Maroon 5’s New Album Brings The Band To A New Career Low On The Charts

Maroon 5's Love Is Like debuts at No. 36 on the Billboard 200, becoming the band's first album to miss the top 10 on the chart. MUMBAI, INDIA – DECEMBER 3: Adam Levine at his performance during Maroon 5 BookMyShow Live concert on December 3, 2024 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty Images) Hindustan Times via Getty Images For more than two decades, Maroon 5 has been producing insanely catchy pop tunes. For a while, the band reigned as one of the most successful when it came to pop radio and the Billboard charts. These days, it seems groups in general are not performing as well as they used to, and acts like Maroon 5 and several other once-reliable hitmakers aren't charting like they once did. The Grammy-winning troupe's new album Love Is Like arrives on the Billboard charts this week, and sadly, it brings the group to a never-before-seen low point on the most important albums tally in America. Love Is Like Misses the Billboard 200's Top 10 Love Is Like starts its time on the Billboard 200 — the company's flagship rundown of the most consumed albums in the United States — at No. 36. Luminate reports that the project moved 18,200 equivalent units in its first seven days of availability, with almost 11,000 of those being actual purchases. Maroon 5's New Career Low Maroon 5 misses the top 10 on the Billboard 200 for the first time ever with a traditional album. Jordi, Maroon 5's 2021 full-length, stood as its lowest-peaking title, as it only reached No. 8 – but now Love Is Like has sadly grabbed that distinction. Several No. 1 Albums from Maroon 5 The majority of Maroon 5's most successful albums reached the highest spaces on the Billboard 200. While…