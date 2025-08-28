‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3, Episode 8 Recap—Does Belly Marry Jeremiah?

Conrad (Christopher Briney), Belly (Lola Tung) in THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Erika Doss/Prime Spoilers ahead for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 8. Belly and Jeremiah's wedding is finally here, but the moment doesn't end in a happily ever after. Secrets are revealed, tears are shed and Belly makes a decision that will change her life — and her relationship with the Fisher boys — forever. Here's a full recap of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 8, including where Belly stands with Conrad and Jeremiah. Episode 8 picks up the morning after Conrad's confession to Belly, where he pleaded with her not to marry Jeremiah and to choose him instead. Jeremiah left Belly an apology voice message for not meeting up with her at the beach, and as punishment for being drunk, he has to spend the day hungover with his dad and the guys. He tells her to have fun at the spa with the girls and that he'll see her tonight at the rehearsal. What Does Conrad Say To Belly In The Kitchen? Conrad (Christopher Briney) in THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Erika Doss/Prime Belly runs into Conrad in the kitchen, who's at home instead of fishing. Conrad clears the air about last night and asks her to forget that anything ever happened, saying that he was drunk and "way out of line." Belly pushes back and says that he wasn't drunk and that he hasn't changed at all by bringing all of this up the week of her wedding. "Don't ever speak to me again," she says, but Conrad replies that's going to be a little hard to do considering she's marrying his brother. But she's furious that he has to stand up there next to Jere on their wedding day,…