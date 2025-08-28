Nexchain Airdrop Launches $5M Reward Pool During Stage 26 Presale
The post Nexchain Airdrop Launches $5M Reward Pool During Stage 26 Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Nexchain’s $5M airdrop is live with weekly quests and leaderboard rewards as Stage 26 crypto presale nears $10M raised. Nexchain has introduced a $5 million airdrop to reward early adopters. The program allows participants to complete tasks, climb leaderboards, and earn tokens during the ongoing crypto presale. With Stage 26 nearing completion at $9,500,000 of its $10,125,000 target, the airdrop adds another incentive for community growth. Reward Structure and Leaderboard Incentives The Nexchain airdrop is structured around weekly quests that keep users engaged. Tasks include wallet connections, testnet interactions, and social activities. By completing these missions, participants accumulate points that increase their leaderboard ranking. The leaderboard determines the share of tokens distributed from the $5 million reward pool. Those ranking higher receive greater allocations, encouraging consistent engagement. Unlike typical giveaways, this system is designed for ongoing activity rather than one-off claims, fostering long-term user involvement. The initiative ensures both retail investors and developers have equal opportunities to gain exposure. As new quests are added each week, the airdrop campaign maintains momentum throughout the presale. Integration with Live Testnet Participation The airdrop connects closely with Nexchain’s testnet, which is fully operational and open to the public. Participants are encouraged to test smart contract deployment, transaction processing, and validator activity. Completing these actions not only builds familiarity with the network but also contributes to leaderboard points. During the testnet release, we faced some unexpected technical challenges. They’ve been identified, fixed, and the system is now fully operational. 🔗 You can try it now:Faucet: https://t.co/mJuQl6Y9PhBlockscout: https://t.co/C08yWnQGh5To thank the community for patience,… pic.twitter.com/BnAFDUL16y — Nexchain (@nexchain_ai) August 15, 2025 The testnet explorer, now live, provides real-time tracking of all blocks, transactions, and validators. This transparency allows users to confirm activity directly on-chain while giving developers the ability to refine integrations. By tying…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 04:28