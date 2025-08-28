2025-08-29 Friday

Symbiotic Unveils External Rewards to Boost Shared Security



The post Symbiotic Unveils External Rewards to Boost Shared Security appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Symbiotic, a universal staking protocol and EigenLayer competitor, has introduced External Rewards, a feature designed to let networks offer their own token-based incentives to stakers and node operators. The new feature, introduced on Wednesday, marks a step in Symbiotic’s push to make shared security a default feature across modular blockchain ecosystems. External Rewards gives protocols a way to distribute native tokens or points directly through the Symbiotic platform, layering these incentives alongside Symbiotic Points — the protocol’s economic coordination mechanism. The goal is to help networks bootstrap security, attract capital and evolve incentive models without rebuilding core infrastructure. All rewards appear in one interface, giving stakers and contributors a comprehensive view of their economic participation across networks. “This launch is a pivotal moment for Symbiotic and the broader shared security ecosystem,” said Misha Putiatin, the co-founder of Symbiotic, in a press release shared with CoinDesk. “Shared security is something we’ve been steadily building toward, and external rewards are proof of that work compounding. Each new primitive or feature we ship strengthens the foundation for others to build on.” Several protocols are already using External Rewards. Hyperlane, the interoperability protocol, is rewarding stakers securing its cross-chain Warp Routes with $HYPER tokens. Symbiotic’s universal staking framework currently supports everything from liquid restaked assets like ETH to hybrid and native staking models. By unifying rewards and security incentives under one platform, Symbiotic wants to become a cryptoeconomic coordination layer for a modular ecosystem. “The launch of external rewards builds on Symbiotic’s mission to make Universal Staking the cryptoeconomic coordination layer for modular, multichain infrastructure,” the team wrote in a press release. Read more: Symbiotic Launches ‘Relay’ to Bring Secure Staking Across Chains Source: https://www.coindesk.com/tech/2025/08/27/symbiotic-unveils-external-rewards-to-boost-shared-security
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 03:39
Ex-Polymarket team launches onchain prediction markets with $15M round



The post Ex-Polymarket team launches onchain prediction markets with $15M round appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Former team members behind prediction market platform Polymarket have launched a new venture, The Clearing Company. It secured a $15 million seed round led by Union Square Ventures, according to an announcement on Wednesday. Other investors include Haun Ventures, Variant, Coinbase Ventures, Compound, Rubik, Earl Grey, Cursor Capital, Asylum and several angel backers. Co-founder Toni Gemayel emphasized that while prediction markets have existed for centuries, the internet age makes their collective intelligence more powerful. “Polls are too slow and rife with bias,” he wrote, adding that markets incentivize honesty because being wrong carries a real cost. Scaling, he said, will require making markets “fun to create, seamless to trade and supported by novel structures that unlock liquidity.” The startup aims to build onchain, permissionless prediction markets designed to meet regulatory standards while remaining accessible to retail users. Prediction markets allow participants to trade contracts tied to real-world outcomes, producing collective forecasts with financial incentives for accuracy. While platforms such as Polymarket have operated in regulatory gray areas, The Clearing Company suggests that it is positioning itself as a compliant alternative with transparent infrastructure and liquidity mechanisms. Union Square Ventures, which has previously invested in Web3 firms including Coinbase and Uniswap, is betting that a regulated approach could make decentralized forecasting tools mainstream. The company has not disclosed a launch timeline for its platform but emphasized its focus on designing products that balance simplicity with compliance. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/onchain-prediction-market-funding
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 03:38
How Happy Are Workers? Polls On Workplace Satisfaction



The post How Happy Are Workers? Polls On Workplace Satisfaction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Labor Day is a few days away, and news accounts include familiar stories about worker dissatisfaction. Many of these reports give a false and incomplete picture of the workers’ views about their jobs and workplaces. Americans aren’t happy about the economy’s direction, and poll ratings about Donald Trump’s handling of it are among his lowest. What is more concerning politically is that most Americans expect things to get worse. Still, by many different measures of what work and workplaces are like every day, Americans who have jobs this Labor Day express considerable satisfaction. Happy Workers? In the mid-August Economist/YouGov poll, 25% of those with jobs said they were very happy with them, while 40% were happy. Just 7% were unhappy and 3% very unhappy. What stands out in this poll and many others is the low level of job dissatisfaction nationwide. In Gallup’s latest, 48% of adults employed full- or part-time said they were completely satisfied with their job and another 38% were somewhat satisfied. Just 10% were somewhat dissatisfied, and 3% completely dissatisfied. Over the past decade, no more than 13% of those surveyed have said they were somewhat or very dissatisfied with their jobs. Pew, uses a different scale from Gallup’s and also finds a very low level of dissatisfaction. Fifteen percent in their most recent poll were extremely satisfied with their job, 35% very satisfied, 38% somewhat satisfied, 9% not too, and 2% not at all satisfied. Job Specifics: The response “completely satisfied” is a very high bar, yet Gallup finds that majorities of adults employed full- or part-time are completely satisfied with the safety of their workplaces (70%), their relations with coworkers (67%), the flexibility of their hours (63%), their boss (60%), their job security (57%), the amount of vacation time they receive (54%), the amount…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 03:37
XRP, ADA, SOL: Price Predictions by Perplexity AI



The cryptocurrency market is heating up as 2025 moves deeper into its second half, with investors closely tracking leading altcoins. XRP, Cardano (ADA), and Solana (SOL) remain at the center of discussions, with Perplexity AI publishing new forecasts that highlight the potential for sharp moves ahead. As anticipation builds, many traders are also looking beyond [...] The post XRP, ADA, SOL: Price Predictions by Perplexity AI appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/28 03:35
US Dollar weakness pressures USD/JPY as Fed jitters grow



The post US Dollar weakness pressures USD/JPY as Fed jitters grow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Following Monday’s decent gains, USD/JPY faces renewed downside pressure on Tuesday’s turnaround, coming all the way down to retest the 147.00 region, where some decent contention seems to have turned up. USD/JPY focused on Fed, data The daily pullback, in the meantime, comes in response to fresh selling bias around the US Dollar, which was particularly reignited after President Donald Trump’s attempt to fire FOMC Governor Lisa Cook. That move appears to have woken up fears over the Fed’s independence, keeping the Greenback’s price action depressed amid mixed US yields across different time frames. Data-wise, on the US calendar, Durable Goods Orders contracted at a monthly 2.8% in July, while the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence eased to 97.4 in August. Additional data was centred on the housing sector, with the FHFA’s House Price Index dropping by 0.2% in June from a month earlier, and the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price index coming in flat on a monthly basis also in June. On the tech front If USD/JPY breaks above the weekly high at 148.77 (August 22), it would bring the 200-day SMA at 149.00 back into focus, followed by the August peak at 150.91 (August 1). A sustained move higher could then target the March top at 151.30 (March 3) and the weekly high at 154.79 (February 13). On the downside, initial support lies at the August low of 146.21 (August 14), followed by the weekly trough at 145.85 (July 24). Further weakness would put the 100-day SMA at 145.46 into play, ahead of the July base at 142.67 (July 1) and the May low at 142.10 (May 27). Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/dollar-weakness-pressures-usd-jpy-as-fed-jitters-grow-202508261816
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 03:34
Ex-PBOC Chief Warns of Stablecoin Crisis – Run Risk Echoes TerraUSD's 2022 Meltdown



Key Takeaways: Zhou Xiaochuan warns that full-reserve stablecoins can still amplify systemic risk through leverage and trading channels. The Hong Kong and U.S. frameworks have begun addressing custody and issuance, but Zhou calls the current oversight insufficient. A new study suggests stablecoins face a one-in-three chance of collapse over the next decade due to crisis-induced arbitrage failures. Former People’s Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan warned that stablecoin issuers may pursue aggressive expansion without understanding the systemic risks involved, including amplification effects that go beyond stated reserves. In a speech delivered at the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) Annual Conference in Frankfurt and later compiled by the China Finance 40 Forum (CF40), Zhou said issuers often “lack sufficient self-discipline,” adding that stablecoins “generate a money-multiplier effect through their operation.” Over-Issuance and High Leverage He cautioned that even with full reserve backing, stablecoins can amplify risk through deposit-lending, collateralized financing, and asset trading. “The potential redemption pressure may be multiples of the initial reserves,” he said. Zhou also criticized inadequate reserve custody standards, citing Facebook’s early plans to self-custody Libra assets as an example of flawed design. He argued that reserves should be held by a central bank or a recognized custodian under central bank supervision. The Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance and the U.S. GENIUS Act address some of these concerns, but Zhou said regulatory gaps persist. He recommended compiling actual circulation data to estimate redemption risks, calling current oversight frameworks “far from sufficient.” He referenced Hong Kong’s note-issuing model, where banks post U.S. dollars with the Monetary Authority to issue local currency, noting that “M0 reserves alone cannot maintain stability under redemption pressure from M1 and M2.” Zhou urged regulators to develop more robust tools to track amplification channels and prevent misuse of stablecoins in leveraged or speculative activity. Run Risk Paradox of Stablecoin TerraUSD’s May 2022 collapse illustrates the mechanism Zhou flags: once the peg slipped, the mint–burn arbitrage with LUNA accelerated supply inflation and drained market liquidity, catalyzing a run. New York Fed researchers note that between May 1 and May 16, 2022, stablecoins’ market capitalization fell by $25.63 billion—evidence of amplification channels overwhelming reserves during stress. Recent analysis published by Investopedia paints a different picture, shifting attention from issuance mechanics to crisis-driven vulnerabilities in stablecoin design. Researchers identified a “run risk paradox,” where arbitrage mechanisms that support stablecoin pegs under normal conditions can accelerate collapse during market stress. They found that even with decentralized arbitrage, systemic fragility remains elevated—annualized risk estimates for stablecoins range from 3.3% to 3.9%, higher than FDIC-insured deposits. Over a decade, the study suggests there is roughly a one-in-three chance of a major stablecoin crisis. This perspective argues that stability tools like market arbitrage may themselves become sources of systemic strain, spotlighting potential design flaws in how stablecoin models handle extreme events, rather than just issuance controls or reserve policies. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How can amplification risks affect non-issuers in the crypto ecosystem? Leverage and multiplier effects can extend beyond issuers to exchanges, traders, and DeFi platforms, potentially triggering broader liquidity disruptions if redemptions spike. Why is arbitrage seen as both a stabilizer and a risk factor? Under normal conditions, arbitrage helps maintain price pegs. In volatile markets, it can accelerate instability by enabling fast, large-volume exits that drain liquidity. Are regulators focusing too narrowly on issuance volume? Some researchers suggest that more attention should go to market design, redemption incentives, and arbitrage feedback loops, especially during volatility or cross-platform liquidity shifts.
CryptoNews2025/08/28 03:33
UK Financial LTD Creates, Launches & Funds New Wrapped Token WMPRA, Mirroring MPRA Token Value 1:1



The post UK Financial LTD Creates, Launches & Funds New Wrapped Token WMPRA, Mirroring MPRA Token Value 1:1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UK Financial LTD today confirmed the successful creation, funding, and blockchain verification of its Wrapped Maya Preferred PRA (WMPRA) token, serving as a mirror image of its flagship asset, Maya Preferred PRA (MPRA). Key Milestones: Creation Completed: WMPRA is now live on Ethereum Blockchain. Full Funding Executed: Achieved via a verified transfer of 23,000,000 MPRA to the newly established uk-financial-ltd-irrevocable-treasury-vault.eth wallet  . One-to-One Peg Established: Each WMPRA token is backed 1:1 by MPRA for guaranteed value parity. Transparent Collateral: All backing is on-chain and viewable in the vault wallet. Utility Enabled: WMPRA opens MPRA’s gold-backed value to DeFi and broader exchange ecosystems. Official Addresses: WMPRA Verified Contract Can Be Verified On Etherscan: https://etherscan.io/token/0x03747361ba5429daf165732f9656a97561257ebd The Actual Transfer From uk-financial-ltd-corporate-assets.eth Wallet To The uk-financial-ltd-irrevocable-treasury-vault.eth Can Be Verified On Etherscan: https://etherscan.io/tx/0xed21d88c8a5e8cefe52a11efa2ee8d2bca07f056cc874c7746e583a7c138b49d The Collateral Of 23M MPRA That Backs WMPRA Is Held In uk-financial-ltd-irrevocable-treasury-vault.eth And Can Be Verified On Etherscan: https://etherscan.io/address/0x3E3b541174410159F1Ec338cf8DbaBe090F0C5AD With WMPRA fully funded, live, and verifiable, UK Financial LTD has delivered a transparent, asset-backed wrapped token — expanding access while preserving trust and collateral integrity. “UK Financial Ltd’s digital asset portfolio includes: 1. *Maya Preferred PRA (MPRA) / SMPRA*: A dual-class token project with MPRA transforming into SMPRA, a fully compliant ERC-3643 security token aiming for SEC compliance. 2. *Maya Preferred (MPRD)*: A stablecoin representing the common class token for mergers and acquisitions. 3. *MayaCat (MCAT)*: A pioneering meme coin backed by gold and silver. 4. *Maya Preferred Retirement Plan Program (RPWMPRA)*: Offers 400,000x leverage on MPRA/SMPRA price movements, amplifying potential gains.” 5. *Wrapped Maya Preferred PRA (WMPRA) serving as a mirror image of its flagship asset, Maya Preferred PRA (MPRA). Each WMPRA token is backed and priced pegged 1:1 of MPRA for guaranteed value parity. For press inquiries please contact: James Dahlke, President & CEO of UK Financial Ltd & The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 03:32
KindlyMD Registers $5B Securities Offering to Fund Bitcoin Treasury Strategy



KindlyMD has announced a $5B equity offering to strengthen its Bitcoin treasury strategy, following its merger with Nakamoto Holdings. The healthcare firm now ranks among top corporate Bitcoin holders as it shifts from patient services to a dual model combining healthcare operations and crypto reserves.
Coinstats2025/08/28 03:30
Why Toncoin's Market Weakness Signals A 1000x Potential For This Viral Token



The post Why Toncoin’s Market Weakness Signals A 1000x Potential For This Viral Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Are you looking for the next big crypto opportunity? One that can deliver explosive returns? If you missed out on successful ICOs like Toncoin (TON), don’t make the same mistake again. BlockchainFX ($BFX) is live, and it’s your second chance to invest in a 1000x potential project before its official launch. The presale is offering incredible discounts, but time is running out. Here’s why you need to act before it’s too late. Supercharge Your Tokens – Get 35% Extra with Code AUG35 This August! BlockchainFX ($BFX): The Next 100x Crypto Presale You Can’t Afford to Miss BlockchainFX is a revenue-generating crypto trading super app combining crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities all in one platform. With over 10,000 daily active users, a massive community, and millions of dollars in trading volume, BlockchainFX is poised for explosive growth. The presale is already seeing $6.1 million raised, and the price has increased from $0.02 to $0.021, but it’s about to skyrocket when it officially lists at $0.05. Urgency is key here—if you’re still on the fence, consider the returns. Early investors could see their tokens jump in value from $0.021 to as high as $0.25 post-launch. Long-term forecasts place $BFX at over $1 as adoption and trading volume scale. Imagine earning 90% APY just by holding the token and collecting daily USDT rewards. With massive growth potential, BlockchainFX is a chance you cannot afford to miss. The limited-time presale offer is on, and every day you wait is a day you’re missing out on potential 1000x returns. Grab your chance to win part of $500,000 in BFX tokens as BlockchainFX celebrates its presale 🚀! Trade, stake, and claim rewards in the ultimate financial app. The earlier you join, the bigger your advantage! Don’t Wait! AUG35 Gives You 35% More Tokens – Limited Time,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 03:30
Circle partners with Finastra to expand USDC's role in cross border payments



The post Circle partners with Finastra to expand USDC’s role in cross border payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Circle and financial software giant Finastra announced Wednesday a partnership to integrate USDC stablecoin settlement into the backbone of global banking infrastructure, a move aimed at modernizing cross-border payments long plagued by high costs and delays. The collaboration will connect Finastra’s Global PAYplus (GPP) platform, which processes more than $5 trillion in daily cross-border transactions, to Circle’s payment infrastructure. Banks using GPP will gain the ability to settle transactions in USDC, a fully reserved and regulated stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar, even when underlying instructions are denominated in traditional fiat currencies. Digital settlement models By offering a blockchain-based settlement layer within the existing payments ecosystem, the initiative seeks to reduce reliance on correspondent banking chains, which can take several days and add layers of fees. Instead, banks will be able to clear and settle transactions more quickly while still following compliance and foreign exchange processes. Finastra CEO Chris Walters said the partnership is designed to give banks an off-the-shelf option to test digital settlement. According to Walters: “By connecting Finastra’s payment hub to Circle’s stablecoin infrastructure, we can help our clients access innovative settlement options without the burden of building their own systems.” For Circle, whose USDC supply has grown into the tens of billions in circulation, the deal represents another step in embedding stablecoins directly into traditional finance. Circle co-founder and CEO Jeremy Allaire said Finastra’s global network of clients makes the partnership a powerful channel to expand USDC adoption. Allaire added: “Together, we’re enabling financial institutions to test and launch innovative payment models that combine blockchain technology with the scale and trust of the existing banking system.” The announcement comes as regulators in the U.S., Europe, and Asia step up scrutiny of stablecoins while acknowledging their potential role in payment innovation. The ability to use a regulated…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 03:29
