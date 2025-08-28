Billion-Dollar Asset Manager Launches First Pi Network ETP
PiDeFi Technologies subsidiary Valour has debuted the Pi Network exchange-traded product in Europe, the first of its kind on the continent. The Pi ETP debuted on Sweden's Spotlight Stock Market alongside seven other new listings, marking a milestone for the fast-growing community-driven blockchain project. Valour Expands Europe's Crypto Market With Pi Network and Seven New ETPs According to a company blog post, the new Pi ETP gives investors regulated, exchange-traded exposure to the Pi Network token through traditional brokerage accounts. The products have a 1.9% management fee and will trade in Swedish kronor. Therefore, mainstream investors across Europe can access it easily. Valour already has a wide range of crypto ETPs already available with over 85 in Europe. Alongside Pi Network, Valour introduced ETPs for Shiba Inu, Ondo, Cronos, Mantle, VeChain, Ethena, and Celestia, all of which represent different areas of blockchain growth. Johanna Belitz, Head of Nordics at Valour, said demand for transparent and simple access to digital assets continues to grow. She emphasized that the new products meet investor appetite for diversified coverage across major blockchains and ecosystems. Commenting on the launch, the Head of Product at Valour, Elaine Buehler, said the Pi Network ETP launch would help the company strike the balance between core infrastructure and emerging trends like modular blockchains and tokenized yields. Nadine Kenzelmann, Managing Director at Valour, added that the company aims to maintain institutional standards while rapidly expanding its lineup. The expansion cements Valour's reputation as one of the most aggressive players in Europe's regulated digital-asset market. The company currently has products listed in Spotlight Stock Market, Borsen Frankfurt, the Swiss Exchange, and Euronext. This Pi ETP launch demonstrates the firm's intention to list a token with a lot of community interest. That community and institutional interest is underscored by venture firms as…
