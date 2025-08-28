2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Understanding futarchy on Solana – Blockworks

Understanding futarchy on Solana – Blockworks

The post Understanding futarchy on Solana – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the Lightspeed newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. DAO governance has long struggled with plutocratic voting, insider problems and voter apathy, among many other problems. Over the years, several teams in crypto have explored the idea of using futarchy to solve these problems. The MetaDAO team on Solana is at the forefront of this effort. To date, MetaDAO has onboarded at least a dozen teams creating active proposals, including Drift, Sanctum, Marinade and more. Futarchy is simply a decision market. Think Polymarket, but rather than betting on an outcome, you’re betting on consequences, or what should happen. Why would a trader with no stake or relationship to the DAO be incentivized to bet wisely? Simply because they are putting their own money at stake. Here’s a simplified example of how your average MetaDAO decision market works. A hypothetical InflationDAO pays out tens of millions in weekly liquidity mining rewards that helped juice the protocol’s early growth but is now unsustainable and draining the treasury.  In a one-token-one-vote DAO, there’s little hope to slash emissions. Economically illiterate token holders don’t give a shit, or entrenched interest groups playing the short-term game don’t want to see their yield rewards disappear. In a MetaDAO decision market, however, a contributor can take action with a futarchy proposal: “Cut rewards by 70%; Pass threshold: 3%.” MetaDAO proceeds by opening two conditional markets with two tokens “PASS” and “FAIL.” Traders deposit an underlying asset like USDC and receive both PASS and FAIL tokens. The vote commences.  As the vote goes on, traders who believe InflationDAO’s emissions should stop can express that view by buying PASS tokens, pushing PASS token price up, or selling FAIL tokens, creating sell pressure for FAIL. Same goes for the reverse. After the vote ends, if the…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.16313+1.20%
Threshold
T$0.01645+0.42%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10557+5.01%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 04:20
Jaa
List of Altcoin Projects with the Highest Number of Active Users in the Last Week Published

List of Altcoin Projects with the Highest Number of Active Users in the Last Week Published

The altcoin networks with the highest number of active users in the ecosystem have been published in the last week. Continue Reading: List of Altcoin Projects with the Highest Number of Active Users in the Last Week Published
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006168+11.75%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/28 04:18
Jaa
Webull Expands Crypto Trading to Australia Just Two Days After US Return

Webull Expands Crypto Trading to Australia Just Two Days After US Return

Online brokerage Webull has launched cryptocurrency trading for Australian users on August 27, 2025, marking a swift global expansion just two days after bringing crypto back to its US platform.
Jaa
Brave Newcoin2025/08/28 04:15
Jaa
AI Revolutionizes Conservation: Uncovering Hidden Biological Hotspots

AI Revolutionizes Conservation: Uncovering Hidden Biological Hotspots

The post AI Revolutionizes Conservation: Uncovering Hidden Biological Hotspots appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rebeca Moen Aug 26, 2025 18:27 AI tools are transforming conservation efforts by identifying and restoring hidden wetlands, crucial for biodiversity and climate resilience, according to Microsoft Source. Artificial intelligence is paving the way for significant advancements in environmental conservation, particularly in the identification and restoration of elusive biological hotspots such as wetlands. These ecosystems play a crucial role in maintaining biodiversity and climate resilience, according to Microsoft Source. AI-Driven Discoveries in Wetlands New AI-powered tools are enabling users to locate and rejuvenate hard-to-find wetlands, thus enhancing their ecological benefits. The Tulalip Tribes, for example, are employing this technology to assess water distribution across landscapes and identify potential wetland restoration sites. These efforts aim to extend water retention and lower temperatures in salmon-bearing streams, as highlighted by Maureen Ryan, the multidisciplinary development lead for TealWaters. Various organizations and agencies leverage the AI tool to explore how wetlands can mitigate flooding, expand green spaces, and support wildlife, thereby contributing to broader climate objectives. For smaller municipalities lacking wetland ecologists, the tool provides much-needed expertise, facilitating urban planning and permitting processes, which are often costly and complex. Technological Innovations and Future Plans TealWaters is at the forefront of utilizing AI, incorporating machine learning alongside Microsoft’s AI tools for computer vision and convolutional neural networks. These technologies enhance the accuracy and efficiency of identifying patterns in geospatial data. The team also plans to integrate data from Microsoft’s Planetary Computer, a platform offering access to comprehensive global environmental data. This integration will include information on water quality, floodwater absorption, and habitat details, enriching the tool’s capabilities. Initially, the focus is on creating a high-resolution map of Washington’s wetlands, including its first-ever map of high-carbon wetlands like peatlands and forested areas. These regions are often difficult to…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04228+3.47%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018983+3.55%
Wink
LIKE$0.012174-4.72%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 04:15
Jaa
How To Watch The 2025 Wanda Diamond League Final

How To Watch The 2025 Wanda Diamond League Final

The post How To Watch The 2025 Wanda Diamond League Final appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND – AUGUST 20: Lea Meyer of Team Germany competes in the Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final during the Athletissima, part of the 2025 Diamond League at Stade Olympique de la Pontaise on August 20, 2025 in Lausanne, Switzerland. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) Getty Images The 2025 Wanda Diamond League season will officially come to an end this week. After competing in 14 meets, the top-notch athletes will participate in a two-day final event (27-28 August) on the tracks of Zurich. The stakes for the meet are higher than ever this season. Apart from the Diamond League trophy and prize money ranging from $30,000 to $50,000, the champions of the 2025 season will also receive a wildcard entry to the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo next month. Here’s everything you need to know about the event: Where to watch the 2025 Wanda Diamond League Final? Fans in the U.S. can watch the uninterrupted live broadcast of the Diamond League on FloTrack and the FloSports app. After signing a multi-year deal last April, it has streamed every meet of the 2025 event starting in Xiamen, China. The final will also be streamed on the official YouTube page of the Wanda Diamond League for select territories. To check where you can watch the action live from your country, click here. Where will the 2025 Wanda Diamond League final be held? The 32 Diamond League champions will be crowned in Zurich this year. The six field events, including pole vault, shot put, women’s high jump, and men’s long jump, will be hosted on the streets of Sechseläutenplatz in front of Zurich’s Opera House on Wednesday. The remaining events of the meet will be held at the multifunctional Letzigrund Stadium on Thursday. Track Athletes To Look Out For In Zurich LONDON, ENGLAND –…
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
SIX
SIX$0.02183-0.99%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.465+0.99%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 04:13
Jaa
Crypto Coins Surge! XRP, ENA, SOL, and BNB Expect New Highs

Crypto Coins Surge! XRP, ENA, SOL, and BNB Expect New Highs

August was dynamic for cryptocurrencies, with additional volatility expected next month. XRP reached unexpected prices, enhancing its long-term positive outlook. Continue Reading:Crypto Coins Surge! XRP, ENA, SOL, and BNB Expect New Highs The post Crypto Coins Surge! XRP, ENA, SOL, and BNB Expect New Highs appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Solana
SOL$213.88+3.88%
Binance Coin
BNB$873.97+2.04%
XRP
XRP$2.9437-1.40%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/28 04:12
Jaa
Investment advisors drive 388,301 ETH surge in institutional ETF adoption during Q2

Investment advisors drive 388,301 ETH surge in institutional ETF adoption during Q2

The post Investment advisors drive 388,301 ETH surge in institutional ETF adoption during Q2 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Institutional investors increased their Ethereum (ETH) exposure via exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by 388,301 ETH in the second quarter, with investment advisors commanding the largest share of adoption across traditional finance sectors. According to data shared by Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart, investment advisor firms control $1.35 billion in Ethereum ETF exposure, representing 539,757 ETH and capturing 219,668 ETH in net additions during the past quarter. Investment advisors dwarf other institutional segments, with hedge fund managers ranking second at $687 million in exposure. Their holdings are equivalent to 274,757 ETH, representing a 104% increase from the first quarter. Growing institutional adoption Goldman Sachs leads individual institutional holders with $721.8 million in Ethereum ETF positions, equivalent to 288,294 ETH exposure. Jane Street Group follows at $190.4 million, while Millennium Management commands $186.9 million in ETF shares. The concentration among top-tier Wall Street firms demonstrates institutional acceptance of Ethereum as a legitimate asset class within traditional portfolios. Brokerage firms generated the third-largest exposure category at $253 million, adding 13,525 ETH (15.4%) positions during the quarter. Private equity and holding companies contributed $62.2 million and $60.6 million, respectively, while pension funds and banks reduced their hands on Ethereum exposure. Total institutional exposure across all categories tracked by Bloomberg Intelligence reached $2.44 billion by the end of the second quarter, representing 975,650 ETH in combined holdings. The third quarter could also potentially show substantial increases in institutional participation based on the numbers so far. Data from Farside Investors shows Ethereum ETF inflows surged from $4.2 billion on June 30 to $13.3 billion by Aug. 26, marking an over threefold increase and a new all-time high in cumulative inflows. August alone generated approximately $3.7 billion in additional flows. The acceleration follows the continued adoption of Ethereum as a corporate treasury asset. Data compiled by the Strategic…
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018983+3.55%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000007-4.10%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 04:11
Jaa
Crypto Market Rebounds as Tether Mints Another $1B USDT

Crypto Market Rebounds as Tether Mints Another $1B USDT

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018983+3.55%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/28 04:09
Jaa
Metaplanet to Raise $887 Million for Bitcoin Acquisition

Metaplanet to Raise $887 Million for Bitcoin Acquisition

Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/metaplanet-bitcoin-investment-strategy/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018983+3.55%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/28 04:08
Jaa
Story (IP) Price Heats Up, But On-Chain Signals Hint at Weakness Behind the Rally

Story (IP) Price Heats Up, But On-Chain Signals Hint at Weakness Behind the Rally

The post Story (IP) Price Heats Up, But On-Chain Signals Hint at Weakness Behind the Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Story (IP) is among the standout performers in today’s market, with its price soaring nearly 10% in the past 24 hours.  Despite the price rally, on-chain indicators suggest caution, as sustained buying pressure may not fully support the surge. Bearish Divergence Hits IP Despite Price Surge IP’s Chaikin Money Flow (CMF), which tracks the volume-weighted inflow and outflow of capital into an asset, has steadily declined even as IP’s price continues to climb. It sits below the zero line at -0.04 at press time, forming a bearish divergence.  For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. IP CMF. Source: TradingView Typically, the CMF tracks the flow of capital into an asset, so when it declines while prices rise, it suggests that the rally lacks solid support from sustained demand.  When the CMF falls while prices climb, it suggests that buying is driven more by short-term hype than by sustained investor conviction. If this continues, IP’s recent gains could be at risk. Further, the coin’s negative funding rate lends credence to this bearish outlook. According to Coinglass data, IP’s funding rate sits below one at -0.116% as of this writing.  IP Funding Rate. Source: Coinglass The funding rate is used in perpetual futures contracts to keep the contract price aligned with the spot price. When the rate turns negative, short traders (those betting on price declines) dominate and are paid by long traders to maintain their positions.  IP’s low funding rate highlights strong bearish sentiment in the derivatives market. Despite its rally over the past day, futures traders are positioned for a decline. This shows a lack of confidence in its mid-to-long-term prospects.  Weak Demand Threatens Near-Term Dip With no demand backing IP’s rally, it is at risk…
NEAR
NEAR$2.509-0.63%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.89-4.71%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.029+145.42%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 04:05
Jaa

Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Russian Finance Ministry Official: Despite New Law, 70% of Crypto Miners Are Still Unregistered

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet