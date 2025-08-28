2025-08-29 Friday

What Is ChatGot? A Comparison To ChatGPT For Today’s AI User

The post What Is ChatGot? A Comparison To ChatGPT For Today's AI User appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 03:50
Ripple and Circle Support Tazapay in Expanding $10B Payments Network

TLDR Tazapay completed its Series B funding round with new investors including Ripple and Circle. The company plans to expand its fiat-to-stablecoin payment solutions in emerging markets. Ripple and Circle's involvement will help accelerate stablecoin adoption for B2B payments. Tazapay is targeting licensing in multiple regions to strengthen its global presence. The firm has recorded [...] The post Ripple and Circle Support Tazapay in Expanding $10B Payments Network appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/28 03:50
Prepare for an incoming over 50% market bloodbath, warns strategist

The post Prepare for an incoming over 50% market bloodbath, warns strategist appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chris Vermeulen, Chief Market Strategist at The Technical Traders, has warned that United States stocks may be nearing a major turning point that could result in a significant crash. According to Vermeulen, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq continue to set new highs, much of the momentum is being driven by the “Magnificent Seven” tech giants, which masks weakness across the broader market, he said in an interview with David Lin, published on August 25. He pointed out that equal-weighted indices, small caps, and micro caps have failed to break into fresh highs, signs of what he describes as a “stage three topping phase.” Historically, such conditions have often preceded corrections of more than 20%. Vermeulen also noted that seasonal patterns add to the risk, with late August through October frequently marked by sharp market declines.  Drawing parallels to 2024’s sudden sell-off, he suggested a repeat could be looming. Additionally, the strategist warned that if current trends reverse, markets could shift into a “stage four” cycle, a financial reset that could trigger crashes of more than 50% in some indices. “There’s a lot of headwind about to run into this market. While the trend is still upward, you should be aware that it may come to an end soon. If you’re in positions, you might have to exit them soon. Take a potential loss or start locking in gains, but overall, the broad market to me is in a stage three topping phase, where we could go into a bigger sell-off, and go into a stage four, a financial reset that could be a 50% plus crash in some of these indices, which kind of leads,” he said.  Possible AI bubble burst  He added that the surge in innovation, particularly around artificial intelligence, is temporarily masking underlying fragility. Once enthusiasm…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 03:49
CFTC Adopts Nasdaq’s Surveillance to Modernize Crypto Oversight

The post CFTC Adopts Nasdaq’s Surveillance to Modernize Crypto Oversight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: CFTC partners with Nasdaq for advanced crypto market surveillance. Strengthens fraud and abuse detection with new technology. Signals CFTC’s readiness for expanding digital asset oversight. The CFTC announced the adoption of Nasdaq’s surveillance program to enhance oversight of digital assets, aiming to prevent fraud and manipulation, effective August 27, 2025. This upgrade signifies a shift in regulatory capabilities, potentially altering market dynamics as the CFTC prepares to manage growing digital asset activities with advanced tools. CFTC Enhances Regulatory Tools with Nasdaq Partnership The CFTC’s collaboration with Nasdaq introduces real-time analytics and automated alerts, providing comprehensive cross-market analysis. By modernizing its antiquated systems, the CFTC strengthens its regulatory capabilities. Caroline D. Pham, Acting Chairwoman, confirmed the agency’s focus on improving oversight through advanced technology, emphasizing: With these changes, the CFTC intends to better oversee cryptocurrency futures, options, and prediction markets, addressing Congress’s possible legislative expansions. This heightened oversight aims to effectively detect and prevent fraud, abuse, and manipulation within the digital asset landscape, particularly for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other altcoin derivatives. Community and industry reactions are evolving, with institutional stakeholders watching the regulatory shift closely. Tal Cohen, Nasdaq President, voiced support for this enhancement, praising the regulatory upgrade’s potential to secure the market. Major DeFi platforms are yet to respond formally, indicating a period of observation and adjustment as the new surveillance measures take effect. Bitcoin Market Stability Amid Regulatory Shifts Did you know? The SEC has previously required surveillance-sharing agreements for Bitcoin ETFs, setting a precedent for regulatory upgrades similar to the CFTC’s current partnership with Nasdaq. Bitcoin (BTC), currently trading at $112,333.85, holds a market cap of $2.24 trillion, representing 57.34% dominance in the market (CoinMarketCap). Recent figures show a 2.33% rise over 24 hours, contrasting with a 1.48% dip over the past week. Despite a 4.74%…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 03:47
Ethereum To $5,500 In Weeks, $12,000 By Year-End, Tom Lee Predicts

The post Ethereum To $5,500 In Weeks, $12,000 By Year-End, Tom Lee Predicts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fundstrat co-founder Tom Lee laid out a forceful, policy-driven Ethereum bull thesis in an interview on August 26, arguing that a US regulatory pivot, Wall Street’s move to on-chain infrastructure, and institutional demand routed through public “crypto treasuries” set the stage for a sharp fourth-quarter repricing. “In the near term, you know, $5,500 should be happening in the next couple of weeks,” Lee said, adding that by year end ETH “should be closer to $10,000 to $12,000,” with the bulk of crypto’s yearly gains typically arriving in Q4. Ethereum’s ‘1971 Moment’ The brain behind BitMine’s ETH treasury strategy frames 2025 as a structural break comparable to the US dollar’s 1971 break from gold. In his view, Washington’s posture has shifted from seeing crypto as a threat to positioning it as an instrument of financial leadership. “In the last 12 months, there’s been a sea change, partly because of the election, where crypto is no longer considered an enemy… but really part of how the US financial system will get leadership,” Lee said. He pointed to stablecoins—“the breakout product, you know, the chat-GPT moment”—the proposed GENIUS Act and what he called the SEC’s “Project Crypto,” contending these signals show regulators want “Wall Street to use the blockchain to actually make America more innovative and actually spread America’s financial influence around the world.” From there, Lee’s thesis centers on Ethereum as the default institutional settlement layer. “Wall Street doesn’t want the fastest chain… They want a reliable chain that they can build upon. Ethereum has had zero downtime in its entire history. So to me, it’s the natural selection.” Calling Ethereum a “fat protocol,” he argued that value accrues at the base layer as tokenization and payment rails migrate on-chain. Citing work “from Mosaics and from Fundstrat,” Lee said that, if the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 03:45
Mantra announced an OM token buyback, along with an upcoming EVM network in September

The post Mantra announced an OM token buyback, along with an upcoming EVM network in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mantra Chain announced ambitious plans to make a comeback, starting with a $25M OM token buyback. The network also plans an EVM network, as well as RWA tokenization plans.  Mantra Chain aims to make a comeback, rebuilding its reputation following the crash in April. As Cryptopolitan reported, OM lost most of its value following erratic, low-liquidity trading on centralized exchanges.  One of the first tasks for Mantra’s comeback is an OM token buyback program, setting aside $25M for acquisitions.  Today we are announcing the first $25M $OM token buyback, backed by key investors and stakeholders.Together with @InveniamIO's recent $20M investment, total commitments now reach $45M – reinforcing strong institutional confidence in OM’s long-term value, MANTRA’s wider #RWA… pic.twitter.com/3WtRd36YqZ — MANTRA | Tokenizing RWAs (@MANTRA_Chain) August 27, 2025 In total, the buybacks will include $25M from the Mantra team, as well as $20M commitment from Inveniam, expanding the entire injection into OM to $45M. Inveniam’s commitment is financial, in addition to picking a validator role to secure the Mantra network.  The buybacks will be fully transparent and happening on-chain, with the goal of boosting the confidence of the Mantra community.  OM remains volatile, still trading around $0.23, with 2.4% daily gains. Previously, OM was one of the top RWA tokens, driving the entire narrative. The project is still carrying the effect of skepticism, blaming the team for a rug pull or deliberate selling.  OM recovered slightly, though the token is still depressed after April’s crash, down over 78% net for the past year. | Source: Coingecko However, just four months after the crash, the Mantra team is showing its dedication with multiple upgrades and a future roadmap. Mantra to sunset ERC-20 OM tokens Mantra aims to position itself with a new chain, starting the process of swapping and sunsetting the ERC-20…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 03:43
A Quarter of UK Retirement Savers Open to Crypto

The post A Quarter of UK Retirement Savers Open to Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A quarter of British adults polled said they’re open to crypto forming part of their retirement plans, suggesting that crypto could claim a larger share of the UK’s multitrillion-dollar pension fund market. UK insurance company Aviva said on Tuesday that its poll of 2,000 UK adults found 27% were open to crypto in their retirement funds, with just over 40% of those open to crypto saying they were motivated by the higher potential returns. The survey, which was conducted by Censuswide June 4-6, also found that 23% of all those polled said they would consider withdrawing part, or all, of their existing pension to invest in crypto. Crypto investments in UK retirement plans could see significantly more capital flow into the space, with over four in five UK adults holding pensions worth a total of 3.8 trillion British pounds ($5.12 trillion).  Still, UK adults have limited options for adding crypto to their retirement funds. The poll came as US President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier this month permitting US 401(k) retirement plans to include Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies, opening access to more than $9 trillion in assets. Source: Cointelegraph A fifth of UK adults already dabbled in crypto Aviva said that around one in five surveyed, equivalent to about 11.6 million people, said they hold, or have held, crypto. About two-thirds said they still own crypto in some capacity. Nearly one-fifth of UK adults aged between 25 and 34 said they had already withdrawn pension funds to invest in crypto. Brits still concerned about crypto risks The respondents cited security risks, such as hacking and phishing attacks, and lack of regulation and protection of crypto as the biggest risk concerns at 41% and 37% respectively, while crypto volatility was flagged as the third-biggest worry at 30%. Related:…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 03:42
Stablecoins can — and will — go mainstream

The post Stablecoins can — and will — go mainstream appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. With the signing of the GENIUS Act, it feels all but inevitable that crypto adoption will increase, with stablecoins leading the way in this change. Being pegged to traditional assets provides a degree of reassurance to users — especially those unfamiliar with the world of web3. However, there are still elements that need increased attention. Summary Mainstream momentum — Crypto ownership is up 33% and regulation is shifting positively, setting the stage for stablecoins to enter global financial markets. Beyond code to trust — Smart contracts have often been security liabilities; mainstream adoption needs protocol-level compliance and adaptable token standards (“Smartcoins”). Privacy-driven compliance — Zero-knowledge proofs can verify identities or attributes (e.g., age for alcohol purchases) without exposing personal data, balancing regulation with user privacy. Path forward — Versatile, secure, and privacy-protecting stablecoins with built-in compliance could overcome current adoption barriers and become everyday financial tools. A bright road ahead?  For over a decade, the dream of digital assets has been to see mainstream adoption in our daily lives. Naturally, there have been barriers to overcome to enable this mainstream adoption. Legislation has been one, as has increasing engagement from non-web3 users. Fortunately, both of these factors are seeing a positive change. Legislation indicates positive signs towards the future adoption of these assets. Additionally, with a 33% increase in crypto ownership, the wider market is taking note of the asset. When put together, this paints a very positive picture about the future of assets like stablecoins. But not every movement in stablecoins has seen a positive outcome. The 2022 collapse of TerraUSD (UST) showed systemic vulnerabilities in stablecoin design. Issues such as a lack of transparent, auditable…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 03:41
U.S.-led coalition accuses three Chinese companies of aiding hacks by domestic intelligence agencies

Thirteen nations, including the U.S., Britain, and Japan, have come together to accuse three Chinese companies of aiding in hacking operations linked to state-backed agencies.  An unusually broad coalition of nations, led by the United States and joined by allies across Europe and Asia, has publicly accused three Chinese companies of supporting state-linked cyber-espionage campaigns. […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/28 03:40
Bitcoin News: MARA Stock Matches Treasury Value but How Long Can It Last?

The post Bitcoin News: MARA Stock Matches Treasury Value but How Long Can It Last? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A surprising number of Bitcoin treasury companies, including MARA, are trading below 1 mNAV, in a recent Bitcoin news update. Here’s what it means. Some public companies own Bitcoin as part of their balance sheet. Traders often compare the value of their stock with the value of the Bitcoin they hold. This comparison is tracked using something called mNAV, or Market Net Asset Value. This shows their stock market value is lower than the value of their Bitcoin. That is unusual, and it could be a warning sign for Bitcoin itself. MARA Stock and Other Bitcoin Treasury Firms Trading at Deep Discounts One clear example is MARA Holdings, a well-known U.S. Bitcoin mining firm. Its shares trade at about 1× mNAV. This means that the market values MARA’s stock at 100% of the Bitcoin it owns. Another example is SOS Limited, a China-based Bitcoin mining and tech services firm, which trades at just 0.16× mNAV. This means its stock price reflects barely 16 per cent of the value of its Bitcoin reserves;  one of the steepest discounts among public BTC treasury firms. SOS At A Discounted NAV | Source: Bitcoin Treasuries In simple terms, mNAV is a ratio. If it equals 1, the company’s stock market value matches the value of its Bitcoin. A number higher than 1 means the stock trades at a premium. A number lower than 1 means the stock trades at a discount. Another case is XXI (CEP), a smaller listed company with Bitcoin on its balance sheet. XXI trades at just 0.05× mNAV. In other words, the stock is valued at only 5% of its Bitcoin holdings. Bitcoin Treasury Firms Could Dump BTC | Source: X As per recent Bitcoin news, data shows that around 27% of all public Bitcoin treasury firms now trade below…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 03:40
