Google unveils GCUL L1 blockchain: ‘Will stab at Ethereum’s market share’

The post Google unveils GCUL L1 blockchain: ‘Will stab at Ethereum’s market share’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways  Google unveiled a new L1 blockchain network for financial markets, a move some viewed as a threat to Ethereum market share. But Stripe, Tether, and Circle have similar plans, too.  Google has unveiled its blockchain L1 network, designed for payments infrastructure, sparking concerns over Ethereum’s [ETH] long-term moat amid stablecoin and tokenization hype.  The new chain, Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL), has been billed as a fast and low-cost solution for stablecoin, other payments, and capital markets.  The immediate market reaction? A possible threat to Ethereum’s dominance as the trusted and go-to settlement for the next generation of financial markets. Pratik Kala, Head of Research at Apollo Crypto, said the trend will compound the pressure from Stripe, Circle, and Tether, which are also exploring their own chains.  “These firms are organised and have a lot of capital – they don’t always win, but you can be assured that they will take a big stab at ETH’s market share.” Source: X Is Ethereum market share at risk? As of August 2025, Ethereum controlled over 52% of total stablecoin settlements worth over $145 billion, according to DeFiLlama data. Tron [TRX] ranked second with a 29% market share or about $82 billion stablecoin market share.  Source: DeFiLlama Solana[SOL] and BNB Chain came close to a tie for the third position at around $11B or 4% market dominance. In other words, Ethereum had a clear lead in the segment, as of the time of writing. In fact, this was the whole premise behind the renewed Ethereum treasury trend led by BitMine to front-run the expected stablecoin boom that could benefit ETH.  Stocks and other real-world assets are also expected to move on-chain. And the latest Google move indicates it’s positioning itself for this trend, too.  As of 2025, Ethereum also dominated the…
Best Meme Coins to Buy as Trump Coin ETF Could Become a Reality

The post Best Meme Coins to Buy as Trump Coin ETF Could Become a Reality appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Meme Coins to Buy as Trump Coin ETF Could Become a Reality Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Krishi splits his time between decoding the chaos of the markets and writing about it in a way that doesn’t put you to sleep. He’s been at it for nearly two years in the crypto trenches. Yes, he regrets missing the magnificent rallies that came before that (who doesn’t!), but he’s more than ready to put his money where his words are. Before diving headfirst into crypto, Krishi spent over five years writing for some of the biggest names in tech, including TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and PC Gaming, covering everything from gadgets and cybersecurity to gaming and software. When he’s not scouring and writing about the latest happenings in crypto, Krishi trades the forex market while keeping crypto in his long-term HODL plans. He’s a Bitcoin believer, though he never lets that bias creep into his writing. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-meme-coins-to-buy-trump-coin-etf-become-reality/
Canary Capital First In Line To File For Spot Trump Meme Coin ETF ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Canary Capital First In Line To File For Spot Trump Meme Coin ETF ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Brentwood, Tennessee-based Canary Capital is seeking the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s permission to list and trade a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) holding the TRUMP Coin (TRUMP), a Solana-based meme cryptocurrency linked to President Donald J. Trump. Although other ETF issuers, including Osprey Funds and Rex Shares, have filed to list TRUMP ETFs in recent months, those applications were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Company Act of 1940. This means that they would not provide direct exposure to the meme coin itself, but rather invest in a Cayman Islands subsidiary holding TRUMP and U.S. Treasuries. In contrast, the proposed Canary Trump Coin ETF was filed under the Securities Act of 1933 — meaning that if approved, the fund would be directly exposed to the president’s token.  “The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to access the market for TRUMP through a traditional brokerage account without the potential barriers to entry or risks involved with acquiring and holding $TRUMP directly,” the filing reads. The President debuted the meme cryptocurrency in January, just days before he returned to the Oval Office. It’s currently ranked 77th by market capitalization, having dipped 88.5% from its Jan. 19 historic peak of $73.43, the day before Trump’s inauguration, according to crypto data provider CoinGecko. Advertisement &nbsp Pundit Questions If TRUMP Coin ETF Gets Approved Canary Capital’s filing represents a daring move to introduce one of the most politically-linked meme tokens to Wall Street. A second filing, called the 19b-4 and filed by the listing exchange, is needed before the Canary Trump Coin ETF can go through the SEC’s approval process. In a Tuesday X post, Bloomberg’s senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas questioned whether the product “gets through” because, normally, a non-security asset underlying a spot exchange-traded…
CFTC to adopt Nasdaq surveillance to monitor crypto markets

The post CFTC to adopt Nasdaq surveillance to monitor crypto markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced today that it will begin using Nasdaq’s SMARTS surveillance platform to monitor trading in digital asset derivatives and prediction markets. The move expands the regulator’s toolkit as it looks to better detect misconduct in fast-evolving crypto markets. SMARTS, one of Nasdaq’s flagship monitoring systems, is already deployed by dozens of global exchanges and regulators to flag irregular trading patterns, including signs of manipulation and abusive practices. By extending the technology to digital assets, the CFTC aims to address growing concerns about wash trading and other forms of misconduct that have accompanied the rise of onchain prediction markets and complex trading strategies. Observers have drawn comparisons to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s reliance on surveillance-sharing agreements when approving spot bitcoin and ether ETFs, suggesting that US financial regulators are converging on a common approach to market monitoring. While the CFTC’s mandate remains centered on maintaining orderly derivatives markets, expanded surveillance could pave the way for broader enforcement, and decentralized platforms may face heightened scrutiny if the agency applies these tools beyond traditional venues. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/cftc-nasdaq-market-surveillance
Cumberland ETH Deposit: Crucial $100M Move to Coinbase and Its Market Impact

BitcoinWorld Cumberland ETH Deposit: Crucial $100M Move to Coinbase and Its Market Impact The crypto world is buzzing! A significant Cumberland ETH deposit has just occurred, sending ripples through the market. Whale Alert recently flagged a massive transfer of 22,289 ETH, valued at an astounding $100 million, from a wallet linked to crypto market maker Cumberland to Coinbase Institutional. This isn’t just any transfer; it’s a move that often signals preparation for active trading. For many, this large Cumberland ETH deposit suggests potential shifts in market dynamics for Ethereum. What Does This Cumberland ETH Deposit Mean for the Market? When large institutional players like Cumberland move substantial amounts of cryptocurrency to an exchange, it typically indicates an intent to engage in trading activities. This could mean selling, rebalancing portfolios, or even preparing for other strategic maneuvers. For many market observers, a move of this scale, specifically a Cumberland ETH deposit to Coinbase, is often interpreted as a precursor to increased selling pressure. This perspective stems from the understanding that holding assets for long-term storage usually occurs in cold wallets or self-custody solutions, not on active trading platforms. Large ETH Transfer: 22,289 ETH ($100 million). Origin: Wallet associated with Cumberland. Destination: Coinbase Institutional. Interpretation: Often a sign of impending trading, potentially selling. Why Is Cumberland Making This Strategic ETH Deposit? Cumberland is a prominent name in the crypto market-making space, known for providing liquidity across various digital assets. Their actions are closely watched because they can influence market dynamics due to the sheer volume they handle. This particular Cumberland ETH deposit to Coinbase Institutional highlights a calculated decision. While we cannot definitively state their exact intentions, such transfers usually aim to capitalize on market conditions or manage risk. Perhaps they are taking profits, hedging existing positions, or preparing for new investments. Understanding the motivations behind these large institutional moves is key to anticipating broader market trends. Profit-Taking: Capitalizing on recent ETH price movements. Portfolio Rebalancing: Adjusting their asset allocation. Client Demands: Meeting specific liquidity needs for institutional clients. OTC Deals: Preparing for large-scale Over-The-Counter transactions. What Are the Immediate Market Implications of This Cumberland ETH Deposit? The immediate concern following a substantial Cumberland ETH deposit is the potential for increased selling pressure on Ethereum. If Cumberland decides to offload a significant portion of this ETH, it could lead to a temporary dip in ETH’s price. However, it’s also important to consider that market makers facilitate both buying and selling. Therefore, this ETH might also be used to fulfill large buy orders or provide liquidity for other institutional clients. The market’s reaction will depend heavily on the actual trading activity that follows this deposit. Traders and analysts will be closely monitoring ETH price action and order books on Coinbase. Increased Selling Pressure: A direct sale could potentially push ETH prices down. Liquidity Provision: The ETH might be used to facilitate large buy orders without causing significant price impact. Market Volatility: Even the anticipation of selling can cause price fluctuations. Navigating the Market After a Major Cumberland ETH Deposit For individual investors, staying informed about large institutional movements like this Cumberland ETH deposit is crucial. While it’s tempting to react quickly, a measured approach is often best. Consider the broader market context, including macroeconomic factors and overall crypto sentiment, before making any hasty decisions. This event serves as a reminder that institutional activity plays a significant role in price discovery. Always conduct your own research and understand your risk tolerance. Diversifying your portfolio can also help mitigate potential risks associated with such large movements. Monitor ETH: Keep a close eye on Ethereum price charts. Avoid Panic: Do not make hasty decisions based on speculation. Consider Context: Evaluate broader market narratives and economic factors. Diversify: Spread your investments to reduce exposure to single asset volatility. The recent Cumberland ETH deposit of $100 million to Coinbase Institutional is a notable event in the cryptocurrency landscape. While it hints at potential trading activity, its precise impact remains to be seen. It underscores the influence of institutional players and the importance of tracking their moves to gain insights into market sentiment. As always, informed decision-making is paramount in the dynamic crypto world. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is Cumberland?Cumberland is a prominent crypto market maker, meaning they facilitate large trades and provide liquidity across various digital assets. They are a significant institutional player in the cryptocurrency space. What does a deposit to an exchange usually imply?Depositing a large amount of cryptocurrency to an exchange, especially from an institutional wallet, is typically interpreted as preparation for trading activities, such as selling, buying, or rebalancing portfolios, rather than long-term holding. How much ETH did Cumberland deposit?Cumberland deposited 22,289 ETH, which was valued at approximately $100 million at the time of the transfer. Could this deposit cause ETH’s price to drop?It could. If Cumberland decides to sell a significant portion of this deposited ETH, it could increase selling pressure and potentially lead to a temporary dip in Ethereum’s price. However, the ETH could also be used to fulfill large buy orders. How can I stay informed about such large transfers?Services like Whale Alert track significant cryptocurrency movements. Following reputable crypto news outlets and market analysis platforms can also keep you updated on institutional activity. If you found this analysis of the Cumberland ETH deposit insightful, please share this article with your network on social media! Your shares help us continue providing timely and relevant crypto market updates. To learn more about the latest Ethereum trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum price action. This post Cumberland ETH Deposit: Crucial $100M Move to Coinbase and Its Market Impact first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Finastra and Circle Bring USDC Settlement to $5T Daily Cross-Border Payment Flows

Finastra, a financial services software firm, has announced a collaboration with Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL), a stablecoin firm, to allow banks to integrate USDC settlement into cross-border payment flows. In an announcement, the firm explains that this initiative will use Finastra’s payment hub solutions, including Global PAYplus (GPP), marking the first time Finastra will connect financial institutions to Circle’s payment infrastructure. The companies said the partnership will also allow for faster international transfers by combining Finastra’s banking network’s scalability with USDC’s stability and transparency. USDC Settlement Option Through this collaboration, Finastra’s GPP customers—already processing over $5 trillion in cross-border transactions daily—will be able to settle transactions in USDC, even when underlying payment instructions remain denominated in fiat currencies. This new option reduces reliance on traditional correspondent banking networks, allowing banks to accelerate settlement times without compromising compliance requirements or foreign exchange processes. Empowering Banks With New Options “This collaboration is about giving banks the tools they need to innovate in cross-border payments without having to build a standalone payment processing infrastructure,” said Chris Walters, CEO of Finastra. He explained that by linking Finastra’s payment hub to Circle’s blockchain-based settlement infrastructure, banks can explore payment models while maintaining operational continuity. Expanding USDC’s Global Role “Finastra’s reach and expertise in powering the payments infrastructure for leading banks worldwide makes them a natural choice to further expand USDC settlement in cross-border flows,” said Jeremy Allaire, co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Circle. With stablecoin adoption gaining momentum, the Finastra-Circle partnership represents a major move in reshaping international payments. Circle Debuts Layer-1 Blockchain Arc Using USDC for Native Gas Earlier this month, Circle unveiled Arc, an open Layer-1 blockchain designed specifically for stablecoin finance. This marks what the company calls a “defining moment” as it moves toward developing a full-stack internet financial platform. The announcement came alongside Circle’s fiscal Q2 2025 results, which showed substantial growth in its core business. Circle reported that USDC in circulation surged 90% year-over-year to $61.3 billion, reaching $65.2 billion as of August 10, 2025. Total revenue and reserve income grew 53% to $658 million, while adjusted EBITDA climbed 52% to $126 million. The company posted a net loss of $482 million, primarily due to $591 million in non-cash charges tied to its June IPO. That offering raised $1.2 billion, with 19.9 million newly issued shares sold at $31 each, generating $583 million in net proceeds. CEO Jeremy Allaire described the IPO as a “pivotal moment” for Circle and for the broader adoption of stablecoins, noting accelerating interest from global financial institutions and internet companies
CFTC to enhance crypto market oversight with Nasdaq system

CFTC to monitor crypto markets with Nasdaq technology
Ether ETFs Extend Streak With $455 Million Inflows as Bitcoin Adds $88 Million

The post Ether ETFs Extend Streak With $455 Million Inflows as Bitcoin Adds $88 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) posted a powerful $455 million inflow on Tuesday, stretching their winning streak to four days, while bitcoin ETFs continued their steady recovery with $88 million in inflows. Crypto ETF Momentum Builds: Ether Dominates With 4th Straight Inflow Day Ether ETFs refuse to slow down. Tuesday, Aug. 26, marked the fourth consecutive […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ether-etfs-extend-streak-with-455-million-inflows-as-bitcoin-adds-88-million/
Bitcoin: Bitwise’s Bold Prediction

Bitwise published a report predicting that bitcoin will surpass the one million dollar mark before 2035. L’article Bitcoin: Bitwise’s Bold Prediction est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Milwaukee Bucks Ideal Starting Five For 2025-26 NBA Season

The post Milwaukee Bucks Ideal Starting Five For 2025-26 NBA Season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – MARCH 30: Head coach Doc Rivers of the Milwaukee Bucks talks with Kyle Kuzma #18 during a game against the Atlanta Hawks at Fiserv Forum on March 30, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Getty Images Doc Rivers has some tough calls to make when it comes to the Milwaukee Bucks’ starting lineup next season. The only true locks are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Myles Turner. That frontcourt pairing should be one of the nastiest two-way duos in the league. Giannis, of course, is Giannis. He’s firmly in the MVP conversation every year and somehow still feels underrated. The man just put up 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game—and still only finished third in MVP voting. His night-to-night consistency is what gives Milwaukee its baseline. You can pencil in dominant numbers and then build everything else around him. What Antetokounmpo doesn’t have this season is another established All-NBA running mate. No more Jrue Holiday. No more Khris Middleton at his peak. Damian Lillard’s gone too. The closest thing is Turner—who the Bucks essentially stole from Indiana. The Pacers low-balled him in free agency, assuming he had no real market. The Bucks blindsided everyone by waiving and stretching Lillard’s contract to open up cap space, then swooping in and signing Turner. Easily one of the offseason shockers. Turner fits perfectly next to Antetokounmpo. He shot a career-best 39.6 percent from deep last year, which drags opposing centers away from the rim and clears out the paint. This will open up driving lanes for Antetokounmpo, Kevin Porter Jr. and even Kyle Kuzma. He’s not…
