The Bigger Meaning To Be Found In Meta’s Kansas City Data Center

The post The Bigger Meaning To Be Found In Meta’s Kansas City Data Center appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Meta AI logo appears on a smartphone screen and as the background on a laptop screen in this photo illustration in Athens, Greece, on July 24, 2025. Meta states it can spend as much as $72 billion on capital expenditures this year, with a focus on AI and the data centers used to train and run the models. (Photo by Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images How many reading this opinion piece were yearning for AI server data centers as the 2020s dawned, or for that matter were hoping to work at one? Tick tock, tick tock. To say that no one contemplated what is presently proliferating is vivified by the happy, economy boosting truth that Microsoft was the only corporation that could lay claim to one. Microsoft’s wildly expensive AI server, something frequently described as a data center, is located in Iowa. Which in so many ways is the point. Not only was AI server work a future concept, it’s not as though Microsoft had located what would prove transformative in Seattle, Austin, or Boston. The great news is that Microsoft’s creation existed. This meant that OpenAI had a server on which it could develop its life-changing ChatGPT. The latter explains Microsoft’s 49% ownership of OpenAI. Plainly a great deal for all involved. Meta similarly lacked an AI server at the outset, and as with Open AI, Meta used Microsoft’s. Which speaks to the progress inherent in the opening of Meta’s new data center in Kansas City, MO. Some will focus on Meta’s $1 billion investment in Missouri, others on the 100+ operational jobs that the center will support, and still others will reasonably draw excitement from the 1,500+ workers employed in the creation of the highly sophisticated center. The excitement is reasonable, but at…