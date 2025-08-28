2025-08-29 Friday

Decoding Google’s Layer-1 blockchain: what it means and what we know

Decoding Google’s Layer-1 blockchain: what it means and what we know

GCUL enters private testnet, aiming for 2026 commercial rollout. Python-based smart contracts enhance developer accessibility. Google-CME partnership tests 24/7 settlement for payments and collateral. Google Cloud has officially stepped into the blockchain infrastructure space with its Layer-1 platform, Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL), which entered a private testnet phase in late August 2025. The move […] The post Decoding Google’s Layer-1 blockchain: what it means and what we know appeared first on CoinJournal.
2025/08/28
Not XRP, not SHIB: one of these 4 tokens will be the next 50x crypto

Not XRP, not SHIB: one of these 4 tokens will be the next 50x crypto

The crypto market is buzzing again, and the hunt for the next 50x token feels more alive than ever. Ripple’s XRP is around $3.01 with a strong year-over-year rally of more than 436%. Shiba Inu is trading near $0.0000125, still riding its meme coin legacy. Stellar XLM is moving around $0.406 and showing steady development. But one coin is stealing the spotlight, and it is not any of the big names. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is the meme coin making waves with its presale, peaking higher than PEPE, Dogecoin, and even SHIB in online chatter. LILPEPE is priced at just $0.0020 in stage 11 of its presale, with projections suggesting it could rocket to $0.1 in the months ahead, a massive 50x gain that has investors paying attention.Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The meme coin with real momentumLILPEPE is in stage 11 of its presale, priced at just $0.0020 per token. Early investors from stage 1 have already doubled their money with 100% gains, and even those jumping in at stage 11 can still lock in about 50% profit when the presale listing goes live at $0.0030. After stage 11 sells out, the price moves to $0.0021 in stage 12, climbing toward a 20-stage finish. What makes LILPEPE stand out is the insane demand. Stage 11 is already over 98% filled, with over $21.7 million raised out of the $22.3 million goal and over 13.9 billion tokens sold. The project recently earned a CertiK audit score of 95.49%, reassuring investors that it is not just a meme with no backbone. On top of that, it is now listed on CoinMarketCap, where people can track it in real time. The buzz around LILPEPE is not just digital noise either. Between June and August 2025, it outperformed PEPE, DOGECOIN, and SHIB in ChatGPT 5 search trends, ranking number one in memecoin conversation volume. That is a powerful sign of community attention. Ripple (XRP): Strong growth with regulatory hurdlesRipple’s XRP has had an interesting run. Currently priced around $3.01, XRP has gained more than 436% over the past year after spending much of 2024 stuck under a dollar. Optimism around potential regulatory clarity and even the idea of an ETF has pushed momentum higher. In the short term, though, XRP has slipped roughly 2% to 8% over the past week, showing that volatility is far from over.  Some analysts are pointing to a potential 500% rally if conditions line up, but right now, XRP still feels like a coin waiting for its big legal breakthrough. It has the fundamentals but may not deliver the explosive upside newer tokens promise.Shiba Inu (SHIB): The meme coin that needs fresh fuelShiba Inu is priced at $0.0000125 right now and has dropped about 4.5% over the last week, with a one-month decline of nearly 19%. The token that once turned a small group of investors into millionaires struggles to find fresh momentum. Some projections suggest that SHIB will climb to $0.000033 by 2026, which is a 170% gain, and there are even more ambitious forecasts of 300% growth by 2030. Stellar (XLM): Reliable but slow movingStellar’s XLM is trading around $0.406, down about 8% from last week. Analysts project a modest move to about $0.42 by the end of August, with some long-term forecasts suggesting it could reach as high as $0.75 in 2025.  Other outlooks even see XLM touching $1.16 by 2027, almost a 200% increase from current levels. Why LILPEPE feels like the 50x betHere is the truth: XRP, SHIB, and XLM are all respectable plays. They may each deliver 20x to 30x gains if the stars align. But LILPEPE has the firepower to push toward 50x returns. At $0.0020 today, it only needs to hit $0.1 to deliver that target. With strong presale momentum, community hype, mainstream recognition, and solid infrastructure, that target does not feel far-fetched. LILPEPE offers that feeling of catching the next big rocket before it takes off. If you missed Dogecoin early or are tired of waiting for XRP’s court case to resolve, LILPEPE is the one token that feels alive right now. It is still cheap, still early, and has room to grow. And if those 50x projections come true, this could be the trade that changes everything.For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:Website: https://littlepepe.comWhitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdfTelegram: https://t.me/littlepepetokenTwitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetokenThe post Not XRP, not SHIB: one of these 4 tokens will be the next 50x crypto appeared first on Invezz
2025/08/28
Tata Consultancy Services Consolidates AI Capabilities into New Business Unit

Tata Consultancy Services Consolidates AI Capabilities into New Business Unit

TLDRs; TCS creates a new AI and services transformation unit to consolidate capabilities and expand AI-powered client solutions. Amit Kapur, a 20-year TCS veteran, will lead the division, starting in September 2025. Indian IT firms favor partnerships and restructuring over acquisitions to drive AI growth amid subdued client spending. Rising automation and global uncertainty push [...] The post Tata Consultancy Services Consolidates AI Capabilities into New Business Unit appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/08/28
Over 110 Crypto Firms Urge U.S. Senate to Guarantee Developer Protections in Market Bill

Over 110 Crypto Firms Urge U.S. Senate to Guarantee Developer Protections in Market Bill

The post Over 110 Crypto Firms Urge U.S. Senate to Guarantee Developer Protections in Market Bill appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: 115 crypto firms, investors, and advocates signed a coalition letter demanding nationwide protections for software developers and non-custodial service providers. The DeFi Education Fund (DEF) led the initiative, warning Congress it cannot support any market structure bill without explicit safeguards. U.S.-based open-source developers have already dropped from 25% in 2021 to 18% in 2025, underscoring risks from regulatory uncertainty. A powerful coalition of more than 110 crypto entities has called on U.S. lawmakers to prioritize software developer protections in upcoming digital asset legislation. The group’s message is clear: unless the final framework shields developers and non-custodial providers from being misclassified as financial intermediaries, the industry cannot back the bill. The Coalition Letter: A United Industry Front On August 27, the DeFi Education Fund (DEF) and 114-cryptocurrency builders, investors, and advocacy groups submitted a joint letter to the Senate Banking Committee and the Senate Agriculture Committee. The letter notes that developers that construct open-source blockchain-based infrastructure should not be subjected to the same onerous regulatory requirements as banks or custodians. The coalition demands that law has to: Protect open-source software developers and non-custodial service providers. Recognize blockchain networks as neutral infrastructure. Preempt conflicting state-level rules to avoid a patchwork system. The message comes amid growing tension between traditional finance lobbies and crypto advocates. Without these protections, the coalition warns, U.S. innovation risks falling further behind global competitors. Read More: U.S. Senate Passes the GENIUS Act — What’s Really Inside the $3.7 Trillion Crypto Bill? Why Developer Protections Matter The U.S. has historically been a global hub for software innovation, from the rise of the internet to artificial intelligence. But that leadership is slipping. According to the White House’s digital assets report, America’s share of open-source developers has dropped from 25% in 2021 to 18% in 2025. Industry leaders point…
2025/08/28
Discover Why S Coin Gains Momentum in the Crypto Market

Discover Why S Coin Gains Momentum in the Crypto Market

Federal Reserve plans its first interest rate cut of the year soon. Michael Poppe signals a strong altcoin market rise, highlighting S Coin. Continue Reading:Discover Why S Coin Gains Momentum in the Crypto Market The post Discover Why S Coin Gains Momentum in the Crypto Market appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
2025/08/28
Lightchain AI Crypto Crossroads– “SEC” Promises of Leadership, Shadows of Enforcement

Lightchain AI Crypto Crossroads– “SEC” Promises of Leadership, Shadows of Enforcement

This content is provided by a sponsor. United States stands at a pivotal moment in the global race for digital asset leadership. President Donald J. Trump has announced bold initiatives including the creation of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile. These moves, unprecedented in scope, are intended to position America as […]
2025/08/28
WINk (WIN) Is Focused On Continuous Innovation To Enhance The Gaming Experience

WINk (WIN) Is Focused On Continuous Innovation To Enhance The Gaming Experience

The post WINk (WIN) Is Focused On Continuous Innovation To Enhance The Gaming Experience appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WINk (WIN) is a blockchain-based gaming platform that focuses on creating a decentralized ecosystem for online gaming and entertainment. The platform aims to empower users by enabling them to participate in various games, earn rewards, and contribute to the development of the platform through governance mechanisms. WINk offers a variety of blockchain-based games and entertainment options, including casino games, live dealer games, and more. Users can participate in these games using cryptocurrencies. WINk operates on the TRON blockchain and uses smart contracts to enable trustless and transparent interactions between players and game developers. WIN is the native utility token of the WINk platform. It may have various use cases within the ecosystem, including participating in games, earning rewards, accessing platform services, and potentially as a medium of exchange. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/wink-win-token/
2025/08/28
Ripple and Circle invest in cross-border payments startup Tazapay

Ripple and Circle invest in cross-border payments startup Tazapay

The post Ripple and Circle invest in cross-border payments startup Tazapay appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Tazapay secured Series B funding from investors including Ripple and Circle to expand its global payment platform. The company plans to widen its licensing and extend local payment capabilities across key international markets. Tazapay, a Singapore-based fintech company that provides a unified platform for international transactions, said Tuesday it successfully closed its Series B funding round led by Peak XV Partners and supported by key investors, including Ripple, Circle Ventures, Norinchukin Capital, and GMO VenturePartners. Existing investors January Capital and ARC180 also took part in the raise, which is expected to strengthen Tazapay’s position as a key player in cross-border payments infrastructure. “We’re entering the next chapter of our journey,” said Tazapay CEO Rahul Shinghal in a statement. “One where modern payment technologies, regulatory compliance, and partnerships with global leaders will enable the future of cross-border commerce.” The platform, which integrates traditional and crypto payment methods, processes over $10 billion in annual payment volume and is growing at a 300% annual rate. Shinghal added that beyond growth capital, the funding is meant to advance Tazapay’s mission to connect traditional currencies with stablecoins through modernized payment systems. Currently licensed in Singapore, Canada, and the EU, Tazapay plans to use the new funding to expand its licensing across key global markets, with applications pending in the UAE, US, Hong Kong, Australia, and for a Digital Payment Token license in Singapore. “The future of global payments depends on the seamless convergence of traditional and digital finance. Tazapay is a clear leader in building these essential, compliant last-mile connections, especially in emerging markets,” said Eric Jeck, SVP Corporate and Business Development at Ripple. GMO VenturePartners and Norinchukin Capital’s investments will support Tazapay’s expansion into Japan, where it plans to offer local payment methods and establish a dedicated sales team to assist Japanese…
2025/08/28
Dogecoin price warning: bearish setup emerges, derivatives decline

Dogecoin price warning: bearish setup emerges, derivatives decline

Dogecoin price remains in a technical bear market after falling by 55% from the highest level in November last year. Technicals and derivative market data point to more downside in the coming days. Dogecoin (DOGE) price was trading at $0.2200…
2025/08/28
Canary’s TRUMP ETF Bid Might Get Rejected: Analyst

Canary’s TRUMP ETF Bid Might Get Rejected: Analyst

The post Canary’s TRUMP ETF Bid Might Get Rejected: Analyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. President Donald Trump’s memecoin could be getting an exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the US after Canary Capital was first to file for a product that buys and holds the token, though an analyst has questioned how it might clear regulatory hurdles. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, Canary said its fund, the Canary Trump Coin ETF, would directly hold and offer exposure to Official Trump (TRUMP). Trump launched the token in January, just days before he re-entered the White House. It’s currently ranked 55th by market value, having fallen 69% from its Jan. 19 all-time high of $46.50, the day before Trump’s inauguration, according to TradingView. Official Trump ($TRUMP) was trading at $8.40 at the time of publication. CoinMarketCap The token sparked controversy, with critics saying it could be used by anyone to anonymously buy influence with the president, and it also raised conflict-of-interest concerns, as Trump can direct crypto policy. Analyst questions if ETF “gets through” Canary must also file additional paperwork before its product can go through the SEC’s approval process, which usually takes almost a year. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas wrote to X on Tuesday that he questioned whether the ETF “gets through,” as ETFs need to have a futures product on an exchange for at least six months. “That doesn’t exist as far as I can see,” Balchunas said, but added that it could exist under the Investment Company Act of 1940, known as “40 Act” funds. Unlike other crypto ETFs where issuers had to submit a Form S-1 and Form 19b-4 to register and inform the SEC, a 40 Act fund follows a different regulatory path, which is the same approach REX Shares used to bring its Solana (SOL) staking ETF to market. Related: Trump Jr. joins Polymarket board…
2025/08/28
