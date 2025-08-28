2025-08-29 Friday

Monero Accelerates FCMP Upgrade After Qubic’s 51% Attack Attempt

The post Monero Accelerates FCMP Upgrade After Qubic’s 51% Attack Attempt appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After concerns arose regarding a potential 51% attack by the Qubic mining pool, Monero announced on August 26 that the development of its Full-Chain Membership Proofs (FCMP) upgrade is advancing quickly, with a testnet launch expected soon. Codebase Improvements and Countermeasures Following the recent controversy over a purported 51% attack by the Qubic mining pool, […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/monero-accelerates-fcmp-upgrade-after-qubics-51-attack-attempt/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 03:03
Bittensor Price on the Edge – Can $330 Support Prevent a Major Crash?

The token, which currently holds a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, has slipped into a crucial support range that traders […] The post Bittensor Price on the Edge – Can $330 Support Prevent a Major Crash? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/28 03:01
US Appeals “Lenient” Sentences for HashFlare Founders in $577M Ponzi Case

TLDR Prosecutors appeal lenient sentences for HashFlare founders involved in a $577M Ponzi scheme. Defendants were sentenced to time served, supervised release, and fines after defrauding 440,000 victims. The appeal targets the court’s decision to reduce sentences despite the scale of the fraud. Experts argue lenient sentencing may undermine deterrence for future financial crimes in [...] The post US Appeals “Lenient” Sentences for HashFlare Founders in $577M Ponzi Case appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/28 03:01
MetaMask Introduces Social Login for Wallet Creation with Google and Apple

MetaMask, the widely used self-custodial crypto wallet developed by Consensys, has introduced a new feature allowing users to create and manage wallets using their Google or Apple accounts. The announcement, made in a company blog post this week, marks a notable step in blending Web2 accessibility with Web3 infrastructure. Related Reading: Bitcoin Long-Term Holders’ Realized […]
Bitcoinist2025/08/28 03:00
Trump Media and Crypto.com Form Strategic Partnership

The post Trump Media and Crypto.com Form Strategic Partnership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a landmark deal that merges technology, media, and cryptocurrency, Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) has announced a strategic partnership with Crypto.com. The collaboration will create a new entity, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., a digital asset treasury company focused on acquiring and holding CRO, the native token of the Cronos blockchain. As part of the mutual cooperation agreement, Trump Media will integrate Crypto.com’s digital wallet infrastructure into its platforms, Truth Social and Truth+. This will enable a new rewards system where users can earn “gems” for engagement and convert them into CRO tokens and other benefits. This is a pioneering move to directly onboard a social media user base onto a blockchain ecosystem, potentially exposing millions to the utility of digital currencies. A joint venture To cement the partnership, Trump Media will purchase approximately $105 million in CRO for its balance sheet. In a reciprocal move, Crypto.com will acquire $50 million in common stock of Trump Media, according to the report. Both companies’ holdings will be subject to a one-year lock-up period, followed by a three-year restrictive release schedule. This joint venture is a strong signal that both companies believe in the long-term value and utility of the Cronos blockchain for building the “future American digital economy.” From negativity to positivity Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. is an American media and technology company that is majority-owned by Donald J. Trump. It is worth noting that Donald Trump was sceptical about cryptocurrencies during his first term as U.S. President. On July 11, 2019, Trump posted a tweet attacking Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, saying that their value is “based on thin air”, as reported by Coinidol.com. However, Donald Trump has now become one of the most crypto-friendly politicians. Source: https://coinidol.com/trump-media-and-crypto-com/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 03:00
Bitwise Files for First U.S. Spot Chainlink ETF With Coinbase as Custodian

According to latest reports, asset manager Bitwise Asset Management has filed an S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to bring spot Chainlink ETF to U.S. markets. If approved, this would be the first-ever spot Chainlink ETF. The proposed fund, called the Bitwise Chainlink ETF, would hold LINK tokens directly in custody, tracking the CME CF Chainlink-Dollar Reference Rate. Coins would be stored by Coinbase Custody Trust Company and trade execution would be managed by Coinbase Prime.  This spot Chainlink ETF has a streamlined design with no staking or complex structures, which is expected to speed up regulatory approval compared to other altcoin-linked proposals.  Why the Filing? Chainlink is one of the top tokens by market cap and plays a foundational role in decentralized finance through its oracle services to blockchains like Ethereum. Demand has been growing from both developers and institutions, driven by partnerships and on-chain infrastructure adoption. Bitwise Chainlink ETF The spot Chainlink ETF could be a more familiar, regulated way for investors to get exposure to this asset. With institutions leaning towards ETFs, this product could be the bridge between crypto infrastructure and traditional portfolios.  Also read: Chainlink Price Soars 38% in August as On-Chain Signals Hint at $30 Rally Market Reaction and Outlook $LINK’s price popped up about 5% from intraday lows following the filing. However, despite the bounce, technicals suggest lingering  bearish pressure amid the broader market volatility. Approval is still uncertain and other altcoin filings like Solana, Dogecoin, XRP and NEAR are still facing regulatory hurdles. Crypto ETF Race Bitwise has been a pioneer in crypto ETFs, having launched spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs with combined AUM in the billions. The SEC’s previous setbacks like pausing Bitwise’s BITW fund shortly after approval show the regulatory environment is cautious. That reversal showed internal uncertainty within the commission and the evolving standards.  Bitwise Chainlink ETF Conclusion Based on the latest research, Bitwise’s filing for the first Bitwise Chainlink ETF is a step towards exposure to core protocol infrastructure. By creating a clean spot-based structure with reputable custody and defined pricing, the fund could be the gateway for institutional investors to get into decentralized oracle networks through regulated channels. Also read: CEO Sergey Nazarov: How Chainlink Will Power the Future of Regulated Stablecoins As the ETF race heats up, Bitwise’s next step is navigating the SEC’s approval process; a test case for altcoin ETFs in the ever changing regulatory race. For in-depth analysis and the latest trends in the crypto space, our team offers expert content regularly. Summary Bitwise Asset Management has filed for the first ever spot Chainlink ETF in the US to give investors direct exposure to $LINK through a regulated product. The fund will hold $LINK in custody with Coinbase Custody, track the CME CF Chainlink–Dollar Reference Rate and have in-kind and cash transactions.  Glossary Spot ETF – A fund that holds the underlying asset and mirrors its price. Chainlink (LINK) – The token for a decentralized oracle network that feeds live data to smart contracts. Custodian – A trusted entity that holds assets on behalf of a fund. CME CF Reference Rate – The benchmark price rate for Chainlink used as a pricing standard for funds. S-1 Filing – The initial registration statement filed with the SEC to launch a new public offering or ETF. FAQs for Bitwise Chainlink ETF What is a “spot Chainlink ETF”? An ETF that holds LINK tokens directly (spot exposure) so investors can get regulated exposure to Chainlink’s native asset without owning it directly. Who will hold the LINK tokens? Coinbase Custody Trust Company will be the custodian, and Coinbase Prime will handle trading. Why is “spot” exposure important? Spot ETFs hold the actual asset, not futures or derivatives, so investors can engage with crypto assets in a simpler and more transparent way. Does filing mean approval? No. The SEC has halted similar ETFs in the past even after preliminary approval, so the regulatory environment is still evolving. Read More: Bitwise Files for First U.S. Spot Chainlink ETF With Coinbase as Custodian">Bitwise Files for First U.S. Spot Chainlink ETF With Coinbase as Custodian
Coinstats2025/08/28 03:00
Crypto Whales Dump TOKEN6900 to Pour Millions Into BlockchainFX ($BFX) – The Next Big Crypto Presale

Crypto markets never stand still. This week, headlines turned when whales began unloading TOKEN6900, the chaotic meme-driven project, and redirecting their funds into BlockchainFX ($BFX), a serious contender for the next big crypto presale. As money moves, traders take notice, and the question arises: which project really offers the stronger upside? BlockchainFX, TOKEN6900, and others
Coinstats2025/08/28 03:00
Bitcoin Hyper Presale Raises $12M as Smart Money Bets on New Era for Bitcoin Development

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/28 03:00
Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Jump 12x, Outshining Ripple (XRP) in 2025

The post Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Jump 12x, Outshining Ripple (XRP) in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is generating unprecedented hype, projecting itself as a probable market disruptor in 2025. Mutuum Finance presale token price is $0.035 in phase 6. Experts say this new token can skyrocket with phenomenal profits in the coming few months. In phase 7, there will be an increase of 14.29% to $0.04. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has already received more than $15 million in funding and has been supported by over 15,700 investors.  Whereas Ripple (XRP) stays firm in its solid market position in the payment sector, Mutuum Finance is grabbing attention with its rapid ecosystem development and strategic partnerships.  XRP Grinds at $3.04 Amid Market Watch Ripple (XRP) is priced at $3.04, down modestly by 0.33% from the previous close. The token has maintained price above the $3.00 level, with the intraday high and low at $3.12 and $2.99, respectively. Analysts are monitoring XRP’s action closely, as it is reported that piercing above the $3.11 resistance level could pave the way for a potential rally to $3.40.  Conversely, failure to hold at levels above the $3.00 mark will mean a retraction towards the region of $2.80. Institutional buying continues to be robust, with XRP shortlisted for addition into upcoming cryptocurrency ETFs, which will further steer its price direction. Though XRP continues to be a dominant player in crypto, newcomers like Mutuum Finance (MUTM) are commanding attention with their revolutionary tactics in the decentralized finance realm. Investors FOMO into Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Stage 6 Presale Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is priced at $0.035 in stage 6 of presale. More than $15 million has been raised and over 15700 early investors are buying tokens. Token value during Presale Stage 7 will be $0.04, a raise of 14.3% from Stage 6. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has recently introduced its Official Bug Bounty Program with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 02:55
Aave’s new Horizon allows institutions to borrow stablecoins using real-world assets

The platform facilitates stablecoin loans backed by institutional funds and tokenized Treasurys. Horizon bridges TradFi and DeFi with 24/7 institutional-level borrowing. AAVE gained 12% the previous week. Aave Labs has launched an advanced platform that enables institutions to borrow stablecoins using real-world assets (RWAs) like collateralized loan debts and US Treasury. The Horizon borrowing tool […] The post Aave’s new Horizon allows institutions to borrow stablecoins using real-world assets appeared first on CoinJournal.
Coin Journal2025/08/28 02:54
