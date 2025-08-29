2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

American Bitcoin Eyeing Nasdaq Debut in September: Reuters

Hut 8 CEO Asher Genoot told Reuters that American Bitcoin’s merger with Gryphon Digital mining is nearly complete.
2025/08/29 05:02
Tether brings USD₮ to Bitcoin with RGB

The post Tether brings USD₮ to Bitcoin with RGB appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD₮ on Bitcoin debuts on RGB: Tether announces the arrival of its stablecoin in a native version, with lighter and more private transactions anchored to the security of Bitcoin. In this guide: how it works, compatible wallets, advantages, risks, and what to monitor in the coming months. Recently, Tether announced the launch of USD₮ on RGB, aiming for faster payments, greater privacy, and reduced pressure on the main chain. The move, although the exact date and some technical details remain according to what is reported on the official Tether channels, shifts the issuance and transfer of assets to a client-side model that leaves Bitcoin as the security anchor. In this context, the stated goal is to lighten the network while maintaining finality and immutability guaranteed by the base layer. According to the official changelogs and analyses from the specialized press, the RGB protocol reached an operational milestone with the release v0.11.1 in July 2025, enabling the creation of assets on mainnet as reported by Bitcoin Magazine on July 22, 2025. In recent months, we have been monitoring the public repositories of the RGB-WG and the bridging test logs: a first transfer of USDT via RGB was reported on August 12, 2025, a step that confirms the operability of the test bridges and the speed with which the ecosystem is iterating on integrations. RGB in brief: the “client-side” layer for assets and smart contracts on Bitcoin RGB is a user-side validation protocol that allows the creation and exchange of digital assets by leveraging Bitcoin as the finality layer. It is not a separate blockchain: heavy data remains off-chain, while only compact commitments are anchored on Bitcoin. It should be noted that, with the release of v0.11.1 (mainnet, July 2025), RGB has reached sufficient maturity to enable real asset issuance, paving the…
2025/08/29 05:01
Raydium – How RAY bulls could soon break the $4 barrier

Going long now in anticipation of a Raydium breakout past $4 might be risky.
2025/08/29 05:00
Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is experiencing renewed interest after fresh data revealed a massive 300% spike in on-chain activity. The meme coin recorded one of its most significant surges in transaction volume in months, indicating a possible sign of the market bottoming as large holders seemingly prepare for the next leg.  Shiba Inu Sees Explosive On-Chain Growth Shiba Inu’s on-chain activity has erupted in recent days, with token transfer volumes recording a major increase. According to Etherscan’s data, on August 25, SHIB’s transfer volume surged over 4.25 trillion tokens, representing a 300% increase from the 1.13 trillion recorded the previous day. This sudden rise highlights renewed liquidity flows and investor participation, possibly signaling that Shiba Inu may be gearing up for a market bottom.  Related Reading: Shiba Inu 699,000% Imbalance: What Happened To Trigger It? Interestingly, despite the dramatic surge in volume, transaction counts did not follow the same upward trend. Data shows that while August 24 saw 5,478 transfers, the number slightly declined to 5,355 on August 25, marking a drop of 123 transactions. This disparity suggests that the spike in Shiba Inu’s on-chain volume was not driven by a higher number of transfers, but rather by larger transaction sizes, indicating renewed whale activity or significant reallocations within the ecosystem.  As of August 27, SHIB’s transfer volume slightly cooled to 3.26 trillion tokens, with transaction counts dropping significantly to 4,811. Despite this reduction, the metric still reflects a strong level of on-chain engagement compared to prior weeks. With the Shiba Inu price currently consolidating around the $0.000012 range, the recent surge in transfer volume may suggest that the market is finding its floor before the next expansion phase.  Analyst Says SHIB’s Consolidation May Be Ending A new chart analysis by crypto market expert Kamran Asghar has added a fresh layer of optimism for Shiba Inu holders. Sharing his insights on X social media, Asghar hinted at the possibility that SHIB’s long-term consolidation may be coming to an end. Related Reading: Shiba Inu Head And Shoulders Pattern Signals 540% Upshoot To New All-Time Highs The analyst noted that Shiba Inu’s accumulation pattern is strikingly similar to those of previous consolidation phases that preceded massive price rallies. The accompanying chart shows three distinct accumulation zones in the meme coin’s history. The first occurred before its 1,154.2% rally in late 2021, while the second phase led to a 501.23% surge in early 2024.  Now, Shiba Inu is trading within an extended accumulation zone again, and Asghar suggests this could be the setup for another explosive move. If the current pattern holds, the analyst predicts that the next breakout could see the meme coin’s price skyrocket toward $0.00009, marking a new all-time high. As of writing, Shibua Inu is trading at $0.0000126, meaning a rally to this projected target would represent a significant increase of approximately 614%. Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com
2025/08/29 05:00
American Rap Star Shouts Out XRP During Performance, Says It’s Not Too Late To Buy

A video clip from a Detroit event has been stirring discussion across social media platforms, showing Grammy-nominated rapper Big Sean urging his audience to take a chance on cryptocurrencies. The moment occurred at the Stand With Crypto event in Michigan for its digital asset community, where Big Sean delivered an energetic show.  However, a call […]
2025/08/29 05:00
CFTC’s FBOT Reverses Biden-era Overreach That Drove Crypto Trading Offshore

The post CFTC’s FBOT Reverses Biden-era Overreach That Drove Crypto Trading Offshore appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced on Thursday that it is further aligning with President Donald Trump’s agenda to welcome back crypto investors in the United States. The CFTC’s division of market oversight issued an advisory to the foreign board of trade (FBOT) regarding crypto exchanges not legally registered in the U.S.. According to …
2025/08/29 05:00
Anthropic Data Policy: Urgent Choice for Claude Users on AI Training

BitcoinWorld Anthropic Data Policy: Urgent Choice for Claude Users on AI Training In the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence, where data is often considered a critical resource, the lines between innovation and privacy are constantly being redrawn. For many in the cryptocurrency space, the idea of data ownership and control is paramount, echoing the very principles of digital autonomy. Now, Anthropic, a leading AI developer, is putting its Claude users at a crossroads, demanding a crucial decision that resonates with these core values: opt out or allow your conversations to fuel AI training. Anthropic Data Policy: What’s Changing for Claude Users? Anthropic has announced significant revisions to its user data handling, requiring all Claude users to make a choice by September 28. This decision will determine whether their conversations will be used to train Anthropic’s advanced AI models. This marks a substantial shift from previous practices, where consumer chat data was not utilized for model training. Here’s a breakdown of the key changes: New Default: Previously, Anthropic did not use consumer chat data for model training. Now, the company intends to train its AI systems on user conversations and coding sessions. Extended Retention: For users who do not opt out, data retention will be extended to five years. Prior to this update, prompts and conversation outputs for consumer products were generally deleted from Anthropic’s back end within 30 days, unless legally required otherwise or flagged for policy violations, in which case they might be retained for up to two years. Affected Users: These new policies apply to all Anthropic consumer product users, including Claude Free, Pro, and Max subscribers, as well as those using Claude Code. Unaffected Users: Business customers, such as those using Claude Gov, Claude for Work, Claude for Education, or API access, will not be impacted by these changes. This mirrors a similar approach taken by OpenAI, which also protects its enterprise customers from certain data training policies. This is a massive update, fundamentally altering the privacy landscape for millions of Claude users. Why is AI Data Training So Crucial for Anthropic? Anthropic frames these changes around user choice and mutual benefit. The company suggests that by not opting out, users will “help us improve model safety, making our systems for detecting harmful content more accurate and less likely to flag harmless conversations.” Furthermore, users will “also help future Claude models improve at skills like coding, analysis, and reasoning, ultimately leading to better models for all users.” In essence, the message is: help us help you. However, the underlying motivations are likely more strategic than purely altruistic. Like every other large language model company, Anthropic requires vast amounts of high-quality data to refine and advance its AI. Accessing millions of real-world Claude interactions provides the precise kind of conversational content necessary for robust AI data training. This direct access to user conversations can significantly enhance Anthropic’s competitive standing against major rivals such as OpenAI and Google, who are also in a fierce race to develop the most capable AI models. Effective AI model development relies heavily on diverse and extensive datasets, making user interactions an invaluable resource for improvement and innovation. Navigating Claude AI Privacy: Your Opt-Out Decision The urgency of this decision for Claude AI privacy cannot be overstated. Users must actively choose to opt out by September 28 if they wish to prevent their data from being used for AI training. New users joining Claude will be prompted to make this preference during their signup process. However, existing users face a different scenario. Upon logging in, existing users are presented with a pop-up titled “Updates to Consumer Terms and Policies.” This pop-up features a prominent black “Accept” button. Below this button, in much smaller print, is a toggle switch for training permissions, which is automatically set to “On.” This design raises significant concerns that users might quickly click “Accept” without fully realizing they are consenting to data sharing for AI training. The user interface, as observed by The Verge, appears designed in a way that could easily lead to inadvertent consent. The stakes for user awareness are exceptionally high. Privacy experts have consistently warned that the complexity inherent in AI systems often makes achieving meaningful user data consent incredibly difficult. The way these policy changes are presented can significantly impact whether users genuinely understand the implications of their choices. User Data Consent: Industry Trends and Challenges Beyond the competitive pressures of AI development, Anthropic’s policy changes also reflect broader industry shifts and increasing scrutiny over data retention practices. Companies like Anthropic and OpenAI are under the microscope regarding how they manage and utilize user data. For instance, OpenAI is currently engaged in a legal battle, fighting a court order that demands the company retain all consumer ChatGPT conversations indefinitely, including deleted chats. This order stems from a lawsuit filed by The New York Times and other publishers. In June, OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap criticized this as “a sweeping and unnecessary demand” that “fundamentally conflicts with the privacy commitments we have made to our users.” This court order impacts ChatGPT Free, Plus, Pro, and Team users, though enterprise customers and those with Zero Data Retention agreements remain protected. The alarming aspect across the industry is the significant confusion these constantly changing usage policies create for users, many of whom remain unaware of the shifts. While technology evolves rapidly, leading to inevitable policy adjustments, many of these changes are sweeping and often mentioned only briefly amid other company news. For example, Anthropic’s recent policy update was not prominently featured on its press page, suggesting a downplaying of its significance. This lack of transparency, coupled with confusing UI designs, often means users are agreeing to new guidelines without full comprehension. Under the Biden Administration, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) previously issued warnings that AI companies risk enforcement action if they engage in “surreptitiously changing its terms of service or privacy policy, or burying a disclosure behind hyperlinks, in legalese, or in fine print.” Whether the commission, currently operating with a reduced number of commissioners, continues to actively monitor these practices remains an open question, which has been posed directly to the FTC. The Future of AI Model Development and User Trust The ongoing debate surrounding Anthropic data policy and similar moves by other AI giants highlights a critical tension: the desire for rapid AI model development versus the imperative to protect user privacy. High-quality data is undeniably essential for creating more capable, safer, and less biased AI systems. However, the methods used to acquire and manage this data must align with ethical standards and respect user autonomy. For users, the takeaway is clear: vigilance is paramount. Actively reviewing privacy policies, understanding opt-out options, and questioning default settings are crucial steps in maintaining control over personal data in the age of AI. For AI companies, fostering trust will depend on greater transparency, clearer communication of policy changes, and user-friendly interfaces that genuinely facilitate informed consent rather than subtly nudging users towards data sharing. The future of AI hinges not just on technological advancements but also on building a foundation of trust with its users. Without clear, explicit user data consent and robust privacy safeguards, the public’s willingness to engage with and adopt AI technologies could be significantly undermined. Summary Anthropic’s new data policy represents a pivotal moment for Claude users, demanding a clear choice regarding their data’s use in AI training. While Anthropic cites benefits for model improvement and safety, the move underscores the intense need for high-quality data in the competitive AI landscape. Concerns persist regarding the clarity of policy changes, the design of consent mechanisms, and the broader industry trend of shifting privacy standards. As AI continues to evolve, the balance between innovation and user privacy will remain a critical challenge, requiring both user vigilance and corporate responsibility to navigate effectively. To learn more about the latest AI policy trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI model development and user trust. This post Anthropic Data Policy: Urgent Choice for Claude Users on AI Training first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
2025/08/29 05:00
From Hyperliquid’s Comeback to XRP’s Push, BlockDAG’s X1 Miner Dominates with 3M Users and $386M Presale Momentum

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/hyperliquid-roars-back-xrp-stalls-blockdag-explodes-with-3m-users-and-386m-raised/
2025/08/29 05:00
Altcoins Set for Major Rally? Top Analyst Reveals Roadmap for Next Cycle

Michaël van de Poppe outlines a familiar altcoin roadmap: June bottoms, a deceptive summer pump, an August correction, and a bull run into February–March.
2025/08/29 05:00
PEPETO Price Prediction 2025: The Ethereum Memecoin Set to Beat Solana and Cardano

With Bitcoin’s halving complete and a fresh cycle beginning, investors are searching for the projects that combine timing, fundamentals, and […] The post PEPETO Price Prediction 2025: The Ethereum Memecoin Set to Beat Solana and Cardano appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/08/29 04:59
Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Russian Finance Ministry Official: Despite New Law, 70% of Crypto Miners Are Still Unregistered

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet