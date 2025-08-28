2025-08-29 Friday

The post Google Cloud Unveils L1 Blockchain GCUL appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google’s Layer 1 blockchain for financial institutions appears to have become a reality, with the Google Cloud Universal Ledger project currently running in a private testnet phase. This information emerged from a social media post by Google’s Head of Web3 Strategy, marking a significant development in the blockchain infrastructure. Designed for Institutional Demands The newly revealed ledger is a high-performance, trust-neutral blockchain platform supporting smart contracts developed using the popular Python language. The development confirms that the major technology company is directly entering the blockchain infrastructure space, potentially lowering the entry barrier for numerous institutional developers. Google designed these features to meet rigorous demands in the global financial sector. A Strategy of Neutral Infrastructure One of GCUL’s key strategic elements is its unique positioning as neutral infrastructure. Competing financial firms rarely build applications on rivals’ proprietary blockchains. For example, Tether would avoid using the blockchain that Circle developed. Google aims to provide a foundational layer upon which any financial institution can safely build, leveraging its established role as a neutral cloud services and infrastructure provider. This approach reflects a broader trend in the IT industry, where companies such as Tether, Stripe, and, more recently, Circle have launched their own Layer-1 (L1) blockchains. GCUL represents the culmination of several years of dedicated research and development work within Google. Google kept the project private for years but now publicly acknowledges its existence. The company will release more extensive technical details soon. These future disclosures will provide much greater clarity about the blockchain’s architecture and specific capabilities. Industry observers are now closely watching for upcoming official announcements from the company. GCUL shows Google’s serious commitment to Web3 technology. Its focus on financial institutions and neutrality could challenge existing Layer 1 solutions. The project’s success will ultimately depend on the forthcoming technical specifications and subsequent market…
Billie Eilish’s Debut Album Mounts A Chart Comeback

The post Billie Eilish’s Debut Album Mounts A Chart Comeback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Billie Eilish’s debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? reenters the Billboard 200 at No. 199 and the Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart at No. 48. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Billie Eilish performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Getty Images for The Recording Academy Billie Eilish’s latest album Hit Me Hard and Soft rockets up a number of Billboard charts this week. The singer-songwriter recently dropped an anniversary vinyl reissue, which turned the Grammy-nominated project into a bestseller all over again. With a star as big as Eilish, any exciting movement can impact not just one title, but an entire discography. As Hit Me Hard and Soft soars, the full-length that introduced Eilish to millions of people around the world returns to multiple tallies after being absent just days ago. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Returns When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? manages to sneak back onto two Billboard lists this week. Last frame, the early career smash was missing, which isn’t unusual for a project that dropped more than half a decade ago. But now, a mix of an uptick in consumption and a lighter frame in terms of competition helps the Grammy-winning full-length return. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Hits Two Billboard Charts Eilish sends When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? back onto the Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, where it reenters at No. 48. That’s third-to-last place on the 50-spot genre-specific tally. The same title comes in at No. 199 on the Billboard 200, which, as its name suggests, ranks the 200 most…
These 3 Altcoins Are Exploding This Altcoin Season – Cronos, Jito, Hyperliquid Could Be The Next Millionaire Makers

Altcoin season remains fragmented, yet trading volumes and selective rallies continue to emerge. Cronos is the clearest example this week, advancing sharply after new corporate and structural developments pushed activity higher. Altcoin season is not simply defined by broad rallies across all tokens. Instead, capital is shifting toward assets with liquidity, direct trading pairs, and news that changes the perception of use. This selective rotation shows why Cronos can surge on the back of treasury news, while Jito gains from governance alignment, and Hyperliquid benefits from perpetual contract flows. Cronos (CRO): Surging on Corporate Linkage and On-Chain Growth Cronos is trading at $0.248, an increase of more than 20 percent over the past 24 hours. Market capitalization stands at $8.3 billion. The move came after an announcement that Trump Media and Crypto.com partnered to create a public vehicle with a planned $6.4 billion investment strategy for CRO. Trump Media committed to a $105 million purchase of CRO, and a new listing has been planned on Nasdaq under the ticker MCGA. This step effectively positioned CRO as part of a treasury-backed initiative, extending its reach beyond an exchange token. On-chain, Cronos also shows rising usage following the July upgrade that integrated the Cosmos SDK and expanded interoperability through IBC. Data providers report a 14% increase in gas usage and a 33% rise in contract deployment since the update. Combined with growing derivatives coverage, including new perpetual contracts, this has created both technical and fundamental support for CRO’s rally. Jito (JTO): Governance and Staking Utility Jito is trading near $1.96, recording daily gains of close to 10% with a market capitalization of about $726 million. The circulating supply is near 370 million tokens, and volume has exceeded $50 million in the past day. Jito Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) The token underpins liquid staking on Solana and benefits from the clarity that non-custodial staking products can remain outside securities classification. A recent governance decision, JIP 24, transferred all protocol fees to the Jito DAO treasury, strengthening alignment with holders. These updates provide a base for continued use, though recent volatility tied to exchange margin restrictions has tempered momentum. Hyperliquid (HYPE): Perpetuals Platform Growth Hyperliquid is trading near $49.8, close to its record high earlier this month. Its market capitalization is around $16.5 billion, and its daily turnover exceeds $400 million. Supply in circulation is about 333 million, and its fixed cap is one billion. The project’s focus on an on-chain order book for perpetual contracts has secured growing user activity. Since July, the repurchase of around twenty-nine million tokens has reduced the liquid supply, supporting price levels. Combined with increased use of its derivatives venue, this has helped maintain HYPE’s position as one of the stronger assets in current trading. Altcoin Season Outlook Altcoin season today favors tokens with defined functions and liquidity across major venues. Cronos has captured momentum by tying itself to corporate treasury structures and showing measurable growth in network activity. Jito continues to serve staking users while adapting governance toward longer-term alignment. Hyperliquid demonstrates depth in derivatives, sustaining both volume and price levels. This selective pattern shows how altcoin season advances. Moves are strongest where liquidity and structural use combine, while less liquid tokens remain outside rotation
Aave Debuts Tokenized Asset Borrowing Platform Backed by Circle, Ripple, Others

The post Aave Debuts Tokenized Asset Borrowing Platform Backed by Circle, Ripple, Others appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aave Labs has launched Horizon, its new platform dedicated to institutional borrowers to access stablecoins using tokenized versions of real-world assets (RWAs) like U.S. Treasuries as collateral. At launch, institutions will be able to borrow Circle’s USDC, Ripple’s RLUSD and Aave’s GHO against a set of tokenized assets, including Superstate’s short-duration U.S. Treasury and crypto carry funds, Circle’s yield fund, and Centrifuge’s tokenized Janus Henderson products. The platform aims to offer qualified investors with short-term financing on their RWA holdings and allow them to deploy yield strategies. With Horizon, first announced in March, Aave aims to tap into the rapidly growing, $26 billion tokenized asset market and turning those assets into usable capital for institutions. Tokenized assets are projected to balloon into a multiple trillion-dollar market over the next few years as major banks and asset managers increasingly place traditional instruments like bonds, equities, real estate on blockchain rails as a token for operational efficiency. However, efforts to make RWA tokens useful in the decentralized finance (DeFi) lending markets are in the early innings, limiting their practical use. “Horizon delivers the infrastructure and deep stablecoin liquidity that institutions require to operate on-chain, unlocking 24/7 access, transparency and more efficient markets,” Aave Labs founder Stain Kulechov said in a statement. The protocol runs on Aave V3, which is the largest decentralized lending protocol with more than $66 billion in assets on the platform, according to DefiLlama data. The platform’s setup blends permissioned and permissionless features: collateral tokens embed issuer-level compliance checks, while the lending pools remain open and composable. Horizon (Aave Labs) Chainlink’s oracle services supply real-time pricing data, starting with NAVLink, delivering net asset values of tokenized funds directly on-chain to ensure the loans are appropriately collateralized. Launch partners include a range of asset issuers including Ethena, OpenEden, Securitize, VanEck,…
DOGE Price Prediction for August 27

The post DOGE Price Prediction for August 27 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The market has quickly changed to green, according to CoinMarketCap. Top coins by CoinMarketCap DOGE/USD DOGE is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 4.87%. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $0.2163 and the resistance of $0.2232. As none of the sides is dominating, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the situation is bearish. The price of the meme coin is closer to the support than to the resistance level.  You Might Also Like If bears’ pressure continues and the breakout of the bottom level happens, one can expect a test of the $0.19-$0.20 range by the end of the week. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, the picture is neutral as the rate of DOGE is far from main levels. In this case, traders should pay attention to the interim zone of $0.20. If the bar closes below it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $0.16 mark. DOGE is trading at $0.2202 at press time. Source: https://u.today/doge-price-prediction-for-august-27
Cronos Hits Multi-Year High After Trump Media Group Joins with Crypto.com

TLDR Cronos (CRO) surged 40% after the announcement of Trump Media’s $6.4B treasury deal with Crypto.com. The $1.5B worth of CRO under Trump Media’s umbrella has contributed to the recent price spike. Despite gains, Cronos remains 300% below its all-time high of $0.97, recorded in November 2021. The price surge has sparked mixed reactions, with [...] The post Cronos Hits Multi-Year High After Trump Media Group Joins with Crypto.com appeared first on CoinCentral.
Will Bitcoin Recover Amid Market Turbulence?

The post Will Bitcoin Recover Amid Market Turbulence? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market is currently navigating through a tumultuous period, driven by significant developments such as statements from Powell, the ousting of Cook, and comments by Trump. Despite this rush of events, Bitcoin shows little momentum towards achieving new milestones, as evidenced by its latest peak only slightly exceeding the previous one. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Recover Amid Market Turbulence? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-recover-amid-market-turbulence
ChangeNOW B2B review and white label solutions: Deep dive for decision-makers

The post ChangeNOW B2B review and white label solutions: Deep dive for decision-makers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ChangeNow is a leading non-custodial crypto exchange that stands out for its diverse suite of financial products, both for retail and business-to-business (B2B) customers. The platform was established during the ICO mania of 2017 and has since grown to host over 1,500 cryptocurrencies across 110+ networks and 5 million customers.  ChangeNOW offers a host of products for enterprises, startups, and SMEs. These products allow merchants to accept cryptocurrencies and offer no-code crypto trading solutions that easily integrate with their platforms.  What is ChangeNOW B2B? ChangeNOW B2B is a solution that empowers businesses to offer products and services to other businesses. To achieve this, the platform has brought together professionals in technology, finance, and blockchain, focusing on creating efficiency and forging long-term relationships. The B2B solutions include APIs, white-label services, crypto listing, and affiliate services. These services enable businesses to integrate crypto exchange functionality into their own platforms. Here is a quick summary of ChangeNOW B2B offerings and their target audience:  B2B solution  Business Audience White label solutions SMEs C-level, product managers, product owners Exchange widget Startups, dev agencies, media outlets C-level, biz dev, product managers Exchange API Enterprises C-level, product owners, product managers Asset listing and bridging Startups C-level Partner programs Startups C-level ChangeNOW B2B solutions Here is a detailed explanation of ChangeNOW B2B solutions: Crypto exchange API  The crypto exchange API is at the top of the list, enabling businesses to integrate ChangeNOW products into their platforms. The products include a crypto exchange that supports over 1,100 cryptocurrencies and 100 blockchain networks.  ChangeNOW homepage With the API, businesses can offer exchange services and earn a commission from transactions. The API is flexible, allowing you to determine commission by assets, pairs, or exchange amounts. For a hassle-free experience, ChangeNOW handles exchange maintenance and 24/7 customer support for any issues that…
Cryptocurrency Wallet MetaMask Announces New Feature for Google and Apple! “Users Are Still Responsible!”

The post Cryptocurrency Wallet MetaMask Announces New Feature for Google and Apple! “Users Are Still Responsible!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MetaMask, one of the oldest crypto wallets in the industry, continues to add new features to outpace its competitors. At this point, Metamask finally allowed users to create wallets using their Google or Apple accounts. The new feature allows MetaMask users to create, backup, and restore wallets via their Google or Apple accounts. With the new “Social login” feature, millions of people can more easily open a cryptocurrency wallet and the number of cryptocurrency users can increase significantly. “Social login simplifies the wallet creation and management process by allowing users to log in with their social media accounts and create a password.” During the wallet creation process, keywords are generated in the background. Users can choose these keywords if they wish. In addition to keywords, users will choose their own password and use it when logging in with their social media accounts. While the latest feature makes opening a wallet easier, Metamask said the responsibility still remains with users, as if users lost their keywords, accessing the wallet would become impossible. At this point, MetaMask warned that if users lose their passwords, their wallets cannot be recovered and that they remain responsible. MetaMask previously announced that it is preparing to expand support for the Bitcoin and Solana networks and eventually remove gas fees as part of an update to its 2025 update roadmap. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/cryptocurrency-wallet-metamask-announces-new-feature-for-google-and-apple-users-are-still-responsible/
US to Put GDP Data on Blockchain in Push for Transparency

The US Commerce Department will begin publishing GDP figures on the blockchain, marking a significant step in the government’s adoption of distributed ledger technology.
