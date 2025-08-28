2025-08-29 Friday

Cracker Barrel shares rise after restaurant chain discards new logo

The post Cracker Barrel shares rise after restaurant chain discards new logo appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Cracker Barrel sign featuring the old logo is seen outside of a restaurant on August 21, 2025 in Homestead, Florida. Joe Raedle | Getty Images Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store rose more than 8% on Wednesday after the restaurant chain said it would scrap its new logo and return to the original one, amid mounting criticism from social media users and even President Donald Trump. The stock moves on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning have brought Cracker Barrel shares close to restoring their original losses from when the new logo was first announced last week. “We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our “Old Timer” will remain,” the company said in a statement Tuesday. The switch occurred just hours after Trump weighed in on the rebranding, writing on social media “Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll) and manage the company better than ever before.” After Trump’s message, shares of Cracker Barrel were up more than 6% at Tuesday’s close. Trump congratulated the company in a social media post later Tuesday evening after the announcement that the original logo would remain. “Congratulations ‘Cracker Barrel’ on changing your logo back to what it was. All of your fans very much appreciate it. Good luck into the future. Make lots of money and, most importantly, make your customers happy again!” the post read. Taylor Budowich, White House deputy chief of staff, also said in a post on X that he had spoken with the company earlier in the evening and Cracker Barrel had thanked the president for weighing in on the matter. Cracker Barrel’s old and…
Bitcoin-supporting company Metaplanet is preparing to buy Bitcoin with a new stock issuance program! Here are the details

The post Bitcoin-supporting company Metaplanet is preparing to buy Bitcoin with a new stock issuance program! Here are the details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet, a Japan-based and publicly traded company, has announced a new strategy that will attract attention in the cryptocurrency markets. Japanese Company Metaplanet Prepares to Acquire Bitcoin with $881 Million in Share Issuance The company plans to raise 130.334 billion yen (about $881 million) through an international stock offering. The majority of the funds will be directed toward direct Bitcoin investments. According to the company’s statement, 123.818 billion yen ($837 million) of the capital to be collected will be used for Bitcoin acquisitions between September and October 2025. The remaining 6.516 billion yen ($44 million) will be allocated to the development of Bitcoin-focused financial operations. Metaplanet is one of the Asian companies that has been making headlines recently for its aggressive Bitcoin strategy. The company currently holds 18,991 Bitcoins. The total value of these assets is estimated at approximately 314.6 billion yen as of August 25, 2025. Experts interpret Metaplanet’s move as part of a growing trend toward Bitcoin being favored by institutional treasuries. The adoption of this strategy, particularly one pioneered by MicroStrategy, in Japan could boost institutional investor interest in the region. Company officials emphasize that the new investments are made within the scope of a long-term strategy and that Metaplanet aims to position Bitcoin as a “core reserve asset” on its balance sheet. This development is seen as a new milestone in the global institutional adoption of Bitcoin. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bitcoin-supporting-company-metaplanet-is-preparing-to-buy-bitcoin-with-a-new-stock-issuance-program-here-are-the-details/
Sabalenka’s Custom Diamonds, Anisimova’s Tiffany Gold And Rublev’s $180K Watch

The post Sabalenka’s Custom Diamonds, Anisimova’s Tiffany Gold And Rublev’s $180K Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The world’s top tennis players are battling it out on the court in the first round of singles competitions at the U.S. open, with some sporting high-dollar luxury watches and custom diamond jewelry worth tens of thousands of dollars. Amanda Anisimova wears pieces from Tiffany & Co.’s Hardware Collection on Day 3 of the U.S. Open on Aug. 26, 2025. Getty Images Key Facts Women’s No. 8 Amanda Anisimova has partnered with Tiffany & Co. for the U.S. Open and played her singles match Wednesday wearing several pieces from the brand’s Hardware Collection in gold, including two bracelets, earrings and a pendant necklace worth more than $10,000 in total. Men’s No. 3 player Alexander Zverev switched watch sponsors from Richard Mille to Jacob & Co. this year and sported a black watch in his Tuesday match (it’s still unclear exactly which model he was wearing at the Open, but it looked to be part of the brand’s Epic X line, which retail for between $24,000 and $140,000). Men’s No. 15 Andrey Rublev, who switched watch sponsors from Bvlgari to Vanguart this year, wore what looked to be the same $180,000 titanium Orb watch he debuted at Wimbledon earlier this year to win his Monday match against Dino Prižmić. Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, women’s No. 12, played her match Monday while wearing the $24,000, Spirit of Big Bang Steel Pavé diamond watch from the brand Hublot (which also sponsors Novak Djokovic). Women’s No. 6 Madison Keys is jewelry brand Brilliant Earth’s first ever athlete partner and she played while wearing a $1,350 gold medallion necklace named for her that features a four-leaf clover on one side, with nine diamonds along the outer edge, and embossed charms of a horseshoe, sun, moon, heart and key on the other side. Aryna Sabalenka, the…
Russia’s campaign against US tech escalates with new lawsuits

Russia has just slammed Pinterest, the Wikimedia Foundation, and Google with lawsuits for violating local internet regulations, the latest move in its alleged campaign against foreign tech companies.  According to a Reuters report, a Russian court has slammed social networking sites Pinterest and Twitch with fines in separate cases for violating local internet regulations. Pinterest […]
VanEck’s crypto ETF crosses $500m amid blockchain boom in Europe

VanEck's diversified Crypto and Blockchain Innovators UCITS ETF has crossed $500M in AUM.
Biggest Crypto Casino Prize 2025

The post Biggest Crypto Casino Prize 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Casino giveaways are everywhere in 2025, but for most players, it’s difficult to tell what’s real and what’s marketing hype. Do those prize pools actually pay out? Are you really entering a draw, or just spending credits on another round of slots? While flashy banners and big numbers dominate the space, very few platforms back their promises with proof.  This article takes a closer look at three well-known names, Spartans, Chumba Casino, and LuckyLand Slots, and compares how they handle promotions. If you’re looking for the biggest crypto casino prize 2025 and care more about facts than fluff, read on.  Spartans: Real Proof, Real Car, Real Winner Spartans stands apart by doing exactly what others don’t, proving that their giveaways are real. While most platforms stop at promotional graphics and vague claims, Spartans actually confirms every step of its Lamborghini giveaway with visible proof. Entry is simple: make a deposit, join the on-site challenge, and you’re in. But what gives Spartans its edge is how it follows through. The platform livestreams the giveaway process, records the winner announcement, and shares it across official channels for anyone to verify. This transparency creates trust. Players know that the prize exists, that someone will win it, and that it won’t just be converted into platform credits or a long chain of technicalities. Spartans treats the giveaway like a real-world event, not a back-office bonus. For users around the world, this level of accountability matters. Many platforms show off extravagant rewards, but Spartans is one of the only ones that backs it with action. In a market where prizes often vanish behind fine print or are never visibly delivered, Spartans has managed to offer what might be the biggest crypto casino prize 2025 with full documentation. It doesn’t rely on internal spins or a…
New Meme Coin Priced Below $0.005 Might Hit $5 Before Dogecoin (DOGE)

The post New Meme Coin Priced Below $0.005 Might Hit $5 Before Dogecoin (DOGE) appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The meme coin scene is heating up again, with traders hunting for that next rocket-ready project before the next bull cycle peaks. Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) stands out in the pack, a rookie that’s turning heads as it hovers below the $0.005 mark yet packs serious momentum for 2025. Investors are watching to see if this …
How Ozak AI’s Presale Momentum Puts It Ahead of Polkadot, XRP, and Solana

The post How Ozak AI’s Presale Momentum Puts It Ahead of Polkadot, XRP, and Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The 2025 crypto market is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in years, with Bitcoin pushing to new highs and altcoins preparing for another explosive cycle. Yet, the spotlight is increasingly shifting to Ozak AI ($OZ), a presale project that has already raised over $2.4 million at an entry price of just $0.01 per token.  While established altcoins like Polkadot (DOT), XRP, and Solana (SOL) remain strong players, analysts argue that Ozak AI’s presale momentum positions it for even greater upside in the coming years. Below are five critical comparisons that highlight why Ozak AI could outpace some of the market’s most recognized tokens in 2025 and beyond. 1. Ozak AI vs. Polkadot Polkadot was once considered one of Ethereum’s strongest rivals, with its parachain ecosystem promising scalability and interoperability. However, despite strong tech, Polkadot’s price has struggled to reclaim former highs, currently hovering far below its 2021 peak of $50. Ozak AI, by contrast, is at the very beginning of its growth cycle. With a 100x ROI potential at launch and the advantage of riding the AI + blockchain narrative, Ozak AI offers momentum that Polkadot currently lacks. While Polkadot remains an innovative project, investors are questioning its growth ceiling, while Ozak AI offers open-ended upside. 2. Ozak AI vs. XRP XRP has long been tied to its battle with the SEC, and although Ripple achieved a partial legal victory in 2023, its price performance has been relatively modest compared to investor expectations. XRP is viewed as a large-cap token with limited room for exponential growth.  Ozak AI, on the other hand, is accessible at just $0.01 per token, allowing even small investors to acquire significant holdings. If Ozak AI hits its $1 launch target, early investors stand to gain 100x, something XRP simply cannot deliver…
MAGACOIN FINANCE, Bitcoin & SHIBA INU Ranked Best Cryptos to Buy With 15,000% Upside

The crypto market is moving into another cycle where investors are searching for the best projects to load up on before 2025. With institutional inflows shaping Bitcoin price prediction ranges and meme coins like Shiba Inu continuing to attract retail demand, this cycle is packed with both familiar names and surprising newcomers. Among these, MAGACOIN […] Continue Reading: MAGACOIN FINANCE, Bitcoin & SHIBA INU Ranked Best Cryptos to Buy With 15,000% Upside
Top Cryptocurrencies for 2025:  Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Will Deliver Big Gains

As the crypto market gets ready for 2025 bull run, investors are looking for assets that combine innovation with growth potential. Although traditional coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) are still favorites, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is generating considerable buzz among watchers. Mutuum Finance phase 6 presale is already selling the token for $0.035. Investors buying the […]
