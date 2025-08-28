MEXC-pörssi
Missed early memecoins? investors see this token as a 2025 second chance
As SHIB slows, investors eye Little Pepe as 2025’s fresh Dogecoin and Shiba-style breakout. #partnercontent
SHIB
$0.00001253
-0.23%
TOKEN
$0.01317
-0.90%
SHIBA
$0.000000000567
+0.88%
Crypto.news
2025/08/28 01:53
Top Crypto Presale of 2025: Why Toncoin’s Market Weakness Signals a 1000x Potential for This Viral Token
BlockchainFX ($BFX) presale hits $6.1M with staking rewards and CEX listings, offering 1000x upside as Toncoin shows signs of stagnation.
TOKEN
$0.01317
-0.90%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
WHY
$0.0000000273
-4.27%
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/28 01:49
FDA approves new Covid vaccines with limits under RFK Jr.
The post FDA approves new Covid vaccines with limits under RFK Jr. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pfizer’s Covid vaccine Comirnaty, seen at a CVS Pharmacy in Eagle Rock, California, Sept. 14, 2023. Irfan Khan | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved the latest round of Covid vaccines in the U.S., but set new limits on who can get them. The agency ended its broader authorization of the shots, only clearing them for people at higher risk of severe illness. That includes those 65 and up and younger adults with at least one underlying condition that puts them at higher risk. The move could complicate access to the shots for millions of Americans, and raises questions about whether insurance plans will still cover them for healthy adults. “The emergency use authorizations for Covid vaccines, once used to justify broad mandates on the general public during the Biden administration, are now rescinded,” Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a post on X. “The American people demanded science, safety, and common sense,” he said. “This framework delivers all three.” It follows several efforts by Kennedy, a prominent vaccine skeptic, to change and undermine immunizations in the U.S. The new limited authorizations are a break from U.S. vaccine policy in previous years, which recommended an annual Covid shot for all Americans 6 months and up. A key panel of vaccine advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must vote to recommend the Covid shots. But Kennedy earlier this year gutted that panel and named new members, some of whom are widely known vaccine critics. In the post, Kennedy said the shots are available for all patients who choose them after consulting with their doctors. But it’s unclear how easily patients without high risk factors will be able to get a Covid vaccine. Kennedy said the…
F
$0.007079
-0.70%
U
$0.0118
-0.84%
CHANGE
$0.00213818
-0.20%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 01:49
Hut 8 (HUT) Maps Out 1.53GW Expansion as Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Carve-Out Nears: Benchmark
The post Hut 8 (HUT) Maps Out 1.53GW Expansion as Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Carve-Out Nears: Benchmark appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hut 8 (HUT) is set to spin out most of its bitcoin BTC$112,307.65 mining operations into American Bitcoin (ABTC) within the next week, a move that Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer said could re-rate the company’s shares. Yesterday, Hut 8 unveiled plans to develop 1.53 gigawatts (GW) of new capacity across four U.S. sites, in Louisiana, Texas and Illinois, more than doubling its power under management to 2.55 GW. Palmer raised Hut 8’s price target to $36 from $33 and reiterated his buy rating on the stock. The new price target suggests nearly 40% upside from yesterday’s close just below $26. Palmer noted the update was significant because it showed a clear path to monetizing Hut 8’s energy pipeline, with the company already securing land and power agreements, building infrastructure and negotiating with potential customers. By separating its mining operations into ABTC, Hut 8 aims to position itself as an energy infrastructure pure-play, giving it better access to cheaper project financing by avoiding the volatility tied to bitcoin revenues, the analyst said. The company has up to $2.4 billion in liquidity to support the expansion, including $1.2 billion in bitcoin, $330 million in credit facilities and a $1 billion equity program, the report noted. Hut 8 is a flexible bet on both bitcoin and the artificial intelligence (AI)/high performance computing (HPC) boom, Palmer said. Read more: Bitcoin Miner Hut 8 Jumps 15%, Leading Sector Higher After Inking 5-Year Energy Supply Deal Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/27/hut-8-maps-path-to-monetization-of-energy-assets-as-bitcoin-mining-carve-out-nears-benchmark
U
$0.0118
-0.84%
BTC
$111,463.7
-0.16%
BOOM
$0.01334
+3.25%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 01:48
College Football Players Projected To Earn $1.9B in 2025
The post College Football Players Projected To Earn $1.9B in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dublin, Ireland – August 23: Andrew Leingang of Kansas State Wildcats and Myles Mendeszoon of Iowa State Cyclones battle for the ball during the 2025 Aer Lingus Classic match between Kansas State and Iowa State at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland to kickoff the 2025 season. (Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images) DeFodi Images via Getty Images It’s week 1 of college football season, which means new statistics are available on player compensation. This is the first year schools will directly share revenue with athletes (up to $20.5 million per school this year). However, we’ll still see the traditional name, image and likeness brand deals. A brand new report from Opendorse, College Football Kickoff: How NIL is Reshaping the Game in 2025, offers insight into how much cash is flowing through college football this season. College Football Is A $1.9 Billion Marketplace For Players In 2021, college football players collectively earned about $393 million through NIL. Four years later, that figure could reach $1.9 billion in 2025, when you factor in revenue sharing. Collectives—the booster-backed organizations that fueled NIL’s first wave in college football—peaked in 2024 at $853 million, but could drop significantly this year as schools take over some of the cash flowing to athletes now that revenue sharing is allowed. A whopping $1.4 billion is expected in revenue sharing this year, supplemented by $213.4 million from collectives and $290 million from commercial NIL deals. With revenue sharing beginning this season, athletes now have three pots from which they can get paid. Opendorse Power 4 Vs. Group Of 6 Although Group of 6 institutions are expected to share less revenue with athletes than Power 4 programs, Opendorse’s research shows the revenue being shared as a percentage is nearly identical between the two groups: football athletes are projected…
PHOTO
$1.4635
+1.03%
GET
$0.009363
-4.17%
GAME
$26.0136
-0.05%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 01:46
SHIB Price Prediction for August 27
The post SHIB Price Prediction for August 27 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The rates of most of the coins have come back to the green zone, according to CoinStats. SHIB chart by CoinStats SHIB/USD The price of SHIB has gone up by 2.8% over the last 24 hours. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is rising after a false breakout of the local support of $0.00001242. If bulls can hold the initiative and the daliy bar closes far from that mark, there is a possibility of seeing a test of the resistance by tomorrow. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the price of SHIB is far from key levels. The volume has dropped, which means neither bulls nor bears are ready to seize the initiative. You Might Also Like In this case, traders are unlikely to see sharp moves soon. All in all, sideways trading in the range of $0.000012-$0.000013 is the most likely scenario. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. However, one should focus on the nearest zone of $0.000012. If its breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.000010-$0.000011 area. SHIB is trading at $0.00001246 at press time. Source: https://u.today/shib-price-prediction-for-august-27
U
$0.0118
-0.84%
SHIB
$0.00001253
-0.23%
IMAGE
$0.00104
+6.12%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 01:45
Protect Developers Or Lose Industry Support
The post Protect Developers Or Lose Industry Support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The DeFi Education Fund has penned a letter to the U.S. Senate Banking Committee with support from over 110 crypto builders, investors and advocates urging Congress to “provide robust, nationwide protections for software developers and noncustodial service providers in market structure legislation.” The letter, which has been signed by the Bitcoin Policy Institute, the Blockchain Association and the Digital Chamber to name a few of the signatories, states that crypto market structure legislation must protect developers if the broader industry is to support it. “Without such protections, we cannot support a market structure bill,” reads the letter. The letter draws a line between the regulatory framework that exists for the “traditional, intermediated financial world” and the world of open-source development, which requires protections for developers so as to not force them into “unworkable regulatory categories.” If the United States is to fulfill President Trump’s vision of becoming the “crypto capital of the world,” states the letter, it must continue to welcome cutting-edge software development in the digital space as it has since the earliest days of the internet. According to the letter, the total share of open source developers based in the United States dropped from 25% in 2021 to 18% in 2025, which is attributed to a “lack of regulatory clarity for software development.” The letter expresses gratitude for both the House and the Senate having included language from both the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act (BRCA) and the Keep Your Coins Act that protects developers of noncustodial crypto software in their respective drafts of the CLARITY Act. It stressed that it’s imperative that these protections be kept in the bill and that “these protections must make explicit that no individual or entity is subject to regulation solely for engaging in activities that are core to creating, developing, publishing, and…
U
$0.0118
-0.84%
TRUMP
$8.479
+0.37%
DEFI
$0.001688
+2.05%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 01:42
Former WH Crypto Director Bo Hines Says Bitcoin Reserve Act Will Be Enacted in 2025
The post Former WH Crypto Director Bo Hines Says Bitcoin Reserve Act Will Be Enacted in 2025 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Former White House Crypto Director, Bo Hines, currently serving as a strategic adviser at Tether, stated in an interview that he is very confident that the United States government will enact the Bitcoin Reserve Act before the end of 2025. Hines stated that the U.S. government is still interested in accumulating more Bitcoins through budget-neutral …
U
$0.0118
-0.84%
WHITE
$0.0004735
-1.02%
MORE
$0.10552
+4.96%
CoinPedia
2025/08/28 01:40
Best Meme Coin To Buy Now: Why Layer Brett Is Backed To Become This Cycle’s Shiba Inu
The post Best Meme Coin To Buy Now: Why Layer Brett Is Backed To Become This Cycle’s Shiba Inu appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The best meme coin to buy now is Layer Brett, and its presale is already turning heads as analysts predict $LBRETT could 100x in the next crypto bull run. This Ethereum Layer 2 Memecoin combines viral meme power with real blockchain utility, offering lightning-fast transactions and staking rewards up to 7,500% APY. With the presale live at just $0.005 per token and a $1 million community giveaway underway, Layer Brett is positioning itself to rival giants like Shiba Inu, Pepe, Bonk, DOGECOIN, and even BRETT itself. Early backers are gaining a unique advantage in the race to capture the next big crypto trend. Why Layer Brett wins with Layer 2 integration Unlike traditional meme tokens such as Shiba Inu or PEPE that operate on congested chains with high gas fees, Layer Brett leverages Ethereum Layer 2 technology to deliver superior scalability and user experience. Processing up to 10,000 transactions per second and keeping fees around $0.01, $LBRETT crushes the accessibility barrier that often plagues rivals like DOGECOIN and BRETT. This makes Layer Brett a standout choice among the best meme coins to buy now for both DeFi and everyday users. Some of Layer Brett’s features include: Built on Layer 2 Ethereum: High speed, low cost, and secure smart contract foundations. Presale Access: Early pricing at $0.005 per token, payable in ETH, USDT, or BNB. Staking Rewards: Almost 2,000% APY for early participants. $1 Million Giveaway: Major incentive for new community members. How $LBRETT gives early buyers the biggest edge Staking with Layer Brett is simple and lucrative. Users connect MetaMask or Trust Wallet, purchase $LBRETT, and start staking immediately with no KYC required. This stands in sharp contrast to Shiba Inu and PEPE, whose staking and utility features are often limited or slow to evolve. The Layer 2 scaling solution…
BNB
$873.76
+2.04%
REAL
$0.05767
-0.43%
BONK
$0.00002126
+0.23%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 01:40
Bitcoin price could top $1m thanks to institutions, analysts say
Bitcoin (BTC) price by 2035 prediction by Bitwise analysts
BTC
$111,463.7
-0.16%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Crypto.news
2025/08/28 01:39
