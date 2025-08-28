2025-08-29 Friday

The “XRP Mining” cloud mining platform creates stable passive income for global investors.

The post The “XRP Mining” cloud mining platform creates stable passive income for global investors. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amid the rapid growth of the cryptocurrency industry, innovative mining models are transforming how global investors grow their wealth. XRP Mining has launched its next-generation cloud mining platform, aiming to provide users worldwide with an efficient, convenient, and sustainable digital asset income solution, helping investors easily embark on a path to passive income. Cloud Mining’s Disruptive Innovation Traditional cryptocurrency mining models often require expensive mining machines, high electricity consumption, and complex technical maintenance, creating a high barrier to entry. The XRP Mining cloud mining platform, through decentralized computing and professional computing power scheduling, radically simplifies the mining process, allowing anyone to participate with just a mobile phone or computer. The platform’s head stated at the launch: “Our goal is to make mining no longer exclusive to skilled enthusiasts, but to make it truly accessible to the masses. Whether small investors or large capital users, XRP Mining can generate stable passive income.” How to start cloud mining? Step 1: Choose a legitimate and trustworthy platform: XRP Mining is open to users worldwide, with a simple operation process, no hardware configuration required, and no hidden fees. It’s perfect for both beginners and experienced users looking to stake their coins and participate in mining. Step 2: Register and claim rewards: New users simply register (enter your username and email address) to receive $15 in free computing power and a $0.60 daily activity bonus for signing in, allowing you to start mining immediately. Step 3: Flexible choice of mining contracts: XRP Mining offers a variety of mining contracts tailored to your budget and return cycle, meeting different investment needs. [New User Experience Contract]: Investment: $100, 2-day period, Total Net Profit: $100 + $10. [Bitcoin Miner S19 XP]: Investment: $1,100, 10-day period, Total Net Profit: $1,100 + $140. [ANTRACK & Bitcoin Miner S19]: Investment: $4,500,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 02:05
Algorand Joins Forces with XBTO to Boost Liquidity and Trading Efficiency

Algorand addresses liquidity challenges with a new market maker partnership. The partnership aims for improved trading efficiency and deeper liquidity. Continue Reading:Algorand Joins Forces with XBTO to Boost Liquidity and Trading Efficiency The post Algorand Joins Forces with XBTO to Boost Liquidity and Trading Efficiency appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/08/28 02:02
Google Cloud test eigen blockchain voor betalingen

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Google Cloud zet een grote stap in de blockchain wereld met de ontwikkeling van een eigen Layer 1 blockchain, namelijk Google Cloud Universal Ledger (Ticker: GCUL). Het project bevindt zich momenteel in de private testnet fase en moet dienen als infrastructuur voor financiële instellingen wereldwijd. Daarmee positioneert Google zich niet alleen als aanbieder van cloud oplossingen voor bestaande blockchains, maar ook als bouwer van een volledig nieuw protocol. Doelen van het project Het belangrijkste doel van GCUL is het ondersteunen van tokenized assets, 24/7 settlements en Python gebaseerde smart contracts. Google wil hiermee financiële instellingen de mogelijkheid bieden om efficiënter betalingen en transacties af te wikkelen, zonder afhankelijk te zijn van een blockchain. Rich Widmann, hoofd Web3 strategie bij Google Cloud, benadrukt dat GCUL bedoeld is als neutrale oplossing waar elk financieel instituut mee kan bouwen. Volgens Google ligt de focus op het ontwikkelen van een systeem dat niet alleen transacties verwerkt, maar ook bredere toepassingen mogelijk maakt. Google dropping some details on its L1 blockchain (GCUL) over on LI Chain will feature python based smart contracts. Aims to be neutral infra built for finance w/ “native commercial bank money on-chain”, 24/7 cap markets infra, payments and agentic capabilities. Looks like they… pic.twitter.com/cB1vlq3Oyv — Omar (@TheOneandOmsy) August 26, 2025 Met dit project speelt Google in op de groeiende vraag naar snelle en goedkope betaaloplossingen in een tijd waarin traditionele systemen vaak traag en gefragmenteerd zijn. Concurrentie met bestaande netwerken De lancering van GCUL plaatst Google rechtstreeks naast andere grote spelers zoals Stripe en Circle, die ook werken aan eigen blockchains. Stripe ontwikkelt Tempo terwijl Circle met Arc de nadruk legt op stablecoin adoptie en kapitaalmarkten. Het grote verschil zit volgens Google in de neutraliteit van GCUL. Waar Stripe en Circle vooral hun eigen producten en ecosystemen versterken, wil Google een infrastructuur neerzetten die toegankelijk is voor meerdere banken en partners. Dat maakt het project aantrekkelijker voor een brede groep. Toch zijn er kritische geluiden. Sommige analisten vragen zich af in hoeverre een blockchain die volledig door Google wordt gebouwd werkelijk gedecentraliseerd kan zijn. Widmann stelt dat de opzet zo is gemaakt dat bedrijven GCUL zelfstandig kunnen draaien, zonder dat ze afhankelijk zijn van Google zelf. Adoptie door grote bedrijven De samenwerking met CME Group geldt als een vroege validatie van Google’s blockchain ambities. CME test momenteel het gebruik van GCUL voor tokenization en wholesale payments, met de belofte van goedkopere en snellere afwikkeling van onder meer margin, collateral en transactiekosten. Verdere testen met andere partijen staan gepland voor later dit jaar. TO TEST TOKENIZATION LATER THIS YEAR, THE DERIVATIVES TRADING GIANT CME GROUP HAS PARTNERED WITH THE U.S. IT GIANT GOOGLE CLOUD, WITH PLANS TO LAUNCH SERVICES IN 2026! CLASSIFIED FOR PAYMENTS AND STORES OF VALUE, CME GROUP HAS ALREADY LAUNCHED $XRP FUTURES AND LISTED #XRP! pic.twitter.com/JQPgmEDzAr — Tehseen Ahmed (@Tahseenahmed22) March 25, 2025 Daarnaast speculeert de markt dat ook andere grote bedrijven zoals Amazon of Microsoft zich in de toekomst kunnen aansluiten. Google zelf verwacht dat ondernemingen GCUL uiteindelijk zelfstandig gaan gebruiken om hun klanten directer en goedkoper te bedienen. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek.   Het bericht Google Cloud test eigen blockchain voor betalingen is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/08/28 02:01
MetaMask Adds Google and Apple Login for Wallets

The “social login” option allows millions of potential users to open a crypto wallet without going through the traditional, more […] The post MetaMask Adds Google and Apple Login for Wallets appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/28 02:01
Ethereum Set To Overtake Bitcoin: Why A Price Flippening Is On The Horizon

Ethereum’s rise is accelerating, and the question of whether it will one day surpass Bitcoin in price no longer feels far-fetched but now feels inevitable. While Bitcoin remains the benchmark for digital gold, Ethereum is positioning itself as the backbone of the new digital economy.  Why ETH Dominance Could Eclipse Bitcoin In This Cycle Bitcoin has long been referred to as digital gold, but Ethereum could overtake BTC in market capitalization and in price in the near future. An analyst known as Stitch on X has revealed that the key difference lies in Ethereum’s monetary policy.  Related Reading: All-Time High For Crypto Market: Ethereum Leads The Charge Above $4,000 One of the reasons ETH could challenge BTC is the disparity in supply. Bitcoin has a fixed supply cap of 21 million coins, while Ethereum currently has around 120 million in circulation, and no fixed cap. However, the sole difference and advantage of Ethereum is the burn model, which is EIP-1559. ETH’s EIP-1559 burn mechanism was introduced with the London upgrade in 2021. This system permanently removes a portion of every transaction fee from circulation, effectively making ETH deflationary.  The more activity on the Ethereum network, the more ETH is burned, creating a scenario where more ETH is destroyed than minted. Since the upgrade, 4.6 million ETH, worth about $13 billion, has already been burned. After the implementation of EIP-1559, the new ETH issuance dropped by 88%. For Ethereum to surpass Bitcoin in both price and market cap, several conditions need to align. The first factor highlighted by the expert is the massive institutional inflows, which can outpace supply because of the burn mechanism, thereby pushing prices and strong demand. Furthermore, high network activity is an increase in transactions that leads to more ETH being burned and a tightening in supply.  The reduced circulating supply through ETH staking as a validator decreases the liquid supply on the market, creating upward price pressure. From May 2025 to now, Ethereum has been fully deflationary every single day, meaning more ETH is destroyed than issued. The Divergence Between Bitcoin and Ethereum History suggests Ethereum has a pattern of outperformance immediately following Bitcoin market tops. Mercury has pointed out that after Bitcoin peaked in 2017, it later fell nearly -47%, as Ethereum surged 100% higher over the next 30 days. Related Reading: ETF Mania: Bitcoin And Ethereum Funds Hit Record $40 Billion Week In 2021, Bitcoin also topped and dropped -27%, and Ethereum rallied 83% higher within just 30 days. Meanwhile, in 2025, Bitcoin is showing signs of structural weakness, losing Higher-Timeframe (HTF) trends and forming Lower Lows and Lower Highs.  However, Ethereum remains strong, sustaining its HTF uptrend and consistently forming Higher Lows and Higher Highs on the daily chart. This divergence is crucial because it shows Ethereum is building strength even as Bitcoin struggles. The ETH/BTC pair reinforces this narrative. Just 17 days ago, Ethereum reclaimed a 944-day downtrend that had represented -75% of underperformance relative to Bitcoin. Reclaiming this trend is a strong indicator that ETH is regaining dominance in the crypto market. Featured image from iStock, chart from Tradingview.com
NewsBTC2025/08/28 02:00
Bitcoin – Here’s why fear might give way to ‘two-month euphoria’

Dollar liquidity climbs, spot flows stabilize and holders refuse to sell BTC. Details inside!
Coinstats2025/08/28 02:00
Cardano (ADA) Price Forecast, Injective’s ETF Buzz, & Cold Wallet’s $6.4M Surge; Top Altcoins For August

Crypto markets are at a pivotal point, and three projects, Cardano, Injective, and Cold Wallet, are drawing investor focus for very different reasons. The Cardano (ADA) price forecast is heating up as ADA retests the $1.25 level, a resistance point that has historically defined the start of bull phases. Meanwhile, the Injective (INJ) market analysis
Coinstats2025/08/28 02:00
‘Microwave’ no longer searchable on X amid Bob Lax rumors

The post ‘Microwave’ no longer searchable on X amid Bob Lax rumors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An apparent bug that has rendered the term “microwave” unsearchable on X has coincided with the crypto community memeifying a controversial trader who claimed an Amazon kitchen appliance was frying his brain. X’s search feature works fine for any other word, but the search term “microwave” is met with the message, “Something went wrong. Try reloading.” The timing of the technical hitch is suspicious to say the least, striking as giddy crypto enthusiasts flooded the platform with jokes about “Bob Lax,” real name Zachary Stuart, being microwaved in his home.  The story appears to be related to a screenshot of a review that Stuart supposedly left on Amazon back in March 2025 in which he claimed that a microwave he ordered had not only radiated his brain but was also spying on him.  The review itself is hard to decipher, with one line reading, “THEY WATCH GRID NODE NOT KITCHEN PULSE PULSE PULSE THROUGH ME THROUGH WALL.” They microwaved bob lax pic.twitter.com/RijMyAzPeT — threadoor (@threadoor) August 24, 2025 A screenshot of the review from Bob Lax, real name Zachary Stuart. Read more: Solana CEO ghosts Burwick Law 9 times over Pump Fun lawsuit Shortly after the crypto trader’s incoherent ramblings went viral, the review spawned multiple tokens on controversial memecoin platform Pump Fun. One such token called “MICROWAVED” reached a market cap of $3.6 million before, in typical Pump Fun fashion, crashing back down to $750,000.  Box Lax was arrested this year for assault Lax is a kind of micro celebrity in crypto circles, with his own backlog of “lore” that includes an alleged incident with Mark Cuban, and walking around the 2021 BTC conference in Miami with a black eye.  rare Bob Lax pic from deep in my archives BTC Miami 2021 Guy walked around with this black eye the entire…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 01:59
Bitcoin Taker Buy/Sell Ratio Plunges To Lowest Since 2018: Strong Sell Signal Flashes

The post Bitcoin Taker Buy/Sell Ratio Plunges To Lowest Since 2018: Strong Sell Signal Flashes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is trading at a pivotal level where its previous all-time highs, set in January and May, are now being tested as support. This zone has become a critical battleground for bulls and bears, as fear spreads through market sentiment. Many investors are bracing for further declines, worried that a break below these levels could accelerate downside momentum. Fresh on-chain data adds weight to these concerns. According to CryptoOnchain, insights from CryptoQuant charts reveal a sharp decline in the 30-day moving average of the Taker Buy/Sell Ratio. This key metric, which tracks whether aggressive buyers or sellers dominate the order book, has fallen to its lowest point since May 2018. The drop signals that selling pressure is overwhelming buyers, even as Bitcoin holds above its former record highs. What makes this development even more striking is its comparison to November 2021, when Bitcoin last hit all-time highs before entering a brutal bear market. Back then, the ratio was notably higher than it is today, suggesting the market now faces even greater selling dominance. With sentiment fragile and pressure mounting, Bitcoin’s ability to hold these crucial levels may define the next phase of the cycle. Bitcoin Data Reveals Strong Sell Signal The latest CryptoOnchain report highlights concerning data from CryptoQuant’s chart, which tracks the 30-day moving average of Bitcoin’s Taker Buy/Sell Ratio. This metric is a reliable gauge of market balance, showing whether aggressive buyers or sellers dominate trading activity. Currently, the sharp decline in this moving average points to a clear weakening of buying pressure. More importantly, the ratio has now slipped below the critical 0.98 threshold — a level widely regarded as a strong sell-off signal. Falling under this line indicates that selling activity is decisively outpacing buying demand. In practical terms, it suggests that the market is leaning…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 01:54
Monero’s 51% Attack Risks – BlockchainFX Presale Is Your Next Millionaire-Making Opportunity

BlockchainFX ($BFX) presale soars past $6.1M with staking rewards and CEX listings, offering 1000x upside as Monero faces 51% attack concerns.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/28 01:54
