Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Up As Market Awaits Nvidia Earnings

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher ahead of Nvidia’s earnings report.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10557+5.02%
XRP
XRP$2.9419-1.44%
Coinstats2025/08/28 03:17
The Mets Will Need Pitching Prospects McLean And Tong Down The Stretch

The post The Mets Will Need Pitching Prospects McLean And Tong Down The Stretch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New York Mets pitcher Nolan McLean (26) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. The New York Mets expected to cruise into the playoffs with their star-studded roster. At 71-61, that hasn’t happened, and they’re currently clinging to the last wild card spot. To fend off the Cincinnati Reds and gain ground on the teams above them, they’ll turn to pitching prospects Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong. McLean And Tong McLean will take the mound this evening for the third start of his MLB career. He’ll face the Philadelphia Phillies, who lead the Mets by five games in the National League East. He has been exceptional in his first two outings, giving up just six hits and two runs in 12 1/3 innings while striking out 15. McLean is currently ranked the 37th best prospect overall on MLB Pipeline, and his August 16 debut date ensures he should maintain rookie eligibility in 2026. He throws in the mid-to-high 90s with an assortment of excellent breaking pitches that he used to post a 2.45 ERA in 113 2/3 innings in the minors this year. Tong, who will make his debut on Friday, ranks right behind McLean at 44th overall on MLB Pipeline’s top prospect list. His minor league numbers jump off the stat page. He leads the entirety of the minor leagues in ERA (1.43) and strikeouts (179), and he has allowed just two home runs in 113 2/3 innings. Tong has an exceptional fastball, but not in the conventional sense. It only reaches the low 90s on the radar gun, but has elite movement characteristics. He throws from an extreme over-the-top delivery, making his release point difficult…
Threshold
T$0.01644+0.42%
SIX
SIX$0.02183-0.99%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4655+1.04%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 03:16
Trump Media, Crypto.com unveil $6.4B Cronos treasury strategy – Details

The post Trump Media, Crypto.com unveil $6.4B Cronos treasury strategy – Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Trump Media’s $6.4 billion crypto treasury strategy positions CRO as a core reserve asset, signaling a bold shift toward institutional adoption and echoing MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin-driven corporate finance model. Yorkville Acquisition Corp., Trump Media & Technology Group Corp, and Crypto.com have joined forces in a definitive agreement to form Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc. This new venture will operate as a digital asset treasury company, with a primary focus on acquiring the native cryptocurrency token of the Cronos ecosystem [CRO]. With this agreement, Yorkville, a SPAC backed by Yorkville Acquisition Sponsor LLC, stands at the forefront of media-crypto partnerships.  Trump Media strikes deal with Yorkville SPAC As per the agreements, Trump Media plans to acquire approximately $105 million worth of CRO, i.e., about 2% of the cryptocurrency’s total market value.  In return, Crypto.com will invest $50 million in Trump Media equity. But the plan extends well beyond that. Additionally, it also aims to build its treasury with a mix of assets, including $1 billion in CRO, $200 million in cash, and $220 million through mandatory warrant exercises. To further bolster its financial position, Yorkville affiliate YA II PN, Ltd. has committed a $5 billion equity line of credit.  This move totaling to $6.4 billion would make Trump Media the largest publicly traded holder of CRO to date. What does this tell us about Trump’s plans? Upon completion, Yorkville, Trump Media, and Crypto.com will hold majority ownership of Trump Media Group CRO Strategy as founding partners. This comes amid a broader trend of publicly traded companies across industries, venturing into cryptocurrency, positioning Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH] as core treasury holdings. Alice Liu, Head of Research at crypto data provider CoinMarketCap, called the move a marker of institutional adoption.  “By anchoring Truth Social’s rewards economy and corporate reserves in…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.484+0.43%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,490.1-0.14%
Movement
MOVE$0.1273+3.07%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 03:15
US Government Plans Blockchain Move for Economic Data

The United States is taking a major step toward blockchain adoption.
Movement
MOVE$0.1273+3.07%
Major
MAJOR$0.16124+0.04%
Brave Newcoin2025/08/28 03:15
US regulator integrates Nasdaq surveillance tool to combat market manipulation

The software targets market abuse such as insider trading and manipulation across equity and crypto markets. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), a US financial regulator, is integrating a financial surveillance tool developed by stock exchange company Nasdaq in a bid to overhaul its 1990s infrastructure.Nasdaq’s software is focused on detecting market abuse, including insider trading activity and market manipulation in equities and crypto markets, Tony Sio, head of regulatory strategy and innovation at Nasdaq, told Cointelegraph. He said:The data fed into the monitoring system will be “sourced by the CFTC through their regulatory powers,” Sio said. Read more
CreatorBid
BID$0.08649-7.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10557+5.02%
Coinstats2025/08/28 03:14
Interview | Polygon Labs CEO Boiron: memecoin boom needs curation, not censorship

Polygon CEO Marc Boiron warns the memecoin boom is diverting capital from real innovation.
RealLink
REAL$0.05769-0.39%
Boom
BOOM$0.01336+3.40%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002863+11.79%
Crypto.news2025/08/28 03:13
XRP Price Surge Could Be Near, Analyst Predicts Major Breakout Ahead

TLDR Analyst Steph Is Crypto believes XRP is preparing for a major price surge. XRP is testing a crucial resistance level around $3.65, which could trigger a breakout. The analyst predicts XRP could reach $9.53 if it successfully clears its current resistance. XRP’s setup mirrors Bitcoin’s historic rally, suggesting a similar price surge ahead. The [...] The post XRP Price Surge Could Be Near, Analyst Predicts Major Breakout Ahead appeared first on CoinCentral.
NEAR
NEAR$2.507-0.63%
XRP
XRP$2.9419-1.44%
Major
MAJOR$0.16124+0.04%
Coincentral2025/08/28 03:12
Webull Q2 Earnings Preview: Can Crypto Relaunch Help Boost Shares?

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL) aims to highlight recent wins in cryptocurrency and its evolution since going public, as the company reports second-quarter financial results on Thursday read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10557+5.02%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002602+13.13%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000007-4.10%
Coinstats2025/08/28 03:12
Ethereum ignites altcoin rally as Bitcoin faces macro headwinds

Bitcoin is losing seam, and liquidity is flowing toward altcoins, experts say.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006018+8.78%
Seamless
SEAM$0.4029-1.32%
Crypto.news2025/08/28 03:12
Is BNB Price Set for $1,400 Amid Rex Osprey ETF Filing?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Binance Coin
BNB$873.72+2.12%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018984+4.22%
REVOX
REX$0.051557-11.43%
Coinstats2025/08/28 03:11
Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Russian Finance Ministry Official: Despite New Law, 70% of Crypto Miners Are Still Unregistered

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet