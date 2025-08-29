MEXC-pörssi
What does a Trump takeover of the Fed look like?
The post What does a Trump takeover of the Fed look like? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the Forward Guidance newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. To the keen observer, there are many crosscurrents hitting the Federal Reserve right now — and those currents are beginning to erode Fed independence. The idea of a Fed independent from political influence has ebbed and flowed over the years. During World War II, the Fed was entirely subservient to the Treasury and was not independent by any means. It existed mostly to fund the war and ensure Treasurys were well bid. In 1951, the Fed Treasury accords formally established the Fed as independent from the Treasury and, therefore, the executive branch. In the 1970s, Chair Paul Volcker solidified this independence by hiking rates to tame inflation despite pressure from the president at the time. Someone even showed up to the Federal Reserve building with a loaded gun to try and stop them from raising rates. In the 40 years since, we’ve seen a steady, secular downshift in interest rates and peacetime for the Fed. Now, that era is changing. President Trump, referring to his own nominees on the Fed’s board of governors, said Tuesday: “We’ll have a majority very shortly.” The idea of viewing the composition of the FOMC as one party’s majority vs. the other is new. Historically, governor appointments were seen as apolitical, although bias still naturally trickled in through the lens of academic perspectives on monetary policy leading more left or right, depending on their background. With the attempted firing of Governor Cook — (setting aside how valid it was, that’s for the court to decide tomorrow) — it now opens the door to Trump being able to get a majority among Fed governors as well as a heavier hand in deciding which regional Fed presidents are elected. For a better explanation of…
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 05:16
Jaa
Dusan Vlahovic Scored Against Parma, But Where Does His Future Lie?
The post Dusan Vlahovic Scored Against Parma, But Where Does His Future Lie? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ALLIANZ STADIUM, TORINO, ITALY – 2025/08/24: Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus Fc gestures during the Serie A football match between Juventus Fc and Parma Calcio. Juventus Fc wins 2-0 over Parma Calcio. (Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images) LightRocket via Getty Images What kind of future does Dusan Vlahovic have at Juventus? The Serb came off the bench against Parma on the opening weekend of the season to score a goal, only his second goal in the last six months, and secured all three points for The Old Lady. Juve laboured for parts of the match, but did just about enough to bring home a victory. Vlahovic came on as a substitute for Jonathan David, who scored on his debut, with 10 minutes remaining. If Vlahovic is to stay in Turin this season, this is likely to be a snapshot of his campaign: a reserve, receiving fleeting moments of playing time. The 25-year-old’s time at Juve has been rocky, to say the least. Arriving with massive expectations, the former Fiorentina man hasn’t come close to showing the kind of form he did in Florence. Three-and-a-half years and 59 goals later, Vlahovic may well have just netted his last in Bianconero colours. The issue isn’t perhaps his output in itself, 59 goals from 146 games isn’t the worst record in the world, but it’s the price tag and his salary which is held against him. Juve paid Fiorentina some $90m for Vlahovic in the winter of 2022, and handed him a hefty $14m-per-season contract to fend off interest from Arsenal. And this is where the mistake was made. For a start, Vlahovic was never worth that kind of money, neither in transfer fee nor salary. Yet Juve paid it, and in this sense it’s hardly the Serb’s fault. On the other…
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 05:14
Jaa
Programmable money gains traction with $100M in startup raises
The same day stablecoin capitalization reached $280 billion, startups M0 and Rain announced nearly $100 million in new funding rounds for programmable money. Venture investors have poured nearly $100 million into stablecoin startups, backing new infrastructure for programmable money.M0, a Switzerland-based platform that lets developers issue custom stablecoins, announced a $40 million Series B raise on Thursday led by Polychain Capital and Ribbit Capital. Founded in 2023, the company has partnered with projects including MetaMask and Playtron to integrate its infrastructure into consumer-facing apps.Another stablecoin infrastructure raise came from Rain, a US startup developing tools for banks to issue regulated stablecoins. The company secured $58 million in a Series B funds led by Sapphire Ventures, with backing from Dragonfly, Galaxy Ventures and Samsung Next, bringing its total funding to $88.5 million.Read more
Jaa
Coinstats
2025/08/29 05:13
Jaa
Experts Reveal How Many XRP You’d Need to Become a Millionaire
The post Experts Reveal How Many XRP You’d Need to Become a Millionaire appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto commentators Abdullah “Abs” Nassif and Johnny broke down the latest XRP Rich List update. They leveraged the data to offer fresh insight into how many tokens investors need to join the top percentiles of holders. This came up in a recent episode of the Good Evening Crypto podcast, where they examined what it would take to become a millionaire if XRP reaches triple-digit prices. XRP Rich List Update Shows Smaller Community Than Expected According to Abs, the new Rich List reveals that fewer tokens than ever are required to rank among the top 10% of XRP holders. Just 2,396 XRP is enough to join that tier. He added further context with a breakdown of the top categories: – Advertisement – 8,359 XRP places a wallet in the top 5% 10,677 XRP ranks in the top 4% 25,002 XRP secures the top 2% 50,023 XRP qualifies for the top 1% 96,376 XRP sits in the top 0.5% 351,049 XRP enters the top 0.1% Abs noted that despite XRP’s global reach, there are fewer than one million wallets holding more than 2,300 tokens—making the community smaller than many investors assume. In particular, only 691,464 XRP wallets hold that quantity of tokens. Meanwhile, 6.915 million wallets hold XRP globally. Of this, 3.09 million addresses hold just 0 to 20 XRP, while another 2.53 million wallets hold just 20 to 500 XRP tokens. XRP Rich List The commentators stressed that today’s XRP holders are still early in what could become a global race to accumulate XRP. They noted that, considering some investors control multiple wallets, the actual number of people holding XRP is significantly smaller than the 6.9 million wallet count—a minute fraction of the global population. How $100 XRP Could Change the Game The podcast discussion also explored the potential outcomes if…
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 05:13
Jaa
BTC, XRP, and DOGE Mining: The American Revolution in HashJ
HashJ makes BTC, XRP, and DOGE mining simple with cloud contracts, daily rewards, and a $100 trial bonus, no hardware or energy costs required.
Jaa
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/29 05:12
Jaa
XRP ETF Could Trigger the Biggest Inflows in Crypto History
The post XRP ETF Could Trigger the Biggest Inflows in Crypto History appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins The long-anticipated decision on U.S. spot XRP ETFs is approaching, and some industry voices believe the product could surpass anything the market has seen before. Dom Kwok, co-founder of blockchain education platform EasyA, says an approved XRP ETF has the potential to attract the largest inflows in crypto ETF history. Why XRP Could Outperform Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs In an interview on the Paul Barron Podcast, Kwok explained that XRP’s widespread global distribution and high liquidity make it uniquely positioned to capture demand. He noted that while Bitcoin and Ethereum dominate the market, their higher nominal prices can deter smaller retail investors. XRP’s lower cost per token, he argued, could make it more approachable for first-time ETF buyers. Kwok added that many individuals who avoid direct crypto purchases are turning to ETFs as an entry point. With only about 7% of the global population currently holding digital assets, he believes XRP ETFs could act as a gateway for new retail participation. SEC Deadlines Draw Closer The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has set October deadlines for several pending XRP ETF filings, including those from 21Shares, Grayscale, Bitwise, CoinShares, and Canary Capital. The regulator has designated October 19 as a key date, while Cboe BZX’s proposal to list WisdomTree’s XRP ETF faces a separate deadline of October 24. Except for Franklin Templeton’s filing, nearly all applications are now tied to these October rulings. ETF analyst Nate Geraci has suggested that approval could come within 60 days, warning that many may be underestimating the scale of demand. Futures Signal Strong Appetite XRP futures markets already hint at the enthusiasm. Open interest recently crossed $1 billion — the fastest any crypto futures product has reached that level — while more than $800 million is already tied up in futures-based XRP ETFs. With…
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 05:11
Jaa
Tokenized US Treasuries reach $7.45 billion all-time high after July correction
The post Tokenized US Treasuries reach $7.45 billion all-time high after July correction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US tokenized treasury products reached a new all-time high of $7.45 billion on Aug. 27, surpassing the previous peak of $7.42 billion registered on July 15. According to rwa.xyz data, the milestone caps a 14% recovery over two weeks following a market correction that bottomed out at $6.51 billion on Aug. 13. The tokenized treasury sector experienced a 12% decline from its mid-July peak. BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) maintains market leadership with $2.38 billion in assets, representing 32% of total tokenized treasury market capitalization. Top 30-day performers Net flow data for the 30 days ending Aug. 28 shows WisdomTree Government Money Market Digital Fund (WTGXX) leading inflows with $440 million, followed by Circle’s USD Coin (USYC) at $253 million. OpenEden Dollar (TBILL) captured $95 million in new deposits during the recovery period. Libeara and Ondo Finance also contributed to the rebound, with their ULTRA and OUSG products attracting $36 million and $24 million, respectively. These inflows offset outflows from Franklin Templeton’s OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund (BENJI), which recorded $78 million in redemptions, and Centrifuge (JTFSY) with $49 million in net outflows. The five largest tokenized treasury products by market capitalization represent a concentrated market share of 73.6%. WisdomTree ranks second at $931 million, down from recent highs, while Franklin Templeton’s BENJI holds $744 million. Ondo’s OUSG and USDY products round out the top five with $732 million and $689 million, respectively. Market structure evolution The recovery demonstrates growing institutional appetite for blockchain-based treasury exposure despite traditional fixed-income market volatility. Most of these funds have high minimum investment thresholds, such as BUILD’s $5 million minimum deposit. Tokenized treasuries provide 24/7 trading capabilities and programmable features that are not available in conventional government bond markets. The liquidity model, available at any time, prompted a 256% year-over-year growth in…
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 05:10
Jaa
Fenwick Denies Lawsuit Claiming It Helped FTX Fraud
The post Fenwick Denies Lawsuit Claiming It Helped FTX Fraud appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Law firm Fenwick & West denied allegations from an updated class-action lawsuit claiming it was central to crypto exchange FTX’s fraud and eventual collapse. Earlier this month, FTX users asked to update their suit against Fenwick, first filed in 2023, claiming new information from a bankruptcy and criminal case shared evidence that the law firm “played a key and crucial role in the most important aspects of why and how the FTX fraud was accomplished.” Fenwick told a Florida federal judge in a filing on Monday that the court should deny FTX users’ request to update the suit against the firm, arguing their theory that it helped the exchange carry out fraud “is as facile as it is flawed.” “Fenwick is not liable for aiding and abetting a fraud it knew nothing about, based solely on allegations that Fenwick did what law firms do every day — provide routine and lawful legal services to their clients,” it said. Lawsuit uses “stale information,” Fenwick says The new accusations against Fenwick stem from a massive multi-district class-action lawsuit filed by FTX users after it collapsed in late 2022. The group has also brought claims against celebrities and companies alleged to have worked with FTX, including the law firm Sullivan & Cromwell, which the group later dropped for a lack of evidence. Fenwick argued the proposed updated complaint is “untimely — based on stale information that has been available to them for years — but also misleading and futile.” A highlighted excerpt of Fenwick’s claims that FTX users are looking to delay the court. Source: CourtListener Fenwick also noted the allegations against the firm “mirror” the ones they had used “quite aggressively” against Sullivan & Cromwell, before the group dismissed the action when a report concluded that Sullivan didn’t know about FTX’s fraud. …
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 05:09
Jaa
Trump Pushes for a Wave of Altcoin ETF Approvals
Trump’s administration is influencing a wave of altcoin ETF approvals in the U.S. 91 ETF applications anticipate SEC approval after recent SEI Coin submission. U.S. Continue Reading:Trump Pushes for a Wave of Altcoin ETF Approvals The post Trump Pushes for a Wave of Altcoin ETF Approvals appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Jaa
Coinstats
2025/08/29 05:03
Jaa
The Ethereum Memecoin Set to Beat Solana and Cardano
The post The Ethereum Memecoin Set to Beat Solana and Cardano appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Which crypto will lead this bull run and deliver the kind of returns that change lives? With Bitcoin’s halving complete and a fresh cycle beginning, investors are searching for the projects that combine timing, fundamentals, and community strength. Cardano and Solana have history on their side, while Hyperliquid is bringing new ideas to DeFi. But another name is cutting through the noise. Pepeto (PEPETO), still in presale at only $0.000000149, has already raised more than $6.4 million and is building real tools alongside meme culture. The real question now is whether Pepeto can outshine established players and become the breakout crypto of this bull run. Cardano (ADA) Secure but Slow to Deliver Cardano is known for its academic development style and research-first approach. It introduced smart contracts after long delays, and while its community has stayed loyal, real adoption has been slow compared to other chains. Many features have taken years to roll out, and the ecosystem has struggled to keep up in areas like DeFi, NFTs, and meme coins where faster networks already dominate. Liquidity and daily activity remain limited, and developer growth is smaller than on competing platforms. Because of these factors, Cardano is unlikely to lead in this bull run. It may still appeal to long-term holders, but it lacks the speed and traction needed to win attention in a cycle driven by rapid gains. Hyperliquid (HLP) Promising Tech, Unproven Market Position Hyperliquid is still a young project in the decentralized trading space. It promotes zero-gas transactions and an on-chain matching engine, but these features will not be unique for long, as other platforms are moving in the same direction. Adoption so far is limited, and it faces competition from established names like dYdX and GMX that already dominate this sector. Its native token HLP…
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 05:02
Jaa
