2025-08-29 Friday

Whale Trades on Hyperliquid Wipe Out XPL Order Book Triggering Mass Liquidations

Whale Trades on Hyperliquid Wipe Out XPL Order Book Triggering Mass Liquidations

The post Whale Trades on Hyperliquid Wipe Out XPL Order Book Triggering Mass Liquidations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Within minutes, large buys sent XPL soaring 200% in pre-market trading on Hyperliquid, resulting in tens of millions of dollars in losses for short positions. Hyperliquid, the top decentralized perpetuals exchange by trading volume, faced chaos on Tuesday when a group of whale wallets bought millions of pre-market XPL tokens, clearing the platform’s order book and triggering mass liquidations. Blockchain analyst Lookonchain said in an X post that the liquidation cascade began with wallet 0xb9c0, which deposited $16 million USDC into the platform early Tuesday. XPL Hyperp Chart Within two minutes, the user purchased 15.2 million XPL, driving the token’s price from $0.60 to $1.80 —a surge of more than 200% that wiped out anyone betting against it with leverage. XPL is the native token of Plasma, the highly anticipated stablecoin-focused blockchain, which is yet to launch. One of the biggest hits was reportedly suffered by a trader who was liquidated as the spike pushed losses beyond their posted collateral of $7 million. In total, losses for short positions could reach as high as $50 million, with users reporting individual losses ranging from hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars, despite hedging with low leverage and high collateral. It’s worth noting that the majority of short positions were likely held by users seeking to hedge their XPL presale allocations as the Plasma token is currently trading on pre-markets at more than ten times the public sale valuation. By the peak, the whales began closing positions between $1.55 and $1.60, locking in what Lookonchain estimated to be a $38 million profit in under an hour. Hours later, XPL had retraced to roughly $0.60, leaving most retail traders with losses. “Just lost $185k USDC on Hyperliquid $XPL pump,” one user wrote on X, while another said they were “hunted down badly” despite…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 03:11
US Likely to Unveil Massive Bitcoin Strategic Reserve by End of 2025 Says Former Trump Advisor ⋆ ZyCrypto

US Likely to Unveil Massive Bitcoin Strategic Reserve by End of 2025 Says Former Trump Advisor ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post US Likely to Unveil Massive Bitcoin Strategic Reserve by End of 2025 Says Former Trump Advisor ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Former White House Crypto Director Bo Hines is back in the news cycle, and he has stated that the US is likely to start a strategic Bitcoin reserve by the end of 2025. He gave these comments during a recent interview with CoinDesk, and the interaction shows that despite the topic apparently not being a priority for the Trump administration, it is still progressing steadily. Hines famous left the Trump cabinet a couple of weeks ago to go and work for the Tether Treasury in a private capacity. The move dampened the pro-crypto voices in the country, as they believed it would slow down Trump’s agenda to establish a Bitcoin strategic reserve, which would boost the currency’s global strength. Bo Hines Remains Upbeat on Bitcoin Strategic Reserve According to a post from popular crypto commentator The Bitcoin Historian on X: “JUST IN: FORMER WHITE HOUSE CRYPTO DIRECTOR BO HINES IS CONFIDENT THE #BITCOIN RESERVE ACT WILL BE SIGNED INTO LAW “THIS YEAR” 2025 WILL BE A HISTORIC YEAR FOR BTC” Advertisement &nbsp Hines assured crypto users in the CoinDesk interview that President Donald Trump has been a steadfast supporter of the crypto industry, and a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) was a top priority for his administration. He reiterated his early prediction that an SBR would be in place by the end of 2025. The Importance of the US Having a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve If the United States officially starts managing an SBR, it would be a major development that would transform the foundations of the digital asset economy by giving it legitimacy and increasing demand at the state level. Governments around the world manage trillions of dollars worth of assets to lend legitimacy to their national currencies. They include massive gold reserves, bonds, and other…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 03:09
Metaplanet Issues Shares to Bolster Bitcoin Treasury

Metaplanet Issues Shares to Bolster Bitcoin Treasury

Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/metaplanet-boosts-bitcoin-treasury-shares/
Coinstats2025/08/28 03:08
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 03:07
Billion-Dollar Asset Manager Launches First Pi Network ETP

Billion-Dollar Asset Manager Launches First Pi Network ETP

The post Billion-Dollar Asset Manager Launches First Pi Network ETP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PiDeFi Technologies subsidiary Valour has debuted the Pi Network exchange-traded product in Europe, the first of its kind on the continent. The Pi ETP debuted on Sweden’s Spotlight Stock Market alongside seven other new listings, marking a milestone for the fast-growing community-driven blockchain project. Valour Expands Europe’s Crypto Market With Pi Network and Seven New ETPs According to a company blog post, the new Pi ETP gives investors regulated, exchange-traded exposure to the Pi Network token through traditional brokerage accounts. The products have a 1.9% management fee and will trade in Swedish kronor. Therefore, mainstream investors across Europe can access it easily. Valour already has a wide range of crypto ETPs already available with over 85 in Europe. Alongside Pi Network, Valour introduced ETPs for Shiba Inu, Ondo, Cronos, Mantle, VeChain, Ethena, and Celestia, all of which represent different areas of blockchain growth. Johanna Belitz, Head of Nordics at Valour, said demand for transparent and simple access to digital assets continues to grow. She emphasized that the new products meet investor appetite for diversified coverage across major blockchains and ecosystems. Commenting on the launch, the Head of Product at Valour, Elaine Buehler, said the Pi Network ETP launch would help the company strike the balance between core infrastructure and emerging trends like modular blockchains and tokenized yields. Nadine Kenzelmann, Managing Director at Valour, added that the company aims to maintain institutional standards while rapidly expanding its lineup. The expansion cements Valour’s reputation as one of the most aggressive players in Europe’s regulated digital-asset market. The company currently has products listed in Spotlight Stock Market, Borsen Frankfurt, the Swiss Exchange, and Euronext. This Pi ETP launch demonstrates the firm’s intention to list a token with a lot of community interest. That community and institutional interest is underscored by venture firms as…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 03:06
Aave Labs Launches Revolutionary Platform For Institutional RWA Loans

Aave Labs Launches Revolutionary Platform For Institutional RWA Loans

The post Aave Labs Launches Revolutionary Platform For Institutional RWA Loans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unlocking Growth: Aave Labs Launches Revolutionary Platform For Institutional RWA Loans Skip to content Home Crypto News Unlocking Growth: Aave Labs Launches Revolutionary Platform for Institutional RWA Loans Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/aave-institutional-rwa-loans/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 03:05
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Becomes Fastest CME Contract to Hit $1 Billion – Can Institutions Push XRP to $1,000?

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Becomes Fastest CME Contract to Hit $1 Billion – Can Institutions Push XRP to $1,000?

XRP futures contracts have exploded on CME, having massive implications for the XRP price prediction.
Coinstats2025/08/28 03:05
Telegram Wallet Adds Stellar (XLM) Support — 100M+ Users Get Instant Access

Telegram Wallet Adds Stellar (XLM) Support — 100M+ Users Get Instant Access

Telegram has just made Stellar more accessible to the masses by supporting XLM within chats, sparking utility and adoption. Stellar’s mission is to streamline global payments and lower barriers, though the network has room to grow before it reaches mass adoption. Telegram’s built-in crypto wallet, which is already accessible to over 100 million people worldwide, [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/08/28 03:04
Gold prices steady after Trump's shock move against Fed

Gold prices steady after Trump’s shock move against Fed

The post Gold prices steady after Trump’s shock move against Fed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold stayed firm just under $3,400 per troy ounce on Tuesday, lifted by renewed weakness in the US Dollar (USD) and lingering doubts over the Fed’s independence after President Trump’s unprecedented attempt to fire Governor Lisa Cook. Also supporting the move higher in the precious metal, US yields retreat in the short end and the belly of the curve, setting aside Monday’s uptick. Fed uncertainty keeps demand alive Traders are still betting on Fed rate cuts as soon as September, following Powell’s dovish Jackson Hole remarks last week. That backdrop, plus softer US data after July’s Durable Goods orders fell 2.8% and the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence dropped in August are keeping safe-haven demand alive on turnaround Tuesday. Key levels on the chart Next on the upside for the yellow metal emerges its August ceiling of $3,409 (August 8), ahead of the July peak at $3,439 (July 23) and June’s top at $3,451 (Jun 16). On the other hand, first support sits at July’s base of $3,268 (Jul 30), ahead of the June base at $3,247 (Jun 30). Down from here comes May’s valley at $3,120 (May 15), ahead of the 200-day SMA at $3,062. Gold FAQs Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government. Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 03:04
Apple Faces Legal Setback Over Carbon Neutrality Marketing in Germany

Apple Faces Legal Setback Over Carbon Neutrality Marketing in Germany

TLDRs; A German court barred Apple from labeling Apple Watch Series 9 as carbon neutral, citing misleading offset claims. Apple’s Paraguay forestry project, tied to short land leases, was deemed insufficient for permanent carbon removal. The ruling highlights growing legal scrutiny of environmental marketing under consumer protection and competition laws. Apple maintains its climate strategy [...] The post Apple Faces Legal Setback Over Carbon Neutrality Marketing in Germany appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/28 03:04
