Pepe Price Forecast: $27 To $5 Million – Can History Repeat? Analysts Say Layer Brett Might Be The Next PEPE
The post Pepe Price Forecast: $27 To $5 Million – Can History Repeat? Analysts Say Layer Brett Might Be The Next PEPE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While the crypto market watches PEPE and its volatile Pepe price action, a new contender is rapidly capturing investor attention. Analysts are buzzing about Layer Brett, an innovative Ethereum Layer 2 project that many believe could be the next PEPE, delivering explosive gains reminiscent of the original meme coin’s early days. This crypto presale is currently underway, positioning early backers for potentially massive returns by blending viral meme culture with significant blockchain utility. From PEPE Hype to Layer Brett’s Purposeful Growth The initial frenzy around PEPE demonstrated the incredible power of community-driven hype in the meme coin space. However, as the Pepe price consolidates, investors are looking for projects with more sustainable growth potential. Layer Brett stands out as the next big crypto by building on Layer 2 Ethereum, offering a substantive alternative to traditional meme tokens like Shiba Inu or Bonk. This is not just another meme coin; it’s a Layer 2 crypto with purpose. Scalability and Speed: Why Layer Brett Stands Out Layer Brett makes it easy to avoid the high gas fees and constant slowdowns on Ethereum Layer 1. Built as a Layer 2 solution, it processes transactions in seconds and keeps costs down to just a few cents, instead of the $10–$20 you’d normally pay when the network gets busy. This scalability positions Layer Brett strategically within the rapidly growing Ethereum Layer 2 ecosystem, which is projected to process over $10 trillion annually by 2027. Unlike pure meme tokens like Pepe coin, Layer Brett is engineered for performance, scale, and user rewards, making it a compelling altcoin. 25,000% APY Makes Layer Brett’s Presale a Must-Watch The Layer Brett crypto presale is a golden opportunity for early adopters. Currently priced at $0.005 per LBRETT, participants can secure tokens at an early-entry valuation. Beyond just holding, Layer Brett…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 02:37
Animoca Brands Eyes AI-Enhanced Crypto Projects
The post Animoca Brands Eyes AI-Enhanced Crypto Projects appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The prominence of artificial intelligence (AI) has escalated over recent years, particularly in its integration into the cryptocurrency sector. Instead of laying the groundwork for new projects, current ventures are aligning with established AI structures to effectively merge AI with crypto technologies. Continue Reading:Animoca Brands Eyes AI-Enhanced Crypto Projects Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/animoca-brands-eyes-ai-enhanced-crypto-projects
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 02:36
US Prosecutors Challenge ‘Unusually Lenient’ Sentence in HashFlare Mining Fraud
The post US Prosecutors Challenge ‘Unusually Lenient’ Sentence in HashFlare Mining Fraud appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Legal experts say prosecutors face uphill battle appealing “unusually lenient” sentence for Estonians who ran a $577 million crypto Ponzi scheme. Judge Lasnik sentenced defendants to time served, rejecting prosecutors’ 10-year prison request due to concerns about foreign defendants’ treatment. HashFlare fraud hit 440,000 victims worldwide through fake mining contracts, with $400 million seized for compensation. Federal prosecutors have moved to overturn what one legal expert called an “unusually lenient” outcome in one of the largest crypto frauds ever tried in the region. The government on Tuesday appealed with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals the “time served” sentences handed down to Estonian nationals Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy in a $577 million cryptocurrency mining Ponzi scheme. The notice challenges both the sentencing hearing decisions and Judge Robert S. Lasnik’s written “Order on Sentencing” issued on Tuesday. The appeal targets Lasnik’s decision to sentence Potapenko and Turõgin to only three years of supervised release and $25,000 fines each, rejecting prosecutors’ request for 10-year prison terms in what authorities called “the largest fraud ever prosecuted” in the Western District of Washington. Ishita Sharma, a blockchain and crypto lawyer and managing partner at Fathom Legal, told Decrypt that “the chances are high for the sentence to be upheld” because “the Ninth Circuit generally defers to a district judge’s discretion unless it finds the sentence was clearly outside the bounds of reasonableness.” Sharma said the Ninth Circuit will weigh whether the judge “properly calculated and considered the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines,” the “consistency” of the ruling with national norms for large fraud cases, and if leniency “undermines general deterrence” in economic crimes. Navodaya Singh Rajpurohit, legal partner at Coinque Consulting, shared the same view, telling Decrypt that while the sentence may seem “unusually lenient,” Judge Lasnik clearly…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 02:35
Cronos Price To Face 10% Pullback? Here’s Why
The post Cronos Price To Face 10% Pullback? Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cronos price delivered one of the sharpest rallies in the market. Over the past 24 hours, the token surged more than 30%, with prices holding near $0.23 at press time. A big driver was news flow around Trump Media’s CRO unit, including a reported $6.42 billion treasury plan and an earlier $105 million purchase. Together with talk of a new Nasdaq tie-up and a large credit line for deals, the story helped fuel interest. Over the last three months, Cronos price rose by more than 110%, and one-year returns moved above 150%. But after such a sharp run-up, signs of exhaustion are starting to appear. Fresh demand has cooled fast, raising the risk of a short pullback before the trend can resume. Buying Pressure on Cronos Price Collapses After the Spike One way to gauge demand is by watching exchange flows. When coins leave exchanges, buyers are usually moving them to wallets. When fewer coins leave, buying is slowing. On August 26, Cronos price saw about $5.81 million in outflows from exchanges. By August 27, that figure turned to inflows. That’s over 100% drop in buying pressure. At present, it looks like Cronos sellers have taken control. It is a matter of time before the selling pressure reflects on the CRO price action. Cronos Sellers Are In Control | Source: CoinGlass Such a steep fall in outflows shows that demand cooled quickly after the headline spike. With less fresh buying, Cronos price could see a short-term dip. However, if the buying picks up mid-day, provided the crypto market remains strong, the pullback risk may wane momentarily. However, there are other reasons why a quick correction looks imminent at some point. Why Cronos Price Could See a 10% Pullback Traders use Fibonacci retracement to spot likely support. It takes the size…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 02:34
Bitcoin vs. goud: Trumps crypto-strategie en de markt
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Begin 2025 stonden zowel Bitcoin als goud in de spotlights. Bitcoin tikte voor het eerst $100.000 aan nadat oud-president Donald Trump plannen lanceerde voor een Amerikaanse cryptoreserve. Nog geen jaar eerder noemde hij crypto een scam, maar inmiddels profileert hij zich als de nieuwe crypto president. In zijn eerste dagen tekende hij een document om Bitcoin als reserve te omarmen en sprak hij de ambitie uit om van de VS de crypto capital of the world te maken. Deze koerswijziging raakt niet alleen de crypto markt, maar ook de goudprijs. Trumps crypto agenda en politieke motieven Trumps zijn switch richting crypto is niet alleen ideologisch, maar ook politiek en financieel gedreven. Hij stelde een crypto czar aan en plantte een eerste Witte Huis cryptosummit. Tijdens de campagne benadrukte hij: Wie in crypto gelooft, moet op Trump stemmen. Veel mensen luisterde en naar schatting stroomde er ruim $250 miljoen aan donaties binnen. Ook zijn familie speelt mee. Zijn zonen zijn betrokken bij verschillende crypto projecten en Trump zelf lanceerde een memecoin. Daarnaast zet Trump zijn anti CBDC standpunt krachtig neer. Hij verbood de ontwikkeling van een digitale dollar, trok meerdere toezichthoudende regels van de SEC terug en positioneert Bitcoin als alternatief. Invloed op de goudmarkt (XAU/USD) De koers van goud reageert direct op Trumps beleid en economische plannen. Door nieuwe importtarieven verzwakte de Amerikaanse dollar begin 2025, waardoor XAU/USD steeg tot recordhoogtes. Een zwakkere dollar maakt goud aantrekkelijker voor internationale kopers. Tegelijk bleef goud profiteren van onrust op de aandelenmarkten. Toch kan Trump de goudmarkt ook temperen. Toen hij beloofde geen importheffing op goud te leggen, daalde de koers diezelfde dag met 1,60%. Zijn uitspraken zorgen dus voor volatiliteit. Interessant genoeg laten zowel goud als Bitcoin in 2025 vergelijkbare winsten zien van rond de 27% YTD. Bitcoin en goud als hedge-instrumenten Beide activa worden beschouwd als activa tegen inflatie en een zwakkere dollar. Hun aantrekkingskracht ligt in de beperkte voorraad. Goud is schaars in de grond, Bitcoin is gelimiteerd tot 21 miljoen munten. Analisten zien ze daarom als anti dollaractiva. Toch zijn er duidelijke verschillen. Goud dient al eeuwenlang als ultieme veilige haven in tijden van crisis, terwijl Bitcoin nog jong en volatiel is. Vaak beweegt Bitcoin mee met risk-on sentiment, waardoor het in beursdalingen hard kan wegzakken. Maar in uitzonderlijke crises, bijvoorbeeld bij hyperinflatie of verlies van vertrouwen in valuta, kan ook Bitcoin enorm stijgen. Politieke betekenis en bredere impact Met zijn pro crypto koers zet Trump een breuk met het beleid van zijn voorganger Biden, die vooral inzette op strengere regulering en CBDC onderzoek. Door expliciet te kiezen voor crypto als vrij alternatief en CBDC’s te verbieden, zendt hij een signaal dat de VS privaat digitaal geld wil stimuleren. Voor beleggers betekent dit perspectief op gunstigere regelgeving en mogelijk snellere adoptie van crypto projecten in de VS. Critici waarschuwen voor partijdige motieven. De voordelen van een nationale crypto reserve komen vooral terecht bij grote Bitcoin holders en bij Trumps eigen achterban. Toch is duidelijk dat zijn aanpak de legitimiteit van Bitcoin versterkt en investeerders wereldwijd aanzet tot heroverweging van hun hedge-strategie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Bitcoin vs. goud: Trumps crypto-strategie en de markt is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/08/28 02:32
The Bigger Meaning To Be Found In Meta’s Kansas City Data Center
The post The Bigger Meaning To Be Found In Meta’s Kansas City Data Center appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Meta AI logo appears on a smartphone screen and as the background on a laptop screen in this photo illustration in Athens, Greece, on July 24, 2025. Meta states it can spend as much as $72 billion on capital expenditures this year, with a focus on AI and the data centers used to train and run the models. (Photo by Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images How many reading this opinion piece were yearning for AI server data centers as the 2020s dawned, or for that matter were hoping to work at one? Tick tock, tick tock. To say that no one contemplated what is presently proliferating is vivified by the happy, economy boosting truth that Microsoft was the only corporation that could lay claim to one. Microsoft’s wildly expensive AI server, something frequently described as a data center, is located in Iowa. Which in so many ways is the point. Not only was AI server work a future concept, it’s not as though Microsoft had located what would prove transformative in Seattle, Austin, or Boston. The great news is that Microsoft’s creation existed. This meant that OpenAI had a server on which it could develop its life-changing ChatGPT. The latter explains Microsoft’s 49% ownership of OpenAI. Plainly a great deal for all involved. Meta similarly lacked an AI server at the outset, and as with Open AI, Meta used Microsoft’s. Which speaks to the progress inherent in the opening of Meta’s new data center in Kansas City, MO. Some will focus on Meta’s $1 billion investment in Missouri, others on the 100+ operational jobs that the center will support, and still others will reasonably draw excitement from the 1,500+ workers employed in the creation of the highly sophisticated center. The excitement is reasonable, but at…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 02:31
Ethereum ETFs Record $455M Inflows in a Single Day
The surge extended a multi-day streak of inflows, signaling that institutions are ramping up exposure to Ethereum as it cements […] The post Ethereum ETFs Record $455M Inflows in a Single Day appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/28 02:31
Google lanceert blockchain voor banken: dit is GCUL
Google Cloud stapt vol in de wereld van digitale betalingen met de lancering van GCUL, oftewel de Google Cloud Universal Ledger. Dit nieuwe blockchain platform moet cross border betalingen sneller, goedkoper en slimmer maken. Maar anders dan veel andere initiatieven in crypto, richt GCUL zich niet op het grote publiek... Het bericht Google lanceert blockchain voor banken: dit is GCUL verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/08/28 02:30
Raydium (RAY) Price Ready for Short-Term Rally as Key Resistance Gives Way
Markets love moments of breakout, and Raydium price just had one. After days of consolidating in a tight range, RAY token finally pushed through a major resistance level. For traders like Ali, this is the kind of setup that often sparks a quick rally. The chart shared by Ali on X shows a clean symmetrical
Coinstats
2025/08/28 02:30
How Veteran Crypto Investors “Buy the Dip” – The 2025 Guide
Heavy periods of sell-offs have always been a part of the crypto world. Whenever there is a significant dip in Bitcoin and Ethereum, it creates an opportunity to enter the market at a discount by disciplined investors. With the 2025 bull run entering full swing once again, people are once again curious of what long […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/28 02:30
