% of the total ETH market capitalization. This milestone highlights how a significant portion of the circulating supply is now held in regulated financial instruments. Comparison with Bitcoin ETF The same day saw spot ETFs on Bitcoin gather 88.2 million dollars. The main contribution came from BlackRock IBIT, which led the ranking with +45.34 million. If in the months following the launch the ETFs on Bitcoin had attracted most of the flows, today Ethereum is showing increasing strength. The direct comparison highlights a clear imbalance in favor of ETH, at least in the short term. Summary table of flows on August 26 Instrument Asset Daily Inflows Cumulative Inflows Total AUM BlackRock ETHA (Nasdaq) Ethereum…
2025/08/28
