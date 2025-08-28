Tom Lee says Ethereum could rip to $5,500 in next couple of weeks

The post Tom Lee says Ethereum could rip to $5,500 in next couple of weeks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Tom Lee predicts Ethereum could reach $5,500 in the next few weeks, with a year-end target as high as $12,000. Based on projections from Fundstrat and Mosaics, if the financial infrastructure on Ethereum develops, its network value per ETH could reach $60,000. Ethereum could rally to $5,500 in the coming weeks and climb as high as $10,000 to $12,000 by year-end, said Tom Lee, Managing Partner and Head of Research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, in a recent interview with crypto entrepreneur and investor Amit Kukreja. Lee, who currently leads BitMine Immersion, the largest ETH treasury company, explained that his outlook relied on the typical strength of crypto markets in the fourth quarter. “Most of the moving crypto does come in the fourth quarter,” he said. “If you’re up 35% year to date, well, if you’re going to be up 200%, it’s going to all happen in the next few months.” On equities, Lee expects the S&P 500 to hit around 6,800 before 2026 if the Fed lowers rates. He warned of September’s historical weakness but stressed that every dip presents a buying opportunity. Wall Street’s blockchain pivot makes $60,000 ETH plausible Lee sees Ethereum as “one of the biggest macro trades over the next 10 to 15 years.” As Wall Street transitions its infrastructure onto blockchain rails, he believes that even if just 20–30% move to Ethereum, it could propel ETH to $60,000 per token. “Wall Street doesn’t want the fastest chain or the chain with like the most bells and whistles. They want a reliable chain that they can build upon,” Lee said. “Ethereum has had zero downtime in its entire history. So to me, it’s the natural selection. And that’s what Wall Street is doing.” “Ethereum is going to capture so much of that value. And…