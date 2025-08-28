How To Watch The 2025 Wanda Diamond League Final

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND – AUGUST 20: Lea Meyer of Team Germany competes in the Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final during the Athletissima, part of the 2025 Diamond League at Stade Olympique de la Pontaise on August 20, 2025 in Lausanne, Switzerland. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) Getty Images The 2025 Wanda Diamond League season will officially come to an end this week. After competing in 14 meets, the top-notch athletes will participate in a two-day final event (27-28 August) on the tracks of Zurich. The stakes for the meet are higher than ever this season. Apart from the Diamond League trophy and prize money ranging from $30,000 to $50,000, the champions of the 2025 season will also receive a wildcard entry to the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo next month. Here's everything you need to know about the event: Where to watch the 2025 Wanda Diamond League Final? Fans in the U.S. can watch the uninterrupted live broadcast of the Diamond League on FloTrack and the FloSports app. After signing a multi-year deal last April, it has streamed every meet of the 2025 event starting in Xiamen, China. The final will also be streamed on the official YouTube page of the Wanda Diamond League for select territories. To check where you can watch the action live from your country, click here. Where will the 2025 Wanda Diamond League final be held? The 32 Diamond League champions will be crowned in Zurich this year. The six field events, including pole vault, shot put, women's high jump, and men's long jump, will be hosted on the streets of Sechseläutenplatz in front of Zurich's Opera House on Wednesday. The remaining events of the meet will be held at the multifunctional Letzigrund Stadium on Thursday. Track Athletes To Look Out For In Zurich LONDON, ENGLAND –…