2025-08-29 Friday
Kryptouutiset
MAGAX Presale Calls Visionary Investors to Secure Growth in the Meme-to-Earn Ecosystem
MAGAX: Where Meme Culture Meets Real Utility Moonshot MAGAX is not just another meme coin — it is pioneering the […] The post MAGAX Presale Calls Visionary Investors to Secure Growth in the Meme-to-Earn Ecosystem appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/28 00:30
Bitcoin Must Reclaim $117,570 To Avoid Double Top Risk, Veteran Trader Says
A recent large sell order in the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) market has raised concerns among traders, with veteran analyst Peter Brandt highlighting its significance as a supply-driven event that could signal a market top.read more
Coinstats
2025/08/28 00:28
Travis Kelce’s collaboration sends this stock soaring
The post Travis Kelce’s collaboration sends this stock soaring appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) is back in the spotlight after unveiling its latest celebrity-driven campaign, this time with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. The retailer announced the launch of “AE x Tru Kolors,” a collaboration with Kelce’s sportswear and lifestyle brand, featuring more than 90 pieces ranging from vintage-inspired tees to varsity jackets and cashmere sets. Notably, the news immediately lifted investor sentiment. By midday trading on Tuesday, American Eagle shares were up 4.43% at $12.72, climbing from a previous close of $12.18. Earlier in the day, the stock had risen by as much as 7%. The move provided a much-needed boost for AEO stock, which has struggled in 2025 and remains down nearly 25% year-to-date. AEO one-week stock price. Source: Finbold Additionally, the partnership also comes at an interesting moment for Kelce, one of the NFL’s most recognizable athletes, who has drawn heightened media attention following his engagement to pop icon Taylor Swift. Indeed, this isn’t the company’s first high-profile campaign of the year. In August, it partnered with actress Sydney Sweeney in a jeans campaign that stirred controversy but briefly sent the stock soaring 23%. The Kelce collection will roll out in two phases, with the first drop launching this week and the second in late September. Wall Street cautious on AEO stock At the same time, the NFL star’s partnership comes as Wall Street grows more cautious on the AEO share price. For instance, on Monday, Bank of America Securities cut its rating to ‘Underperform’. Analyst Christopher Nardone lowered fiscal 2025 and 2026 EPS estimates to $0.65 and $0.95, while trimming the price target from $11 to $10. The downgrade was driven by concerns that higher tariffs and soft Aerie sales could pressure margins, even as American Eagle leans on celebrity campaigns to reignite buzz.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 00:28
ETH Price Prediction as Breakout Holds — $6K Next, Then $10K in Sight
Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/eth-price-prediction-as-breakout-holds/
Coinstats
2025/08/28 00:28
Revealed: The Crypto Stocks Outperforming Bitcoin
Bitcoin's up 18% so far this year — but several crypto stocks have delivered even bigger returns to investors in 2025.
Coinstats
2025/08/28 00:27
Jupiter Lend launches public beta with over 40 vaults, $2m incentive
Jupiter Lend is live in public beta on Solana
Crypto.news
2025/08/28 00:27
A Single $16M Trade Ignites a 200% XPL Surge on Hyperliquid
The post A Single $16M Trade Ignites a 200% XPL Surge on Hyperliquid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A single wallet deployed $16 million to ignite a 200% surge in the XPL token on Hyperliquid. The move triggered a liquidation cascade that wiped out a total of $16.6 million in short positions. The trader behind the move secured over $14 million in profit in less than one hour from the trade. A single, massive trade on Hyperliquid ignited a 200% surge in the XPL token in minutes. At 05:35 UTC-4, on-chain data shows wallet 0xb9c0 deployed $16 million in USDC to open a large long position on millions of XPL tokens. The move instantly cleared the order book, lifting the price from $0.60 to $1.80 and forcing a cascade of liquidations across short positions. The trader behind the move secured over $14 million in profit in less than an hour. This explosive event comes as the Hyperliquid rally has accelerated even more. Was the Trade Linked to Justin Sun? According to Lookonchain, the trader funded the wallet with $4.99 million in USDC and $10.98 million in USDT that was cross-chained through DeBridge. Speculation quickly spread after observers pointed to a years-old ETH transfer between this wallet and an address once linked to Tron founder Justin Sun. As of now, no direct confirmation has been made. How Much Money Did Short Sellers Lose? The trade immediately wiped out several large short positions. One wallet, 0xc2cb, lost a $7 million short, and in total, $16.6 million in shorts were liquidated. The event caused XPL perpetual trading volume to surge 311% to $161 million in 24 hours. Fees on the platform spiked to a record $7.7 million, while open interest crashed by 70%. Hours later, the token’s price fully retraced back to $0.60. The Hyperliquid Liquidity Provider (HLP) vault earned approximately $47,000 in fees from the volatility. However, the event highlights…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 00:26
Google Reveals Layer-1 'Universal Ledger' Plans as Circle, Stripe Prep Rival Chains
Google is building a "performant, credibly neutral" layer-1 blockchain, but industry observers worry that the tech giant's existing interests could compromise that neutrality.
Coinstats
2025/08/28 00:26
Giant Whale Turns Altcoin Market Upside Down! Earns Over $14 Million in Profit in Just Two Minutes!
A whale made over $14 million in profit in just 2 minutes from his long position in the altcoin XPL on Hyperliquid. Continue Reading: Giant Whale Turns Altcoin Market Upside Down! Earns Over $14 Million in Profit in Just Two Minutes!
Coinstats
2025/08/28 00:26
SharpLink Gaming Adds $252M in ETH – Nexchain Nears $10M Milestone
Just last week, the company added another 56,533 ETH to its reserves, valued at approximately $252 million. This continued accumulation […] The post SharpLink Gaming Adds $252M in ETH – Nexchain Nears $10M Milestone appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/28 00:25
