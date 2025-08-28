2025-08-29 Friday

Aave Labs Launches Horizon, Enabling Institutions to Borrow Stablecoins Against RWAs

The post Aave Labs Launches Horizon, Enabling Institutions to Borrow Stablecoins Against RWAs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With Horizon, Aave offers institutional investors a compliant way to deploy their idle liquidity into DeFi. Aave Labs, the team behind Aave, the largest lending protocol in decentralized finance (DeFi) with over $40 billion in total value locked (TVL), has launched a new platform called Horizon, which enables institutions to borrow stablecoins using tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) as collateral. The platform, built on Aave’s protocol, is designed to operate around the clock while combining compliance frameworks with on-chain liquidity, the firm said in a Wednesday press release shared with The Defiant. With Horizon, institutions can tap stablecoins using traditional assets, such as U.S. Treasuries and institutional funds, as well as crypto-focused funds and AAA-rated CLOs, thereby putting idle liquidity to work that’s typically locked in slower, legacy systems. Targeting RWA Growth Under the hood, the platform uses Chainlink SmartData, starting with Onchain NAV, to automatically track the value of tokenized assets, letting institutions borrow stablecoins in real-time. Aave Labs also plans to add tools like Proof of Reserve and SmartAUM later to facilitate easier risk management. Aave Labs founder Stani Kulechov said in the announcement that the platform is built for the “growth of tokenized real-world collateral.” The launch includes a network of partners spanning asset managers, tokenization providers, and stablecoin issuers, including Centrifuge, Superstate, Circle, RLUSD, VanEck, Hamilton Lane, and WisdomTree. Top RWA Blockchains The launch comes as the tokenized RWA market has grown to $26.6 billion, with Ethereum accounting for more than 51% of the sector, according to RWA.xyz. The largest vehicle is BlackRock’s BUIDL fund, focused on U.S. Treasuries, with nearly $2.4 billion in assets, followed by Tether’s tokenized gold at $1.26 billion and Paxos’ tokenized gold at over $945 million. Kevin Rusher, founder of RWA lending platform RAAC, told The Defiant in April that the sector…
Navigating The White Collar Crack-Up

The post Navigating The White Collar Crack-Up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jack Lemmon using adding machine in a scene from the film ‘The Apartment’, 1960. As we come to Labor Day 2025, the once-invincible white collar economy is beginning to shatter. (Photo by United Artists/Getty Images) Getty Images “It’s not you, it’s the job market,” I tell white collar job seekers these days. I’ve been a volunteer job coach for four decades. As we come to Labor Day 2025, this is the most competitive job market I’ve seen for white collar job seekers, among all ages and occupations. Here in California, our once-invincible white collar economy is beginning to shatter. In the past two years, white collar firms have become more risk-averse in hiring and have moved toward a leaner, lower-employment equilibrium. Additionally, the state’s economy is seeing the first employment replacement impacts of Artificial Intelligence (AI). For job seekers and their families and friends, navigating this white collar crack-up can no longer mean looking to the federal or state government for a new government program, department, or benefit. There is no government program that can bring employment on any scale to today’s white collar job seekers. This employment can only come if the job seekers themselves adopt certain job search strategies. As importantly, it can only come through building employment support networks outside of government. The White Collar Crack Up For most of the past half-century, the Labor Day narrative in California has been one of white collar job growth and blue collar job decline: the deindustrialization and loss of heavy manufacturing jobs in the 1980s, the closure of aerospace companies in the 1990s, the housing construction downturn of the Great Recession. In contrast, this Labor Day 2025 finds California’s blue collar economy making a comeback, with job openings and higher wages in construction, manufacturing and direct service jobs. California’s…
BlockchainFX Presale Reaches $6.1M Amid Aave 8% Price Drop And Story Protocol $82M Buyback

The post BlockchainFX Presale Reaches $6.1M Amid Aave 8% Price Drop And Story Protocol $82M Buyback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Are you ready to make the most of the next 100x crypto presale opportunity? BlockchainFX ($BFX) is rapidly emerging as one of the top crypto presales for 2025, and it’s not too late for you to secure your tokens before it officially launches. With its explosive growth potential and impressive revenue model, BlockchainFX is set to take the crypto world by storm. This is your second chance to invest early and capitalize on a platform that’s already generating real revenue. Don’t miss out—now is the time to join! August Ends Soon! Get 35% More Tokens with AUG35 – Buy Now! BlockchainFX ($BFX) – The Next 100x Crypto Presale Opportunity BlockchainFX ($BFX) is a live, revenue-generating crypto trading super app that integrates crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities all in one platform. It already has a user base of 10,000+ daily users, has processed millions in trading volume, and is fully KYC-compliant with CertiK audits. What makes this presale even more enticing is that it offers passive income opportunities to holders, with up to 70% of trading fees distributed daily as USDT rewards. This means holders are earning 4–7% daily, with annual APYs of up to 90% even during the presale. The BFX token price has already risen from $0.02 to $0.021, and with its $0.05 launch price just around the corner, this is your last chance to get in before prices soar. Don’t miss the boat—secure your $BFX tokens now before the public listing! BlockchainFX isn’t just another token—it’s a chance to get in on a platform with real utility and massive growth potential. Presale participants are getting in before the big boom, with price projections showing a potential rise from $0.10 to $0.25 post-launch and long-term targets of $1+. You can think of this as your second chance at what…
PVH Corp. ( $PVH) Stock: Q2 Earnings Beat with Revenue Growth, Outlook Raised

TLDR PVH Q2 2025 EPS rose to $4.63 (GAAP), $2.52 (non-GAAP), beating forecasts. Revenue grew 4% YoY to $2.167 billion, led by Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. Gross margin slipped to 57.7% vs. 60.1% last year. FY25 EPS outlook reaffirmed at $10.75–$11, revenue guidance raised slightly. PVH stock trades at $81.20, down 1.56% during Q2 [...] The post PVH Corp. ( $PVH) Stock: Q2 Earnings Beat with Revenue Growth, Outlook Raised appeared first on CoinCentral.
JPMorgan Commits Half-Billion Dollars to Numerai’s AI Hedge Fund

Numerai has secured a $500 million commitment from JPMorgan Asset Management, underscoring growing institutional interest in AI-powered hedge funds and crypto-integrated investment strategies.
SkyeChip Unveils Revolutionary Edge AI Processor

The post SkyeChip Unveils Revolutionary Edge AI Processor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Malaysia AI’s Bold Leap: SkyeChip Unveils Revolutionary Edge AI Processor Skip to content Home AI News Malaysia AI’s Bold Leap: SkyeChip Unveils Revolutionary Edge AI Processor Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/malaysia-ai-processor-debuts/
Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Move To $0.00020095

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its first price increase since crossing the $0.000200 mark, and is set for a move to $0.00020095. The project’s last price increase took the value of the HINU token from $0.00019979 to $0.00020037.
Billion-Dollar Asset Manager Launches First Pi Network ETP In Europe

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Annum Capital publiceert rapport over stablecoins

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Annum Capital, een financiële dienstengroep n Hong Kong, heeft vandaag (27 augustus 2025) het rapport “Flying Cash: Rise of Stablecoins” naar buiten gebracht. Dit is een rapport dat historische voorbeelden en de voortdurende evolutie van stablecoins bespreek. Hierbij bieden ze inzichten voor family offices en vermogenbeheerders. Waarom vindt family offices stablecoins belangrijk en welke gevolgen kan dit rapport hebben? Het stablecoin Annum Capital rapport voor family offices Annum Capital heeft op 27 augustus 2025 het “Flying Cash: Rise of Stablecoins” rapport naar buiten gebracht. Dit is een rapport dat historische voorbeelden en de voortdurende evolutie van stablecoins bespreekt. Daarnaast staat er in het rapport inzichten voor family offices en vermogenbeheerders. In een tijd waarin technologie stukje bij beetje volwassener wordt, er steeds duidelijkere regelgeving komt en een stijgende institutionele vraag samenkomen om de opkomst van stablecoins te stimuleren. Het rapport weerspiegeld al deze punten. Het volgende staat in het rapport: Stablecoins zijn hun oorsprong als instrument voor cryptohandel ver voorbij. Ze vormen nu een essentieel onderdeel van de wereldwijde financiële infrastructuur en veranderen de manier waarop waarde over de grenzen heen wordt opgeslagen, overgedragen en verrekend. Het transactievolume van stablecoins bedraagt ​​inmiddels meer dan $ 27 biljoen, waarmee het het gecombineerde jaarlijkse volume van Visa en Mastercard overtreft, aldus het World Economic Forum[1]. Deze groei weerspiegelt een convergentie van technologische volwassenheid, duidelijkheid in de regelgeving en een stijgende institutionele vraag. Het rapport wordt ondersteund door verschillende bedrijven Dit rapport is mede mogelijk gemaakt door co-auteur van Annum Capital, Deane Consulting en Anndy Lian. Daarnaast is het rapport ondersteund door verschillende bedrijven, waaronder Schroders Capital, FTSE Russell, FactSet, Aberdeen, Marex en Synpulse. Daarnaast wordt het rapport ondersteund door Hong Kong’s lokale instellingen zoals Family Office Association of Hong Kong (FOAHK), China Family Office Research Institute, uSmart, Easyview en Turoid. Dit laat zien dat het rapport op een serieus manier in elkaar is gezet. Het is wel goed om te weten dat geen enkele regelgevende instantie betrokken is geweest bij het opzetten van het rapport. Het volgende stond namelijk in de disclaimer van het rapport: Dit rapport – “Flying Cash: Rise of Stablecoins” – is uitsluitend bedoeld voor informatieve doeleinden voor family offices en vermogensbeheerders. Het is door geen enkele regelgevende instantie beoordeeld of goedgekeurd Hong Kong of elders. Wat kunnen we lezen in het rapport? In dit rapport wordt de evaluatie onderzocht van door activa gedekte, particuliere uitgegeven instrumenten voor waardeoverdracht. Hierbij worden parallellen getrokken met financiële innovaties in de oudheid van China naar recentere incarnaties waaronder dus stablecoins. In het rapport kun je onder andere de geboorte van USDT en USDC lezen. Daarnaast vertelt het rapport hoe stablecoins mainstream zijn geworden toen er meer aandacht naar de stablecoins uitging. Hierbij wordt er in het rapport ook verwezen naar de regelgeving rondom stablecoins, waardoor er steeds meer stablecoins ontwikkelt konden worden. Verder zien we dat we in het rapport kunnen lezen hoe stablecoins in de economie worden geïmpliceerd. Hierbij nemen ze bijvoorbeeld de digitale dollarisering mee binnen de opkomende markten. Hierbij wordt er gekeken naar bijvoorbeeld betalingsnelheid, maar ook naar de marktvolatiliteit. Hoe Bitcoin kopen?Bitcoin kopen? Wij leggen je uit hoe en waar je dat het beste kan doen! Bitcoin of crypto kopen in Nederland wordt steeds makkelijker. Deze handleiding laat de belangrijkste methoden om Bitcoin te kopen zien. Ontdek de voor- en nadelen van exchanges, brokers en peer-to-peer platforms. Stap voor stap leren we u waar en hoe u Bitcoin kunt kopen. Van het kiezen van een betrouwbaar platform tot het uitvoeren van… Continue reading Annum Capital publiceert rapport over stablecoins document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); De gevolgen van dit Annum Capital rapport Het rapport kan verschillende gevolgen met zich meedragen. Zo kan het ervoor zorgen dat er meer institutionele instroom naar stablecoins zal worden toegeleid. Daarnaast kan dit rapport zorgen voor versnelde acceptie van stablecoins op de traditionele financiën. Verder kan nieuwe stablecoin regelgeving ervoor zorgen dat er op korte termijn mee onzekerheid zal ontstaan, maar op lange termijn kan dit juist het vertrouwen van de markt stimuleren. Ook versterkt het rapport de indruk van DeFi en de bredere cryptomarkt door een betrouwbare stablecoin basis. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Annum Capital publiceert rapport over stablecoins is geschreven door Jessy Zuidema en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
My Chemical Romance’s Biggest Album Returns To Multiple Charts At Once

The post My Chemical Romance’s Biggest Album Returns To Multiple Charts At Once appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. My Chemical Romance’s The Black Parade jumps to No. 38 on the U.K. Album Sales chart, its best-ever position, as the band’s Wembley tour announcement fuels demand. Inglewood, CA – October 11: My Chemical Romance lead vocalist Gerard Way performs at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Los Angeles Times via Getty Images My Chemical Romance only has a few dates left on its Long Live the Black Parade tour, at least before the first leg finishes. The emo band kicked off its latest trek, which honors its album The Black Parade, in mid-July, and the venture is scheduled to finish this stint in mid-September. Early dates were only included for America and Canada, but in 2026 the group will take the tour worldwide. In February, My Chemical Romance will head to Mexico City for two nights, and then next summer the band is flying across the Atlantic to London to perform at Wembley Stadium. Those dates were only recently announced, and the news has significantly impacted the group’s success on the charts in the United Kingdom. The Black Parade Breaks Back Onto Three Charts Of course, The Black Parade is the focus for most My Chemical Romance fans in the U.K. at the moment. That title will turn 20 years old next year, just as the rockers are performing it for what will surely be massive crowds. This week, The Black Parade appears on half a dozen tallies in the country, and it reappears on many of them. The Black Parade shoots back onto three charts it did not inhabit just a few days ago. The set almost surges back into the top 40 on the Official Album Downloads list, but instead it has to settle…
