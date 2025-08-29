What does a Trump takeover of the Fed look like?

The post What does a Trump takeover of the Fed look like? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the Forward Guidance newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. To the keen observer, there are many crosscurrents hitting the Federal Reserve right now — and those currents are beginning to erode Fed independence. The idea of a Fed independent from political influence has ebbed and flowed over the years. During World War II, the Fed was entirely subservient to the Treasury and was not independent by any means. It existed mostly to fund the war and ensure Treasurys were well bid. In 1951, the Fed Treasury accords formally established the Fed as independent from the Treasury and, therefore, the executive branch. In the 1970s, Chair Paul Volcker solidified this independence by hiking rates to tame inflation despite pressure from the president at the time. Someone even showed up to the Federal Reserve building with a loaded gun to try and stop them from raising rates. In the 40 years since, we’ve seen a steady, secular downshift in interest rates and peacetime for the Fed. Now, that era is changing. President Trump, referring to his own nominees on the Fed’s board of governors, said Tuesday: “We’ll have a majority very shortly.” The idea of viewing the composition of the FOMC as one party’s majority vs. the other is new. Historically, governor appointments were seen as apolitical, although bias still naturally trickled in through the lens of academic perspectives on monetary policy leading more left or right, depending on their background. With the attempted firing of Governor Cook — (setting aside how valid it was, that’s for the court to decide tomorrow) — it now opens the door to Trump being able to get a majority among Fed governors as well as a heavier hand in deciding which regional Fed presidents are elected. For a better explanation of…