What Time Is ‘My Life With The Walter Boys’ Season 2 Coming Out On Netflix?

The post What Time Is ‘My Life With The Walter Boys’ Season 2 Coming Out On Netflix? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. My Life with the Walter Boys. Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie in episode 203 of My Life with the Walter Boys. COURTESY OF NETFLIX Season 2 of My Life With the Walter Boys is just around the corner. The popular Netflix teen romance series will drop all episodes at once, rather than following a weekly or multi-part release schedule. Here’s everything to know about the premiere time, how to watch and what to expect in the next chapter. In the first season, 15-year-old Jackie Howard leaves Manhattan for the small town of Silver Falls, Colorado, after losing her family in a tragic car accident. She moves in with her mother’s best friend, Katherine, her husband, and their large family of 10 children, including her handsome teenage sons, Alex and Cole. Alex and Jackie begin dating and remain a couple for most of the season. However, her feelings grow complicated when she also develops an interest in Alex’s older brother, Cole. Season 1 ends with Jackie secretly kissing Cole before fleeing to New York City for her internship. To make matters worse, Jackie cheated on Cole after he told her that he loved her — and she didn’t say it back. ForbesEverything To Know About ‘My Life With The Walter Boys’ Season 2By Monica Mercuri The next installment will pick up after Jackie’s summer in the Big Apple. Katherine convinces Jackie to return to Colorado, and she’s now “determined to make amends with Alex and set boundaries with Cole while finding her place within the Walter family,” the synopsis reads. However, navigating the Walter household proves to be more difficult than she expected. Alex returns from cowboy camp as a completely different person. He’s now focused on training for a dangerous rodeo event while enjoying his newfound attention. Meanwhile, Cole is adapting…