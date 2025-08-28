2025-08-29 Friday

Ethereum ETFs Pull $455M in a Day as ETH Outperforms BTC

Ethereum ETFs saw $455M in daily inflows, outpacing Bitcoin for the 7th straight day. Analysts say the trend signals growing institutional rotation toward ETH.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/28 02:30
Avail leverages Arcana acquisition to drive multichain innovation

Avail acquires Arcana
Crypto.news2025/08/28 02:29
MANTRA Announces Additional $25,000,000 Minimum Funding Commitment for First of Strategic OM Token Buybacks

BitcoinWorld MANTRA Announces Additional $25,000,000 Minimum Funding Commitment for First of Strategic OM Token Buybacks Backed by key investors and stakeholders the buyback will be executed transparently over several months across publicly traded centralized exchange venues Including Inveniam’s $20,000,000 investment, total commitments now reach $45,000,000, reinforcing institutional confidence in OM and MANTRA’s RWA ecosystem ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MANTRA, a layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for tokenized real world assets (RWAs), today announces the first tranche of its buyback of OM tokens, supported and funded by a group of its key investors and stakeholders, via a $25,000,000 (minimum) commitment. This first buyback follows Inveniam’s recent $20 million investment in MANTRA to advance institutional market infrastructure, and increase private real world asset participation and adoption. Combined, these two announcements reflect a minimum $45 million commitment. The strategic buyback reflects the key partners’ continued belief and confidence in MANTRA’s ecosystem, as well as the long-term value and sustainability of the OM token. Today’s announcement confirms MANTRA CEO and Founder, John Patrick Mullin’s statement in April 2025 that a strategic token buyback was planned and would occur. From 27 August, 2025, MANTRA AG, MANTRA Chain Association’s wholly owned subsidiary, will execute the buyback transparently over several months until all the proceeds have been fully deployed. Recurring buy orders at, or near, current market prices, will be placed by well regarded independent trading firms, across publicly traded centralized exchange venues. Upon completion of each tranche, all purchased OM tokens will be withdrawn from exchanges as ERC20 tokens, migrated to MANTRA Chain mainnet, and staked with MANTRA’s validator set. Periodic progress updates will be provided via MANTRA’s X account, as the buybacks are executed and completed. The wallets storing the repurchased and staked OM will be published via the OM token dashboard. “This buyback program is a pivotal moment for MANTRA. It is not merely a financial transaction but a signal of confidence from our existing partners and key stakeholders. Through the repurchasing of OM on the open market, we reinforce our belief in the long-term utility of the token, support our vision for the ecosystem and return value to token holders,” John Patrick Mullin, CEO and Founder of MANTRA said. At current prices, the total value of the repurchasing program corresponds to roughly 110 million OM. This would account for roughly 10% of OM’s circulating supply. About MANTRA MANTRA  is a purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain for real-world assets, capable of adherence to real-world regulatory requirements. As a permissionless chain, MANTRA Chain empowers developers and institutions to seamlessly participate in the evolving RWA tokenization space by offering advanced technology modules, compliance mechanisms, and cross-chain interoperability. MANTRA holds a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), to operate as a Virtual Asset Exchange, as well as provide Broker-Dealer and Management and Investment Services. This post MANTRA Announces Additional $25,000,000 Minimum Funding Commitment for First of Strategic OM Token Buybacks first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by chainwire
Coinstats2025/08/28 02:28
Benchmark Raises Hut 8 Price Target as Bitcoin Miner Aims to Boost Energy Capacity

Hut 8 this week announced plans to grow its energy capacity across four U.S. sites.
Coinstats2025/08/28 02:28
XAG/USD retreats below $38.50 amid a firmer Dollar

The post XAG/USD retreats below $38.50 amid a firmer Dollar  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Silver drifts lower from highs above $39.00 amid US Dollar strength. Concerns about France’s government collapse are offsetting investors’ doubts about the Fed’s independence. XAG/USD bears are testing support at $38.35. Silver’s (XAG/USD) accelerates its reversal from last week’s highs right above $39.00, to levels below $38.50, with bears testing support at Tuesday’s low of $39.35, amid a broad-based US Dollar strength on Wednesday. The US Dollar Index, which measures the value of the US Dollar against the world’s most-traded currencies, appreciates for the fourth consecutive day. The Greenback is drawing support from a weak Euro amid market concerns about the consequences of a highly likely collapse of the French government. The market, so far, is shrugging off concerns about Trump’s attempts to compromise the Federal Reserve’s independence and rising hopes of immediate Fed cuts, which leaves precious metals on the defensive. Technical Analysis: $38.35 support is a key level for bears From a technical point of view, the XAG/USD pair shows a bearish correction from the one-month highs at $39.07 hit last Friday, with price action testing support at $38.35 (August 25 and 26 lows) A successful break of this level would push the 4-Hour RSI below the key 50 level, increasing bearish momentum and bringing the August 22 low, at $37.70, into play. Further down the bottom of the ascending channel is now around $37.25. To the upside, the intraday high at $37.875 and Tuesday’s high at $37.85 are likely to challenge bulls ahead of the August 22 high, at $39.10, and the July 22 high, at $39.55. Silver FAQs Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 02:28
Europe in Ruins: Why the ECB Won’t Save It This Time

It's not just Bayrou's France that is struggling. Europe is going through a systemic crisis that the ECB's printing press can no longer solve. Despite years of massive injections, the eurozone is sinking into a vicious circle of stagnation and unsustainable debt. It seems that this time, unlike 2008, the ECB can no longer save Europe from the crash. L’article Europe in Ruins: Why the ECB Won’t Save It This Time est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/08/28 02:28
XRP, Bitcoin Or ETH? Here's Which Coin Users Predict To Perform Best Until 2026

A poll questioning whether XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) or Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will deliver the best return till the end of theread more
Coinstats2025/08/28 02:27
Nexchain Airdrop Continues with $5M Rewards and Weekly Quests

Nexchain has introduced a $5 million airdrop to reward early adopters. The program allows participants to complete tasks, climb leaderboards, […] The post Nexchain Airdrop Continues with $5M Rewards and Weekly Quests appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/28 02:27
Monero (XMR) Enhances Privacy with New GUI Update

The post Monero (XMR) Enhances Privacy with New GUI Update appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. James Ding Aug 26, 2025 17:24 Monero (XMR) releases GUI 0.18.4.2 ‘Fluorine Fermi’, addressing a privacy leak and introducing new features. The update is essential for users concerned about security. Monero (XMR), the renowned privacy-focused cryptocurrency, has launched version 0.18.4.2 of its graphical user interface (GUI) software, titled ‘Fluorine Fermi’. This update is pivotal as it addresses a critical privacy leak when utilizing a potentially malicious remote node, according to the official announcement. Key Features and Fixes The latest release introduces several enhancements and bug fixes. Most notably, it resolves a privacy leak issue that could arise when interacting with a compromised remote node. Among the other updates are the introduction of background synchronization when the application is locked, improvements to the P2Pool, and the addition of a P2Pool nano sidechain. Furthermore, the update addresses a Linux permission bug, ensuring smoother operation across platforms. These additions aim to enhance the overall security and functionality of the Monero network, which is critical for users prioritizing privacy and decentralization. Community Contributions This release is the result of collaborative efforts by seven contributors, culminating in 12 commits and 290 new lines of code. The developers involved include luigi1111, tobtoht, nahuhh, j-berman, SChernykh, selsta, and xihuwenhua. Their collective work underscores the community-driven nature of Monero’s development. Downloading and Verification Users can download the new binaries from Monero’s official downloads page. To ensure security, Monero provides SHA256 hashes for the files, and users are encouraged to verify these against a GPG-signed list available on Monero’s website. This verification process is crucial to confirm the integrity and authenticity of the downloaded files. Monero also offers detailed guides for verifying binaries on different operating systems, catering to both beginners and advanced users. This step is recommended to maintain the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 02:24
Mastercard Deepens Circle Tie-Up to Bring USDC Settlement to EEMEA

The post Mastercard Deepens Circle Tie-Up to Bring USDC Settlement to EEMEA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mastercard Inc. is broadening its partnership with Circle Internet Financial Ltd. to allow acquirers in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa to settle transactions in Circle’s USDC and EURC stablecoins. The move expands earlier pilots and is designed to cut foreign-exchange costs and speed up settlement for merchants handling cross-border payments on Mastercard’s network. Circle separately said it will integrate USDC into the payments infrastructure of fintech provider Finastra, whose systems process more than $5 trillion in cross-border flows each day for banks worldwide. The integration will let thousands of financial institutions use the dollar-pegged token for near-instant settlement alongside traditional rails. The twin agreements underscore the growing role of regulated stablecoins in mainstream payments. Industry data show that combined stablecoin volumes now exceed those of Visa and PayPal, highlighting pressure on incumbent networks to adapt their offerings. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/tradfi-and-fintech/mastercard-deepens-circle-tie-up-to-bring-usdc-settlement-to-eemea-2247295c
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 02:20
