2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
MAGACOIN FINANCE Legitimacy Breakdown — What Makes It Different From Typical Scams

MAGACOIN FINANCE Legitimacy Breakdown — What Makes It Different From Typical Scams

Is MAGACOIN FINANCE safe to invest in? Discover why this audited, KYC-verified crypto presale stands out in 2025 with full transparency, strong fundamentals, and rising analyst support.
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4478+1.51%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000273-4.27%
Jaa
Blockchainreporter2025/08/28 01:30
Jaa
Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

Its unique Repetitive Earning Mechanism (R.E.M.) enables holders of $MIRROR to earn automatic, multi-token rewards for life. Consequently, investors gain […] The post Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life appeared first on Coindoo.
MemeCore
M$0.42901+0.01%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01317-0.90%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004379+0.06%
Jaa
Coindoo2025/08/28 01:29
Jaa
Top 3 reasons the soaring Cronos price is due for a correction

Top 3 reasons the soaring Cronos price is due for a correction

Cronos price went parabolic this week after Trump Media and Crypto.com announced the launch of a company to accumulate CRO tokens. Cronos (CRO) jumped to a high of $0.2872, its highest point since May 2022, up by 270% from its…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.476+0.34%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018982+4.10%
Jaa
Crypto.news2025/08/28 01:27
Jaa
What This Billion-Dollar Event Means For Crypto

What This Billion-Dollar Event Means For Crypto

The post What This Billion-Dollar Event Means For Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial USDT Minted: What This Billion-Dollar Event Means For Crypto Skip to content Home Crypto News Crucial USDT Minted: What This Billion-Dollar Event Means for Crypto Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/usdt-minted-market-impact-3/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018982+4.10%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 01:26
Jaa
SoFi Switches On Bitcoin's Lightning—What It Means For Crypto ETFs

SoFi Switches On Bitcoin's Lightning—What It Means For Crypto ETFs

SoFi isn't stopping at banking and loans. Last week, it partnered with Lightspark to launch a crypto-powered money transfer service.read more
Threshold
T$0.01644+0.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1057+5.14%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/28 01:25
Jaa
AI Startups: 33 US Firms Secure Phenomenal $100M+ Funding in 2025

AI Startups: 33 US Firms Secure Phenomenal $100M+ Funding in 2025

BitcoinWorld AI Startups: 33 US Firms Secure Phenomenal $100M+ Funding in 2025 The world of technology is experiencing an unprecedented surge, and at its core, artificial intelligence is reshaping industries at a dizzying pace. For those deeply entrenched in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space, understanding these shifts in mainstream tech investment is crucial, as AI’s advancements are increasingly intertwined with decentralized technologies, Web3, and the very infrastructure of digital finance. The explosive growth in AI Startups securing massive funding rounds not only signals a transformative era for traditional tech but also hints at future innovations and challenges that will undoubtedly ripple through the crypto economy. How will these well-funded AI powerhouses interact with blockchain, and what new opportunities or disruptions might they bring to the decentralized world? The Phenomenal Rise of US AI Startups in 2025 Last year set a high bar, with 49 AI startups raising $100 million or more in funding rounds. However, 2025 is proving to be another monumental year for US AI Startups, demonstrating a continued and even accelerated momentum in the sector. With only a few weeks remaining in the third quarter, the sheer volume and scale of investment highlight a robust and confident market. We’ve already witnessed multiple billion-dollar rounds and several companies closing more than one ‘mega-round’ this year, underscoring the intense belief in AI’s transformative potential. This sustained investment is not just about capital; it’s a vote of confidence in the innovative spirit and technological prowess of American AI firms. Decoding the Mega-Rounds: Key Players in AI Funding Rounds The landscape of AI Funding Rounds in 2025 is marked by impressive figures and groundbreaking valuations. Here’s a look at some of the prominent US AI companies that have successfully raised $100 million or more this year, showcasing the diverse applications and ambitious visions driving the industry: August EliseAI: A healthcare and housing automation platform, raised $250 million in a Series E round, valuing the startup at $2.2 billion. Led by Andreessen Horowitz, announced August 20. Decart: An AI research lab, secured $100 million at a $3.1 billion valuation. Investors included Sequoia Capital, Benchmark, and Zeev Ventures, announced August 7. July Fal: A generative media platform, raised a $125 million Series C round, valuing the company at $1.5 billion. Led by Meritech Capital Partners, with participation from Salesforce Ventures, Shopify Ventures, and Google AI Futures Fund, announced July 31. Ambience Healthcare: Building an AI healthcare operating system, raised $243 million in a Series C round. Led by Oak HC/FT and Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from Kleiner Perkins and OpenAI Startup Fund. Reka AI: An AI research lab, raised $110 million in a Series B round, valuing the company at $1 billion. Investors included Snowflake and Nvidia, announced July 22. Thinking Machines Lab: An AI research lab, confirmed a sizable $2 billion seed round, valuing the company at $12 billion. Led by Andreessen Horowitz with participation from Nvidia, Accel, and AMD, announced July 15. OpenEvidence: A Cambridge, Massachusetts-based AI-powered search tool for clinicians, raised $210 million at a $3.5 billion valuation. The Series B round was led by Kleiner Perkins and GV, announced July 15. Harmonic: Developing a mathematical reasoning engine, raised a $100 million Series B round led by Kleiner Perkins, announced July 10, valuing the company at $875 million. June Abridge: A healthcare AI unicorn, announced a $300 million Series E round, valuing the company at $5.3 billion. Led by Andreessen Horowitz with Khosla Ventures participating, this was their second round of 2025. Harvey: Building AI tools for the legal industry, announced its second $300 million round of 2025 (Series E), co-led by Kleiner Perkins and Coatue, bringing its valuation to $5 billion, announced June 23. Tennr: A healthcare AI startup, raised a $101 million Series C round led by IVP, with participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners, GV, and Andreessen Horowitz, valuing the company at $605 million. Glean: An enterprise search startup, announced a $150 million Series F round, led by Wellington Management with participation from Sequoia, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Kleiner Perkins, valuing the company at $7.25 billion, announced June 10. Anysphere: The AI research lab behind AI coding tool Cursor, raised a $900 million Series C round, valuing the company at nearly $10 billion. Led by Thrive Capital with participation from Andreessen Horowitz, Accel, and DST Global. May Snorkel AI: An AI data labeling startup, announced a $100 million Series D round, valuing the company at $1.3 billion. Led by Addition with participation from Prosperity7 Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Greylock, announced May 29. LMArena: A community-driven benchmarking tool for AI models, raised a $100 million seed round, valuing the startup at $600 million. Co-led by Andreessen Horowitz and UC Investments, announced May 21. TensorWave: A Las Vegas-based AI infrastructure company, announced a $100 million Series A round. Co-led by Magnetar Capital and AMD Ventures, announced May 14. April SandboxAQ: Closed a $450 million Series E round, valuing the AI model company at $5.7 billion. Investors included Nvidia, Google, and Ray Dalio, announced April 4. Runway: Creates AI models for media production, raised a $308 million Series D round, valuing the company at $3 billion. Led by General Atlantic, with SoftBank, Nvidia, and Fidelity also participating, announced April 3. March OpenAI: The AI behemoth, raised a record-breaking $40 billion funding round, valuing the startup at $300 billion. Led by SoftBank with participation from Thrive Capital, Microsoft, and Coatue, closed March 31. Nexthop AI: An AI infrastructure company, announced a $110 million Series A round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, announced March 25. Insilico Medicine: A Cambridge, Massachusetts-based generative AI-powered drug discovery platform, raised $110 million in a Series E round, valuing the company at $1 billion, announced March 13. Celestial AI: An AI infrastructure company, raised a $250 million Series C round, valuing the company at $2.5 billion. Led by Fidelity with participation from Tiger Global, BlackRock, and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, announced March 11. Lila Sciences: Raised a $200 million seed round to create a science superintelligence platform. Led by Flagship Pioneering, with funding from March Capital, General Catalyst, and ARK Venture Fund. Reflection.Ai: A Brooklyn-based company building superintelligent autonomous systems, raised a $130 million Series A round, valuing the 1-year-old company at $580 million. Led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and CRV. Turing: An AI coding startup, closed a $111 million Series E round, valuing the startup at $2.2 billion. Led by Khazanah Nasional, announced March 7. Shield AI: An AI defense tech startup, raised $240 million in a Series F round, valuing the company at $5.3 billion. Co-led by L3Harris Technologies and Hanwha Aerospace, closed March 6. Anthropic: An AI research and large language model company, raised $3.5 billion in a Series E round, valuing the startup at $61.5 billion. Led by Lightspeed with participation from Salesforce Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and General Catalyst, announced March 3. February Together AI: Creates open source generative AI and AI model development infrastructure, raised a $305 million Series B round, valuing the company at $3.3 billion. Co-led by Prosperity7 and General Catalyst, announced February 20. Lambda: An AI infrastructure company, raised a $480 million Series D round, valuing the startup at nearly $2.5 billion. Co-led by SGW and Andra Capital, announced February 19. Abridge: An AI platform that transcribes patient-clinician conversations, was valued at $2.75 billion in a $250 million Series D round. Co-led by IVP and Elad Gil, announced February 17. Eudia: An AI legal tech company, raised $105 million in a Series A round led by General Catalyst, closed February 13. EnCharge AI: An AI hardware startup, raised a $100 million Series B round led by Tiger Global, closed February 13. Harvey: An AI legal tech company, raised a $300 million Series D round, valuing the company at $3 billion. Led by Sequoia, announced February 12. January ElevenLabs: A synthetic voice startup, raised a $180 million Series C round, valuing the company at more than $3 billion. Co-led by ICONIQ Growth and Andreessen Horowitz, announced January 30. Hippocratic AI: Develops large language models for the healthcare industry, announced a $141 million Series B round, valuing the company at more than $1.6 billion. Led by Kleiner Perkins, announced January 9. Who’s Driving the Growth? The Role of Venture Capital Giants The remarkable capital infusion into AI is largely orchestrated by a consortium of powerful Venture Capital firms and strategic corporate investors. Names like Andreessen Horowitz, Kleiner Perkins, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, and SoftBank repeatedly appear as lead investors, signaling their strong conviction in the AI sector. These firms are not just providing capital; they are bringing invaluable expertise, networks, and strategic guidance to accelerate the growth of these nascent AI powerhouses. Furthermore, the increasing involvement of corporate VCs such as Nvidia, Salesforce Ventures, Shopify Ventures, Google AI Futures Fund, and the OpenAI Startup Fund highlights a collaborative ecosystem where established tech giants are directly investing in the next generation of AI innovation, often aligning with their own strategic objectives and product roadmaps. Beyond the Hype: Sectors Benefiting from Massive Tech Investment The substantial Tech Investment pouring into AI is not concentrated in a single niche but is rather broadly distributed across various sectors, demonstrating AI’s pervasive applicability. This diversification points to AI becoming a foundational technology for almost every industry. Key areas attracting significant funding include: Healthcare AI: Revolutionizing patient care, drug discovery, clinical search, and operational efficiency (e.g., Ambience Healthcare, Abridge, Insilico Medicine, OpenEvidence, Hippocratic AI, Tennr). AI Research & Foundational Models: Pushing the boundaries of what AI can do, developing next-generation large language models and intelligent systems (e.g., OpenAI, Anthropic, Thinking Machines Lab, Decart, Reka AI, Lila Sciences, Reflection.Ai). AI Infrastructure & Hardware: Building the essential backbone for AI development and deployment, including specialized chips, computing platforms, and open-source tools (e.g., Celestial AI, Nexthop AI, TensorWave, Together AI, Lambda, EnCharge AI). Legal AI: Transforming legal research, contract analysis, and operational workflows for legal professionals (e.g., Harvey, Eudia). Generative AI & Media: Creating new forms of content, from synthetic voices to advanced media production tools (e.g., Fal, Runway, ElevenLabs). Enterprise AI: Enhancing business operations, enterprise search, coding, and data labeling (e.g., EliseAI, Glean, Anysphere, Snorkel AI, Turing, SandboxAQ). Defense & Specialized AI: Applying AI to critical national security and highly specialized technical domains (e.g., Shield AI, Harmonic, LMArena). This broad spectrum of applications underscores AI’s potential to drive efficiency, foster innovation, and solve complex problems across the economy. What’s Next for US AI Innovation? Challenges and Opportunities The current pace of investment sets a formidable stage for future US AI Innovation. This influx of capital will undoubtedly accelerate research and development, attract top talent, and intensify competition, leading to rapid advancements. However, such explosive growth also brings its own set of challenges. Regulatory scrutiny around data privacy, ethical AI development, and potential societal impacts will become increasingly prominent. The sustainability of current valuations and the intense battle for skilled AI engineers are also critical factors. Yet, the opportunities far outweigh the challenges. AI is poised to drive unprecedented economic growth, create entirely new industries, and provide solutions to some of humanity’s most pressing issues, from healthcare to climate change. The continuous funding in US AI startups positions the nation at the forefront of this technological revolution. In conclusion, 2025 has cemented its place as a landmark year for AI investment in the United States. The sheer volume of mega-rounds, the diversity of funded sectors, and the robust participation of leading venture capital firms paint a picture of an industry in hyper-growth. These 33+ US AI startups, having collectively raised billions, are not just building companies; they are laying the groundwork for a future profoundly shaped by artificial intelligence, with implications that will resonate across all technological domains, including the evolving crypto landscape. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models features and institutional adoption. This post AI Startups: 33 US Firms Secure Phenomenal $100M+ Funding in 2025 first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
B
B$0.66473+16.56%
Chainbase
C$0.2098+9.08%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03274--%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/28 01:25
Jaa
SpaceX’s Starship Achieves Breakthrough on 10th Test Flight

SpaceX’s Starship Achieves Breakthrough on 10th Test Flight

TLDRs; SpaceX’s 10th Starship flight validated booster recovery, payload deployment, and orbital engine restart in a single mission. The mission marked Starship’s first successful payload bay door opening and deployment of mass simulator satellites. Upgraded thermal protection tiles survived high-heat reentry, a crucial step for future crewed lunar and deep-space missions. With its massive payload [...] The post SpaceX’s Starship Achieves Breakthrough on 10th Test Flight appeared first on CoinCentral.
DeepBook
DEEP$0.142449+0.26%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1706+8.24%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14472+3.66%
Jaa
Coincentral2025/08/28 01:23
Jaa
China Sentences Individuals for Laundering Funds via Crypto Platforms

China Sentences Individuals for Laundering Funds via Crypto Platforms

The post China Sentences Individuals for Laundering Funds via Crypto Platforms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: China sentences individuals for laundering through virtual currency. Signals tightened regulations on digital assets. Stringent measures on crypto misuse in financial crimes. China’s top legal authorities sentenced individuals in Beijing for laundering telecom fraud proceeds via cryptocurrency, illustrating heightened legal measures against virtual currency misuse. This case signifies amplified regulatory action targeting crypto-related crimes, impacting market perceptions and compliance strategies within Chinese cryptocurrency activities. Individuals Sentenced for 500,000 RMB Crypto Laundering The events involved An, Chen, and Guo using an online platform to launder funds obtained through telecom fraud by purchasing virtual currencies. This was facilitated by logging into cryptocurrency exchanges and transferring funds to criminally designated accounts. This case drew attention as part of China’s efforts to tighten regulations against digital assets. According to a Supreme People’s Court Official, “Cryptocurrency transactions explicitly used for laundering or concealing criminal funds constitute a punishable offense. The ‘should have known’ standard applies even if the defendant denies explicit knowledge of the crime.” However, major figures in China’s crypto industry have largely remained silent, likely due to legal sensitivities. Analysis by Coincu reveals increasing Chinese regulatory oversight could potentially deter the misuse of cryptocurrency. This reflects a historical trend where non-compliance has resulted in severe legal consequences, highlighting a significant shift in enforcement strategies. China’s “Should Have Known” Standard in Crypto Crime Did you know? China has implemented a “should have known” standard, holding individuals accountable for using crypto in crimes, even if they claim ignorance. This represents an extension of compliance expectations beyond mere acknowledgment of digital asset use. Data from CoinMarketCap on Tether (USDT) shows it maintains a steady value around $1.00, with a market cap of $167.22 billion. Notably, its 24-hour trading volume reached $127.68 billion, highlighting major activity amidst legal actions in China. Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart,…
Capverse
CAP$0.07102-1.21%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018982+4.10%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 01:23
Jaa
Polymarket US Market Re-Entry Could Reverse Platform’s User Decline

Polymarket US Market Re-Entry Could Reverse Platform’s User Decline

The post Polymarket US Market Re-Entry Could Reverse Platform’s User Decline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polymarket experienced declining user metrics throughout 2025 but positioned itself for a potential comeback through strategic preparations for re-entering the US market. The prediction market platform’s monthly active users fell from a January peak of 454,664 to 193,023 by Aug. 26, marking the lowest count since October 2024, according to Dune dashboard data from Varrock VC founder Richard Chen. Active and New Users Decline New user acquisition declined even more significantly over the same period. Monthly new accounts reached 408,804 in February before plummeting to 117,386 the following month. Despite a brief recovery to 145,736 new accounts in May, the platform registered only 54,257 new users by Aug. 26, the smallest figure since July 2024. Polymarket new users monthly count | Source: Dune/rchen8 These falling metrics contrasted sharply with Polymarket’s trading performance. Platform volumes reached $7.9 billion as of Aug. 26, less than $500 million shy of the entire 2024 year-to-date total of $8.4 billion. The disconnect between user engagement and trading activity suggested existing users maintained high transaction volumes despite the shrinking user base. The platform’s exclusion from the US market since January 2022 created a significant headwind for growth. A CFTC settlement required Polymarket to block American customers, forcing the company to rely primarily on international users for expansion. Federal Investigation Closure Opens US Market Door US federal investigators closed parallel criminal and civil probes into Polymarket on July 15, issuing letters that ended inquiries by both the Justice Department and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The investigations examined whether American users continued accessing the platform through virtual private networks after the 2022 settlement. Authorities escalated scrutiny following the November election season, when Polymarket processed roughly $2.6 billion in volume. Agents raided CEO Shayne Coplan’s SoHo apartment eight days after the vote, seizing his phone as part of…
Moonveil
MORE$0.1057+5.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018982+4.10%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007826-0.54%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 01:22
Jaa
American Eagle shares rise on partnership with Travis Kelce

American Eagle shares rise on partnership with Travis Kelce

The post American Eagle shares rise on partnership with Travis Kelce appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. American Eagle launches AE x Tru Kolors by Travis Kelce. Courtesy: American Eagle Shares of American Eagle rose Wednesday morning after the apparel company announced a collaboration with football star Travis Kelce, just a day after he and singer Taylor Swift said they were engaged. The stock was up roughly 5% in early trading. Kelce’s sportswear brand, Tru Kolors, is launching a limited-edition collaboration with American Eagle, pairing the jeans brand with Kelce’s picks, including vintage-inspired T-shirts and “reimagined” varsity jackets. The collaboration was more than a year in the making, Kelce said, but the announcement came just a day after his proposal caused a global internet stir among fans. “It was an awesome opportunity to team up with an established brand where both sides were excited to truly collaborate on every decision in the design and creative process that brought the ‘AE x TK’ collection to life,” Kelce, the creative director of the collection, said in a statement. The new pieces are launching in two drops on Wednesday and on Sept. 24. American Eagle wasn’t the only stock to get a bump from the NFL star’s engagement announcement this week. Shares of Signet Jewelers popped briefly following the proposal as fans focused on Swift’s “cushion cut” engagement ring. Other companies wasted no time in using the proposal to promote their products, such as Domino’s, Grubhub and Solidcore, among others. Kelce’s American Eagle collaboration comes after the jeans brand announced a collaboration with actress Sydney Sweeney in July. That team-up captivated the internet over what some critics deemed a tone-deaf campaign for its wordplay of good “jeans” and “genes.” Shares of the company soared in a meme-stock fashion after the Sweeney promos were unveiled, aided by President Donald Trump calling the campaign the “hottest ad out there.” The stock is…
Threshold
T$0.01644+0.48%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.476+0.34%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.029+145.42%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 01:19
Jaa

Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Russian Finance Ministry Official: Despite New Law, 70% of Crypto Miners Are Still Unregistered

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet