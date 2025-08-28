MEXC-pörssi
Kryptouutiset
2025-08-29 Friday
Kryptouutiset
Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Ledn and Sygnum Refinance $50M Bitcoin Loan Amid Investor Demand
Ledn refinanced its $50 million Bitcoin loan with Swiss crypto bank Sygnum, the companies confirmed on Wednesday. The facility, which matches Ledn’s 2024 syndicated loan, was twice oversubscribed. An oversubscribed loan means investors requested more than the available allocation. This often results in reduced participation for some investors, or the possibility of a loan increase. […] The post Ledn and Sygnum Refinance $50M Bitcoin Loan Amid Investor Demand appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats
2025/08/28 02:19
Maroon 5's New Album Brings The Band To A New Career Low On The Charts
The post Maroon 5’s New Album Brings The Band To A New Career Low On The Charts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Maroon 5’s Love Is Like debuts at No. 36 on the Billboard 200, becoming the band’s first album to miss the top 10 on the chart. MUMBAI, INDIA – DECEMBER 3: Adam Levine at his performance during Maroon 5 BookMyShow Live concert on December 3, 2024 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty Images) Hindustan Times via Getty Images For more than two decades, Maroon 5 has been producing insanely catchy pop tunes. For a while, the band reigned as one of the most successful when it came to pop radio and the Billboard charts. These days, it seems groups in general are not performing as well as they used to, and acts like Maroon 5 and several other once-reliable hitmakers aren’t charting like they once did. The Grammy-winning troupe’s new album Love Is Like arrives on the Billboard charts this week, and sadly, it brings the group to a never-before-seen low point on the most important albums tally in America. Love Is Like Misses the Billboard 200’s Top 10 Love Is Like starts its time on the Billboard 200 — the company’s flagship rundown of the most consumed albums in the United States — at No. 36. Luminate reports that the project moved 18,200 equivalent units in its first seven days of availability, with almost 11,000 of those being actual purchases. Maroon 5’s New Career Low Maroon 5 misses the top 10 on the Billboard 200 for the first time ever with a traditional album. Jordi, Maroon 5’s 2021 full-length, stood as its lowest-peaking title, as it only reached No. 8 – but now Love Is Like has sadly grabbed that distinction. Several No. 1 Albums from Maroon 5 The majority of Maroon 5’s most successful albums reached the highest spaces on the Billboard 200. While…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 02:19
Gold picks up pace, retargets $3,400 on USD selling
The post Gold picks up pace, retargets $3,400 on USD selling appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold prices are climbing again, snapping Monday’s brief dip and pushing back toward the key $3,400 per ounce level. Dollar slide fuels the rally The renewed push higher comes as the US dollar resumes its downward trend, while mixed Treasury yields add to the momentum. Political jitters also lend support after President Trump’s shock move to fire FOMC Governor Lisa Cook reignited debate over the central bank’s independence. Fed easing hopes stay alive Traders continue to price in Fed rate cuts as soon as September, a view reinforced by Powell’s dovish tone at Jackson Hole last week. That helped bullion recover quickly after Monday’s pause. Data watch US Durable Goods Orders fell 2.8% in July, but the release barely moved the US Dollar. Attention now turns to the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence numbers. Technical picture Resistance looms at the August ceiling of $3,409 (August 8), followed by the July peak at $3,439 (July 23) and the June top at $3,451 (June 16). On the other hand, support sits at the July base of $3,268 (July 30) and the June valley at $3,247 (June 30). A deeper pullback could expose the May trough at $3,120 (May 15), with the 200-day SMA at $3,062 as the key longer-term support. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gold-picks-up-pace-retargets-3-400-on-usd-selling-202508261240
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 02:16
Trump Jr. Joins Polymarket Board as Crypto Betting Platform Returns to US
Donald Trump Jr. joined the advisory board of Polymarket, the world's largest prediction market, as the platform prepares to reenter the American market after a three-year absence.
Brave Newcoin
2025/08/28 02:15
Nasdaq-Listed CIMG to Use FLock's Federated Learning in New Health Product
CIMG teaming with FLock on LifeNode while Nasdaq delisting threat lingers over compliance. FLOCK token sliding hard short-term but analysts flag chart breakout suggesting possible $1.40 push. CIMG Inc., a Nasdaq-listed micro-cap firm in digital health, has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with FLock Technology Holdings to create a new product called LifeNode. The [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/08/28 02:15
Countdown to Riches: Arctic Pablo's $3.62M Presale Boosts Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week with Penguins and Trump Coin
Discover the best meme coins to invest in this week! Arctic Pablo Coin leads the pack with high ROI potential, a captivating journey, and exciting bonuses.
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/28 02:15
How AI Innovation Transforms Business
The post How AI Innovation Transforms Business appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mark Cuban’s Masterful Disruption Strategy: How AI Innovation Transforms Business Skip to content Home AI News Mark Cuban’s Masterful Disruption Strategy: How AI Innovation Transforms Business Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/cuban-ai-disruption-strategy/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 02:14
Scott Bessent Says 11 'Strong' Candidates in Line to Replace Fed Chair Powell
Read the full article at coingape.com.
CoinGape
2025/08/28 02:12
U.S. Crypto Firms Demand Developer Protections in New Legislation
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/us-crypto-firms-developer-protections/
Coinstats
2025/08/28 02:10
Algorand Partners with XBTO for Liquidity Boost
In the world of altcoins, liquidity remains a formidable challenge, often leading to the decline of many digital currencies. To address this, Algorand has made a strategic move that promises to significantly enhance trading efficiency and liquidity.Continue Reading:Algorand Partners with XBTO for Liquidity Boost
Coinstats
2025/08/28 02:08
Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible
Russian Finance Ministry Official: Despite New Law, 70% of Crypto Miners Are Still Unregistered
21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF
Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet